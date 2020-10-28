Futurecast shows New Orleans in Hurricane Zeta's crosshairs

The storm strengthened overnight as it raced across the Gulf of Mexico toward the storm-weary coast for what would will be a national record when it makes landfall.

LIVE: Zeta continues to strengthen as it cruises toward Gulf Coast

The 27th named storm of the 2020 season has regained hurricane status and is poised to become the fifth storm of the season to barrel into the Louisiana coast.

Unusual merge of Zeta and winterlike storm could unleash heavy rain, snow in Northeast

It's rare for tropical systems to help trigger winter weather -- but not unprecedented. Just enough cold air may meet up with Zeta and another storm to bring a taste of winter to some communities.