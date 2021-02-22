The makers of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine are "turning every stone” to try to increase production capacity. According to CNN, BioNTech co-founder and chief medical officer Özlem Türeci said the company continues to “reevaluate” how they could ramp up production as Europe struggles with a deficit in vaccines for its population. Türeci said BioNTech is "continuously re-evaluating how the target we have already set could be even over-performed.”

According to new evidence that comes from the Israeli Ministry of Health, the vaccine shows to be at least 97% in preventing symptomatic disease, hospitalizations and death and 94% in preventing asymptomatic cases of the virus. ”When we started our development last year in January, our aim was to make a difference for people worldwide and to help end this pandemic," Dr. Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, said in the announcement. "One year after the declaration of a pandemic by the WHO, we now see that we are on the right track to accomplish our goals."