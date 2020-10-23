Fall warmup coming to abrupt end in Northeast, will it return?
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Oct. 24, 2020 8:27 AM
Many across the Northeast have enjoyed the stretch of warm weather over the past few days, as summerlike weather, especially for those across the interior will wither away as more seasonable conditions return to the region over the coming days.
Record-breaking warmth graced upstate New York on Friday, with records falling in multiple cities as mostly sunny and rather humid conditions for this time of the year enveloped the area. However, time as run out for any residents who didn't get a chance to enjoy the warmth. Temperatures are set to return back to what is typically expected for the latter half of October as a cold front readies itself to track through the Northeast.
The same cold front that brought severe thunderstorms across the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley during the day on Friday will continue its eastward march through the Northeast during the day on Saturday. While the frontal boundary will feature the same drastic temperature swings as areas farther west, it is not expected to feature the potential for damaging thunderstorms.
However, many residents across the interior Northeast will still deal with a rather damp day as the cold front slides through on Saturday, and in conjunction with the damp conditions, much cooler air will begin to settle in as well.
Places like Buffalo and Syracuse, New York, that enjoyed temperatures in the lower 80s on Friday, may end up falling nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit short of that during the afternoon on Saturday.
Farther east along the Interstate-95 corridor, the arrival of the colder air will be delayed, yielding one more day with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s around Boston to the middle 70s in Baltimore. Along with the comfortably mild temperatures, a westerly shift in the wind should allow for more breaks in the clouds, especially during the afternoon hours.
All good things must come to an end however, as winds will shift out of the north Saturday night, ushering in the chilly air mass.
Although the cold air will be entrenched across the Northeast by Sunday morning, all hopes should not be dashed, as this weather may be ideal for some outdoor enthusiasts. Right on cue with late October, Sunday may feature perfect conditions with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for those looking to sit out in a tree stand in search of their trophy buck, or to head out to the local streams in pursuit of salmon, trout or steelhead.
The chilly and largely dry conditions across the Northeast Sunday morning will not remain status quo for long, as wet, and possibly wintry weather will begin to encroach on the region.
The area of high pressure responsible for the chilly and dry conditions will quickly begin to exit out of the Northeast during the day on Sunday, as an area of disturbed weather tracks through the mid-Atlantic, into the Northeast Megalopolis.
Rain is not expected to be particularly heavy anywhere along the Interstate-95 corridor across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, but it will make for a damp and dreary time as it moves through Sunday into Monday morning.
The weather pattern will remain relatively active in terms of the chances for wet weather as a separate disturbance will be set to arrive by early next week. Multiple chances for rain, as well as snow across the higher terrain of the Northeast will be possible into midweek next week as the cool and damp conditions are expected to continue.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.