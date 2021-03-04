According to researchers at Stanford University, video chatting on platforms such as Zoom can lead to “Zoom fatigue” and make people feel tired. Professor Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab, researched the potential consequences on a person psychologically if spending multiple hours a day video chatting, as many people now are doing amid the pandemic. Bailenson determined four consequences of video chatting so frequently that contribute to “Zoom fatigue.”

According to Bailenson, excessive eye contact up-close for an extended period of time is very intense, and the format of online video chats creates a scenario where there is a lot of eye contact. In addition, users being able to look at themselves the entire time can cause someone to become overly critical of the way they look, which Bailenson suggests can be resolved by users hiding their own photo while they are in meetings. Video chatting can also limit a person's physical mobility due to a limited view during meetings, in comparison to standard meetings where people have the ability to move around and still remain seen by the rest of the group.

The final consequence, according to Bailenson, is that video calls require more of a cognitive load than other methods of communication, which he explained further. “You’ve got to make sure that your head is framed within the center of the video. If you want to show someone that you are agreeing with them, you have to do an exaggerated nod or put your thumbs up. That adds cognitive load as you’re using mental calories in order to communicate,” Bailenson said. He suggests during video calls that people give themselves “audio only” breaks where they turn their camera off and look away from the screen to only take in the audio of the meeting. “Videoconferencing is a good thing for remote communication, but just think about the medium – just because you can use video doesn’t mean you have to,” Bailenson said.