Extreme fire danger targets parts of California, Southwest
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 25, 2020 9:13 AM
Mandatory evacuations prompted by the East Troublesome Fire clogged roads with traffic in Estes Park, Colorado, on Oct. 22.
A massive storm system pummeling the Rockies and the Plains with snow, cold, ice and wind will pack an especially dangerous threat in its southern and western quadrants the next couple of days. Strong, dry winds will stoke a very high fire threat from New Mexico through much of California, Sunday and Monday, before tapering off for Tuesday.
It's already been a long wildfire season as fires have broken records for the largest fires ever recorded in both California and Colorado state history, and relentless fires across the West have led to persistent, poor air quality and choking smoky conditions at times.
More recently, two wildfires in northern Colorado have added to the destruction as they exploded in size this past week. Heavy snow now moving through northern Colorado will help to quell these large fires, but may also make it more difficult for firefighters to navigate the terrain to continue battling the fires.
As the cold and snow pushes south, so will the highest fire threat. Parts of northern Nevada, Utah and Colorado that experienced fire weather Saturday will get a reprieve, while much of the southern Rockies and Desert Southwest will have another day of high fire risk.
The most extreme fire risk Sunday and Monday will shift its attention back to California. Offshore winds will roar Sunday and Monday, locally known as Santa Ana or Diablo winds.
Widespread wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected in the mountains and passes of both Northern and Southern California, as well as the upper and lower deserts in Southern California. Some of the strongest gusts of 60-80 mph will be in the western foothills of the northern Sierra, as well as around the "North Bay Hills" north of San Francisco and in the mountains around Los Angeles as well.
In parts of the interior Southwest on Sunday, winds can also gust to 60 to 80 mph. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 100 mph can occur in some of the typically windiest mountain areas of the Southwest and California. This can lead to extremely fast-moving fires that are extremely difficult for firefighters to control.
Residents who live throughout theses areas should be prepared to make a hasty escape and heed all orders from officials.
Areas where the strongest winds occur in California will experience planned power outages to mitigate the risk of wind-damaged power lines causing sparks among the tinder-dry vegetation.
According to Pacific Electric and Gas, 466,000 customers will be without power Sunday across 38 counties in Northern California. The company will provide community resource centers to assist those who's power has been cut.
Fortunately, for most residents of these areas, the fire threat will be short-lived.
"The same storm system responsible for the threat will also help to alleviate it by bringing much colder air, snow and rain in the interior West southward through the Rockies and into the Southwest through Sunday night and on into early week," Houk said.
For California, the dangerous winds are expected to subside through the day Tuesday as the storm begins to shift eastward through the Plains. While rain will make it as far south and west as Phoenix Sunday night into Monday, unfortunately the storm system will not bring any rain as far west as parched California.
