As Hurricane Zeta approached the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, strong winds gusting upwards of 80 mph blasted Cancun on Oct. 26.
Zeta is still a full day away from making landfall in the U.S., but forecasters are already tracking the storm's future path across the southern and northeastern U.S. AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm will make a rare merger with a winterlike storm currently dropping snow and ice across the southern Plains. This will help fuel rounds of drenching rain and even some snow for the Northeast late this week.
It's rare, but not unprecedented for tropical systems to help produce winter weather, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained. "October is certainly the time of the year for this to take place. Superstorm Sandy tapped into cold air on its western flank and produced up to a couple of feet of snow on the central and southern Appalachians during late October 2012," he stated. In October 2005 after moving off the east coast of Florida, Hurricane Wilma's moisture fed into a coastal storm, which caused high waves and beach erosion along the northeastern U.S. coast, along with high winds and snow from Pennsylvania up to New England, where more than 20 inches of snow fell, according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell.
Zeta remains a tropical storm over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, but it is expected to regain hurricane strength once it spins over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta is currently 540 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
The Associated Press reports that much of Cancun was littered with downed trees from Hurricane Delta earlier this month, and many stoplights around town were still out as Zeta arrived. Officials in the state of Quintana Roo reported 60,000 tourists were in the region, and 71 shelters had been prepared, the AP said. "Nobody should be on the streets ... you shouldn’t go out anymore," Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín warned.
Clouds gather over Playa Gaviota Azul as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun, Mexico, early Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
Following its impacts over the Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta will track across the Gulf of Mexico and toward the U.S. coast, where AccuWeather meteorologists forecast the storm to rate as a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes. The scale is based on a variety of diverse factors such as flooding rain, high winds and storm surge as well as the total damage and economic impact from the storm, rather than simply wind.
Zeta is forecast to regain hurricane status before reaching the U.S., triggering widespread Hurricane Warnings across Gulf Coast states.
After making landfall near Tulum, Mexico, around 11 p.m. CDT, Zeta has continued bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to the northern Yucatan Peninsula. The storm made landfall with estimated maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, just eclipsing Category 1 strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 4 a.m., CDT, the system had weakened slightly down to tropical storm status with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
LIVE: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Yucatan Peninsula
The 27th named storm of the 2020 season struck Mexico with hurricane strength. It will continue impacting the Yucatan Peninsula before heading toward the Gulf Coast.
