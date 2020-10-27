Zeta makes landfall on Yucatan Peninsula, sets its sights on US next

The hurricane has struck Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, only weeks after Delta and Gamma struck the same area. Now, it will begin to chart a course for the U.S.

Bitter cold obliterates records in western US

This is what people in Minnesota looked like watching a football game in the brutal cold. Even more astonishing is a photo of what a herd of cattle in minus 29.2-degree air in Montana looked like.

Unusual merge of Zeta and winterlike storm could unleash heavy rain, snow in Northeast

It's rare for tropical systems to help trigger winter weather -- but not unprecedented. Just enough cold air may meet up with Zeta and another storm to bring a taste of winter to some communities.