More than one million coronavirus tests have been administered in Utah with a positivity rate of 15.5%, however several people have informed KUTV News that the positivity test rate may be artificially low. According to some people who spoke with the news station, groups of parents are refusing to let their children be tested in an attempt to keep case counts low enough to keep schools open. “Parents are saying, ‘Let’s not test,’ just so they don’t have to worry about shutting down the sports teams,” Genevra Prothero, a parent in the Davis School District, said. “I think that it is absolutely a disgrace.”

Sources provided the news station with screenshots from Facebook groups in which parents are discouraging other parents from getting their children tested, even if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. “I [personally] think getting tested is selfish. Because of the fact that they contact trace everyone so one person leads to 30 people that have to quarantine or worse, programs like athletics ... are shut down. It’s mass hysteria cause one person came in contact with another person that had the sniffles and ran to get tested! Stop the testing Stop the Contact tracing,” one parent posted in one of the Facebook groups. A spokesperson for the Davis School District said he was not aware of what people are now calling the “mom code.” Other officials for the same district said they were aware of the code, but are not sure if there is any action being taken by the district. Good Morning America reported on the "mom code" phenomenon and spoke with a mother who is running for a post on a school board in Utah, and she said that while she doesn't condone the "mom code," she does understand why some are proceeding with it. Watch below for more.