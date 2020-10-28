Winterize Your Home in 5 Steps

We have a blueprint for winterizing your home for the cold months. Drive down energy costs while keeping you and your home warm.

Best hand creams for dry palms and cracked knuckles

Whether you suffer from dry skin, cracked knuckles, or uneven textured skin, here are five of the best moisturizers so you can put some life back into your hands.

AccuWeather School: Dancing hand sanitizer?

All of us have been using hand sanitizer a lot more recently. While it works to keep us healthy, you can also wow your friends with this neat trick (and learn something new in the world of science).