When the borders closed around the world due to the coronavirus, workers were unable to travel to African and eastern European countries to harvest. This led to a shortage of key goods, causing prices to rise. With cases continuing to rise in Europe, crop losses are becoming more likely. Extra transport and costs to ensure social distance and protective gear for seasonal laborers are contributing to losses for farmers, according to Reuters. Infection clusters impacted several farms last summer, linked to seasonal migrant jobs picking fruit. One million seasonal workers are needed in France per year, but the possibility of another lockdown in France may prevent that number from being reached. About 25% of seasonal workers in France are taken by non-European Union workers.
With 58 of Turkey’s 81 provinces considered in a “very high risk” zone, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced stricter restrictions this week for over 80% of the nation’s 84 million people. Ahead of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, when communal meals are shared by families and friends, get togethers have been prohibited and mass gatherings have been banned, the president announced according to Al Jazeera. Ramadan, which will begin on April 12 and be observed until May 12, is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and community by Muslims throughout the world. The daily fasts are observed from sunrise to sunset with a predawn meal and nightly celebratory feasts.
While millions of German residents find themselves amidst a third wave of COVID-19, one city in the country is letting locals live life normally, albeit with one necessity: a negative test. In Tuebingen, located in the southwest corner of the country, officials have sidestepped the nation’s lockdown by giving out day passes to people with negative tests, allowing visitors to shop at stores, eat in restaurants and catch a theater performance. Chancellor Angela Merkel said no local official in the country is forbidden from making the same allowances as Tuebingen, but she has continued pleading that the public abide by national rules even if they aren’t enforced locally, Bloomberg reported.
“I just think we have a responsibility to give some perspective a chance,” Tuebingen mayor Boris Palmer told AFP. “And in my opinion, it is sufficiently safe, when everyone is tested, to move freely in the city again and enjoy city life. That’s what we wanted to try out.”
A new analysis found that some hand sanitizers that were made amid the pandemic to help meet demand contain high levels of a cancer-causing chemical as dangerous as asbestos. Valisure, an online pharmacy based in New Haven, Connecticut, said it has detected a chemical known as benzene in multiple batches of various brands of hand sanitizer, according to the Daily Mail. Several companies had levels of benzene up to eight times the limit recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Benzene has also been used to make several products including detergents, dyes, lubricants and rubbers.
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned on Tuesday amid widespread criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported. Slovakia is one of the hardest hit countries from the coronavirus, battling one of the highest death rates in the world. Matovic took office when the pandemic started to first impact Europe in March 2020. Earlier in the pandemic, Matovic bought doses of the Sputnik V vaccines which were delivered in March. "When one year takes ten years of your life...Please forgive me for all the mistakes I have made during this past year," Matovic wrote in a Facebook post. Finance Minister Eduard Heger has been nominated to replace Matovic.
The U.S. has continued its March stretch of flattening the curve with another day of fewer than 70,000 new daily infections. With 61,240 new COVID-19 cases and 875 new fatalities from the virus reported on Tuesday, the nation has now recorded a total of 30,394,810 cases as of Wednesday morning and just over 551,000 deaths according to totals from Johns Hopkins University.
The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is safe and strongly protective for kids as young as 12, the company announced this week. Since the vaccines first started to roll out, it has been limited to just adults in most countries. Pfizer's vaccine has been authorized for teens as young as 16 but new data shows it may be safe to lower it to 12. Vaccinating children is a big step in stopping the spread of the coronavirus because it helps open schools, according to The Associated Press. Preliminary data was taken from about 2,000 volunteers aged 12 to 15 who took the vaccine. No cases of the coronavirus were reported among those who received the vaccine in that trial. The study is still awaiting publication, but remains a hopeful sign that more people may be eligible for the vaccine soon.
The Chinese city of Ruili reported at least nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, triggering a crackdown on illegal border crossings. Ruili is located along the China-Myanmar border and health officials said that five Chinese citizens were infected while the other four were linked to Myanmar nationals. The city serves as a gateway for China-Myanmar trade, according to The Associated Press, and has closed nearly all of its businesses as China continues its battle to eradicate the spread of the virus. According to data from Johns Hopkins University researchers, the country hasn’t seen a day with more than 300 new infections since April 17, 2020.
As more people become vaccinated, a common has question emerged: Can fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 to others?Johns Hopkins Dr. Gabor Kelen told Bloomberg there is evidence that being vaccinated may also prevent people from spreading the coronavirus during trials. "Those that are vaccinated really do carry significantly less virus, maybe to an extent it's not enough to pass contact, it's probably never going to be zero risk," Kelen told Bloomberg. The reason it may never be zero is because vaccination doesn't mean people totally immune from carrying the virus, it just means they can successfully fight the virus, Kelen explained. "Overall, the data is quite promising but it's never going to be zero."
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than 96 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching almost 29% of the total U.S. population. Of the 96 million who have received the first dose, only 53 million have received the second dose. More than 189 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Tuesday, Germany’s independent vaccine expert panel agreed to ban the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 due to a rise in reported cases of an unusual form of blood clot in the head — known as sinus vein thrombosis. Nine people have died and all but two of the cases involved women, who were aged 20 to 63, the Paul Ehrlich Institute said, according to The Associated Press. The fatality rate for those who got a blood clot is as high as 40%. Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force Dr. Joss Reimer said these blood clots happen between four and 20 days after getting the vaccine and can be like a stroke or heart attack. Health Minister Jens Spahn and state officials agreed unanimously to only give the vaccine to people aged 60 or older, unless they belong to a high-risk category for serious illness from coronavirus and have agreed with their doctor to take the vaccine despite the risk of a serious side-effect. On Monday, Canada suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under 55, after safety concerns continue to arise. “There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, vice chair of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
Use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been halted in Canada for people under 55 after safety concerns continue to arise. The pause was recommended by The National Advisory Committee on Immunization and announced on Monday. The vice chair of the committee said uncertainty remains about the benefit of providing the vaccine to those under 55. New data from Europe suggests blood clot risks could be as high as one in 100,000 which is much higher than the one in one million previously reported, according to The Associated Press. The most common to get blood clots after receiving the vaccine were women under age 55. The fatality rate for those who got a blood clot is as high as 40%. Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force Dr. Joss Reimer said these blood clots happen between four and 20 days after getting the vaccine and can be like a stroke or heart attack. “While we still believe the benefits for all ages outweigh the risks I’m not comfortable with probably," said Reimer. Multiple countries suspended the vaccine due to blood clot concerns, but have since resumed use of the vaccine after EU drug regulators said it was safe.
A new rule is expected to be implemented on Tuesday that would force a five-day quarantine on travelers arriving from EU countries entering Italy. A health ministry source told AFP it is unknown when it would go into effect or how long it would last, but comes as a third wave of infections impacts the country. Anyone arriving from another EU country will be required to show a negative coronavirus test before traveling to Italy and must provide another five days after isolation. This change will go into effect due to the necessity and urgency of the virus, the source said. Over Easter weekend, the country will be facing a lockdown starting on Saturday. Arrivals from non-EU countries are already required to quarantine. Nearly 500 new coronavirus deaths were reported in a 24-hour period on Monday in Italy.
The monthlong lockdown that was enacted in London is now gradually being lifted in several stages, but one of those stages – lifting the stay-at-home order -- allowed people there to get outdoors to exercise and enjoy spending time in parks. And the weather cooperated, providing sunny skies and warming temperatures. In fact, it was in the mid-70s on Tuesday – well above the average high of 53 degrees for this time of year -- in London with an AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature close to 80 degrees. The temperature is expected to reach 70 again on Wednesday before returning to more seasonable weather later in the week. Some were seen using the newfound freedom to hit the pools and do some swimming, AFP reported. Meanwhile, this return to normalcy could augur what’s ahead for workers in London not just in terms of leisure but in relation to work. Reuters reported that officials expect most workers to return to offices once the pandemic is over, though some may only visit the office three or four days a week. For more on people enjoying the outdoors after the stay-at-home order was lifted, watch the video below.
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A new plan known as the "90-90" was unveiled this week to help provide more Americans with coronavirus vaccines. President Joe Biden unveiled the plan Monday, saying 90% of American adults will become eligible for the vaccine by April 19. In addition, 90% of the population will live within five miles of a vaccination site. The number of pharmacies participating in vaccine rollout will also more than double to accomplish this goal. Biden also warned about the possibility of another resurgence of the virus in some states due to a relaxation of restrictions too early. “We’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains, and as much as we’re doing, America, it’s time to do even more," Biden said. Nearly 70,000 new cases were reported in the United States on Monday.
Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia is going under quarantine after he was reportedly exposed to COVID-19 while touring tornado damage in his state over the weekend, WSB-TV reported. According to a spokesperson for Kemp, the governor on Saturday was surveying damage in Newnan, where an EF4 tornado with 170-mph winds touched down last week, when he came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. A day earlier, Kemp had received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which requires only a single shot. His office said on Monday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 after being given a rapid antigen test. The spokesperson said Kemp was following CDC protocols in quarantining and had consulted with Kathleen Toomey, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Public Health. Georgia recently made everyone 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine.
The U.S. tallied close to 70,000 new cases on Monday, continuing an uptick in infections that caused CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to warn of the potential for “impending doom” if Americans don’t remain vigilant in staying safe. Not only have cases been gradually increasing across the country, but so have deaths and hospitalizations. Globally, the U.S. once again checked in with the largest number of cases tallied on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, and Michigan reported the highest number with close to 10,000 infections on Monday. The positivity rate also ticked up nationwide to 4.75%. For a closer look at how the virus is spreading around the nation and world, watch the video below.
Coronavirus variant cases in Florida have doubled within the last two weeks, a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals. The report shows Florida to have 2,330 cases of coronavirus variants throughout the state, which is the highest number in the country. Over 1,000 variant cases were reported on Thursday, and 1,255 were reported on Sunday, according to The Hill. Most of the variant cases in the state are of the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first discovered in the U.K. Cases of the P.1 variant, which was first discovered in Brazil, also doubled in Florida for a total of 42 cases. "What we’re likely seeing is because of things like spring break and pulling back on the mitigation methods that you’ve seen now. Several states have done that,” Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said. He further stated that it is too soon to be easing restrictions in the U.S.
Most states in the U.S. have either abandoned or announced intentions to abandon their vaccine tier program that determines who gets the jab first based on priority vaccinations. "This wasn't what we were expecting,” Secretary of Health for Arkanas Dr. Jose Romero told CNN. President Joe Biden told states to open vaccinations up to anyone aged 16 or older by May 1, but many are doing so weeks ahead of schedule. Many groups that are considered priority for vaccinations do not have the time or computer proficiency to access the vaccines, and it is becoming difficult for states to enforce priority vaccinations. ”The problem is from the beginning there has been this dominant attention on how many people are getting vaccinated," said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). "There is this intense pressure that we need to vaccinate as many people as possible… The only thing that states are being judged on is how many people are being vaccinated so if the state is really trying to be more judicious, and really thorough with some of the prioritized groups, they don't really get any credit for that."
An Amish community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, may have reached herd immunity from COVID-19, according to a local medical center. Experts at a New Holland borough healthcare center say that the community gained herd immunity after churches reopened last year and about 90% of households reported at least one case of COVID-19, Fox 29 News reported. Other experts, however, are wary that the assumption of herd immunity in the community, which makes up just 8% of the entire county, could impact the ability to curb the pandemic. "We don't really know how long you're protected and we've seen cases where people get re-infected," Dr. Mike Cirigliano said. He told the news outlet that he does not believe herd immunity can be sustained without the use of vaccines. "The idea that we'll just let it happen naturally is a bad, bad idea… We need to vaccinate to prevent severe illness and death."
A CDC study of vaccinated health care workers showed that a single dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 80% effective in preventing coronavirus infections. The study included 4,000 healthcare workers, first responders and frontline workers from Dec. 13 to March 13. The workers included in the study had no prior documentation of COVID-19 infection. Regardless of the findings, federal health officials say that two doses is more effective than just one, CNBC reported. “The reason that they are two-dose vaccines is that the second doses give you a titer of neutralizing antibodies, virus-specific neutralizing antibodies that is almost 10 growth fold greater than after the first dose,” Dr. Paul Offit, a voting member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, said.
New cases of COVID-19 are up 10% over the last week in the U.S. and that rising number prompted CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to go off-script in a press conference with reporters on Monday. Walensky noted that the U.S. eclipsed 30 million cumulative cases, by far the most in the world, over the weekend and that deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise nationwide. She was adamant that public officials and the media should get the word out that now is not the time for people to let down their guard. “I’m going to pause here,” Walensky told reporters. “I’m going to lose the script and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. Right now I’m scared.” She added, “We do not have the luxury of inaction. For ... the health of our country, we must work together now to prevent a fourth surge.” Just before delving into the sobering message, Walensky called to mind her guiding principle after taking over the job in late January. “I promised to tell you the truth,” she said, “even if it’s not the news you wanted to hear.” Watch a clip of her remarks below.
Before the pandemic, some people suffered from a form of social anxiety that has been called FOMO, or the fear of missing out. Now, that anxiety may be replaced with FOMU, a fear of meeting up with others. In a recent study conducted by the American Psychological Association, nearly 50% of all adults said that they would be uncomfortable returning to in-person interactions in a post-pandemic world, the BBC reported. Even those who have been vaccinated said that they may still feel anxious meeting up with others. The survey comprised 3,013 adults who are living in the U.S.
An independent study from a pharmacy and a lab found a toxic chemical in 44 hand sanitizer brands that began production in April or May of last year. The toxic chemical, benzene, can cause cancer, WHIO TV reported. Some of the contaminated batches come from companies that appear to market toward children, according to the lab that conducted the study, which is now asking the FDA to recall the products. Most of the contaminated products were made in the U.S. or China, with some being made in Mexico as well. Artnaturals, Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc., The Creme Shop and Mandalorian-themed hand sanitizers produced by Best Brands Consumer Products were among some of the most contaminated. “Consumer use of hand sanitizers has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic and while it is important that consumers have access to products that help ensure personal and public safety, it is of utmost importance that consumers have access to products that are safe and not contaminated,” David Light, founder of Valisure, the Connecticut-based pharmacy that conducted the study, said. “The detection of hand sanitizer products that contain high levels of benzene is cause for significant concern as these products are potentially being used in high volumes several times daily by adults and children alike.”
The Empire State on Friday became the first U.S. state to roll out a “vaccine passport” in a bid to start returning life to some semblance of normal. The passport is called the Excelsior Pass and is available as a smartphone app and website that uses a digital QR code to track a person’s identity and vaccination status, USA Today reported. Several large scale venues are already on board to accept the app, including Madison Square Garden, which is home to numerous sports events and concerts. Meanwhile, New York on Monday lowered the age eligibility for vaccination. Beginning on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, anyone in New York 30 years and older will be able to get a shot. And by April 16, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be allowed to get vaccinated. New York has been one of the hardest-hit states in the country and on Monday surpassed a grim milestone as the death toll exceeded 50,000 since the outset of the pandemic, second only to California, which has recorded more than 58,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.
The Excelsior Pass and is available as a mobile app and website. (New York state)
One year after loosing their sense of taste and smell, some people who contracted the coronavirus still have not regained their senses. Elizabeth Medina contracted COVID-19 one year ago and one of her symptoms was “everything tasted like cardboard.” Medina, 38, consulted ear, nose and throat doctors, neurologists, tried nasal sprays, is partaking in experimental treatments and has tried to use spices and aromatic herbs to regain her senses -- all to no avail. She said she has cried every day for months, AFP reported. Valentina Parma, a psychologist at Temple University, most people who loose their taste or smell from COVID-19 will recover “within three or four weeks,” but 10 to 15% lose their senses for months. The disappearance of taste and smell can be compounded by nutritional problems, anxiety and depression, according to Parma. In terms of people regaining their senses, Parma said "it is quite difficult to predict how things will evolve.”
Intensive care units in hospitals throughout France have been flooded with coronavirus patients in recent days, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. According to The Associated Press, the number of patients in ICUs there is rapidly approaching levels that would match the worst point of the pandemic in November 2020. As of Sunday night, French officials had counted more than 4,800 patients in ICUs, the AP reported, very close to the 4,919 patients that were in ICU care on Nov. 16 of last year, which was the most recent high point. In April 2020, more than 7,000 patients were in ICUs across the country. France has recorded 4.6 million cases throughout the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, and close to 95,000 fatalities. According to France24, doctors in Paris are sounding the alarm that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed and that they could face “an impossible position.” If the situation continues to worsen, some fear, doctors and nurses may have to begin turning patients away. For more on the story, watch the video below.
Vaccinated parents should still make sure their children wear masks while playing with their friends to prevent them from becoming infected, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they’re interacting with groups or multiple households,” he said, The New York Post reported. Fauci also said it is “conceivable” that children may be able to return to summer camps and playgrounds this summer, and lower infections rates as more people in the country get vaccinated will provide the U.S. with a “good degree of flexibility” in allowing children to return to their typical summer activities.
Here are the latest U.S. coronavirus numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
Confirmed cases: 30,257,078
Fatalities: 549,299
California has the most deaths out of any state, with 58,942. California has also conducted the most testing, with over 52.9 million tests conducted in the state.
One expert believes that in hindsight, schools did not need to close for as long as they did in the U.S. as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were working on the playbook for Influenza A — the first things to close are elementary schools because children are huge amplifiers. But that’s just not the case here," George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UC San Francisco, said. According to Grace Lee, professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine, schools can and are opening safely throughout the country through the use of the "Swiss cheese model." The Swiss cheese model is when multiple layers of protection have potential gaps in them individually, but layered on top of each other, not of the gaps show through, The Mercury News reported. Mask wearing, sanitation, social distancing, air filtration, small social bubbles, and making sure children don’t show up at school while sick are layers included in the Swiss cheese model of reopening schools. “It’s possible to open schools safely — it’s being done,” said Lee. “It all goes back to the Swiss cheese model.”
Brazil, which holds one-quarter of the entire worlds coronavirus-related deaths, is now reporting nearly 4,000 new fatalities related to the virus each day. On Friday, 3,650 new deaths were reported. Health experts are now warning that things may be on the brink of getting worse for the nation, The Associated Press reported. “We have surpassed levels never imagined for a country with a public health care system, a history of efficient immunization campaigns and health workers who are second to none in the world,” Miguel Nicolelis, professor of Neurobiology at Duke University who advised several Brazilian governors and mayors on pandemic control, said. “The next stage is the health system collapse.”
Hundreds of Rhode Islanders lined up for the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday as a new mass vaccinations site opened up. The new site, which is located in West Kingston, is the fourth mass vaccination site to open in the nation's smallest state. According to 10 WJAR, another mass vaccination site will open on Sunday in Woonsocket, making it a total of five across Rhode Island. "It’s really rewarding to lead our volunteers and get the job done because the end result is to get needles in arms and get people safe," said Brooke Lawrence, Executive Officer Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps
German officials are warning the public that a third coronavirus wave in the country could be much harder to control than the first two. According to Axios, head of the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases Lothar Wieler is urging residents to stay home for Easter as the country has some "very difficult weeks ahead." German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government will not implement a plan for stricter lockdown measures over the Easter holiday and apologized for the plan after receiving backlash for it. Cases in the nation have been rising due to the B.1.1.7 variant. “There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves,” Wieler said.
Health officials in the U.S. are discouraging government leaders from relaxing coronavirus restrictions, despite a growing number of individuals in the country that are vaccinated. According to White House's Covid-19 response co-ordinator Jeff Zients, 71% of people aged 65 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, CNN reported. "It's clear there is a case for optimism. But there is not a case for relaxation. This is not the time to let down our guard," he said. "We need to follow the public health guidance: wear a mask, socially distance and get a vaccine when it's your turn."
Foreigners are traveling to Serbia for coronavirus vaccines after the Serbian government began offering free vaccines to foreigners that come on weekends. Bosnians, Montenegrins and North Macedonians lined up with thier families at Serbia's main vaccination site to get their shots, The Associated Press reported. Serbia holds one of Europes highest vaccination rates, while many of its neighbors are struggling to vaccinate their populations. “We don’t have vaccines. I came here to get vaccinated,” said Zivko Trajkovski, who is from North Macedonia. “We are very grateful because we can vaccinate quicker than in Macedonia.”
New coronavirus cases are beginning to surge in Michigan, and while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is not actively considering tightening any restrictions in the state, many business owners are concerned. “I mean as far as the numbers going up, it’s scary,” said Nick Waligora, manager at Pitaya. “No one wants to hear that, especially with the vaccine being circulated.” Businesses in the state are currently operating at 50% capacity, according to Click on Detroit. “Here’s the thing that’s different than the spring surge or even the fall surge: We now know a lot more about our common enemy COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “And so we’ve been able to take a more nuanced attack on keeping people safe and re-engaging sectors of our economy.”
Results from a national survey were released this week showing a critical gap between in-person and online learning. In February, 47% of fourth graders were offered full-time classroom learning. In-person learning for eighth-graders was at 46% for full-time learning which suggests some students aren't opting in, according to The Associated Press. The survey also revealed about 76% of elementary and middle schools offered in-person or hybrid learning. The amount of students spending at least some time at in-person classrooms has likely increased since February. An $81 billion education assistance will be allocated from the $1.9 trillion virus relief bill to help assist schools. The survey was based on 3,500 public schools who include fourth graders and 3,500 schools who include eighth graders.
On Wednesday, the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy director Michael Osterholm said he believes people with COVID-19 symptoms will need to be tested for coronavirus well into the future. “We’re going to need to test people who have potentially clinically compatible symptoms with Covid-19 forever,” Osterholm said during a webcast CNN reports. "This virus is not going away around the world,” he said. “Remember, we have billions of people in low-income countries, some in middle-income countries, who will never have access to vaccines, and where those cases are occurring in those countries, we’ll also see variants spread out.”
Over 80% of COVID-19 “long-hauler” patients reported a symptom of "brain fog" that has affected their daily lives in the six-plus weeks since being infected, according to research done by authors from Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. The analysis was done on 100 patients who had symptoms last at least six weeks and found that 85% of the individuals reported at least four lasting numerological problems, according to NBC News. Of those 85, “brain fog” symptoms such as memory or clear thinking troubles were reported by 81 patients. The research also found that 68% struggled with headaches and over 50% reported problems with loss of taste and smell, numbness or tingling sensations and also muscle pain.
On Friday, France's foreign minister accused the U.K. of using “blackmail” against the European Union regarding COVID-19 vaccines. According to AFP, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the U.K. is now in a tough position because it does not have the doses needed to provide people with the second shots for full inoculation. “The United Kingdom has taken great pride in vaccinating well with the first dose except they have a problem with the second dose," Le Drian said. "You are vaccinated when you have had both doses. Today there are as many people vaccinated with both in France as the United Kingdom.” Le Drian is now calling for a delivery agreement to be made with London for AstraZeneca doses. The dispute between the E.U. and U.K. involves an AstraZeneca plant located in the Netherlands that the U.K. government has claimed as part of its own supply chain. The E.U. has also threatened to stop exporting vaccines to the U.K. until the nation makes deliveries to the bloc. “You can't be playing like this, a bit of blackmail, just because you hurried to get people vaccinated with a first shot, and now you're a bit handicapped because you don't have the second one," Le Drian said.
Brazil registered a record 100,158 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours on Thursday, the Health Ministry said. The record caseload came a day after Brazil surpassed 300,000 fatalities — the world’s second highest death toll from the pandemic after the U.S. Critics of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, including senior lawmakers with connections to the president, Reuters reported, are increasingly blaming him for his handling of the pandemic as the country sees patchy vaccine rollout, a lack of national coordination and a highly contagious variant of the virus. Bolsonaro has had a history during the coronavirus pandemic with blocking lockdowns, setting aside masks and raising doubts over vaccines.
Choral artists with the Paris Opera have agreed to wear masks during their performances in addition to undergoing regular PCR testing. This is so they can continue accompanying soloists at the opera during the pandemic, according to AFP. Opera halls have been closed for a year due to the pandemic impacts in France. Many audience members came to watch the performance also wearing masks. The artists practice ahead of the premiere for Faust by Charles Gounod on TV.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women were left out of clinical trials that were done to test the efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, so it was a relative unknown what impact the shots would have on women who are expecting or just gave birth to babies. But a new study conducted by researchers at Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital shows that pregnant and breastfeeding women responded to the vaccine as well as non-pregnant women. The researchers also said that pregnant and breastfeeding women pass immunity on to their babies. The study included 131 reproductive-age vaccine recipients (84 pregnant, 31 lactating, and 16 non-pregnant) and began in December. Dr. Celine Grounder, an infectious disease epidemiologist and NYU professor said in a series of posts on Twitter that the study is good news for pregnant women and new moms. Grounder, who was not involved in the research, said the study showed the women observed in the study experienced no increased risk of side-effects or more intense side-effects. Her takeaway from the new study was clear: “If you're pregnant or breastfeeding, it's SAFE to get vaccinated against COVID. You're protecting yourself AND your baby.” Read the complete study here.
Pfizer became the latest drugmaker to begin a trial studying the effects of the coronavirus vaccine in children under 12. According to The New York Times, a pair of 9-year-old girls were inoculated with the vaccine at Duke University, located in North Carolina, on Wednesday. Fellow drugmaker Moderna has already begun a vaccine trial in children from six months old to 12 years of age. The Times reported the trials are already underway for tests of the vaccine in children 12 years or older. Results are expected from that trial in the next few weeks. However, results from the trial of kids 12 or younger are next expected until later this year. Dr. Emily Erbelding, an infectious diseases physician at the National Institutes of Health, told the Times that immunizing children will help schools reopen as well as bring an end to the pandemic. “Herd immunity might be hard to achieve without children being vaccinated,” Erbelding said.
On the latest edition of AccuWeather's Everything Under the Sun podcast, host and AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore talks about the impact COVID-19 has had on sports with David Jones, a columnist for PennLive.com and The Harrisburg Patriot-News. Then Dean talks with Kyle Nelson, a Colorado-based meteorologist who has worked in emergency management for local, state, and federal agencies. In the final segment, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok discusses the weather across the U.S. in the coming week. Give it a listen below.
As vaccination efforts have ramped up over the past several months, officials across the U.S. have created a number of mass vaccination sites. Disneyland has been one of those sites, but many other cities have utilized empty sports venues. According to The Associated Press, more than 1 million vaccine shots have been administered at 11 Major League Baseball ballparks. And at least six stadiums will keep operating as vaccination sites even after the season begins next Thursday, April 1. Those six include the Oakland Coliseum, Marlins Park, Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, City Field, and PNC Park. “Major League Baseball, our clubs and major league players have worked hand-in-hand with communities across the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic,” commissioner Rob Manfred said, according to the AP. “I commend the clubs that have hosted vaccination and testing at their ballparks and all of our franchises for promoting health and safety in our communities. Most importantly, MLB is grateful to the countless heroes who are lifting up our society and helping us reach the better days ahead.”
For the first time since 2019, NFL teams will be allowed to return to their draft rooms, but with some adjustments. In a memo sent to clubs this week, the league will allow 10 fully vaccinated individuals in a draft room. Individuals will also not be required to wear a mask or social distance as long as everyone in the room is fully vaccinated. Non-vaccinated personnel will be required to wear a mask and socially distance, according to the NFL. Off-site, third-party facilities may also be used by teams if approved by the league. The 2021 NFL Draft begins April 29 in Cleveland.
During a virtual event called the National Safe School Reopening Summit, Rochelle Paula Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, became emotional when talking about her high school-aged son returning to a hybrid format of classes, Reuters reported. “My youngest son recently returned to hybrid school about a month ago,” she said. “Last week he said to me, ‘mom, it finally feels like I’m in school again.'” Walensky, who said the decision to return to in-person of hybrid schooling is not a decision she takes lightly as a parent herself, got choked up as she shared her experience with her son’s return to the classroom. “I’m so glad he’s back, he’s looking forward to his high school graduation next year, I look forward to this important dialogue and to learning from you during this entire day together,” she said to the rest of the attendees of the event.
Arizona lowered the age requirement for COVID-19 vaccines to 16 years old starting on Wednesday at state-operated sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” said Gov. Doug Ducey according to ABC 15 News. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.” Vaccination sites administering the Pfizer vaccine will be able to vaccinate Arizonans age 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.
Rutgers University students that plan to return to campus this fall will need to be able to prove they are vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to do so. Students with medical or religious reasons to opt out of the vaccine will not be required to get vaccinated in order to return to campus. Additionally, students that continue to take their classes entirely online without access to on-campus facilities will not need to be vaccinated. According to CNBC, the announcement from Rutgers makes it one of the first institutions in the country to mandate vaccination. The students can receive any of the vaccines cleared in the U.S., but incoming students who are not yet 18 are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. "From the onset of the pandemic, the safety of the broader Rutgers community has been our shared responsibility. This has never been more true,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in the statement. “The importance of an effective vaccination program to make our community safer for all cannot be overstated.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that beginning April 1, all Californians ages 50 or older will be able to register for an appoint to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And by April 15, the eligibility will be expanded to all residents 16 and older. "The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter," Newsom said. California has reported the most coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. with nearly 58,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 15.5 million doses administered in the state so far. Of those, more than 5 million are fully-vaccinated residents, while more than 10 million have received at least one dose, according to ABC 7. The state has reported more than 3.5 million cases through the duration of the pandemic.
President Joe Biden gave the first press conference of his presidency on Thursday afternoon. Many topics were discussed, but the first one, according to The Associated Press, was his administration’s initial goal of administering 100 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office. That goal was achieved by day 58 of his presidency. Biden on Thursday announced he is upping the goal to 200 million doses administered by day 100. “That’s right,” Biden said. “Two-hundred-million shots in 100 days. I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close, to what we are doing,” he continued. “I believe we can do it.” The president also touched on progress with schools across the country reopening for in-person learning. Watch a clip of his remarks below.
New York City's world-famous Broadway shows could see a return as early as September as more Americans continue to get vaccinated. Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a daily briefing that a plan to vaccinate theater workers would begin in the fall so the district and its shows can begin again. The city is also increasing coronavirus testing near theaters and plans to create a way to manage crowds before and after a show to reduce crowding. Shows have been halted for more than a year on Broadway, putting a stop to an industry that gives New York nearly $15 billion for the local economy, according to CNBC. Broadway theaters are officially closed through May 30, and will likely remain closed beyond that date.
Texas and Georgia officials are lowering the COVID-19 vaccine age requirement -- now all adults will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. All Georgia adults will be able to receive coronavirus vaccines beginning Thursday, March 25, Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Confirm your spot in line as quickly as possible,” said Kemp, according to Atlanta News Now. “This is our ticket back to normal, and we’re getting closer to that point every day.” About 1.1 million Georgians are fully vaccinated in a state of nearly 11 million people, and more than 2 million have received at least one dose, according to state data. Texas is opening up the coronavirus vaccine to all adults this coming Monday, March 29th, officials announced on Tuesday morning. However, some groups will still be prioritized, The Texas Department of State Health Services said.
Earlier this week, AstraZeneca was criticized by U.S. health officials for using outdated data in the efficacy report on its coronavirus vaccine. After submitting new data late Wednesday night, the pharmaceutical company said its vaccine is 76% effective at preventing coronavirus infection, The Associated Press reported, down from the 79% efficacy mark it had initially touted. According to the AP, the new data shows that the vaccine is still 100% effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization among those who were monitored during the study, which was based on 190 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. AstraZeneca research chief Mene Pangalos said in a statement that the vaccine was shown to be effective in older people as well. Pangalos said the new data “confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over.” The vaccine has been approved in dozens of countries outside the U.S., but now faces a rigorous review by the FDA, a process that could take another month to complete before the vaccine would be available to Americans.
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 file photo, a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination on a table prior to Croatia's Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic being vaccinated, in Zagreb, Croatia. (Admir Buljubasic/Pool via AP, File)
Public health officials have expressed concern the spread of COVID-19 when people go out to eat, and particularly indoors, since people have to remove their face coverings to enjoy their meals.Researchers in Mexico looking for ways to decrease the risk have invented a nose-only face mask. The answer they came up with is: a nose-only face mask. The mask is intended to be used while eating and talking to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus, according to CBS News. The mask fits the same way a regular one would, but doesn't cover the mouths of wearers allowing them to eat unhindered. It's quite a sight to behold -- watch the video below to see how it works.
People planning to get tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama may need to wait until Friday as some testing sites have been closed due to the threat of severe thunderstorms. This includes a big drive-thru testing site in downtown Nashville. Testing centers in Nashville are scheduled to reopen on Friday morning, but the COVID-19 hotline remains open and available to the public, the Nashville Fire Department said in a statement. There is the potential that a testing site could be closed for a longer period of time if a damaging storm hits the location on Thursday or Thursday night.
Morgues in Brazil are overflowing as the coronavirus continues to surge and overwhelm health facilities. This week, the country reported its 300,000th coronavirus-related death, according to The Associated Press. Calls to change how the country is fighting the virus have grown as the spread accelerates. Brazil accounts for nearly one-third of the the worldwide deaths from coronavirus. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to implement restrictions which has caused lawmakers to look for ways to pass restrictions before hospital systems become more overwhelmed.
The global cumulative caseload has soared past 30 million as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. It’s part of a trend worldwide in which new cases have been inching up in recent days. That trend was apparent in the U.S. as well, which reported more than 86,000 new infections on Wednesday and more than 1,400 fatalities. The positivity rate across the nation remained below 4.5%. Despite the uptick in cases across the country, the U.S. was not the global leader in daily new cases – a trend that has been going on for days now. Watch more in the video below.
Uncertainty has shrouded the coming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were already postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Wednesday, the torch relay officially began in Fukushima as the Olympic flame will make its journey to Tokyo over the next four months. Facemasks were worn by all involved as coronavirus fears loomed over the event, and, as CNN reported, the event was closed to the general public and some thought it shouldn’t have taken place at all. The games are scheduled to begin July 23 and run through August 8, though spectators from foreign countries will not be allowed to attend. Below, watch a highlight from the beginning of the torch relay.
As spring break begins for many colleges across the country, Florida has been dealing with an influx of people. Florida has very little coronavirus restrictions and the plentiful sunshine is causing tourists to book cheap flights and hotels. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called it a "perfect storm." Suaraz called Florida "probably one of the most open states in the entire country." Flights are as low as $50 in some places and hotels are inexpensive, according to NBC News. City leaders in Miami Beach extended an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach entertainment district until April. Concerns continue to grow as visitors show up unmasked and unwilling to practice social distancing. More than 2 million people have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began.
The Cruise Lines International Association asked the Biden administration to lift the no-sail order for cruise ships by early July, however, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to lift the order. The Cruise Line International Association said that the July timeline “is in line with President Biden’s forecast for when the United States will be ‘closer to normal,” but the CDC said the current rules will stay in effect until November, CNN reported. “On October 30, 2020, CDC issued Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) that remains in effect until Nov. 1, 2021. Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Details for the next phase of the CSO are currently under interagency review,” the CDC said in a statement to CNN.
An experimental coronavirus vaccine will be provided to nearly all residents of Cuba's capital by May. Officials said this week that Havana residents will receive a shot of the nation's two experimental vaccines. The country began late phase trials for two of its five vaccinations, known as Soberana 2 and Abdala, which would become be the first to be developed in Latin America if successful. The intervention study will be conducted on 1.7 million people in Havana by May, according to NBC News. Havana is currently experiencing its worst outbreak since the pandemic began, with 292 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
New legislation from the British government will forbid travel outside of the United Kingdom starting March 29. Rule breakers of the travel ban will face a penalty of nearly $7,000.
The law states:
"No person may, without a reasonable excuse—
(a) leave England to travel to a destination outside the United Kingdom, or
(b) travel to, or be present at, an embarkation point for the purpose of traveling from there to a destination outside the United Kingdom."
According to CNN, exceptions to the ban apply when it is “reasonably necessary” for a person to work, study, provide charitable services, fulfill a legal obligation, sell or rent property and for some child care, medical or family reasons.
On Wednesday, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that school in the fall will look "more like what it was before COVID," but stressed that his focus remains on resuming in-person learning this spring, WESH 2 News reported. "My focus really right now is getting as many schools open — pre-K through eight schools — in the first 100 days, but also trying to get those high schools open so that we can get all students back in safely, and engaging with their friends and learning in the classroom, where they learn best," Cardona told NBC News. Cardona mentioned that he didn't anticipate mandating vaccines for teachers in order to reopen schools but said that "prioritizing vaccinations will only assist with that."
Millions of people across the U.S. are getting vaccinated every week, and health officials are urging everyone to keep track of one small, but important document, in addition to side effects from the jab. Shortly after rolling up up a sleeve and being inoculated, people are given a vaccination card from the CDC to show what vaccine they received, when they received it and where they went to get inoculated. This card is an easy way for people to show that they have some level of protection against COVID-19 and could make life easier down the road.
Epidemiologist and ABC News contributor John Brownstein is calling this card a ‘ticket back to normalcy’ and said that it should be kept in a safe spot, like how some would store a passport or social security card. Other medical experts elaborated more on this, including Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. "What these little cards have the potential to do is to make something like international travel easier by avoiding requirements for quarantine or testing," Adalja told ABC News. However, if this card goes missing, it can complicate proof of vaccination down the road. People that do misplace this card should contact the place where they were vaccinated or the department of health in their state to receive a replacement.
A member of the congregation holds up his vaccination card after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Kent Taylor died by suicide last week after previously beating COVID-19, but the lingering symptoms from the virus “became unbearable” according to a statement from his family. The family stated said Taylor suffered from severe tinnitus following his bout with COVID. According to NPR, medical professionals are still working to better understand the impacts and treatments for “long COVID,” when patients suffer from debilitating symptoms for months after the virus. While neither the WHO or the CDC list tinnitus as a symptom, other auditory problems such as ear ringing are common in viral infections. However, tinnitus, along with fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness, are listed as “long COVID” symptoms by the National Health Service in Britain, according to the New York Times. A publication from the Journal of International Audiology found that 15% of adults with COVID reported symptoms of tinnitus.
Disposable PPE has saved countless lives around the world since the beginning of the pandemic, but some are now fearing that the final resting places of those masks and gloves could be deadly. The littering of PPE has covered sidewalks, streets and landfills around the world, sending an influx of plastic waste in sewage systems and oceans, according to The Associated Press. In California, volunteers from the Pacific Beach Coalition, an environmental group, have been doing monthly cleanings of the beaches near San Francisco and have grown worried about the increase of plastic waste that can harm wildlife, which might ingest the plastic. According to data from the advocacy group OceansAsia, nearly 1.6 billion plastic masks were dumped into oceans in 2020 and could take as long as 450 years to break down.
In an attempt to "reset" life at work, Citi will begin Zoom-Free Fridays for employees. Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, announced the company will ban Zoom calls on Fridays to try and combat Zoom fatigue. In addition, employees will be given a day off in May. Staff will still have the opportunity to Zoom with clients if needed, but internal Citi meetings will not be conducted via Zoom to end the week, according to AFP. "A year into COVID, people are understandably quite stretched, and that's why we are listening to their concerns and taking multiple steps to address them," a presentation by Goldman Sachs said. A firm-wide holiday will take place on May 28 for Citi.
A plan to shutdown Germany for five days, which would have included Easter weekend, was canceled by Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday after widespread criticism. Merkel called the initial plan a mistake and apologized on Wednesday after meeting with the country’s 16 state governors. The lockdown restrictions were initially announced on Tuesday after many hours of debate. “The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions, because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic,” Merkel said, according to The Associated Press. “However, the idea ... was a mistake — there were good reasons for it but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time.”
Much of the criticism for the lockdown plan also arose from the lack of public discussion preceding the announcement and the unresolved logistical details. Germany’s infection totals have been rising due to the spread of the contagious COVID-19 variant initially from Britain. The country has seen over 75,000 fatalities from the virus and has had the 10th most cases in the world.
Jacqueline Tolu and Elliot Bellman were born 78 years apart but simply needed a global pandemic to become fast friends. The 98-year-old Tolu lives near Paris, France, and has connected with 20-year-old Bellman by way of weekly Skype chats set up by an organization called Shareami, which connects elderly people with language students. Bellman, who lives with his parents in England, is studying French, Spanish and Japanese at Warwick University in Britain and said he was initially nervous about connecting with a new friend from a different generation, culture and language. “But as soon as I started talking to her, she’s very ... easy to talk to, she’s very funny, she just keeps the conversation going easily,” he said, according to Reuters.
The pair has connected over Bellman’s studies and Tolu’s recollections of living through 1944’s D-Day invasion. Tolu told Reuters that their weekly calls allow her to temporarily escape from the confines of her care home and wheelchair every week.
One of the more unusual disruptions the coronavirus pandemic caused to American life over the last year was a national shortage of the beloved breakfast cereal Grape-Nuts. Well, that national shortage has come to an end, USA Today reported. The shortage hit breakfast tables so hard that people resorted to paying huge prices – as much as $110 -- for boxes of the famously crunchy cereal on “the black market.” Post, the cereal brand’s parent company, is now shipping boxes to supermarkets around the nation at full capacity. Kristin DeRock, the Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, told USA Today, “It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are ‘Nuts for Grape-Nuts.’” In fact, cereal eaters who overpaid for Grape-Nuts during the shortage may be eligible for reimbursement from Post. USA Today has the details on how to claim a refund.
As millions of Americans roll up their sleeves for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some people that have been infected with the virus are participating in a new clinical trial with an antiviral drug that the company has developed. The new oral drug developed by the company works by inhibiting an enzyme that the virus needs to duplicate in the body, CNBC explained. “Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus,” said Mikael Dolsten, the chief scientific officer at Pfizer. The company plans on releasing more details about the oral antiviral drug on April 6.
Last April, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conducted the NFL draft from his basement. This year, he will have a more traditional setup to announce the 2021 draft picks in Cleveland, where the draft will be held from April 29 to May 1. While many prospects will be remote and with their families as they wait to hear their names called, the league said that some players would be invited to attend the draft so they could be selected in person. A limited number of fans and media will also be on hand. Spectators that do go to the draft will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing practices. The NFL said the draft would be held across three areas in Cleveland including FirstEnergy Stadium (home to the league’s Cleveland Browns), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
