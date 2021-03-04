Two ministers in Jordan have resigned after violating the coronavirus restrictions they were supposed to be enforcing. Jordan’s interior and justice ministers resigned after violating the nation’s coronavirus restrictions by attending a dinner party at a restaurant, Aljazeera reported. Nine people were in attendance at the dinner, which violated the six people maximum that is allowed in the country. Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh accepted the resignations on Sunday.
Brasília, the capital city of Brazil, is now under a two-week lockdown period after intensive care hospital beds in the city and others began filling up. Last Thursday was the deadliest day of the pandemic so far for Brazil with 1,541 deaths, The Associated Press reported. In the federal district, which is where Brasília is located, 85% of intensive care beds are filled, according to The Hill. The lockdown in the capital will include the closure of bars, restaurants, malls and schools. In addition, alcohol sales will be cut off after 8 p.m.
New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have stopped declining after a January surge, CNN reported. New cases have consistently remained around 70,000 a day in the nation. On Jan. 2, the U.S. reached a peak in new cases in one day with 302,506. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, some Americans may not be taking safety measures seriously anymore, which could be why the decline came to a halt. “Just look historically at the ... early spring of 2020 or the summer of 2020, when we started to pull back prematurely. We saw the rebound," Fauci said.
Snowshoes have been regularly out of stock this winter, and the pandemic may play a role. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have turned to outdoor activities as a source of entertainment. As a result, snowshoe sales have been on the rise. Early season sales of the product have jumped 254% this season. “The enthusiasm for being outside is now extended to winter,” Nick Sargent, president of Snowsports Industries America, told AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle.
U.K. residents arriving in England from so-called "red list" countries are being forced to self-isolate in hotels for 10 days as part of coronavirus restrictions, while anyone else who arrives are banned and will be refused entry to the U.K. The "red list" of 33 countries includes Portugal, Brazil and South Africa and the U.K. government says residents cannot use the test to release scheme.
Currently, indoor dining and bars have a 10 p.m. curfew due to Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, however, Rep. Ryan Berman testified in front of a state House committee last week to propose a bill that would allow local municipalities to adopt their own rules. Berman suggested extending the pre-pandemic cutoff of 2 a.m. to make it 4 a.m. to allow those working the late shift could pocket extra sales after losing heavily during coronavirus restrictions, according to The Associated Press. “Once that is lifted it gives the local establishments, restaurants, bars, the ability to make up some lost time,” the Republican said. “Not everybody, in what we’re learning, has the same schedule. Not everybody works 9 to 5, not everybody is on the same sleep schedule. People work nights, people work weekends, different shifts.” Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, supports the bill. In Michigan, the leisure and hospitality industry suffered more jobs lost than any other industry, with employment down 47% in December from what it was in December 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hundreds of tribes across the U.S. do not have legal recognition with the country, and it is now impacting their coronavirus response due to a lack of funds. Federally recognized tribes have access to federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments, according to The Associated Press. Tribes without recognition, such as the Chinook Nation, do not have access to those resources, which has led to the tribes lacking in resources needed to combat the pandemic within their communities. Last March, $8 billion was allocated to 574 federally recognized tribes across the U.S. to assist in pandemic response. The Chinook Nation in Washington state received some funding from a nonprofit that provided help with electricity bills and food for elderly residents. “It’s completely unfair for our neighbors to get millions of dollars, and for us to get some trickle-down, if anything,” tribal council chairman Tony A. (Naschio) Johnso said. “That’s not to say that other tribes shouldn’t be getting funding, we just need funding, too.”
Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization on Saturday, making the vaccine the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved for emergency use in the country and the first to be approved in the U.S. that requires just one dose. “This is really good news,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press. “The most important thing we can do right now is to get as many shots in as many arms as we can.” Shipments of the vaccine could begin on Monday.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
A high school band has found a way to continue their practices while maintaining social distancing -- through the use of tents. Wenatchee High School in Washington state has continued in-person band rehearsal for the school's band, The BBC reported. To make the rehearsals socially distanced and safe, each student has their own tent large enough for them to sit in and play their instruments. "The idea actually came from our music and theater teachers as we knew we were bringing students back in a hybrid format," principal Eric Anderson said. "There is obviously a concern around singing with a mask off and we wanted to make sure our students had both the ability to sing and play an instrument in groups so that they can practice together."
Researchers now say that a person who contracts the coronavirus after receiving the vaccine may carry and shed less of the virus -- meaning any person they expose the virus to may become less sick. The researchers say their hypothesis was based on animal studies and some preliminary research that was conducted on humans, The Washington Post reported. There is still limited evidence supporting the hypothesis. Experts still recommend people who are vaccinated continue to wear masks. “Even if you’re vaccinated and you’re going out, keep masking up until we get more people vaccinated,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California at Irvine.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee recommended Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine to be approved for emergency use on Friday. The vaccine, which would be the first single-dose vaccine for COVID-19 to be approved in the U.S., could become available as early as next week, depending on how quickly the FDA acts on the recommendation, CNN reported. The vote to recommend the vaccine for approval was unanimous among the 22 members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. Some officials are concerned that the public considers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be a “second-class” vaccine as it appears to have a lower efficacy rate than the other vaccines that have been approved in the U.S. A member of the committee said it is not a worse option for people to take, however, citing that it appears to provide protection against some of the coronavirus variants. ”If I had a J&J vaccine available today and a Moderna vaccine available tomorrow, I would be happy to take the J&J today. I don't feel like I would need to wait. They are all terrific vaccines for the things that we care about," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said.
A lab technician looks fills a test tube during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janssen Pharmaceutical hopes to begin clinical trials on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the middle of the summer. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Flu cases this year have been entirely different due to the pandemic — with a historically low amount of cases reported this year across the U.S. This year, cases are practically non-existent. "We haven’t picked up any outbreaks of influenza or anything really, it’s just historically low,” Lynette Brammer, who leads the domestic influenza team for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told AccuWeather. The lack of influenza cases has not only benefited individuals' health but also avoided adding additional strain on the healthcare system by keeping flu patients out of hospitals that are working to treat patients with COVID-19, AccuWeather’s Monica Danielle reported. According to numbers from the CDC, only 173 people were hospitalized for the flu between Oct. 1 and Feb. 13. Numbers that low have not been reported since routine data collection began in the 1990’s. “We’re looking very hard for flu," Brammer told AccuWeather. "We’re just not finding it." Read the whole story here.
Two people had severe allergic reactions shortly after getting Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, a J&J scientist told an FDA panel, according to CNBC. In a trial in South Africa, one of the people was participating developed anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction after getting the vaccine, said Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs for J&J’s vaccines division Janssen. “We will continue to closely monitor for these events,” Douoguih told the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The CDC recommends people who have had a severe allergic reaction to the first COVID-19 vaccine should not get a second dose, even if the allergic reaction was not severe enough to require emergency care.
A study conducted by Imperial College London found ethnic minorities in England have a lower chance of vaccine acceptance despite having higher levels of COVID-19 infections. Overall, 92% of Brits who responded to the study said they'd receive or accept the vaccine, but only 87.6% of Asians and 72.5% of Blacks reported the same. Lead author of the study, professor Helen Ward, cautioned the study didn't assess how effective the vaccine is, but still found the high levels of confidence in the vaccine encouraging. More than 15,4000 people who tested themselves over a two week span participated in the study. Nearly 14% of the population in England already have antibodies from infection or vaccinations.
The Golden Globes is set to kick-off on Sunday, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, the show must go on. The ceremony for the first time in its history will be held from two separate locations, with Tina Fey hosting from the New York location and Amy Poehler hosting from the Beverly Hills, California, location, Reuters reported. The nominees will attend remotely from their homes, but some presenters will be at the in-person ceremonies. “The Globes have traditionally been more fun than the Oscars in terms of the telecast. They are looser and funnier, and everyone’s drinking and it felt a little more unpredictable,” said Alison Willmore, film critic for vulture.com. “When there is magic in awards shows, it comes from everyone being in the same room together.”
Walmart is stepping up its role in vaccine distribution across the U.S. with more than 1,400 pharmacies across 35 states preparing to administer coronavirus vaccines. “We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to reach as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts, and second, to ensure equitable vaccine distribution across the communities we serve” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of Health & Wellness, said in a press release. Around 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, CBS News reported. Customers that are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine in their state can click here to access Walmart’s vaccine scheduler, but the number of available appointments may be limited due to the availability of vaccines. “We will continue to engage within our communities to find new ways to reach additional customers with our vaccination programs as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic,” Pegus said.
Nearly two dozen doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were found on a box on a street in the town of Morovis, a rural mountain town in Puerto Rico. According to NBC News, a resident of the town turned the box, which contained the vaccine vials as well as syringes, in to officials in the town. After investigating the situation, the investigators discovered that the vaccines were being delivered to a Walgreens in the town that were meant to be used for residents in a long-term care facility when a cooler holding some of the vaccines fell from the vehicle because it was not secured properly. “We are very grateful to the person who found the cooler and alerted the local police. We will be investigating the matter and reviewing our procedures with the team so that this does not happen again," Walgreens said.
According to researchers at Stanford University, video chatting on platforms such as Zoom can lead to “Zoom fatigue” and make people feel tired. Professor Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab, researched the potential consequences on a person psychologically if spending multiple hours a day video chatting, as many people now are doing amid the pandemic. Bailenson determined four consequences of video chatting so frequently that contribute to “Zoom fatigue.”
According to Bailenson, excessive eye contact up-close for an extended period of time is very intense, and the format of online video chats creates a scenario where there is a lot of eye contact. In addition, users being able to look at themselves the entire time can cause someone to become overly critical of the way they look, which Bailenson suggests can be resolved by users hiding their own photo while they are in meetings. Video chatting can also limit a person's physical mobility due to a limited view during meetings, in comparison to standard meetings where people have the ability to move around and still remain seen by the rest of the group.
The final consequence, according to Bailenson, is that video calls require more of a cognitive load than other methods of communication, which he explained further. “You’ve got to make sure that your head is framed within the center of the video. If you want to show someone that you are agreeing with them, you have to do an exaggerated nod or put your thumbs up. That adds cognitive load as you’re using mental calories in order to communicate,” Bailenson said. He suggests during video calls that people give themselves “audio only” breaks where they turn their camera off and look away from the screen to only take in the audio of the meeting. “Videoconferencing is a good thing for remote communication, but just think about the medium – just because you can use video doesn’t mean you have to,” Bailenson said.
More than 46 million people, or roughly 14% of the U.S. population, have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but millions of people are late with receiving the follow-up dose. The vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna both recommend getting the second jab 21 to 28 days after the initial inoculation. However, according to a CBS News report, 2.8 million people are overdue for their second dose.
One reason behind the delay is schedule complications. "It is challenging to do a vaccine rollout, even more so when it involves two shots,” said Bruce Y. Lee, who studies health management and public policy at the City University of New York. “All of this should've been planned last year in advance of the rollout, and this is more evidence that it wasn't." In some instances, the second doses simply are not available. In Pennsylvania, some 60,000 doses that were being held for second shots were accidentally administered as first shots, CBS News reported. Across the southern U.S., the recent spell of record-setting cold delayed the delivery of 6 million vaccines. "I do think distribution is going to get better," said Tinglong Dai, a professor of health management at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. "But unless the supply of vaccine increases exponentially, we are going to have a growing backlog [of people waiting for that second shot]."
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the CDC, told reporters during a press conference that the decline in new cases across the U.S. could actually be an ominous sign. “Over the last few weeks, cases and hospital admissions in the United States have been coming down since early January and deaths have been declining in the past week,” Walensky said, according to CNBC. “But, the latest data suggest that these declines may be stalling, potentially levelling off at still a very high number.” She went on to say that the CDC has been “sounding the alarm” about the multiple mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, that have been detected in various parts of the nation. Walensky warned that the variant strains could become the dominant pathogens infecting Americans by the middle of March. She said current data could be the beginning of such a trend. “We may be done with the virus, but clearly the virus is not done with us,” Walensky cautioned. Watch a clip from the press conference below.
One week after receiving the second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Bill Gates told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin when he thinks life will start to get back to normal. Gates, who is 65 years old, making him eligible for a vaccine, thinks that social distancing rules may start to be relaxed just as the weather across the U.S. start to warm up. “It’s only by late spring or summer that we’re going to get to numbers where you can look at changing your behavior in a significant way,” Gates said. However, he did note that he is still going to be careful when he’s around people that have yet to be vaccinated and that he will likely continue to wear a mask throughout most of the year until infection rates drop significantly.
On a video call with health officials, Queen Elizabeth encouraged people across the U.K. to get vaccinated when they are able to. “Once you’ve had a vaccine you have a feeling of you know, you’re protected which I think is very important and as far as I could make out it was quite harmless,” the 94-year-old monarch said. She went on to describe what it was like when she received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine weeks ago, explaining that it was quick and it didn’t hurt at all, Reuters reported. “It is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine because they ought to think about other people other than themselves,” the queen said. Watch Queen Elizabeth’s remarks in the video below:
A new, three-week-long lockdown is being considered in Paris, a measure that could end with a sense of normalcy in the City of Lights. Since Dec. 15, Paris and much of the balance of France have been under curfews that run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. Emmanuel Grégoire, the Deputy Mayor of Paris, recently said that the curfew was a “half-measures with bad results,” France 24 reported. The number of daily infections in France has seemed to level out since the start of 2021 with the country reporting between 15,000 and 25,000 new cases every day, according to Johns Hopkins University.
On Thursday, Grégoire floated the idea of a new lockdown in Paris with tighter restrictions than the seemingly never-ending “semi-prison” of nightly curfews in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Grégoire added that at the end of the three-week lockdown, that the plan would be to “reopen everything” in the city. Some officials had doubts about this plan, France 24 said, while Grégoire reiterated that it was "an idea and not a proposal.” It is unclear when the new lockdown could begin in Paris.
A nationwide study published Wednesday has found important differences in the two major ways in which children have become seriously ill from the coronavirus, The New York Times reported. These findings may help doctors — and parents — to better recognize the conditions and better understand the risks. The study, published in the journal JAMA, analyzed 1,116 cases of young people up to 20 years of age who were treated at 66 hospitals in 31 states. Slightly more than half of the patients had acute COVID-19, which most adults get when infected with the virus, while more than 500 patients had the inflammatory syndrome — called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C — which has been showing up in kids weeks after they had a typically mild initial infection. Here are some things the study found:
-
Young people with MIS-C were more likely to be between 6 and 12 years of age
-
More than two-thirds of all patients were Black or Hispanic, which experts The New York Times spoke to said most likely reflected socioeconomic and other factors that puts certain communities at greater risk
-
Hispanic youth seemed equally likely to be at risk for both conditions, but Black children seemed to be at a greater risk for developing MIS-C than acute COVID-19
-
Young people with MIS-C were significantly more likely to have had no underlying medical conditions than those with acute COVID-19. However, more than a third of the patients with the latter also had no previous medical conditions.
The New York Times also reported the researchers took an isolated look, apart from other underlying conditions, at obesity in patients over the age of 2 and made an interesting discovery. And, the Times noted, the researchers also reported a possible bright spot in the data. Read the complete study on JAMA.
Cooper Wuthrich sits in a booth at the Ranch Hand Restaurant Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Montpelier, Idaho. Wuthrich, 12, became one of hundreds of children in the U.S. diagnosed with a rare COVID-19 complication that landed him in an emergency room three hours away from his tiny hometown in a secluded Idaho valley. The boy's parents say he nearly died and their terrifying experience shows why people should wear masks in a conservative state where pushback can be fierce.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Oregon has been under a state of emergency since the coronavirus pandemic began last March, and nearly one year later, that same order is in effect. The state of emergency order has been extended several times, and on Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown extended it once again through May 2, UPI reported. "Throughout the pandemic, Oregonians have made smart choices that have protected our families and loved ones and saved thousands of lives. We helped our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers from being overwhelmed last spring and again during the winter surge,” Brown said in a statement. "Our infection and mortality rates have consistently remain some of the lowest in the country. And for the first time, COVID-19 critical care units are seeing fewer and fewer patients." As of Thursday, 302,615 people in Oregon have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, or a little over 7% of the state’s population, according to the CDC. This is nearly double the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which stands at 154,554 cases, Johns Hopkins University said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has fallen dramatically since peaking after the holiday season, but there has been a slight uptick in confirmed infections this week. On Thursday, 77,291 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, the third day in a row that the number of daily cases exceeded 70,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. New York reported more cases than any other state with 8,893 new cases of COVID-19. For a closer look at how the virus is spreading, watch the video below.
As more Americans try to get comfortable with Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are also trying to get comfortable with their face. A growing number of people have decided to utilize time spent away from the office to begin plastic surgery treatments. Hudson Young was one of these Americans to decide on plastic surgery during the pandemic. "You first discover that with Zoom when you see yourself and you're like, 'Oh, yikes!'" Young told AFP. Virtual consultations have risen 64% for cosmetic procedures in the U.S. since the pandemic began last year. The most common procedure people are getting has been upper eyelids and neck treatments due to how they appear hanging on camera, Dr. Michael Somenek said to AFP.
Nationwide layoffs may have eased, according to data from the Labor Department, which shows that jobless claims have declined by 111,000 from last week. The new, lowered seasonally adjusted total of claims is now at 730,000, according to The Associated Press, a figure that is still far higher than any single week prior to the pandemic. In all, 19 million people are receiving jobless aid as of Feb. 6, most of which are receiving federal aid. Another reason for the dip in new claims could be related to last week’s major ice storm in Texas, some analysts said, as applications in the state fell by one-sixth, suggesting a possible disruption in the filing or processing of claims.
Despite the British government’s initial stance on not considering issuing vaccine passports, it is now reportedly looking into ways people can prove they don’t have the coronavirus before traveling, either through vaccination or by showing a negative test result, The Associated Press reported.The news source also reported that Britain plans to use its position of presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to push for an internationally recognized system of vaccine passports. “Introducing such a system also needs to be fair and not unduly disadvantage people who have yet to be offered — or gain access to — a vaccine,” the government said in a document that outlines its plans on lifting the nation’s pandemic restrictions.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reinforced the idea, stating Tuesday that “there are deep and complex issues that we need to explore” before a decision was made.
Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular outdoor travel destinations in the U.S., but during the second half of February, photographers gathered in the park in hopes to capture a rare event known as a firefall. The weather conditions need to be perfect to witness the phenomenon as the setting sun makes Horsetail Fall appear as if it is on fire for a few fleeting moments. However, the coronavirus pandemic made it even more difficult for photographers to see the event this year. “Everyone who’s here had to make a reservation online because of COVID; they were trying to control the crowds," AccuWeather reporter Emmy Victor said while in Yosemite National Park on Feb. 24 for the event. Victor said that people traveled from all around the country with hopes to see the firefall with visitors wearing masks and keeping their distance from others to follow social distancing guidelines. All of the careful planning amid the pandemic paid off with photographers capturing dramatic images of the rare phenomenon.
California resident Briana Amar was in Yosemite National Park to see Horetail Fall ignite at sunset on Feb. 24. (AccuWeather)
European Union leaders held a discussion on Thursday on ways to increase the speed and efficiency of vaccine rollout across the bloc. Restrictions to prevent the spread among countries in the bloc were also a topic of discussion, with nations like Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic remaining divided on border restrictions, The Associated Press reported. “The epidemiological situation remains serious, and the new variants pose additional challenges. We must therefore uphold tight restrictions while stepping up efforts to accelerate the provision of vaccines,” a draft summit statement read. So far, only Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved by the bloc with Johnson & Johnson potentially being the next to receive approval. According to the EU, part of the reason for the slow vaccine rollout across the bloc is due to supply delays. “Every time there is a human error, equipment breaking down...or raw material from one of our suppliers late by a day, you cannot start making the product because it will not be safe, you will not have the right quality,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.
A slowdown in remote-work computer appliances from Best Buy Inc caused the company to miss its holiday-quarter sales estimate. At the beginning of the pandemic, the company saw a retail boon due to the need for supplies in home offices. But that boon is evidently slowing due to sales estimate miss, sending shares for the company down 8%. Best Buy’s Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said the company is unsure how increased access to vaccines will impact the way consumers buy computer appliances, casting a “high level of uncertainty” over future trends.
A shortage of medical oxygen in African and Latin American nations has led to unnecessary deaths and created a crisis. Brazil, Nigeria and other less-populated nations are now beginning to address the lack of oxygen supplies after seeing overwhelmed hospitals and dying patients, The Associated Press reported. Installation of a hospital oxygen plant takes about 12 weeks. It takes less time to convert industrial-level oxygen manufacturing systems into medical-grade networks. According to Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the gap in medical oxygen access among nations “is one of the defining health equity issues, I think, of our age.”
After just one dose, the Pfizer vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness or death, according to the real-world test of more than half a million people. A mass vaccination program in Israel has provided a look at how the Pfizer vaccine has fared in the real world. Results published on Wednesday have given much reassurance of the effectiveness in preventing severe disease. After just a single dose, the shot was 62% effective and increased to 92% after the second dose. The vaccine is just as effective in those older than 70 as it is in younger people, which has a death prevention effectiveness of 72%. This comes as health officials consider whether to delay the second shot or even only administer one shot of the vaccine to those who have already had COVID-19, according to The Associated Press. The study was conducted by researchers at the Clalit Research Institute and Ben-Gurion University of the Negv in Israel.
As people have looked for new hobbies or ways to pass the time during the past year of lockdowns and quarantines, one sport has seen a surge in interest. Pickleball, a racquet sport that is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is getting more attention as a fun and safe recreation option for people looking to get outdoors, Axios reported. Cities around the country are building municipal courts and there's a growing number of tournaments that are sponsored by corporations, Axios reports. "If you‘ve ever swung any sort of a racquet before, you can become competent in an hour," Stu Upson, CEO of USA Pickleball, told Axios.
For the first time in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, more than 3,000 fatalities were recorded across the U.S. during a 24-hour period, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University. The national death toll now stands at more than 505,000 throughout the pandemic. New cases also ticked up on Wednesday, with more than 74,000 tallied nationwide bringing the cumulative total of infections to more than 28.3 million in the U.S. California this week became the first state in the country to eclipse 50,000 fatalities. For a closer look at how the virus is spreading, watch the video below.
The long-awaited United Nations-backed COVAX initiative began in Ghana this week with the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered in West Africa. The program has fallen short of goals to give shots to those in developing countries. Ghana received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine making it the first developing country to receive a large shipment of coronavirus vaccines. The COVAX initiative was designed to give low- and middle-income countries fair access to vaccinations, according to The AP, but has been hampered by the limited global supply, forcing some countries to rush into signing their own separate deals.
A dire situation is quickly turning worse in Czech Republic as 15,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday which is the highest daily recorded since early January. The Czech Republic is dealing with the fastest spread rate in Europe, six times larger than Germany. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have reached a record 1,389 in the country, creating a shortage in spare beds. Patients have had to be transferred out in some hospitals due to the shortage, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Andrej Babis warned restrictions must tighten to prevent a catastrophe in hospitals. More than 1.15 million cases of the coronavirus have impacted the country since the pandemic began.
The phased reopening of schools across Scotland started this week as the youngest students returned for in-person instruction for the first time since Christmas break. "There will likely be cases emerging in schools over the next few weeks but the vast majority of schools should be fine, and that we have to keep perspective on,” Prof Devi Sridhar, chairwoman of global public health at Edinburgh University, told BBC Good Morning Scotland. More and more students will gradually return to the classroom in the coming weeks, but the BBC reported that all students may not be back at school until the second half of March. "We will move as quickly as we possibly can do but we have to do it within the scientific and clinical advice that is available to us,” said Education Secretary John Swinney. This phased reopening of schools in Scotland is different than in England, where all students are set to return for in-person classes on March 8.
Alex Morton and Stacie Pawlicki were two of millions of Illinois residents to be stuck in lockdown last March. But on that first day of the shutdown, the neighborly pair, who lived two doors apart in a Chicago apartment building, began dating and have COVID-19 to thank for bringing them together. As Pawlicki was heading downstairs on March 21 to pick up a timely Chipotle delivery, she met Morton who was leaving to go for a run. A brief conversation led to an invitation to do some puzzles together. Five months later, they moved in together, staying in the same apartment building of course, according to the Chicago Tribune.
“It’s almost like dating Benjamin Button style,” Pawlicki said of their relationship progression. “When it’s not a pandemic, you’re going to movies and doing these dinners and quote-unquote fun things, and we haven’t necessarily done that…But we’ve done the stuff that you do when you really get to the meat of a relationship, like sitting there and (having) deep talks. We met each other’s families.”
It has been a long winter in Germany with the entire country being under lockdown since before Christmas, but a new tool may help to ease the restrictions in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that increasing the country’s testing capacity would make the return to normality more durable. As part of this testing strategy, Germany has approved three different at-home COVID-19 tests. The additional tests will cost over 800 million euros, or more than $980 million, per month, according to a Reuters report. Germany has confirmed more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19, the tenth-most around the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University. Leaders in Germany are set to convene next week to decide if they will allow the lockdown measures to be lifted on March 7, Reuters said.
As the U.S. economy continues to reopen, retail sales are expected to grow as much as 8.2% this year.The National Retail Federation said sales are expected to grow more than $4.33 trillion as people begin to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Last year, sales grew by 6.7% despite the pandemic due to a boost in online sales. Websites and apps have become increasingly popular among Americans amid stay at home orders by states. E-commerce is expected to grow between 18% and 23%, according to CNBC. The NRF said in its sales projection that this would amount to between $1.14 trillion and $1.19 trillion. More money is expected to be spent on travel this year as Americans become more comfortable traveling and attending events.
For six straight weeks, coronavirus cases have declined in the United States, but health experts are worried spring break could put a halt to that trend. With spring break approaching, a potential for increased travel has public health experts warning of consequences if people aren't vigilant during break. The holiday season at the end of 2020 resulted in a spike of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Now with several new strains of the virus in the U.S., spring break could be dangerous if precautions are not taken. While cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased recently, the U.S. is averaging more than 1,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus still, according to NBC News. Last year the pandemic had only just started when spring break rolled around.
A 105-year old New Jersey woman survived the coronavirus and has two things to thank: prayer and nine-day old raisins. Lucia DeClerck told the New York Times that she eats nine raisins each morning, but not until they’ve sat in a gin-filled jar for nine days. According to her relatives, its been a lifelong ritual, along with drinking aloe juice and brushing her teeth with baking soda. DeClerck was born in 1916 and has resided at a nursing home in South Jersey, where she contracted COVID-19 on her 105th birthday just one day after receiving her second vaccination dose.
After overcoming the virus, her family said they may too follow suit with her unique habits. “Now all of us are rushing out and getting Mason jars and yellow raisins and trying to catch up,” her granddaughter Shawn Laws O’Neil said.
Emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration this week, clearing the way for Americans to have a third vaccine option along with the currently available Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Data for the J&J vaccine was submitted on Feb. 4 and indicates that the one-dose vaccine — compared to the two shots needed for Pfizer and Moderna — has a 66% overall effectiveness rating, according to CNBC. In the U.S., it is 72% effective while in Latin America it is 66% and in South Africa, where a rapidly spreading variant of the virus has taken root, it is only 57% effective.
The company has a deal with the U.S. federal government to supply 100 million doses by the end of June, although just a few million have been manufactured thus far, Jeff Zients, head of President Biden’s COVID-19 task force, said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) released its weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday and said global data shows deaths linked to the coronavirus are trending downward. About 66,000 fatalities were reported last week, “a 20% decline as compared to the previous week,” the WHO said in its report. New cases globally continued a downward trend as well. “The number of global new cases reported continues to fall for the sixth consecutive week, with 2.4 million new cases last week, an 11% decline compared to the previous week,” the WHO said. Although new cases and fatalities ticked up a bit on Tuesday in the U.S., a similar trend has been unfolding nationwide over the last 90 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. For a closer look, watch the video below.
Madison Square Garden, located in the heart of Manhattan, hosted fans at a sporting event for the first time in a year – an NBA basketball game between the hometown New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. To be eligible to enter the “world’s most famous sports arena," fans were required to provide the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, Reuters reported. They were also given a rapid COVID-19 test at the entrance. Once inside, masks were mandatory social distancing was practiced, with fans sitting in small pods. All told, 2,000 fans were on hand to watch the game, which the Warriors won 114-106. Across town in Brooklyn, the Barclays Center also hosted fans at the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings, which the home team won 127-118. The occasion was a step toward normalcy, something fans outside the Garden were excited about. Watch a few of them speak about the experience below.
Researchers said that people who wear glasses for at least eight hours a day are two to three less likely to contract the coronavirus since they touch their eyes less frequently than those who do not wear glasses, according to a report published earlier this month. “Touching and rubbing of the eyes with contaminated hands may be a significant route of infection for SARS-CoV-2 virus," the researchers wrote. The coronavirus mainly spreads when the infectious particles are breathed in, however, the virus can also spread through the membranes protecting your eyes, Fox News reports. Just over 300 people who were hospitalized in India were surveyed for they study. The patients were asked about their glasses-wearing habits and about 60 patients were identified as "long-time glasses-wearers," according to the report. "This present study showed that the risk of COVID-19 was 2-3 times less in spectacles-wearing population than the population not using spectacles. [The] protective role of the spectacles was found statistically significant if those were used for [a] long period of the day," or more than eight hours, they concluded. One issue that has popped up for glasses wearers is that their lenses will fog up while wearing a mask in public, and particularly during the colder months. Read this article for several tips on how to stop glasses from fogging up during the winter.
The blue light of a monitor's screen reflects on the glasses of state Rep. Gregory Holloway, Sr., D-Hazlehurst, as the legislators discuss and debate bills in their chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Holloway, wary of covid, wears a surgical mask under a cloth mask bearing the seal of the State of Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
In an effort to inoculate people in underserved areas, Gov. Tony Evers announced that four additional community vaccination clinics will open in Wisconsin. The new clinics are all expected to open within the next two months, which will put the state at a total of five COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Officials hope to eventually have 10 community clinics around the state, The Associated Press reported. Evers’ office explained the clinic locations were based on population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers.
The shipments of vaccines across the U.S. could triple in the coming weeks as companies ramp up production. On Tuesday, Pfizer’s chief business officer John Young said that the company is planning to increase production from 4 million doses per week to 5 million doses per week, according to NBC News. Meanwhile, Moderna could churn out as many as 40 million doses delivered per month. So far, the two companies have shipped more than 82 million vaccines with 6% of the U.S. population having received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the CDC.
To add to this boost in production, the one-dose coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson could be given emergency approval by the FDA before the end of the month. Richard Nettles, the vice president of medical affairs at the company, said that Johnson & Johnson could provide as many as 20 million vaccines by the end of March, and that is just the begging. "We are confident in our plans to deliver 100 million single-dose vaccines to the United States during the first half of 2021, and we are continuing to partner with the U.S. government to explore all options to accelerate delivery," Nettles said, according to NBC News.
The coronavirus pandemic caused schools across New Mexico to shut down, resulting in sports being halted for many. One family decided to move from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Kansas City in order to play baseball once again. Kasey Crawford was able to throw 90 mph as a freshman in New Mexico, but coronavirus restrictions put his season to an end during a pivotal time for recruiting, scouting and scholarships. So the Crawford family decided to head to Kansas City where Kasey can continue playing baseball to get himself an opportunity to be seen. Protests of about 300 gathered in Albuquerque to try and call on school leaders to allow sports to resume, according to New Mexico TV station KOB. Coaches and scouts remain in the dark around the state but continue to put pressure on leaders to reconsider shutting down school sports.
Sports fans in New York will soon be able to cheer on their team in person as the state opens up both indoor and outdoor venues for events as early as Tuesday evening. Stadiums and arenas with a capacity of at least 10,000 people can reopen at 10% capacity, The Associated Press reported. People that attend events will be required to wear masks, remain socially distant and undergo temperature tests upon arrival. Additionally, attendees must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event. As many as 2,000 fans are expected to be spread out in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening as the New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors, the AP said, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Pfzier Inc and BioNTech SE's coronavirus vaccine is expected to be approved for storage at standard freezer temperatures as opposed to the current ultra-cold conditions required. The change is expected to be announced by the FDA as soon as Tuesday, according to a report by The New York Times. U.S. health regulators were asked by the companies last week if they could increase the storage temperature to allow easier access to the coronavirus vaccine. Originally, the vaccine was required to be stored at temperatures between -112 F and -76 F, which would require special shipping containers, according to Reuters. More than 13 million doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered in the U.S. per week by mid-March.
Singapore has introduced a business hotel that allows guests to hold face-to-face meetings using a safe-bubble to maintain social distance during the pandemic. Glass walls are used to separate guests and communication is done via a speaker system. Documents can easily be transferred via a compartment that features UV light sanitation, according to Reuters. This safe-bubble business hotel is the first of its kind in Singapore as life continues to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. reported 1,403 new fatalities from the coronavirus on Monday, which helped push the country past the 500,000 mark for total fatalities, a monumental and somber milestone. The number of new daily cases remains on the downward trend as just over 56,000 cases were reported for the second straight day. Total cases in the U.S. are now past 28 million. New York, Texas, and California remain the top three states for the number of daily new cases. For more on the current data trends related to the pandemic in the U.S. and around the world, watch the video below.
Daviz Simango, who was an influential mayor of the port city of Beira, the capital of Mozambique, died Monday due to COVID-19 complications and diabetes, according to The Associated Press, which cited the Zitamar news agency. Simango had been the mayor of Beira since 2003 and through his background as an engineer helped get a system of flood channels built to help the city cope with flooding from tropical cyclones, according to the AP. Simango reportedly helped set up feeding centers and emergency health clinics in the city after it was devastated by Cyclone Idai in March 2019. He also served as the leader of Mozambique's opposition MDM party.
Movie theaters in New York City will soon reopen for the first time since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. According to ABC 7 in New York City, theaters in the Big Apple will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity starting March 5. There will be COVID precautions in place such as assigned seating and people will be required to wear masks. Theaters will also have additional staffing and enhanced air filtration, according to ABC 7. Guests who plan to go see a movie will not have to worry about bringing a negative test result. "From day one, we have said that our COVID recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy - it has to be both - and in New York we're demonstrating how to do that safely and smartly," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, according to ABC 7.
The city of Nice, France, is preparing to enter into a new round of coronavirus restrictions as cases spread in the city at a much faster rate than the rest of the nation. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the new restrictions could include a curfew or a weekend lockdown, AFP reported. "Consultations will be conducted over the weekend to take additional measures to stem the epidemic, ranging from a reinforced curfew to local lockdown at weekends," Veran said. The city recorded a rate of infection of 700 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, which is three times the national average. Senior French hospitals official Remi Salomon called the outbreak in the region “out of control.”
The U.K. is slowly lifting lockdown restrictions as the number of new cases falls and the number of vaccinations rises. Outdoor sports, such as football, are set to resume at the end of March, but it may still be another three months before fans can attend a match. If everything goes well,"up to 10,000 people or 25% of total seated capacity, whichever is lower" will be allowed into stadiums for events, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, according to a BBC report. The earliest this could happen is May 17. Meanwhile, indoor sporting events will be permitted to have 1,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is lower. "The game is simply not the same without them and we look forward to the return of full stadia as soon as it is safe and possible,” the Football Association said in a statement.
Texas’ seven-day average of administered COVID-19 doses decreased by 31% in the past week due to winter weather impacts, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team said. However, all backlogged doses will be delivered by midweek, CNN reported. Slavitt warned it will still take some time for vaccine distribution sites to catch up. “Thanks to that and many more, those efforts, today alone we plan to deliver seven million doses. This is a combination of catchup from last week's doses that were delayed from the weather and doses going out as a normal part of today's normal distribution,” Slavitt said during a Covid-19 response briefing on Monday. “We now anticipate that all backlog doses will be delivered by mid-week.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new plan to ease COVID-19 regulations in the U.K. will allow children to return to school in two weeks, but hair salons and in-person dining will still remain closed for almost two months. The plan Johnson outlined on Monday would aim to “cautiously but irreversibly” ease the U.K. out of its current lockdown measures, The Associated Press reported. The coronavirus outbreak in the U.K. is the deadliest in all of Europe, accounting for over 120,000 fatalities. Since March of last year, the nation has been under three lockdowns, one spanning the majority of the winter. Bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, hair salons and nonessential retail is shut down under the current orders, and trips abroad are illegal. “We’re setting out on what I hope is a one-way road to freedom,” Johnson said of the now-easing restrictions.
Many business leaders and governments across the globe are working on enforcing vaccination passports. Private companies implementing the vaccine passport would make the COVID-19 shots mandatory for people who want to travel on planes, cruise ships or attend events such as concerts as a way to get rid of COVID-19 restrictions — but how would they work? The new vaccine passport would most likely be a modern digital record that would provide proof of vaccination status and document recent virus test results. Depending on the results, the person would either be allowed or denied entry on to planes, cruises, into countries or events. This means that entry requirements would bar the majority of people in the world without access to COVID-19 vaccines as well as bar people who do not want to get the vaccine. So far, the Washington Post reports the World Health Organization doesn’t support it and some worry that vaccine passports would create a vaccinated global elite while exacerbating inequalities and creating an underclass that could be denied services and prevented from crossing borders.
The United States, which has reported more coronavirus cases and fatalities linked to COVID-19 then any other country in the world, became the first amid the course of the pandemic to top the 500,000 mark on Monday. As a result of the extremely somber occasion, President Joe Biden ordered flags to fly at half mast across federal properties for five days in memory of the lives lost, according to ABC News. Only one other country, Brazil, has topped the 200,000 mark for fatalities linked to the virus. Mexico (more than 180,000), India, (more than 156,000) and the United Kingdom (over 120,987 fatalities) round out the top five for countries with the highest number of virus-related deaths during the pandemic. Recently, there have finally been some signs of optimism in the U.S. as there has been a decline in the daily number of deaths and cases reported across the country. Hear more from President Biden in the video below.
With the number of new COVID-19 cases trending downward in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has eased up some of the restrictions in place for gatherings across the state. “Effective immediately, houses of worship and religious services can operate at 50% capacity,” Murphy said in a tweet. However, people must still wear masks and remain at least six feet away from people that are not in their household.
Additionally, indoor and outdoor sporting events can now have more people in attendance. “Starting March 1st, sports and entertainment venues with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people may open for spectators,” Murphy said. The events are limited to 10% capacity for indoor venus and 15% capacity for outdoor venues. This means that the New Jersey Devils can have nearly 2,000 hockey fans in attendance for home games in Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. “Even though we’re continuing to see good trends in our numbers, we cannot let up one bit,” Murphy said. “Keep doing all you’re doing to fight and defeat this virus. We’re going to get there.”
While many people question what summer break will look like for children this year amid the pandemic, Former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said activities “typical of what kids do in the summertime” including summer camps could resume this summer, depending on the prevalence of the virus at that point in time. ”If we are in a low prevalence environment this spring and summer I think I'm going to be pretty comfortable allowing my kids get back to normal activity," Gottlieb said. "I would expect kids to be in summer camp.” He warns that in the fall and winter more precautions may need to be taken, and he does not expect that children still will be vaccinated at that point in time yet due to lack of trials involving the coronavirus vaccine and children. Watch a portion of Gottlieb's interview with CNBC below.
People who have contracted and recovered from the coronavirus may only need one dose of a vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna rather than two doses, new research suggests. According to the preliminary findings, people that have previously had the virus have a quicker immune response after just one shot when compared to someone who has not had the virus, the Wall Street Journal reported. This could potentially make more doses of the vaccines available at a time when the supply remains extremely limited across the entire county. "Everyone should get vaccinated. Not everybody needs two shots," said Viviana Simon, one of the authors of the study. However, the research has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.
Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries in the pandemic's early days, is reportedly dealing with a rise in coronavirus cases. According to MedicalXPress, an increase in cases is being attributed to the presence of the U.K. variant of the virus. Over the weekend, crowds gathered outdoors amid milder weather in several cities despite pleas from the country's Higher Institute of Health to stay home. Massimo Galli, a specialist with the Sacco de Milan hospital told the Rome-based Il Messaggero newspaper, "Obviously, I'm worried." He added, "To be honest, all the data is going in the direction of a rise in new cases."
The increase comes as Italy begins commemorations in the country of the one-year anniversary of its first-known COVID-19 death. More than 95,000 deaths have been blamed on the virus in the country, along with nearly 3 million cases. Only five countries have reported a higher death toll over the course of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Data has been released by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listing the most common side effects Americans reported after receiving Pfizer’s or Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines. The analysis compiled data from the first month of vaccinations, between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13., when there were more than 13.7 million doses administered, CNBC reports.
During the first month there were 6,994 reports of so-called adverse events after vaccination, including 6,354 that were classified as “non-serious” and 640 as “serious,” which included 113 deaths, the CDC said. There were 62 reports of anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, according to the CDC. The median age of vaccine recipients was 42, and the majority of adverse events occurred in women.
Frequently reported side effects according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
-
Headache
-
Chills
-
Fatigue
-
Dizziness
-
Nausea
-
Aches
-
Fever
-
Joint pain
The data is based on submissions to the agency’s text messaging system v-safe and VAERS, a national vaccine safety surveillance program.
For the past 11 months, people around the world have transitioned from office work to doing their jobs at home. As the pandemic forced companies around the world to adapt on the fly, some say remote work is here to stay, including those who still go into the office. Luc Kamperman, a managing partner at Veldhoen + Company in Manhattan, has still been making the daily trip to the empty office throughout the entirety of the pandemic. He told AFP that "we will see a different type of vibe, and that people are only coming in two or three days a week" once the pandemic is over. Watch the video below for more.
Data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 43 million Americans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, while more than 18 million have received both doses. Of the more than 63 million-plus total doses administered, the Pfizer-BionNTech vaccine has been administered slightly more than the Moderna vaccine. In total, there have been 32,232,422 shots of the Pfizer vaccine, while Moderna's total is 30,747,615. California has administered the most doses so far, with a total of 7,453,468.
The United States has reported more than 28 million coronavirus cases since the first case was officially recorded on Jan. 21, 2020, but the number of new cases continued on a downward trend Sunday. On Sunday, more than 56,000 new cases were tallied by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Texas, New York and Florida were the top three states in terms of most new cases recorded, but all three were well below 10,000 cases each. Fatalities were also down slightly on Sunday, but the U.S. inched closer to a grim milestone of 500,000 total deaths blamed on coronavirus. For a more in-depth look at the data on how COVID-19 is spreading, watch the video below.
A new editorial written by experts claims that if the world does not invest in pandemic prevention now the next outbreak could spell trouble. "Either we invest now or we pay a lot more later," said Wayne Koff, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Human Vaccines Project. "We don't know when the next one is going to come, the only thing we know is the next one is going to come... Whether we have a year or whether we have a decade – given that unknown, we should be looking at this issue really seriously right now." Koff published the editorial with Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in the journal Science, USA Today reported. The editorial calls for the world to come together to develop a universal vaccine against all coronaviruses, not just COVID-19. "How many times is it going to take until we start looking ahead?" James Crowe, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center and an immunologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said. "This has to be the moment, or else it's never going to happen."
Americans may still be wearing masks next year, according to Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. When asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if masking up will still be necessary in 2022 if a state of normalcy returns to the country, Fauci replied “I think it is possible that that’s the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality.” Fauci said he is not able to pinpoint when life will return to the way it was pre-pandemic in the U.S., but said he thinks by the end of this year “we’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year,” The New York Post reported.
Healthcare professionals and frontline workers will not receive any financial help for their coronavirus treatment in Punjab, India, if they chose to skip the vaccine and later get infected with the virus, NDTV reported. They would also not be eligible for quarantine or isolation leave. The decision from the government comes after they were made aware that some healthcare workers were opting out of getting vaccine. "Healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated to boost their immunity for COVID-19, despite being given repeated opportunities and in case they get the infection at a later stage, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and they will not be allowed to avail quarantine or isolation leave," Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said.
Every adult in the U.K. should get the coronavirus vaccine’s first dose by July 31, the British government declared on Sunday. The new target is earlier than the original goal of having all adults receive the first dose by September, The Associated Press reported. In addition, the new plan includes the goal for all residents over the age of 50 to be fully inoculated by April 15, while the previous goal was for them to be inoculated by May 1. Despite previous issues with supply for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in the country, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that “we now think that we have the supplies” to speed up vaccinations.
The U.S. could be nearing herd immunity, according to Suzanne Judd, an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health. According to Yahoo Finance, the seven-day average for new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. is down 66% from a month prior. Judd explained that a study from Colombia University estimates that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began could be 10 times higher than what has been reported, meaning over one-third of the country would have already been infected by the virus. “You add [the findings] from the Columbia study to the number of vaccinations that have been rolling out, and it’s possible that we could be approaching herd immunity,” Judd told Yahoo Finance Live. “We should know within the next two or three months if this trend holds, but this is definitely the most positive news we have seen in a long time.”
The United States is nearing 500,000 coronavirus deaths, one year since the first known U.S. coronavirus death was reported. More than 498,003 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. "It's something that is historic. It's nothing like we've ever been though in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
After a year since youth sports were suspended across California, some are concerned that the lack of activities could be causing another pandemic: depression. Public officials and educators have warned of the damaging long-term impact that the wide-ranging ban on competitive sport has had on student athletes. According to AFP, public prosecutors say COVID-19 has increased cases of juvenile crime and delinquency. Officials in California are starting to allow school athletics to return, however, some say they will be dealing with the impacts from the shutdown for years to come.
White House officials said the unprecedented winter storms sparked a backlog of roughly 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses which affected all 50 states, NPR reports. That number represents three days' worth of delayed shipments however many states have been able to cover some of the delays with their existing inventory, said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser on the White House COVID-19 Response Team. "If we all work together, from the factory, all the way to the vaccinators, we will make up for it in the coming week," Slavitt said during the briefing. On Friday, Slavic said 1.4 million doses were in transit and that most of the backlogged doses are expected to be delivered within the next several days.
People wait in line for the opening of a 24-hour, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages in parts of the country not used to extremely cold weather, and hobbled transportation hubs and highways. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration for permission to store its coronavirus vaccine for two weeks at higher temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, CNBC reports. Currently, the vaccine needs to be stored in ultra-cold freezers that keep it between minus 112 and minus 76 degrees F, according to the FDA. “We have been continuously performing stability studies to support the production of the vaccine at commercial scale, with the goal of making the vaccine as accessible as possible for healthcare providers and people across the U.S. and around the world,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a release. “If approved, this new storage option would offer pharmacies and vaccination centers greater flexibility in how they manage their vaccine supply.”
At 111-years-old, Maria Aulenbacher is the oldest person in South Carolina to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Aulenbacher also lived through the pandemic in 1918. According to CNN, she is among the oldest people in the world to become vaccinated after receiving both doses. Aulenbacher spent most of her life in Germany and only moved to the United States when she was 100-years-old. "I drink wine, I drink beer, I eat what I like," Aulenbacher said, which she told CNN was the key to living so long. She told CNN getting the vaccine did not hurt for her. "We kind of felt like it's a civic duty, everybody has to get this vaccine," her daughter Birgit Dickerson said. "If we ever want to get over this we all have to go and have the vaccine."
The U.S. federal government is set to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Philadelphia in March. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the clinic will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and be able to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day. The announcement from the federal government did not specify if the clinic would be open to non-residents or who would be eligible for vaccination at the site. “Every city in the country, including Philadelphia, is currently struggling with not having enough COVID vaccine to meet the demand of their residents, so this center will make a huge difference,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.
Studies on the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been hampered by members of the placebo group getting vaccinated. "I've been taking prescription medicine for the last 25 years," Karen Mott, a 56-year-old job counselor who decided to continuing participating in the study, told NPR. “In order to show those drugs worked, people previously volunteered to take them when they were still experimental, so I felt it was my way of giving back.” Mott was in the group that actually did receive the Moderna vaccine, and had a strong reaction to the second dose. A volunteer that was in the placebo group for the study died of COVID-19. "I keep thinking about that. Why am I one of the lucky ones?" Mott said. "And I think that makes me feel like, I need to keep providing the information that we need.” She will continue to participate in the follow-up study for two years, which will require her to provide nose and saliva swabs every once in a while and see if she has been infected. She also has to give blood samples.
Carlos Fierro, who runs the study involving the placebo group, said a few members of the original placebo group decided against the vaccine, but most ended up getting vaccinated, meaning the researchers no longer have a large placebo group to compare the vaccinated group to. "During that visit we discussed the options, which included staying in the study without the vaccine," Fierro said, "and amazingly there were people — a couple of people — who chose that… It’s a loss from a scientific standpoint, but given the circumstances I think it's the right thing to do."
On Saturday more than 200 million coronavirus doses have been administered worldwide, according to an AFP tally. The Group of Seven (G7) has said it will support less well-off countries more and reported its aid to projects like the World Health Organization's Covax now amount to $7.5 billion. The increased pledges from the U.S., Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan and Canada came as permanent U.N. Security Council member Britain called for wealthy nations to share doses with poor and war-torn states.
Despite previous studies suggesting the coronavirus vaccine only prevents symptoms and not infection, a new study reveals that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may actually prevent infection as well. After examining 31,000 people across the U.S. who had at least one dose of either vaccine, a team at the Mayo Clinic found they were over 80% effective at preventing infection 36 days after receiving the first dose, CNN reported. According to the study, the vaccine was 75% effective 15 days after the first dose and rose to 83% 36 days after the first dose. When the study looks only at people who received both doses, the vaccine reports to have shown 89% efficacy. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.
Starting next Friday, New York City restaurants will be allowed to reopen their indoor dining sections at 35% capacity, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “What’s happening now is people in New York City — Staten Island, Manhattan — are going to New Jersey to those restaurants,” Cuomo said at a press briefing. “So it’s not really accomplishing a purpose.” According to CNBC, the Big Apple’s restaurants, which were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity a week ago, have remained at lower indoor capacity compared with the rest of the state.
More airlines are joining Delta and United in providing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with customer information that could be used for contact tracing, despite many airlines being opposed to the idea in the past. American, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Hawaiian will also start asking passengers to turn over their information to the CDC including names, phone numbers, email and physical addresses. The new airlines to join the contact-tracing effort had long resisted government efforts to require them to gather passenger information and provide it to health agencies, The Associated Press reports. The CEO of trade group Airlines for America, Nicholas Calio, said airline carriers hope that their compliance of voluntary information gathering, along with testing of passengers entering the U.S., will lead the government to lift orders and restrictions on international travel.
On March 1 California will start setting aside 10% of the COVID-19 vaccines, approximately 75,000 doses, the state receives each week from the state's current weekly allotment to vaccinate teachers, daycare workers and other school employees, NPR reports. Most of California’s large school districts have been teaching students remotely for almost a year now. "It must be done, and it must be done much sooner than the current path we are on. And we believe this will advance that cause," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that the company submitted its vaccine candidate to the World Health Organization for Emergency Use listing (EUL). The EUL process will allow for the process in which nations receive the new product to be expedited. The process is also a prerequisite for the vaccines to be supplied to a COVAX facility, which will allow for the vaccine to be distributed among 92 lower-income countries. In December, Johnson & Johnson entered into a COVAX agreement that states the company is expected to provide up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. “Our filing with the World Health Organization marks another important step in our effort to combat COVID-19 and also in our unwavering commitment to equitable access,” said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson. "If we are to end the global pandemic, life-saving innovations like vaccines must be within reach for all countries.”
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Feb. 11 - 19 click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Feb. 2 - 10 click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 17-25, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 8-16, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 1-7, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Dec. 23-31 click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Dec 15-22, click here.
For previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.