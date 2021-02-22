Health officials in Leicester, a city in England, have said they’re considering "innovative ways" to extend their reach in administering the coronavirus vaccine to parts of the city with high infection rates and low uptake. This includes visiting multi-generational households in these areas, BBC reported. While 85% of people in England aged 55 or older had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by March 14, only 76% of that group in Leicester have been vaccinated, according to data from the city council. BCC noted that the city has also undergone the longest lockdown in the U.K., and the city’s infection rate remains high at 108 per 100,000 people in the week leading up to March 17, according to government statistics. "What we have done is [come up with] innovative ways to reach those populations to ensure that the vaccine is taken, because these are the high-risk groups," Dr Sulaxni Nainani from the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland City Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) told BBC. Other options for distributing vaccines include “pop-up clinics” outside of factories and shopping malls, extending hours to allow those observing Ramadan to visit after fasting and women-only vaccination centers in mosques.
Long beards could potentially reduce mask effectiveness depending on if the beard's length and thickness hinders the mask's ability to fit snugly on the face. If the beard creates more space between your face and the mask, the mask may not be as effective. Any opening "increases the chance that there is a virus that will get to the orifices, which can then obviously give you the disease," said Dr. Mona Gohara, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. Mask-wearing doesn't totally prevent infection, but officials say it can help slow the spread. Experts have studied whether beards accumulate, harbor or shed more or less bacteria than bare faces, but that research was inconclusive. CNN reports, there seems to be very little, if any, research on whether beards accumulate, harbor or shed more or less virus than bare faces.
Rabbi Rafael Schaffer wears a face mask over his long beard in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
It has been a long year for Iowa resident Velma McElderry, who has been at home in isolation due to the pandemic, but her first trip out of the house since March 2020 was a big one as she received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Even at 104 years old, McElderry said that the jab “wasn’t that bad” and that her arm didn’t even hurt afterward, KETV reported. With one more dose to go, McElderry is on her way to living through the second global health crisis of her life after surviving the flu pandemic in 1918. "It will be a big relief once she can get that second shot and start to see family and they can come all the way in the house,” Peters said. McElderry is also looking forward to returning to work as a volunteer at Methodist’s Jennie Edmundson Hospital once she is fully vaccinated, KETV said.
German officials announced Tuesday that a new lockdown will go into effect during the Easter holiday next week as new infections surge in the country. According to AFP, the lockdown will last five days to combat a prolific rise in cases."The situation is serious," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "Case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive care beds are filling up again." "We are in a new pandemic." The strain of the coronavirus first identified in the U.K. has become the dominant variant in the country, AFP reported. "Essentially, we have a new virus... it is much deadlier, much more infectious and infectious for much longer," Merkel said. The country has reported more than 2.6 million cases and more than 75,000 deaths through the duration of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Federal health officials in the U.S. raised concerns in the very early-morning hours Tuesday about the data set AstraZeneca used in the clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine, warning that it was outdated. A day earlier, the drugmaker said its vaccine was 79% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection and 100% effective at stopping severe illness and hospitalizations. The clinical trial included 30,000 people and later Tuesday morning, AstraZeneca admitted its data set only included results as of Feb. 17, 2021. The company pledged to provide more details within 48 hours, The Associated Press reported. All of this comes as AstraZeneca was in the process of applying to the FDA for its vaccine to be granted emergency approval in the U.S. The vaccine has already been approved in at least 50 countries worldwide, but amid fears over the link, albeit a slim one, to blood clots, a new poll shows confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine among Europeans has plummeted in recent days, according to the German news outlet DW. Below, watch NIAID chief Dr. Anthony Fauci explain what sparked concerns among U.S. health officials about the data presented by the drug company.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lowered the vaccine eligibility age of New Yorkers to 50 years old and unveiled a new program to help create vaccine hubs within houses of worship across the state. Those who meet the new lowered age requirement can begin scheduling appointments beginning Tuesday. Previously, New Yorkers 60 and older, or those with pre-existing conditions, were eligible for the vaccine along with essential workers, AMNY reported. The new vaccine program, called “Roll Up Your Sleeve,” will recruit churches, synagogues, temples and mosques to open doors to local health organizations and help administer the vaccine to those who need it. Cuomo also said the introduction of the AstraZeneca vaccine will ensure that “we will have enough vaccine” to quickly vaccinate all New Yorkers in the weeks and months ahead, though there have been reports of complications with the vaccine across Europe. The event on Monday was broadcast on the governor’s website, but reporters were not permitted to attend which makes it the second time the press was restricted from in-person attendance in the last 10 days.
A fourth wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S. is unlikely, former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb said. In an interview with Face the Nation that aired Sunday on CBS, Gottlieb said the combination of vaccination rates going up and a growing number of Americans that may have natural immunity from previous infections will likely be able to prevent a fourth wave of coronavirus infections from impacting the U.S., Business Insider reported. "If you look at in Europe, where they're having a true fourth wave, they've only vaccinated one in- one in nine adults. Here in the U.S., we've vaccinated one in three. In the U.K., which is seeing consistent declines, they've vaccinated one in two. So the vaccination is going to be a backstop, and we're continuing to vaccinate about three million people a day right now," he said. Despite his prediction, Gottlieb said he does not expect new cases to decline just yet — instead he said he thinks they will continue to plateau for a while due to new variants that are more contagious making their way throughout the U.S. and easing of restrictions, such as mask mandates. Hear more of Gottlieb's remarks in the video below.
Following a year of office closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, employers are looking into more hybrid work models or planning to forgo traditional office spaces. On Monday, Microsoft announced the company will begin bringing back some employees to its headquarters starting March 29. Microsoft said it will allow certain employees to choose between returning to work full-time, continuing to work remotely or implement a hybrid model, CNBC reported. “We’ve been closely monitoring local health data for months and have determined that the campus can safely accommodate more employees on-site while staying aligned to Washington state capacity limits,” the company said. In October, Microsoft told employees it will allow more flexibility to work from home, even after it’s safe to return to the office, by allowing workers to request approval from their managers to work remotely full time or to potentially move to a new location.
For the first time since last March, the number of air passengers in the U.S. screened reached 1.5 million on Sunday. U.S. air travel was down 60% last year due to the pandemic, but the U.S. Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) said on Monday that air travel is now rebounding in the nation, Reuters reported. Sunday also marked the 11th day in a row that over one million people were screened by the TSA. Despite the growing demand for travel, Sunday was still down by about 30% compared to a normal year.
More than 82 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching almost 25% of the total U.S. population since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14. Of the 82 million who have received the first dose, only 44 million have received the second dose. More than 156 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A RN gives James Mullen the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Krispy Kreme is now offering an incentive for customers to get vaccinated — free donuts.Beginning on Monday, customers nationwide are eligible for a free donut if they have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In order to claim the donut, customers just need to present their valid vaccination card, NBC Washington reported. In addition, the free donut incentive will last through the rest of the year,so vaccinated customers will be able to receive a free donut every day for the remainder of 2021. The offer does not apply for online orders or delivery orders. In order to receive a free donut, the customer must physically go to the store or use the drive-thru. According to the company, the promotion is intended to show support for people getting vaccinated. Customers who are not yet vaccinated can still receive a free donut on Mondays from March 29 to May 24.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said he is pausing the state’s reopening plans, some of which just went into effect on Friday, because coronavirus cases in the Garden State are increasing at a concerning pace and due to the prevalence of mutated strains of the virus that are being detected. “My guess is, we won’t be opening up further capacity for some time now because of the caseload,” Murphy said Monday during an appearance on CNN. Just days earlier, Murphy allowed restaurants to open at 50% capacity and indoor gatherings were allowed to increase to 25 people after previously being capped at 10. According to CNBC, Murphy said he was hopeful that the situation in New Jersey would improve with the confluence of warmer weather and more people being vaccinated. The first weekend of spring was marked by above-average temperatures and sunny weather up and down the Garden State. Just days ago, according to NJ.com, Murphy said cases had plateaued in New Jersey, but, as CNBC pointed out, the Garden State saw a 10% jump in cases per day over the last week, with an average of 4,000 per day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. The announcement comes months after the vaccination program in the nation kicked off, which has drawn criticism from people who believe he waited too long to get the first jab. Among Russia’s population of 146 million people, 4.3% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning the country is lagging behind other nations in terms of rollout, The Associated Press reported. Putin did not specify which coronavirus vaccine he will receive, as three are authorized in the country.
After a year of uncertainty and global lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, tourists seeking to travel abroad can begin to make plans to travel to one country: Iceland. However, there is a catch. Those who plan on visiting the island nation will need to show proof of vaccination, according to Euronews. The country’s health ministry said that if a person has a vaccination certificate from the World Health Organization or the European Medicines Agency, no additional information will be required to enter the country. According to Euronews, about 10% of Iceland’s population has received the vaccine. The country, home to more than 356,000, has reported more than 6,000 cases and 29 total fatalities through the course of the pandemic, per Johns Hopkins University.
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved for use in at least 50 nations, showed a 79% efficacy rate in clinical trials at preventing COVID-19 and was 100% effective in preventing severe cases of the illness and hospitalizations, the drug maker said in a statement on Monday. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not approved for use in the U.S. and the company said it will apply to the FDA for emergency use approval, a process that could take up to a month to complete, The Associated Press reported. AstraZeneca said the vaccine was effective in all age groups that were tested in the trial, including people 65 and older. Like several of the other vaccines, the AstraZeneca vaccine is a shot given in two doses about one month apart. In recent weeks, several European countries temporarily paused usage of the vaccine amid fears that it was causing blood clots, but the European Union’s drug regulator last week said its investigation found that the vaccine did not increase the risk of blook clots, however clots could not be ruled out as a possible side effect. The group recommended including a warning along with literature about the vaccine. For more analysis on this development, watch the video below.
On her 101st birthday, Maryann Kopen received the first dose of her coronavirus vaccine. This week, she received the second dose of the vaccine at a Geisinger Centerpoint vaccine clinic near Pittston, Pennsylvania, local news station WNEP said. When getting her initial dose of the Moderna vaccine back in February, she mentioned that the date of her first appointment was her 101st birthday. When she showed up to get her second dose, she got a surprise. Balloons welcomed her along with a card from employees wishing her a happy birthday. Kopen said it is very important to get the vaccine and if everyone gets it, "perhaps we won't have any problems come fall."
Temporary vaccination clinics at workplaces may be considered to help speed vaccination speed, the CDC announced this week. Employers that have a large enough workforce and can maintain social distancing are allowed to consider setting up these temporary clinics. Healthcare workers and long-term care residents have priority of the vaccine still. Employers with a predictable schedule and sizable workforce can sign up as a provider for the vaccines, according to Reuters. These temporary clinics could help employers prepare for mass vaccinations at the workplace when it becomes available in the community.
Aramco, the worlds largest oil company, saw a 44% drop in profits last year after the coronavirus pandemic caused oil demand to sink globally. In 2020, the company reported $49 billion in earnings, while one year prior its reported earnings were $88.2 million, NPR reported. According to CEO Amin Nasser, last year was “one of the most challenging years in history.” Despite the sharp drop in profits, the company is remaining optimistic for the future. "We are seeing a pick-up in demand in Asia and also positive signs elsewhere,” Nasser said. "We remain confident that we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic in a position of strength."
Coronavirus variants and vaccines are in a “neck and neck” race in the U.S. right now, one expert claims. Less than a quarter of the U.S. population have received their first dose of the vaccine and around 13% are fully vaccinated, according to CNN. Meanwhile, the B.1.1.7 variant, which is highly contagious and could potentially be deadlier than the original coronavirus strain, has been spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. As the variant spreads, air travel in the country is hitting record-highs for the pandemic and crowds of students on spring break are gathering on beaches. "This is crunch time," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said. "This is going to be our most difficult period right now in terms of seeing who wins out."
On Saturday, the city of Miami Beach shut down spring break partying by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and closing the causeways into the city to visiting traffic due to overwhelming crowds. The sudden orders are the most far-reaching restrictions on spring break partying that Miami Beach City Hall has imposed in recent memory, said interim City Manager Raul Aguila, who declared a state of emergency. The 8 p.m. curfew was in effect for South Beach’s main commercial strips — Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue and Española Way — from Fifth to 16th streets, according to the Miami Herald. Area restaurants, that were looking forward to the boost in business amid the pandemic, were previously allowed to make food deliveries until 6 a.m., were prohibited from staying open past midnight for deliveries. The weather in Miami Beach during spring break has been near perfect, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 80s. That trend is expected to continue into this week, according to the AccuWeather forecast, with temperatures forecast to hit the high 70s on Monday and Tuesday and reach into the mid-80s by Sunday.
Amaya Herron, a student at the University of Memphis on spring break, left, talks with a Miami Beach police officer in Miami Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
The astronauts aboard the International Space Station take social distancing to the extreme, remaining about 150 miles away from the Earth at all times, but now they are conducting research that could help the pandemic down below. In the near-zero gravity conditions, microbes and bacteria tend to grow and spread faster than they do on Earth. Astronaut Shannon Walker will touch a dozen surfaces that are commonly used by people, such as cloth or seatbelts, that have been covered in a special coating designed to kill viruses and germs, UPI said. After six months in space, the astronauts will send the samples back to Earth for researchers to analyze. This experiment will help scientists understand how bacteria fares on specific surfaces and the effectiveness of the coating, which was made by Boeing. "If you can, for example, understand what makes microbes more virulent in microgravity. that may help you design new antibiotics or other tools to combat microbes for us here on Earth,” said Liz Warren, the senior program director for the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory.
When faced with a seating dilemma during the COVID-19 pandemic, one restaurant had to get creative. The School House Kitchen and Libations, a restaurant that operates out of an original schoolhouse in Arvada, Colorado, reconfigured a bus to add more seats for dining. “We’re constantly trying to figure out new ways to get people in, and stay alive,“ Scott Spears, owner of the restaurant, told The Denver Channel. “We have an amazing team here. Everyone’s working their hardest. COVID created a tough situation, so we had to get creative.” The one-room schoolhouse the restaurant was created in was built in 1886, making for a unique environment to invite customers to eat at, and the addition of the bus seemed to fit their theme while providing a way to add seating with the required limited capacity and six feet of spacing during the pandemic. After reconfiguring the seats inside and running power from the old school house, the bus is now open to diners.
The U.S. has seen 29,784,001 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic started over one year ago. According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there have been at least 541,918 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. with more than 69 million recoveries across the globe. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
The first case of the coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil was reported in New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday. According to Cuomo's office, the patient went to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City where her case was confirmed. The patient is a woman from Brooklyn in her 90s with no travel history, NBC News reported. "The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health," Cuomo said. "While it's normal for a virus to mutate, the best way to protect yourself is to continue to wear a well-fitted mask, avoid large crowds, social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it's your turn."
Florida reached 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with over 5,000 new cases reported on Friday alone. Of the 2 million cases, non-residents accounted for 36,990 of them, The Hill reported. Florida is now the third state to reach the 2 million case milestone, with California being first and Texas being second. Over 4.8 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine so far.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating a new variant of the coronavirus that has been identified in France, a variant that can escape detection from some PCR tests, Politico said. Eight cases of the new strain have been identified in Brittany, France, prompting an investigation. However, there could be more cases in the community around Brittany since the variant is harder to detect with PCR tests, one of the most common tests used for identifying the virus. A statement from the country’s health ministry said that "initial analyses of this new variant doesn't suggest either increased severity or increased transmissibility.” As of now, the WHO has classified this as a “variant under investigation,” which is different from the “variant of concern” category that includes the B.1.1.7 variant from the U.K. and the P1 variant from Brazil, Politico reported.
Almost everyone that got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine got their second one on time as well, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The second dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines are supposed to be administered three weeks after the first dose and the second dose of the Modern vaccine is supposed to be administered four weeks after the first dose, The Verge reported. Around 12 million Americans received their first dose in the first two months of the nations vaccination campaign and were also scheduled to receive dose two. In that group, 88% received their second dose on schedule. Over 37 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. The CDC noted, however, that because the people in the first group were healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities, they may be more likely to receive the second dose on time because they are able to be vaccinated where they work or live.
Belgium has become the latest European nation to tighten measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and avoid a third wave of infections, Reuters reported. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference that while an increase in cases during March had been expected, the nation had seen an increase faster than previously forecast, specifically in schools and work places. “It is clear that we have decisive weeks ahead of us,” he told a news conference, Reuters reported. “As much as we would like it, the coronavirus has not gone away.” The increased restrictions include suspending both plans to reopen theme parks and plans to allow amateur sports. Previously, the nation had planned to move forward with these steps starting April 1. Ahead of the Easter holiday, older primary school students will need to wear masks, and the capacity on trains to the coast will be further limited.
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than 77 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, reaching 23.3% of the total U.S. population. Of the 77 million who have received the first dose, only 41 million have received the second dose. Altogether, more than 118 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The makers of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine are "turning every stone” to try to increase production capacity. According to CNN, BioNTech co-founder and chief medical officer Özlem Türeci said the company continues to “reevaluate” how they could ramp up production as Europe struggles with a deficit in vaccines for its population. Türeci said BioNTech is "continuously re-evaluating how the target we have already set could be even over-performed.”
According to new evidence that comes from the Israeli Ministry of Health, the vaccine shows to be at least 97% in preventing symptomatic disease, hospitalizations and death and 94% in preventing asymptomatic cases of the virus. ”When we started our development last year in January, our aim was to make a difference for people worldwide and to help end this pandemic," Dr. Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, said in the announcement. "One year after the declaration of a pandemic by the WHO, we now see that we are on the right track to accomplish our goals."
Wisconsin will have enough supply of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of June to inoculate 80% of people 16-years-old and older, reaching a key target in achieving herd immunity in the state, a top health state official said Thursday. “Wouldn’t that be a wonderful 4th of July celebration, to hit 80% community immunity in the state of Wisconsin?” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said, according to The Associated Press. To reach “herd immunity,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has stressed the U.S. must reach a vaccination rate of about 80%. As of Thursday, more than 23% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with more than 13% fully vaccinated. Monday, March 22, marks the day when 2 million more people in the state will become eligible for the vaccine.
Chile is battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and after vaccinating one-third of the nation's population, the demographics of those affected has seen a shift. Dr Sebastian Ugarte, who runs the intensive care unit in Santiago’s Indisa clinic, said beds in his facilities are continuing to fill up, but older people are now longer the ones occupying the beds. “People over 70, most of whom have already been vaccinated, have almost disappeared from our emergency rooms,” Ugarte told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.“Now, we have younger patients, but some gravely ill.” In February, the nation received almost four million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine and has been distributing them to frontline health workers and the elderly population since Aljazeera reported. According to health officials, herd immunity will not reach the country for three more months, as it will require that 80% of the population be vaccinated.
Lehigh Valley Health Network announced on Tuesday that Pocono Raceway will hold its first mass COVID-19 vaccination session at the track in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on March 20.“We are proud and humbled at the request to serve as a vaccination site, Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky said in a news release. “Our parters at Lehigh Valley Health Network have done an incredible job during the pandemic and are an invaluable asset in our local community. Our staff is ready to support their vaccination efforts.” Vaccinations at this site will only be available by appointment for residents of Pennsylvania’s 1A vaccination group. The network said in a statement that it expects to vaccinate 3,000 people during this event.
An outbreak of COVID-19 pushed the Idaho Legislature to vote on Friday to shutdown for several weeks, The Associated Press reported. Lawmakers in both the state’s House and Senate have called a recess until April 6 after at least six of the 70 House members tested positive for the virus. The AP reported that there are fears that a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse. “The House has had several positive tests, so it is probably prudent that the House take a step back for a couple weeks until things calm down and it’s not hot around here for COVID,” House Majority Leader Mike Doyle said before the vote. Of the six who tested positive, five are Republicans and one is a Democrat.
After The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the move, the Republic of Ireland will resume administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine starting this weekend. UK and Eu regulators had conducted a “thorough and careful review” of all blood clotting events occurring within the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to determine if there was a possible safety risk, BBC reported. On Thursday, the EMA ruled that the benefits of the vaccine against COVID-19 “continue to outweigh the risk of side effects.” On Friday, Ireland’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelley announced the use of the vaccine would continue starting this weekend.
Gibraltar, a small British territory located on the Iberian peninsula, has become the first nation in the world to vaccinate its entire adult population against the coronavirus, The New York Post reports. The territory is 2.6 square miles in area and has 33,701 residents. On Wednesday, First Minister Fabian Picardo thanked the U.K. for aiding the territory in reaching the vaccination milestone. Each dose in Gibraltar was provided by the U.K. and delivered to the territory by the Royal Air Force. It is unclear if every adult has received both doses of the vaccine or just one.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, adding that he “did not feel a thing. The first step in his inoculation comes after confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine faltered, distribution of the vaccine halted in some parts of Europe over concern that patients who received the vaccine experienced blood clots, according to Axios. AstraZeneca announced last Sunday that a comprehensive review found “no evidence” of its vaccine leading to an increased risk fo blood clots. “It was very good, it was very quick… I cannot recommend it too highly,” Johnson said.
Taking a low-dose aspirin may reduce the number of ICU admissions and in-hospital deaths of COVID-19 patients, according to one new study. The findings on the over-the-counter pills drew the attention of doctors particularly because of its affordability, according to CBS News. In addition, COVID-19 has been associated with high risks of blood clots for some patients, and aspirin is a known blood thinner and anti-platelet medication. Researchers at George Washington University published their study in the journal Anesthesia & Analgesia on Wednesday.
“Our hospitals were overwhelmed, patients were dying at an alarming rate, and I was sleeping in my office so that we could provide 24/7 care to our COVID ICU patients at night,” study author Dr. Jonathan Chow told CBS News. “The uncertainty made us scared for what might come next. Despite this, we know that we had to look at the science and the data to see what therapeutics were available to give up to these patients.” While the study has found these positive aspects, the medication’s effects on ventilation, ICU admission and mortality rates have not been studied.
France, Germany and Italy resumed AstraZeneca vaccinations on Friday after temporarily suspending it following reports of blood clots in some recipients, The Associated Press said. This move comes one day after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that the vaccine does not increase the overall incidence of blood clots. Italy is now working to make up for lost ground during the hiatus to meet its goal of inoculating 80% of the entire population by September. Not every county took haste following Thursday’s announcement from the EMA. Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland are all waiting at least one more week before resuming vaccinations as the countries do further investigations into suspected blood clots, the AP said.
Nine primates have been vaccinated at the San Diego Zoo as scientists work to protect animals from being infected by COVID-19, The Associated Press said. The experimental two-dose vaccine from the veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis has been administered to five bonobos and four orangutans at the Southern California zoo and is now being considered at zoos around the globe to protect animals from contracting the virus from humans. “Right now, humans are the main vectors of SARS-CoV-2, with consequences for many animal species,” said Arinjay Banerjee, a disease researcher at McMaster University in Canada.
One concern is that interspecies infections increase the likelihood of new mutations arising. That has already been recorded in Denmark after a worker at a mink farm unknowingly infected the animals. As the virus spread throughout the population, it mutated, and this new variant was then passed on to some of the human workers, the AP said. While animals at zoos may be next in line to receive a coronavirus vaccine, there are currently no plans to inoculate wild gorillas.
President Joe Biden set a goal for 100 million vaccines to be administered in his first 100 days in office, and on Friday, that goal was achieved. Since the Biden administration started on Jan. 20, 2021, 101.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered, more than 40 days ahead of schedule, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said. As of Friday morning, 118.3 million vaccines have been administered across the U.S. with 12.6% of the country’s total population being fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Everyone in Vermont that is at least 16 years old will be eligible to be scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of April, Gov. Phil Scott announced on Friday. This is several weeks ahead of the goal set by President Biden to open up vaccines to every adult by May. “To be clear, these are the dates folks will be able to sign up. It doesn’t mean everyone will be fully vaccinated by then,” Gov. Phil Scott said. Scott added that everyone in each age group should be fully vaccinated about two months after they become eligible, meaning that many Vermonters should be vaccinated before the summer. This opens up the doors for near-normal high school graduations in June and barbecues on Independence Day weekend. “And by the way, normal to me isn’t a small cookout in your back yard with a couple of friends, it’s when things will feel similar to pre-pandemic,” Scott added.
A music and arts festival that attracts more than 100,000 people from around the world has been delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been moved to April of 2022, the fourth time that the event has been postponed, according to Variety. The exact dates for the festival, which takes place over the course of two weekends in Southern California, have not been announced. The last time that Coachella took place was in April of 2019, a little under a year before the coronavirus was first identified.
The French government instituted a new month-long lockdown for Paris and other regions on Friday amid a rapid spread of more contagious variants and a slow vaccine rollout. According to Reuters, French President Emmanuel Macron was hoping to keep the euro zone's second-largest economy open as long as possible, but the current third wave of the virus in France is proving too much to overcome. The U.K. variant of the virus reportedly accounts for 75 percent of cases amid the current surge, according to Jean Castex, the country's prime minister. In Paris, intensive care wards are being strained as new infections have topped 400 infections for every 100,000 residents. “The epidemic is getting worse. Our responsibility now is to not let it escape our control,” Castex said. Watch the video below for reactions from Parisians on the new lockdown.
The U.S. dropped to third globally in terms of new cases on Thursday, but not due to a decline in the number of new infections tallied by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported just shy of 60,000 new cases, up a bit from Wednesday’s total, but accelerating new cases in Brazil and France pushed those two countries past the U.S. Brazil reported more than 86,000 and France more than 72,000 cases on Thursday. Globally, more than 121 million have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first cases were detected in late 2019. Nearly 2.7 million have died of COVID-19.
For 89-year-old Bob Holzman of New York City, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a danceworthy occasion. And in recent days, he completed that big step – and celebrated on the streets of NYC with a few dance steps. "I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I'm still able to dance and jump around and take my shopping cart and do everything else,” Holzman told WABC. He said he was looking forward to his favorite dance event – a regular dance party held in Manhattan’s Bryant Park. He said he’s capable of performing all types of dance moves. ”I'll do the salsa, the swing, the foxtrot. I do samba. I do a waltz.” It’s not clear whether the city will resume some of its dancing events this year, like the one in Bryant Park or Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing, both of which were canceled last year because of the pandemic. But Holzman, who said he’s been dancing for 75 years, is hopeful. In the meantime, watch him bust a few moves below. It’s the feelgood video you probably need right now.
Jobless claims in the U.S. rose last week as layoffs continue to stay high despite a steady recovery from a recession caused by the coronavirus. Last week, 770,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits, a rise from 750,000 the week before. The amount of applications for unemployment never topped 700,000 before the pandemic impacted the country. Numbers have since dropped sharply from the 6.9 million peak in March 2020. The four-week average for claims has dropped to the lowest point since November. A total of 18,000 fewer people are collecting traditional state unemployment benefits when compared to the prior week. The overall job market has shown improvement, according to The Associated Press. More than 379,000 jobs have been added since October showing a strengthening economy as vaccines continue to roll out.
Brookings Institute economists estimate U.S. births would fall by as much as half a million babies due to the coronavirus. A fertility plans survey in Europe found 50% of people in Germany and France are postponing having children. More than 35% in Italy said they have abandoned plans for children altogether. A report by the CDC said an 8% drop of births occurred in December 2021.Spain is reporting the lowest birth rate the country has ever seen since record began, according to the BBC. Latvia and Lithuania has also reported declines in births being at their lowest point in more than 20 years. As high as a 15.2% decline was predicted for February 2021, a slump that is expected to last until August. This would mark the largest fall in births in more than a century.
The U.S. has secured an additional 500,000 doses of an antibody cocktail therapy that can help treat COVID-19. AstraZeneca, the maker of the antibody-based combination, announced the $205 million U.S. extension for half a million antibody doses. It is designed to treat the disease rather than prevent it like a vaccine. The therapy has not been approved by U.S. regulators yet, according to Reuters. A combination of two monoclonal antibodies is used in the cocktail and is contingent on emergency use approval by the FDA. Up to 700,000 total doses will now be available in the U.S. this year.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Americans that new cases could be on the rise in the coming weeks related to people traveling for spring break. More than 1 million people traveled through U.S. airports for four days in a row starting on Thursday, March 11, CNBC reported, the highest levels observed during the pandemic apart from spikes around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Not only is unnecessary travel a concern by CDC officials, but also people going maskless in the warmer weather. “With the coming warmer weather, I know it’s tempting to want to relax and to let our guard down, particularly after a hard winter that sadly saw the highest level of cases and deaths during the pandemic so far,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated.” The U.S. is averaging around53,000 new cases every day with the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. creeping toward 30 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
After a year of closure, Disney's two California theme parks will open to the public again next month. CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC's Squawk Alley that the parks will reopen on April 30. Theme parks have been shut down in California due to coronavirus restrictions put into place last year. Disney World in Florida has been reopened for months due to different guidelines in that state. For the first time since early last year, Disney World and Disenyland will be open at the same time. The new guidelines in California will still limit capacity, only allowing 15% capacity at the parks. Disneyland is located in Orange County which has four new cases a day per 100,000 residents. This is down significantly from its peak of 118.
Theme parks reopening this spring may have to find ways to control screaming on rides to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A trade group representing theme parks around California has said it would back a plan that limits the effects of yelling on rides because of how it can spread the virus. Reopening guidelines for the state tell businesses to limit singing and shouting to prevent virus spread.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended in multiple European countries after concerns it may cause a rare type of blood clots in a small number of people who received the shot. New findings suggest the vaccine is not linked to an increase risk of getting blood clots, the European Union's drug regulatory agency said. Several countries suspended use of the vaccine to await the agency's determination on if it was safe to resume using it. While it is thought there is no connection, the agency said it cannot definitively rule out a link. It has been recommended to add a description of the blood clot cases to the vaccine leaflet, according to The Associated Press. At least 37 people have reported a blood clot after receiving the vaccine, out of the 17 million who have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca shot in Europe.
More than 538,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus, causing rising funeral costs for many Americans. In response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will reimburse COVID-19 funeral expenses. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. Our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters," FEMA said in a statement. Applications will open in April and a death certificate must be submitted, according to Axios. Funeral expenses and proof of funds received from other sources must also be provided. The death certificate must say COVID-19 as the death reason to be approved for reimbursement.
The much-anticipated opening of Nintendo's first-ever theme park occurred Thursday in Japan. The launch of Super Nintendo World, located in the city of Osaka in the western part of the country, had been delayed due to the pandemic, but it finally welcomed guests who were delighted to make their way inside, according to AFP. The theme park, located in part of the existing University Studios Japan park, allows guests to enjoy life-like recreations of classic Super Mario games. The Nintendo-themed park had been scheduled to open prior to last summer's Summer Olympics, in Tokyo which had been expected to draw huge crowds to the area. But like the opening of the theme park, the Olympics were postponed until this year. "It took almost a year longer than we had expected to open this place, and we are really glad," said Ayumu Yamamoto, the marketing communication manager for Universal Studios Japan. "We perfectly recreated the world of the game.... You'll find life-sized piranha plants and Bowser, and you'll see what it is like to be Mario." Watch the video below for a look inside the park.
The number of new infections across the country along with the positivity rate inched up on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. In addition, ABC News reported, at least 15 states have reported a 10% increase in the number of new cases recorded since last week. Globally, Brazil continues to far outpace all other nations in terms of new cases – more than 90,000 were reported there on Wednesday. The U.S. was second with more than 58,000 and India, which is experiencing a rise in cases, was third with more than 35,000 new cases. For a closer look at how the virus is spreading in the U.S. and around the world, watch the video below.
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, 20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Multiple reports surfaced on Wednesday indicating that the IRS has plans to postpone tax day again this year. Ordinarily, the deadline to file taxes falls on April 15, but, Bloomberg reported, the IRS will delay that deadline until May 17. The IRS confirmed the plan later in the day. “This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the I.R.S. wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, according to The New York Times. Last year, the IRS delayed tax day until July 15 due to the pandemic that upended life in the U.S. According to CNBC, the IRS had already postponed the tax filing deadline to June 15 for people and businesses filing in Texas due to the major disruptions from winter storms that struck the state. For more on the story, watch the video below.
The coronavirus outbreak has led to a steep increase in the value of Pokémon cards. “When COVID-19 hit, a lot of Gen X and Millennials were looking for things to do and we found a lot of these guys and girls started playing Pokémon again because they grew up with it,” Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions said, according to Reuters. Recently, a 1999 U.S. first edition set sold for $400,000, while a single Charizard card sold for $300,000, according to Reuters. Maddalena added that the same Charizard card would have been worth around $16,000 in 2019. “The last one, we sold for $406,000 – who knows what it could go for?” Maddalena said.
These sniffer dogs have been trained to detect COVID-19 in human sweat — and with 95% accuracy, according to the project involved in teaching them found, they’re pretty good at their job. Six Labrador retrievers in Thailand participated in a six-month project that included unleashing them to test an infected patient’s sweat on a spinning wheel of six canned vessels, Reuters reported. “The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus,” Professor Kaywalee Chatdarong, the leader of the project at the veterinary faculty of Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters. One possibility with these dogs could be to use them to identify coronavirus infections at busy transport hubs in mere seconds. Other nations such as Chile, Finland and India have similar ongoing projects.
An ongoing race between getting people vaccinated and beating rapidly spreading coronavirus variants is ongoing across the United States. Another dangerous surge of the coronavirus is near if restrictions continue to ease. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health told CNN that "It's going to be a close call. These variants are spreading pretty quickly across the country." Jha also added that he believes the vaccine should win the race, but states relaxing and getting rid of mask orders are making it tougher. Texas and Mississippi recently lifted mask mandates and allowed capacity back to 100%. At least a dozen other states have eased some restrictions this month.
Serbia raced forward in its fight to vaccinate residents for the coronavirus, ahead of even some of the most wealthy countries. All adult citizens in Serbia are eligible to get a free vaccine and have five different vaccines to choose from. Other parts of Europe, including the European Union, have been lagging behind in their efforts due to prioritizing the AstraZeneca vaccine. This week, the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended in multiple countries due to blood clot concerns. Serbia didn't prioritize one specific vaccine and instead bet across the board. This helped the country seal 11 million doses from Russia and China, according to The New York Times. European regulators and Western drug companies have not approved the vaccines from Russia or China. Serbia is now the most vaccinated country in Europe, at 29.5 doses administered for every 100 people.
Coronavirus vaccine doses have become more scarce in the European Union, leading to the possibility of vaccine exports being banned to Britain. A third wave of the pandemic has started to impact the European Union, causing a higher need of the already scarce vaccines. More than 55,000 coronavirus related deaths have been reported in the EU and less than a tenth of its residents vaccinated. "We are in the crisis of the century...we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said. The U.K. has seen a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca, resulting in 10 million doses coming from the EU plants. The EU has since threaten to ban coronavirus exports to the U.K. to try and help its residents before aiding others.
With vaccinations in full swing in the United States, some states have removed eligibility requirements completely and allowing anyone to get a shot. Alaska and Mississippi are allowing anyone 16 years old and older to get a shot, regardless of condition. Alaska has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents of any state in the country and became the first to allow the vaccine to all adults. Connecticut, Michigan and Ohio will also remove eligibility requirements in the coming weeks. High-risk medical conditions are still required to receive the vaccine in 21 states, according to ABC News. Utah is the most recent state to announce plans to remove requirements for vaccinations beginning on April 5. President Joe Biden said the country remains on track to distribute 100 million shots of the vaccine by March 25. All states are expected to lift eligibility requirements for all adults on May 1.
With public health officials advising people to upgrade their mask protection, one way to do just that is by wearing two masks at once. Back in February, the CDC began to recommend that people double mask. The reasoning behind this is to create multilayers of protection against infectious particles coming in or out, especially with the appearance of more transmissible variants of the virus. When worn correctly, genuine N95 and KN95 masks shouldn’t require double masking, according to The New York Times. However, those masks aren’t always accessible to everyone.
To double mask, it’s recommended to first use a disposable surgical mask, the elastic knotted and sides tucked in to keep it fitted. This can improve its filtering efficiency by as much as 20% according to The New York Times. Over this, wear a cotton mask rather than a second surgical mask.It isn’t recommended to use two surgical masks at once due to their tendency to fit poorly. After adjusting your masks, cup your hands around the edges of your mask and breathe. If you can feel air escaping around the edges, that’s a sign to tighten the area around the bridge of your nose or ear loops.
(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
One year after the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City was canceled, a virtual event will be taking its place this year. For the second straight year, the huge parade with floats and marching bands has been canceled but a virtual parade has taken its place. Clips of marching groups from years past and an hourlong show stream including performances by singers Andy Cooney and Moya Brennan are planned. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined several dozen National Guard troops in a parade through Madison Avenue early Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. Many restrictions are still in place in New York City, halting celebration for the second straight year. Alcohol can only be served with food, must close by 11 p.m. and all pubs and restaurants have a 35% capacity limit. The weather today in NYC is partly sunny with a high temperature expected to reach 50, which is the average high temp for this time of year.
Disinfecting robots will be utilized throughout historic Fenway Park this season as Red Sox fans return to the famous ballpark for the first time since before the pandemic. According to CBS Boston, the venue will be at 12% fan capacity when the season begins April 1. The organization partnered with a company called Surfacide to utilize the robots, which reportedly kill 99.99% of dangerous pathogens on surfaces in as little as five minutes. “With a hospital-grade UV technology product like this, we are able to ensure our ballpark is ready to safely receive fans throughout the 2021 regular season,” said Jonathan Lister, Red Sox vice president of facilities management.
The World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, told Bloomberg that not only could there be six to eight new vaccines by the end of 2021, but during 2022 doctors may be able to administer them without needles. “I think well into 2022 we’re going to see the emergence of improved vaccines,” Swaminathan said. “While we’re thrilled with the vaccines that we have and we’re so lucky that these vaccines against this virus turned out to have such efficacy and good safety profile, we can improve further on vaccines.” As an example, she noted there are vaccines now being developed that could be administered as a nasal spray. “There may be many advantages to actually generating immunity in the respiratory tract because it can stop the virus from going any further,” Swaminathan said. She added there were also a couple of vaccines that could be taken by mouth or potentially given through the skin via transdermal microneedle implants.
Listen to the rest of what Swaminathan has to say on the continuing development of vaccines here:
With nearly 84,000 new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday, Brazil by far tallied the most new infections of any country in the world, nearly outpacing the U.S. by a 2 to 1 margin. The country also reported a new record for the number of coronavirus-related deaths, 2,841, reported over a 24-hour period. The sharp rise in cases and fatalities came as Marcelo Queiroga, a prominent cardiologist in Brazil, was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro as the nation’s new health minister. Queiroga, who will become the fourth person to hold the post since the outset of the pandemic when he officially takes over, urged Brazilians to wash hands and wear masks, Reuters reported, but shied away from calling for social distancing measures or mandatory lockdowns.
“These are simple measures but they are important, because people can with these measures avoid having to shut down the country’s economy,” Queiroga told reporters at a press conference. According to Reuters, no official date has been given for when Queiroga will assume the role. Brazil has reported more than 11.6 million cases, second only to the U.S., since the pandemic began and more than 282,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. For more on the story, watch the video below.
The positivity rate in the U.S. remained below 5% on Tuesday, but new infections, more than 53,000, and fatalities, 1,286, both ticked up a bit from some of the numbers recorded in recent days, according to data tabulated by Johns Hopkins University. High population areas continue to be the places leading in new cases. New York, Texas and Florida each saw the highest numbers of new infections, respectively, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on a global scale, the situation in Brazil, which reported the most new cases worldwide on Tuesday, continued to spin out of control. For a closer look at the data on the spread of the virus, watch the video below.
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than 72 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, reaching 21% of the total U.S. population. Of the 72 million who have received the first dose, 39 million have received the second dose. Altogether, more than 110 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to data collected by the CDC.
The variant first identified in Brazil has now been detected in Massachusetts, state health officials announced on Tuesday. The first case in the state was detected in a woman in her 30s in Barnstable County, NBC Boston reported. There was no further information released surrounding if she had recently traveled. Other COVID-19 variants, such as the ones first detected in the United Kingdom and South America, respectively, have already been detected in the state.
San Diego County’s first large-scale vaccination site will be ending its span as a vaccination super station on Saturday, March 20, UC San Diego Health Confirmed. The drive-thru site at Petco Park has been operating since mid-January, though will be closing for good ahead of the return of baseball at the stadium, according to NBC San Diego. UC San Diego Health also urged people who had received their first dose at the site to make sure they scheduled an appointment for their second dose this week before the site closes down.
With no domestic supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Canada has fallen behind in vaccinating its population, The Associated Press reports. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has secured advance purchase agreements, enough to get 10 doses for each of Canada’s 38 million people, the supply has been slow to arrive. With Washington barring the hundreds of millions of vaccine doses made in America to be exported, Canada has turned to Europe and Asia for their supply, according to the AP. “Our best friend and neighbor, the United States, has a Pfizer vaccine plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. I can shoot a puck from Kalamazoo and hit Ontario, yet we’re not getting our Pfizer vaccine from them,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease scientist at the University of Toronto, told the AP. The strain on the supply chain in Canada has forced the nation to extend the time between the first and second shots by up to four months in an effort to stretch the first dose across as many people as possible. Canada ranks about 22nd in the number of doses administered with about 8% of its population having received at least one shot. For comparison, the U.S. has seen at least 21% of its population see the first shot.
A new vaccine has been approved by China for emergency use, paving way for the fifth vaccine to be used in the country. The vaccine was developed by the head of China's Center for Disease Control. The development of a protein subunit vaccine approved last week for emergency use was led by Gao Fu, the head of China's Centers for Disease Control. The country has three vaccines approved for general use and one still at the emergency use level. The protein subunit vaccine is similar to other approved vaccines currently in use around the world, according to The Associated Press. Despite having four vaccines approved, only about 65 million doses of vaccines have been administered in China out of a population of 1.4 billion.
As NASCAR gears up for a weekend of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway, two teams of dogs are getting ready for their debut as they try to sniff out the coronavirus. This is NASCAR’s first trial of using specially-trained dogs to sniff for the virus and will only be used for essential personnel, not the drivers, their teams or fans entering the track to watch the race from the grandstands. The dogs will "assess" a person in less than 30 seconds and will alert their handlers if they detect COVID-19, NASCAR said in a press release. People that are flagged will be isolated and will undergo a secondary screening. “We think that these dogs and this capability is going to allow us to rapidly confirm that all of those people entering the essential footprint on Sunday — that’s race teams, that’s NASCAR officials, that’s the vendors that work inside the garage — all those folks are COVID-free or not,” said Tom Byant, NASCAR’s managing director of racing operations. Clinical studies have shown thatspecially-trained dogs can detect the presence of COVID-19 with an accuracy of 98%,NASCAR said.
Tens of millions of Americans will receive their third stimulus payment on Wednesday, March 17, according to the National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA). The agency heads the direct deposit process for many banks and credit unions in the U.S. While this date is the settlement date that the IRS chose for the first wave of funds, a few people have already received their economic impact payments due to finance companies not waiting for the money to be cleared before depositing it into customer accounts, according to CNBC News. “While the IRS could have chosen to send the funds via Same Day [Automated Clearing House] or provided for an earlier effective date, it chose not to do so,” said a statement from a group of banks and credit unions, released Tuesday, explaining why they had been waiting for the IRS to release the funds. “It is up to the sender, in this case the IRS, to decide when it wants the money to be made available and the IRS chose March 17.”
The Ultimate Fighting Championship, a mixed martial arts company, was one of the first professional sports leagues to resume last spring after the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports for months. Now, the UFC is set to welcome a full crowd to one of its events for the first time since March 7, 2020. Around 15,000 fans are expected to attend UFC 261 in Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, ESPN reported. "I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you: We are back," UFC President Dana White said in a video posted to Twitter. The UFC's announcement comes after Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers announced last week they would welcome a full capacity crowd of more than 40,000 when the MLB season begins next month. Rangers fans will still be required to wear masks and social distance, however.
Governments around the world are facing a dilemma: continue using a vaccine that is known to save lives or suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of dangerous blood clots in a few of the recipients. While the head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was “no indication” that the shot was responsible, the complication is forcing politicians to assess the health risk of pausing use of the vaccine in a time when Europe is facing challenges in inoculating its population, The Associated Press reported. Sweden is the latest in the list of nations to halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, joining Spain, Germany, Italy and France while countries like Belgium, Poland, Romania and Greece insist that halting the shots would cause more harm than good. Both AstraZeneca and the World Health Organization have backed the EMA in saying there’s no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of blood clots. Of the more than 17 million people who have received the vaccine across the EU and Britain, there have been 37 reports of blood clots, AstraZeneca said.
Local movie theaters around Los Angeles were allowed to reopen for the first time in months on Monday. With coronavirus restrictions being relaxed around the country, Los Angeles joined other regions in allowing guests to return to movie theaters. Among one of the first to go back to the theater was director Christopher Nolan. Last summer, Nolan's thriller movie "Tenet" was delayed for the second time due to the coronavirus. The industry has struggled as movie production and theaters closed during the pandemic.
Despite the distributions of vaccines worldwide, the coronavirus is showing no signs of going away quietly in Europe. Cases are rising "exponentially" in Germany, according to a Reuters report. The country's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases revealed Tuesday that the number of cases per 100,000 was 83.7, up from 68 this time last week, according to Reuters. The institute said that the number could reach as high as 200 by the middle of April. “We are exactly on the flank of the third wave(of the COVID-19 pandemic). That can no longer be disputed. And at this point we have eased the restrictions and that is speeding up the exponential growth,” Dirk Brockmann, an epidemiologist at the RKI, said to Germany’s ARD television, according to Reuters.
Germany is one of several European countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of blood clots in a number of recipients of the vaccine. On Monday, The World Health Organization urged countries not to pause vaccinations. “As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said, according to Reuters.
The prime minister of Estonia has become the latest world leader to be infected with COVID-19. Kaja Kallas announced on Monday that she tested positive for the virus, but was feeling well and only had a slight fever, The Associated Press said. Kallas added that she is quarantining at home and will continue to carry out her duties as prime minister from home. The 43-year-old has only been leading the country for two months after she became Estonia’s first female head of government in January. Estonia is currently experiencing the worst wave of the virus in the country since the pandemic began with heath officials recording more than 1,000 new cases every day since late February, according to Johns Hopkins University.
A pharmacist working for the Seattle Indian Health Board holds a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, March 15, 2021, at a SIHB clinic in Seattle. The SIHB began vaccinating front line staff from Seattle Public Schools Monday, including substitute teachers, custodians, nutrition services staff, special education teachers, and instructional aides, after determining they had enough doses of the vaccine to share with school workers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A new study is exploring the effectiveness and safety of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine when given to younger children. The study will involve 6,750 children across the U.S. and Canada ranging from 6 months old to 12 years old, CNBC said. Similar to the vaccine the company is administering to adults, the vaccine for children will be given in two doses spaced 28 days apart. Moderna is conducting a separate study on vaccine effectiveness in children ranging from 12 to 18 years old. While some Americans are still anxiously awaiting a jab of a coronavirus vaccine, others are throwing caution to the wind, attending large gatherings and parties all across the country. Watch the video below for more insight on the new Moderna vaccine and what it looks like at popular spring break destinations this year.
On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Los Angeles does not "have enough doses yet" in order to meet Biden's goal of making sure adults over the age of 18 are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. "I would like to see more doses," Garcetti told CNN. Garcetti said the city can handle a large amount of vaccinations and is making progress within minority communities. "We have the largest mass vaccination site in the world at Dodger Stadium," Garcetti said. "And we're doing vaccine equity. Dr. Fauci praised us last week for mobile teams that are going to Black and brown communities, in-home vaccinations that we're doing as well as our use of technology and free rides to text people when appointments open up and offering free rides."
The world hit another milestone on Monday a little over one year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. There have been more than 120 million cases of the virus around the globe, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. accounts for nearly one-quarter of this number as the country approaches 30 million cases. This is significantly higher than the 11.4 million cases reported in Brazil, the country with the second-highest number of cases globally.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from March 9 - 15 click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from March 1- March 8, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Feb. 20 - Feb. 28, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Feb. 11 - 19 click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Feb. 2 - 10 click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 17-25, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 8-16, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Jan. 1-7, click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Dec. 23-31 click here.
For updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Dec 15-22, click here.
For previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.