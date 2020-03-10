Face masks have become a staple in everyday life for nearly a year, and new research has revealed what type of masks are most effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The two materials in question were masks made of cotton and masks made of synthetic fibers, some of the most common types of materials used in face masks today. The journal ACS Applied Nano Materials published the findings of the study this week that found that cotton masks are 33% better than synthetic masks, HealthDay News reported. This is because cotton is better at trapping water droplets, one of the primary ways that the coronavirus spreads. Humidity was also taken into account during the study and while researchers found that higher humidity does not make it harder to breathe through a cotton mask, it can be an issue if a mask gets wet.
April 4, 2021, marks Easter Sunday, but in Pennsylvania, the date will also signal the loosening of coronavirus restrictions across the state. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said on Monday that due to a decline in new cases of COVID-19 paired with vaccination rates, restrictions on restaurants, businesses and gatherings would be eased. Indoor dining capacity at restaurants will be lifted to 75% and will be able to resume normal bar services, the department said. Other businesses such as gyms, casinos, movie theaters and entertainment facilities will also be able to open to 75% capacity. After announcing the loosening of some restrictions, Gov. Tom Wolf commented that Pennsylvanians should continue to practice safety measures to keep the number of new cases to a minimum. “We’ve come so far — but now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities,” Wolf said. “Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn”
Almost everyone that got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine got their second one on time as well, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The second dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines are supposed to be administered three weeks after the first dose and the second dose of the Modern vaccine is supposed to be administered four weeks after the first dose, The Verge reported. Around 12 million Americans received their first dose in the first two months of the nation's vaccination campaign and were also scheduled to receive dose two. In that group, 88% received their second dose on schedule. Over 37 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. The CDC noted, however, that because the people in the first group were healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities, they may be more likely to receive the second dose on time because they are able to be vaccinated where they work or live.
Ireland and the Netherlands became the latest countries to halt the usage of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine over concerns of blood clots, Reuters reported. The World Health Organization issued a statement on Monday in support of the vaccine in light of the recent claims. “As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said. Germany, France and the U.K. continue to administer the vaccine while other countries wait for the WHO to review the reports of blood clots potentially linked to the vaccine.
Dallas Seavey, 34, won the pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Monday, The Associated Press reported. It's the fifth title for Seavey, which ties the record for most ever by a musher, the AP reported. Seavey's official winning time was 7 days, 14 hours, 8 minutes and 57 seconds. This year's race was 850 miles in length; a normal race length is about 1,000 miles, according to the AP. This year's course began near Willow, located bout 50 miles north of Anchorage, and continued on to the town of Iditarod before it was rerouted back to Willow. Typically the race ends in the village of Nome, located along the coast of the Bering Sea.
As the coronavirus spread around the globe in 2020, people hunkered down at home and cut back on travel, and the full scope of how much the tourism industry was impacted is just now coming into focus. As a whole, tourism across the European Union fell by 52% in 2020 when compared to 2019, AFP reported, but some countries were affected more than others. In countries such as Greece, Malta and Cyprus, tourism fell by a staggering 70%, while Denmark and the Netherlands experienced a dip of just 35%. This took a financial toll on countries that rely on tourism, but they are optimistic looking to the future. With vaccines slowly rolling out across the continent, travel could be closer to normal by the summer. The EU is already looking into vaccine passports that could make travel between the 27 states easier.
Tokyo Olympic organizers said Monday that spectators will not be allowed to gather for the torch relay when it begins on March 25, AFP reported. The torch relay is scheduled to begin next week in Japan's Fukushima prefecture, which just last week commemorated 10 years since a devastating earthquake and tsunami left widespread destruction throughout the area. "The grand start ceremony and the first section of the Fukushima torch relay... will not be open to the public," organizers said in a statement, according to AFP. The officials did note that the beginning of the torch relay, which serves as the countdown until the Games' opening ceremony on July 23 in Tokyo, will be streamed online. About 3,000 spectators had originally be expected to attend the beginning of the relay, AFP said.
World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma celebrated receiving the second dose of his coronavirus vaccination over the weekend by treating others receiving shots at a Massachusetts vaccine clinic to an impromptu concert. The music icon, clad in a black hat and a surgical mask, broke out his cello and played “Ava Maria” and Johann Sebastian Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, Prélude. According to ABC News, Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative said the music legend was looking for a way to "give something back to the community." Hall added, "I think that everyone there was touched just listening to him play." Ma, 65, who has won 18 Grammy Awards and generated millions of dollars in music sales over the years, began delivering online performances last year in the earliest days of the pandemic. He dubbed the effort #SongsOfComfort. Watch below to see some of Ma’s performance on Saturday in Massachusetts. His playing has a most comforting quality about it.
The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million airport passengers in the U.S. on Friday, March 12, which is the highest total since March 15, 2020, Reuters reported. The virus has ravaged airlines around the world this past year and passenger traffic remains well below pre-pandemic levels. 2020 brought a 60% decline in U.S. air passenger traffic, but there are signs of optimism among airlines as vaccinations continue to increase. On Monday, Reuters reported that U.S. airlines are seeing an increase in leisure bookings. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said he was "cautiously optimistic" that the airline could stop its "cash burn" and begin to make more purchases on aircraft in the second quarter of 2021, Reuters said.
One year after it was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is set to tip-off later this week at a variety of sites in Indiana. But even with the brackets set, the coronavirus still looms large over the tournament.The Virginia Cavaliers, technically the defending champions since there was no winner in 2020, still have a number of team members in quarantine, ESPN reported. That means the team is not expected to arrive in Indianapolis until Friday. The team withdrew from the ACC tournament on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test.
"We're going to keep testing daily. Our medical people, who are outstanding, are working with the NCAA to follow every protocol, and that's why our name was called," head coach Tony Bennett said, according to ESPN. "The timing is never a good time to have it, and this is not ideal, but if you're going to have it, we took it to about the last day you could have a positive case." Virginia, a 4-seed, is scheduled to play 13-seed Ohio University on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the Kansas Jayhawks are dealing with similar issues. The team had to withdraw from the Big 12 tournament on Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test result. At least three players will not travel with the team to Indianapolis, ESPN reported. The 3-seed Jayhawks are scheduled to play to play 14-seed Eastern Washington on Friday. "We think we're, knock on wood, in as good of shape as we can be in. We had a situation the day following our Oklahoma game, but everybody else has tested negative daily and sometimes even more than once a day," head coach Bill Self said on Sunday, ESPN reported. "So, we're going to Indy tomorrow with a healthy group, it's just a smaller group."
The United States on Sunday reported more than 38,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, down from the more than 53,000 the day before and the first time since October that fewer than 40,000 new cases were tallied over a 24-hour period across the nation. Fatalities were down as well, totaling 576 on Sunday – both new cases and deaths are continuing to decline. All told, in nearly 14 months since the first official case in the U.S. was confirmed, 29.4 million Americans have tested positive. The death toll on Monday morning stood at nearly 535,000. For more on the spread of the virus in the U.S. and around the world, watch the video below.
Around 2,000 gathered in The Hague in the Netherlands to protest the government's lockdown restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "There might be a virus, but the shutdown of the total society is not proportional," protester Michel Koot, 68, said. "I see that a lot of our rights are easily taken away and the majority of the people don't even notice, but there's a lot going on. So I'm concerned for my grandchildren." Riot police were on the scene with batons and dogs, the BBC reported. Officials said a 200-person limit was set for the protest, but that number was exceeded. The protest comes just one day before the beginning of a general election, which is being staggered over three days to promote social distancing at polling locations.
The use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been temporarily put on hold in Ireland following some reports in Norway of blot clots following inoculation. The Norwegian Medicines Agency said it found four new cases of serious blood clots in adults who received the vaccine, CNN reported. The Irish National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC) made the decision to suspend use of the vaccine as a precaution, but said in a statement that it "has not been concluded that there is any link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and these cases."
The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given to inoculate an American against the coronavirus was administered on Dec. 14, 2021 – a momentous occasion, to be sure. Sandra Lindsay, an intensive care nurse from New York, was the recipient of that historic first shot, and the vials that contained both the first and second vaccine doses given to her will be enshrined at The Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. The vials were donated by NorthWell Health, Lindsay’s employer. The museum made the announcement this week just before the date marking one year since the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. The news also came right in the middle of Women’s History Month. "We wanted objects that would tell the full story," said Anthea M. Hartig, the museum's director. "Everything from the scrubs to the freezer unit that shipped the vaccines." Michael Dowling, the president and CEO of Northwell Health, added, “Dec. 14 was a historic moment for all: the day the very first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the United States. It was our first real sign of hope after so many dark months in the fight against the global pandemic.” See a photo of those historic vials below.
Vials that contained the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given to an American on Dec. 14, 2021, will be enshrined in The Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
In a survey published Wednesday by the employment website Glassdoor, about 70% of employees said they wanted their jobs to institute a vaccine mandate before workers returned back to the office.The survey was conducted online, taking place from Feb. 16 to 18, 2021, with 2,072 participants who were 18 years of age or older. Of those participants, 1,149 were employed and 571 were currently working from home due to COVID-19. In addition to a majority of the participants wanting a vaccine mandate at their jobs, 76% of the respondents said that they plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as it’s accessible to them and 86% said they would prefer to continue working from home at least part of the time, according to Glassdoor. The survey also found that 24% of its participants did not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes accessible to them. “COVID-19 has triggered a new wave of employee expectations, from incentives to get a vaccine to more flexible work options, even after it’s safe to return to the office,” Glassdoor Chief People Officer Carina Cortez said in a statement. “Employers must take employee feedback into account to determine what’s best for their workforce, including how to best support employees who plan to get the vaccine, and employees who do not.”
More and more Americans are taking to air travel as vaccinations roll out across the country. Friday marked the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since last March as 1.36 million people passed through airport security checkpoints, NPR reported. Despite the spike, air travel numbers in the U.S. are still not back to pre-COVID times. March 2019 averaged over 2 million passengers each day. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still suggests people "delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”
Pharmacists say vaccine distribution has left them physically, mentally and financially taxed due to hours of additional work. According to NBC News, the shot that is free to patients has huge financial consequences for mom and pop pharmacies, as reimbursement rates from insurance companies are low and it takes a great effort for the pharmacies to receive payment. Many patients who have received the vaccine so far are covered by Medicare, which can cause issues with payment because it does not fully recognize pharmacists as medical service providers. “It's a shot in the arm for sure to know that you're helping people,” said Chris Antypas from Asti's South Hills Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. “But we're certainly sacrificing our business, and it’s already difficult to be profitable. It's just a drain on you.”
Drive-thru orders have surged amid the pandemic, and some experts say that trend will not let up any time soon, or even after the pandemic has passed. According to CNBC, some chains are investing in more efficient drive-thru lanes, and some restaurants are building drive-thru lanes for the first time. “We had the most tremendous year last year,” said CEO of Checkers and Rally’s Frances Allen. “We recorded record same-store sales gains and have created significant momentum.” Checkers and Rally’s is the country’s largest restaurant chain with double drive-thru lanes. Despite a growing number of people in the nation getting vaccinated, experts in the industry believe the trend of drive-thru ordering will continue. “I think as people get more vaccinated, drive-thru ordering will go down some, but I don’t think it will go down to previous levels because this heightened awareness of germs is here to stay and some people are just used to doing things differently now,” said Lisa van Kesteren, CEO of SeeLevel HX.
German experts say the nation could reach a coronavirus peak in mid-April comparable to the peak in December. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases predicts that daily new cases could surpass 30,000 in the nation by the 14th week of the year, around April 12, Reuters reported. “An extrapolation of the trends shows that case numbers can be expected above the Christmas level from week 14 onwards,” the institute wrote. On Saturday, 12,674 new cases were reported in Germany.
After California reached its vaccination target, Los Angeles County will reopen indoor dining and gyms on Monday. The state reached its goal of administering 2 million vaccinations, as a result will allow Los Angeles to ease back on some restrictions by moving from Purple Tier to Red Tier, KTLA News reported. Orange and San Bernardino will join Los Angeles in the Red Tier a day earlier on Sunday, followed by Riverside, Ventura and San Diego counties on Tuesday. “We have achieved this milestone and moved down to the Red Tier because as a County we worked hard, looked out for one another, and came together to defeat the dark winter surge,” L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said. “Although we are taking steps to re-open some of the hardest hit sectors of our economy, that in no way means we can drop our guard now.”
Half of the 20 regions in Italy are entering another lockdown on March 15 that will continue until April 6, the Tuesday after Easter Sunday. Rome, Milan and Venice will be under the lockdown restrictions, CNN reported. The regions impacted by the lockdown will be labeled either red or orange based on the level of contagion within the community. Residents in red regions will not be able to leave their homes except for work or health reasons and nonessential stores will be required to close.
An all-female barbershop choir are “longing to sing together again” amid the pandemic. Cheshire Chord Company from Cheshire, England, is made up of 70 women using the group as a form of support service during the ongoing pandemic, The BBC reported. The group had to move to Zoom meetings after COVID-19 cases began to spread across the world. They told the media outlet that there will be “happy tears” in their eyes once they are allowed to sing together in person once again. See it below.
Experts are suggesting that individuals avoid heavy drinking in between vaccine doses. Richard Kennedy, professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, told NPR that an occasional drink "won’t have an effect,” but binge drinking and heavy drinking can suppress a person’s immune system. Ann Skulas-Ray with the University of Arizona described getting the vaccine as being similar to preparing for a test by sleeping well, eating well and managing stress. "In that context then it’s clear that we shouldn’t be drinking large amounts of alcohol just before or during this activity,” Skulas-Ray told KGUN9 News. “Excessive alcohol can cause inflammation and since those links are established that if you get your vaccine while inflamed, either due to illness age or other factors that are just outside of your control you’ll have less of an antibody response to the vaccine.”
Approximately 1.357 million U.S. airport passengers were screened on Friday, which is the highest number screened since March 15, 2020, The Transportation Security Administration reported. With more Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rebound in recent weeks from the significant drop seen since coronavirus lockdowns started. Reuters reported U.S. airline passenger demand was down 60% in 2020 and down 63% in January. Although air travel is rising again, Friday’s numbers were still down 38% compared to pre-coronavirus levels.
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than 65 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching almost 20% of the total U.S. population. Of the 65 million who have received the first dose, only 35 million have received the second dose, according to the CDC. More than 133 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says people should not wear masks while exercising. “People should NOT wear masks when exercising, as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably,” WHO states on their website. According to the organization, sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly which makes it difficult to breathe and promotes the growth of microorganisms. Instead, the WHO recommends maintaining physical distance.
A new study has found that coronavirus patients who had more than 5 symptoms within the first week of having the virus were more likely to become COVID long-haulers, CBS News said. “It’s been escalating for months now,” Ann Wallace, who has been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms for almost a year, told the news station. “It moves. It’s different every day, and the symptoms keep cycling through me.” Researchers qualify someone as a “long hauler” if they’ve experienced COVID-19 symptoms for longer than 28 days. Listen to Wallace’s experience here:
Sales of Lego sets increased dramatically over the past year as lockdowns kept children in their homes and in search of new forms of entertainment. The Lego Group, a privately-held company based in Denmark, said sales jumped 21% during the pandemic, and net profit rose 19% to $1.6 billion (9.9 billion kroner), according to The Associated Press. However, Lego Group CEO, Niels B. Christiansen said the company's "super strong results" weren't necessarily COVID related, and he pointed to decisions made in recent years to focus more on online sales. “This is not COVID-related. This was an evolution that started a while ago,” he told the AP. “In 2020, we began to see the benefits of these, especially in e-commerce and product innovation.” Over the past year, the company did have to deal with factories that were shut down and stores that closed. Many of the manufacturing site closures occurred in Mexico and China, according to Christiansen. “The past year has shown the importance of having an agile, responsive business built on strong digital foundations,” Christiansen said. “I expect that 2021 will see sales increase.”
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 119,014,982
-
Fatalities: 2,638,139
-
Recoveries: 67,368,562
Minnesota is the latest state to roll back coronavirus restrictions, with Gov. Tim Walz citing lowering case numbers and an increase in vaccine availability statewide as the reasoning behind the decision. The loosened restrictions will go into effect across the state on March 15, Walz announced on Friday. The relaxed restrictions will allow people to gather in larger groups, according to KARE11. Under the new guidelines, up to 50 people will be allowed to gather outdoors and 15 will be allowed to gather indoors, whilepod sizes for youth sports will expand to 50 individuals for outdoor activities. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to increase their occupancy to 75% without exceeding 250 people, and hair salons will no longer have an occupancy limit so long as social distancing is followed. Fitness centers will have an occupancy of 50% and an occupancy of 50% with a maximum amount of people at 250 for entertainment venues. "COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, and we’re seeing the new variants more frequently. We need to keep up the prevention measures like masking, social distancing, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate,” Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
Very few foreign tourists are visiting Paris these days, but those who have been able to visit are finding the city to be far different than it usually is. Gone are the bustling crowds and the city’s iconic café scene. Curfews that go into effect at 6 p.m. can be blamed for that. But some of the tourists in Paris are actually thankful for the restrictions because, with most of the Parisians at home, they have practically free rein in the usually bustling metropolis. As long as the weather cooperates – and it will be about normal for this time of year with temperatures in the low 50s over the next week to go along with some sporadic showers, according to the AccuWeather forecast – tourists have been enjoying themselves, several told AFP. In fact, one Italian woman who AFP spoke with said she was able to check a box on her bucket list thanks to the lack of crowds. Watch the video below for more.
Over 4 million people in France have been infected with COVID-19. The country has the sixth highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, according to Reuters. The number of people in intensive care reached 4,033 on Friday, making it the first time the nation exceeded 4,000 ICU patients since Nov. 26. Nearly 90,000 people in France have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In an effort to try to reach President Biden's ambitious vaccination goals for the U.S. in the coming weeks and months, the Biden administration is allowing more medical workers to administer the vaccine. Using its authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is authorizing more medical professionals and qualified students to administer the vaccines, the agency said Friday in a statement. In short, it means dentists, EMTs, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists and even veterinarians can administer the shot, according to CNBC. This authorization also extends to medical students, nursing students and other health care students with the required training and supervision.
The U.S. hit a major milestone on Friday when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more than 100 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the country. This includes vaccines developed by Pfizer, Modern and Johnson & Johnson. To date, 35 million Americans, or 10.5% of the country’s total population, are fully vaccinated. On average, 2.2 million shots are being administered every day, a new record and a number that is forecast to continue to rise in the coming weeks, the White House COVID-19 Response Team said on Twitter.
Anyone in Michigan that is at least 16 years old will be able to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 5, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday. This is nearly one month earlier than President Biden’s goal to make every adult in America eligible for a vaccine before May 1. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy,” Whitmer said during a press conference. To help with the surge in demand for an appointment, FEMA will be opening a mass vaccination site at Ford Field, the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, The Associated Press said. This site will be open more than 12 hours a day and will be capable of inoculating 6,000 people every day for at least two months.
Denmark and Norway are two of a handful of countries that have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine due to a heightened risk of blood clots. In response, the European Union (EU) has released a statement refuting these claims, the BBC reported. "There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday. "The vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.” The two-dose vaccine has been administered to roughly 5 million people across Europe with just 30 reports of “thromboembolic events” the EMA added, noting that blood clots could have occurred naturally. The suspension of this vaccine could slow down the timeframe for relaxing some coronavirus restrictions for parts of Europe.
On the final edition of Everything Under the Sun's winter series, AccuWeather Meteorologist Den DeVore reviews the winter across San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia. Dean spoke to Drew Tuma of San Francisco's ABC7, Tracy Butler of ABC7 in Chicago and Adam Joseph of 6 ABC in Philadelphia to also learn more about how each of them handled the challenge of issuing weather forecasts over the past year while also working from home. Give it a listen below.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 across Europe is starting to trend upwards once again with several countries taking action. Germany's decision to ease some of its virus-related restrictions in recent weeks could be short-lived as a new wave of infections spreads across the country, CNBC reported. “We have clear signs: The third wave in Germany has already begun,” said Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases. One factor in the surge in cases is the spread of the U.K. variant B.1.1.7, which now accounts for 46% of all new infections in Germany, according to CNBC. However, Wieler did have some optimism, stating that the virus will eventually be able to be controlled as more of the population is inoculated.
To the south, Italy is taking swift action as the threat of a new wave looms over the country. The daily cases in Italy have been trending upwards in recent weeks, but is still below the peak from November, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. In response, Italy is set to impose a new lockdown that will start next week and last through Easter, CNBC reported. Similar to Germany, the contagious B.1.1.7 variant is fueling the spread with the country topping 3.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman was benched for the first half of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after he missed two scheduled COVID-19 tests earlier this week, ESPN reported. Wiseman also missed practice in Los Angeles Wednesday due to the missed tests. "I'm not going to go into detail, but this is all part of development as a young player," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said during a post-game videoconference on Thursday. "You got to take care of your business. Everything matters. This was just a reaction to him missing the test and not being able to practice last night. That hurt us. And so that was the reason he did not play in the first half. I'm not going to go into any more detail than that because that's private team business, but that was the reason."
Wiseman took responsibility for the benching and discussed the missed tests with veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, ESPN reported. "I make mistakes," Wiseman said. "I'm human and I completely forgot about the first two days of COVID testing. I tested the last two days. ... I made a huge mistake, but I most definitely will not do that again because I just got to make sure that I just be disciplined in terms of that. ... I made sure that I apologized to Coach and told him that I'm not going to do that again and make sure that I pay attention to little stuff like that, just get that done."
Anyone living in Vermont that is at least 16 years old and has an underlying health condition can now schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. "People 16 years and older with certain high-risk health conditions can start making appointments," Vermont health officials said, according to a Fox News report. Health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, COPD, chronic kidney disease and severe obesity are all considered ‘high-risk conditions.’ Those who are immunocompromised or on immunosuppressant drugs are also able to get vaccinated. Vermonters that are eligible for a vaccine can make an appointment by clicking here.
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has seemed to level off as of late with the U.S. reporting just under 50,000 cases on Thursday, significantly lower than earlier this year when there were consistently more than 200,000 cases every day. With the number of new cases settling at the lowest numbers since 2020, the testing positivity rate has plummeted, falling to 4%, according to Johns Hopkins University. For a deeper dive into the data, watch the video below.
President Joe Biden holds up his mask as he speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
On the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, President Joe Biden said that he is aiming for the U.S. to be able to move forward from the coronavirus pandemic by the Fourth of July. With an aim for small family gatherings to be acceptable at that point, Biden said it would "not only mark our independence as a nation, but mark our independence from this virus.” He said he does not expect large gatherings to be acceptable at that point, NPR reported. The president said he is confident that the state of the pandemic will improve by the holiday because he projects that all Americans will be eligible for vaccination by May 1. At that point, Biden believes that all adults in the U.S. will be able to get in line for the vaccine, although it will take longer for everyone to actually receive the jabs. "There is light at the end of the dark tunnel of the past year," he said. "But we cannot let our guard down now and assume that victory is inevitable." Hear from Biden in the video below.
Residents of France will no longer be banned from traveling to seven countries outside the European Union for non-essential reasons. On Jan. 31, non-essential travel was banned to Australia, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand and Britain due to the coronavirus. The French government has lifted this ban but will keep certain safety measures in place. All travelers arriving to France must have a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of arriving, according to the BBC. The decision to ease restrictions was due to improving health situations in those countries, according to French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.
Novavax reported on Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 96.4% against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original strain of COVID-19 in it’s Phase 3 trial. Against the variant first identified in Britain, the vaccine has an efficacy of 86.3% for an overall vaccine efficacy of 89.7%.The company also announced that in it’s ongoing Phase 2b trial in South Africa had an efficacy of 55.4% among the HIV-negative trial participants in an area where the vast majority of the strains were the variant first identified in the nation. “Today marks one year since the WHO officially declared the COVID-19 pandemic, and with this data in hand, we are even more motivated to advance our vaccine as a potential weapon in the fight to end the suffering caused by COVID-19,” said Stanley C. Erck, Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer.
Turkey, a nation of around 83 million, is aiming to vaccinate 50 million people by autumn to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Reuters reported. So far the country has inoculated 10.56 million people, making it one of the higher ranking countries in the world for the proportion of the inoculated population to the overall population. “If we can vaccinate 50 million of our population before autumn as we plan, the pandemic will no longer be a heavy burden for us,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. Prior to Koca’s statement, Turkey’s number of daily cases hit its highest point of the year.
With the cancelation of the NFL combine, teams are now sending scouts to over 100 college pro days across the country. A scouting version of speed dating replaced the NFL combine this year, the pro days started March 5 and will conclude on April 9, according to The Associated Press. No more than three people from each team are allowed at any pro day due to the coronavirus. Teams are no longer permitted private film sessions, workouts or dinners with prospects. Five to nine pro days are being held a day with breaks only on the weekends. Personnel are required to wear face masks, social distance and provide negative coronavirus tests.
People with chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes, could be next in line for their COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina. According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, people with the conditions listed will be able to get the vaccine on March 17. The vaccine eligibility of this group comes a week ahead of schedule for the state, WRAL.com reported. North Carolina is one of 13 states across the U.S. that has to yet offered vaccinations to people with pre-existing conditions. One resident told the news outlet that she believes people with pre-existing conditions, such as her husband, should not have to wait for the vaccine in the first place. "It's mind-numbing that we are not protecting our most vulnerable people in North Carolina. They are the most vulnerable patients for dying from COVID,” Carol Walker, who is also a nurse, said. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health, said the decision on who should receive the vaccine first is a difficult one and not always clear. "It's always hard to figure out who do you prioritize because somebody is going to be stepped in front of," said Wohl.
After President Joe Biden signed the new COVID-19 relief bill on Thursday, the White House announced that some Americans may see the check hit their bank account as soon as this weekend. “People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend,” White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing. She added that this would be the first wave of the checks, and that payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the next several weeks.
Texas schools that have experienced a drop in attendance amid the pandemic will be able to receive full funding, as long as they are able to either maintain or increase the rate of students learning in person. Districts will be funded based on the number of students in attendance prior to the pandemic, according to a news release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to The Texas Tribune, 56% of Texas public school students were attending class in-person in January. “As more districts return to in-person instruction, we are ensuring that schools are not financially penalized for declines in attendance due to COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Providing a hold harmless for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year is a crucial part of our state’s commitment to supporting our school systems and teachers and getting more students back in the classroom.” "Texas has recently given each school board the authority to decide if mask-wearing will be enforced on school grounds. School staff members are also now eligible for vaccination in the state.
The AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been temporarily suspended for distribution by the Danish government over health concerns. Severe cases of blood clotting have been reported among some recipients according to the Danish Health Authority. National Board of Health Director Soren Brostrom said in a statement they have not opted out of the vaccine but instead just put it on hold for two weeks. "There is good evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective. But both we and the Danish Medicines Agency have to react to reports of possible serious side effects," the statement said. Austria also suspended the vaccine after a recipient suffered blood clots within blood vessels. Other countries around the world have authorized the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine including the U.K. and Canada.
In a real-world study conducted in Israel that involved 6.4 million people, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was found to be highly effective at preventing sickness. According to the study that was released on Thursday, the vaccine is 97% effective at preventing symptomatic cases and 94% effective at preventing asymptomatic cases, Axios reported. This is in line with the vaccine’s clinical trials which showed that it had an efficacy of around 95%. However, this new data has yet to be peer-reviewed.
In a press release issued by Pfizer, Israel Ministry of Health Director Yeheskel Levy commented on the high efficacy of the vaccine. “Thanks to our comprehensive public health surveillance program, we have been able to document the remarkable success of the nationwide vaccination campaign with the COVID-19 vaccine,” Levy said. “This clearly demonstrates the power of the COVID-19 vaccine to fight this virus and encourages us to continue even more intensively with our vaccination campaign. We aim to achieve even higher uptake in people of all ages, which gives us hope of regaining normal economic and social function in the not so distant future.”
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan on Thursday afternoon. Biden called the bill a “historic bill that will turn the page on this pandemic and jumpstart our economy.” The plan includes direct payments of $1,400 for eligible Americans. The IRS will determine if an American is eligible to receive the payment by their 2020 tax return if they have already filed, or their 2019 tax return if they have yet to file this year. The bill also includes $300 a week supplemental unemployment benefits, more money into COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, aid to state and local governments, an expansion of child tax credits, aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic and an enhanced Affordable Care Act, Business Insider reported. “It’s clear that an overwhelming percentage of American people, democrats, independents or republican friends, have made it clear… they strongly support The American Rescue Plan,” Biden said as he signed the bill in his office. See him sign the bill below.
The worst single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in months was reported in India on Thursday, Reuters reported. The increase was due to a new wave of infections in the western state of Maharashtra, which forced officials to announce a new lockdown from March 15-21 in the city of Nagpur. India's health ministry reported 22,954 new cases, which is the highest single-day total since Dec. 25, according to Reuters. Another 126 deaths brought the country's death toll to 158, 129. India has reported more than 11.3 million cases, the second-highest amount in the world after the United States.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that many businesses across the state will be able to increase indoor capacity to 50%. These changes will go into effect on Friday, March 19 and include businesses such as restaurants, gyms, barber shops and salons. “In New Jersey, we will continue to move deliberately, responsibly and incrementally, guided by public health data, Murphy said in a press release. “We feel confident in this step given the improving metrics we have seen over the last several weeks in both New Jersey and New York City, as well as the continued ramp up of our vaccination program.” Some restaurants have taken an extra step to ensure the safety of patrons with the help of new technology to keep the air cleaner, helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor has more about this air filtration technology:
A new public service announcement featuring Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama is urging all Americans to get vaccinated to do their part to end the pandemic. “The science is clear. These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” President Bush said in the ad. “This is our shot, now it’s up to you,” said Carter, a 96-year-old who has lived longer than any other president in history. Donald Trump is the only living former president that did not appear in the PSA. The Ad Council explained that part of the video was recorded at Joe Biden’s inauguration, an event that Trump did not attend, Reuters reported. Click on the video below to watch the ad:
With the COVID-19 relief bill approved by Congress, here’s what you need to know about receiving the $1,400. First, as Bloomberg Quicktake explains, individuals who earn up to $75,000 a year will receive the full $1,400. This means that people who make more than about $37.50 an hour will not qualify for the full amount. Married couples who filed jointly with their spouse who make up to $150,000 will also receive the full amount for a combined total of $2,800. In addition, they’ll receive another $1,400 for each other member of their household.
People wait in line to get vaccinated at a mass vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. This FEMA run site, along with another in Brooklyn, gives priority to local residents in an effort to equitably distribute the vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
However, there is also a phase-out for people who earn more than these amounts. Individuals who earn between $75,000 to $80,000 will receive a smaller amount. Couples filed jointly who make between $150,000 and $160,000 will also not see the full amount. People who earn higher than these cut-offs will not see a stimulus check.
Watch the full explainer here:
When the Major League Baseball season begins next month, the Texas Rangers are hoping to welcome a full capacity crowd to their year-old ballpark. Since the pandemic temporarily shut down sports in the U.S. one year ago, no other professional sports franchise in the U.S. has welcomed fans back at 100% seating capacity. The team's decision comes following the recent announcement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that Texas is "100% open." As of Wednesday, March 10, Texas also no longer is requiring masks to be worn in public, but individual businesses can still require them. While the Rangers are hoping to have 40,518 spectators at Globe Life Field in Arlington, they are still requiring that all fans in attendance wear masks. "Masks will be required for all fans except when eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field," the Rangers said on their website. Social distancing will also be enforced at concession lines and retail locations, the team said. The Rangers will begin their home schedule on Monday, April 5, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, in Houston, the Houston Astros will not plan on opening to full capacity at the start of the season, the Dallas Morning News reported.
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will buy 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ensure that there is an ample supply of the vaccine for Americans. "I am doing this because, in this wartime effort, we need maximum flexibility,” Biden said. This is in addition to the 200 million doses of the Pfizer and Modern vaccines that are set to be delivered by the end of July, according to NBC News. Nearly 128 million coronavirus vaccines have already been distributed across the country with almost 33 million Americans, or 10% of the country’s population, fully vaccinated, the CDC stated on its vaccination website.
Nearly 100 schools in Puerto Rico were allowed to reopen for the first time in nearly a year amid the coronavirus. The territory opened 95 schools that were in municipalities with a low number of coronavirus cases and met conditions set by the Puerto Rico Health Department. Temperature checks and masks were used at many of the reopened schools to help prevent further spread of the virus. In-person attendance is not mandatory and remote class options are available, according to The Associated Press. Some schools are only opening to select grades and are only meeting a couple of times per week in person. More than 180,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Puerto Rico since the pandemic began last year.
One-quarter of all American adults have now received at least the first dose of one of the coronavirus vaccines, Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior advisor to the COVID response, said on Twitter Wednesday. According to the CDC, that amounts to more than 95 million doses that have been administered since the vaccinations began back in December. Still, earlier in the day, the head of the CDC urged Americans to stay cautious. Speaking on Good Morning America, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “What worries me about lifting all restrictions, lifting mask mandates, is that we still have a large proportion of this is not protected.” Watch below for Walensky’s remarks on why schools should be the first places to reopen fully and what those who have been vaccinated should keep in mind about the new CDC guidelines released earlier this week.
The U.K. variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.7, has a mortality rate that is "significantly higher" than the original coronavirus variant. The variant was first detected in September 2020 and has now spread to more than 100 countries. There are 23 mutations in the genetic code of the variant, some of which allow the virus to spread more easily, according to Reuters. It is more transmissible by 40-70% compared to the previous variants. Out of 54,906 coronavirus patients infected with the new variant, 227 died. The other coronavirus variants had 141 deaths when compared to the same number. This study backs up other preliminary findings that this variant of the coronavirus increases the risk of death from COVID-19.
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to contact tracing. Simmons will also miss Friday's game. Both players were kept from participating in the All-Star game in Atlanta due to the coronavirus contact tracing. Embiid will be eligible to return on Friday if he continues to test negative for COVID-19, according to ESPN. A barber in Philadelphia tested positive for the coronavirus which lead to the two players being pulled from the All-Star game in Atlanta.
After country singer-songwriter Dolly Parton adapted her song Jolene into a song encouraging Americans to go out and receive a COVID-19 vaccine, singer-songwriter Carole King made an addition to the vaccine playlist. In a Twitter post, King posted a video of herself playing the piano and singing an adapted version of her song, It’s Too Late, released back in 1971. However, this version of the song reassures people that it’s not too late to sign up for receiving the vaccine. She notes in the tweet that she was inspired by Parton’s remake. King has written songs such as “Chains,” sung by The Beatles in 1963 and “If It’s Over,” sung by Mariah Carey in 1991.
Listen to her song here:
The White House plans to distribute 15.8 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines to states, tribes and territories. About 2.7 million are expected to be given to pharmacies this week. Fewer doses are being given out compared to last week because no new doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available. A total of 18.5 million shots are being sent out this week, according to Reuters. Johnson & Johnson is expected to resume shipments of its vaccine later this month. More than 123 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been distributed in the United States so far.
With coronavirus cases continuing to fall and vaccination numbers increasing, summer camp operators are feeling more confident in reopening this summer. Last summer, most camp programs were closed due to state restrictions and concerns about keeping children safe due to the coronavirus. Many states are now seeing 100 or more overnight camps opening for the first time this decade. Maine has at least 100 overnight camps opening this summer, and slots are filling quickly. At least 45 states are allowing overnight camps to reopen, according to The Associated Press. A few coronavirus outbreaks were attributed to overnight camps last summer, including a Georgia camp that infected more than 250 people. Now with more vaccines being put into arms every day, camp directors are becoming more confident in the safety of overnight camps.
Cake maker Olga Budnik has created a dessert shaped like the coronavirus vaccine for a café in Prague. The cake is available for purchase at The Black Madonna café located in the historic center of Prague. The dessert is made of thin sponge base and contains fluffy mousse with a strawberry-banana filling. The café sold virus cakes last year which ended up being popular among customers, according to Reuters.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that the state was removing all eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine, allowing all individuals aged 16 or older who live or work in the state to have access to one of the three vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 or older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available to those 18 or older, the governor's office said in a statement. “This historic step is yet another nationwide first for Alaska, but it should come as no surprise. Since day one, your response to the pandemic has been hands-down the best in the nation,” Dunleavy said. “I couldn’t be prouder of Alaska’s response. From being the first state to offer widespread testing, to maintaining one of the lowest mortality rates in the country, to rolling out vaccinations to every willing Alaskan, we got here by working together.”
So far, Alaska has vaccinated 16 percent of its population, which is the highest rate in the United States, according to The New York Times. “It is a great day for Alaskans wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Adam Crum, the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. “I want to thank Governor Dunleavy for this opportunity and if Alaskans had any questions about vaccine eligibility and criteria, I hope today’s announcement clears it up for you, simply put, you are eligible to get the vaccine.”
New coronavirus cases and fatalities across the U.S. rose on Tuesday as the overall positivity rate remained above 5%, according to statistics tracked by Johns Hopkins University. More than 55,000 new infections were tallied across the nation and 1,891 deaths were reported. New York on Tuesday recorded the most new cases nationwide, topping Texas, California and Florida. The Empire State’s death toll is inching toward 50,000, a grim milestone that only California has reached thus far. Globally on Tuesday, the U.S. was second in terms of the number of new cases reported. For more on the data surrounding the spread of COVID-19, watch the video below.
From waiters to taxi drivers to bartenders, people all across the service industry converged outside of the Capitol building in Austin, Texas, to demand access to coronavirus vaccines. Groups such as the Restaurant Organizing Project and the Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee rallied to make their voices heard before the mask mandate in the state is lifted and businesses in Texas open up 100% on Wednesday, ABC News reported. "In addition to us now facing an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure, we now face increased risk of violence and abuse from customers who will not adhere to our store policies to continue mask policies until the CDC advises us they are no longer needed," the group said in a statement. Some people who work in the service industry even said that they may be forced to quit because they are susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19 and cannot get vaccinated before the restrictions are lifted. As of Monday, Texas is averaging 24,388 vaccines per 100,000 people, the fourth-lowest vaccination rate in the country after Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, according to the CDC.
A contract to produce Russia’s COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine has not been signed by any company in France, a spokesman for France’s industry minister said, according to Reuters. “We have not identified a site which meets their requirements,” the spokesman said. “As far as we’re aware, no contract has been signed by a company in France to produce the Sputnik V vaccine.” The statement contradicts the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund who said his organization had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Russian shot.
After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an “irreversible” roadmap out of England’s third national lockdown, his Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance warned that things could quickly deteriorate if not approached with caution. “It’s all pointing in the right direction, but I think nobody can say with certainty that this is… finished,” Vallance told lawmakers, according to Reuters. “We’re certainly not out of the woods yet, even on this wave.” Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty added that it wasn’t possible to stop all COVID-19 deaths, even with a successful vaccine rollout, though the size and severity of any future surges could be reduced with a careful approach. While Britain has one of the world’s fastest vaccine rollouts, with more than a third of the population already having received one dose of the vaccine, the nation has the fifth-highest official death toll.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released its interim economic outlook, saying the world economy will rebound with 5.6% growth in 2021 and expand 4.0% in 2022. These revised numbers are much more hopeful than the December outlook, which predicted just a 4.2% growth for 2021. The increase in the outlook has come as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered around the world and the new stimulus package in the United States. It is still unknown exactly how long it will take for most people to get a vaccine shot which leaves an overwhelming unknown of when restrictions will be lifted, according to Reuters. By the middle of this year, global gross domestic product is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.
All football-related activities have been placed on pause and the athletics administrative offices closed after an increase of positive coronavirus tests inside the Ohio State football program. A statement released by the university said the decision to pause football activities was a joint decision made by the athletics director and team physician. A round of PCR testing was conducted on Monday which preceded the decision, according to ESPN. The university said this is out of an abundance of caution to keep health and safety as the highest priority. The pause will last one week. Spring practice begins for the team on March 19.
Proportional to their employment levels before the pandemic began, significantly less Black and Hispanic women are working now than any other demographic, according to the latest government data analyzed by The New York Times. The Times also noted that women are seeing lower employment levels compared to men across race in general. While no demographic has fully recovered to pre-pandemic employment levels, The Times reported there are nearly 10% fewer employed Black women than a year ago while there’s only 5% fewer employed white men. Kathryn Edwards, an economist at the RAND Corporation, told The Times that one reason women of color are not seeing the same changes in employment levels as white women is that women of color tend to work in the industries that have felt the most impact from the virus. Job loss has also seen different trends across age groups with younger people who work in industries that have been hit hardest by the virus losing work early during the outbreak, but rejoining the workforce sooner than older people, who might be hesitant to return to work with the potential increase risk of exposure.
After the daunting 380-mile 6633 Arctic Ultra race was canceled due to the pandemic, U.K. resident Stu Humber took matters into his own hands. Instead of traveling to Canada’s Northwest Territories, the 47-year-old instead walked around the U.K. in a virtual version of the extreme event. “The actual rules of the virtual race is to do the 380 miles over the whole of March but I just wanted to see if I could actually do it in the real context of the race, which is within a week, pulling all my essentials with me, so all my sleeping apparatus and food for the week and clothing for the week,” Humber told the BBC in an interview. In addition to challenging himself, Humber was raising money for the NHS with the pandemic in mind. "This is me trying to help and support all the work they've been doing recently,” he said. Watch the video below for more information about Humber’s journey across the U.K.
Nearly a full year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, the U.S. is nearing 30 million total cases. The country recently passed 29 million in total after another 44,000-plus cases were reported Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That total is well ahead of India, which has the second-highest case count with more than 11.2 million. Brazil is third globally with just over 11 million cases. No other country has reported more than 5 million cases through the pandemic's duration. For more on the spread of the virus in the U.S. and elsewhere, watch the video below.
Nebraska health officials confirmed a handful of new cases involving variants of the coronavirus on Monday. The state reported five cases of the variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom and 14 cases of the variant first identified in California, The Associated Press reported. While less is known about the California variant, both are known to be more easily transmissible than the “original” coronavirus. According to the state, only 12% of the population has received vaccine shots with 519,857 doses of the vaccine having been administered to date. Officials also said they expect to receive another 82,430 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, though no additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the company works to increase production.
Russia has agreed to a deal to produce its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Italy, The Associated Press reports. The deal calls for a production of 10 million doses that is set to begin in July. “The innovative production process will help create new jobs and allow Italy to control the entire production of the compound,” Italy's Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, according to the AP. Russia's Sputnik V is still being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency, but Hungary became the first EU country to authorize its use last month, while Slovakia announced a deal last week to acquire 2 million doses. The Lancet recently published a study that found Sputnik V is 91% effective and it appears to prevent vaccinated individuals from becoming severely ill. Questions persist about if it can slow the spread of the virus, the AP reported. Watch the video below for more.
On Monday, the CDC reported an overwhelming majority of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from the coronavirus have been overweight or obese. The study showed that among 148,494 adults who tested positive for the virus at U.S. hospitals from March to December, 71,491 were hospitalized. Of those who were admitted, 27.8% were overweight and 50.2% were obese, CNBC reported. Overweight is defined as having a body mass index of 25 or more, while obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or more. CNBC reported that the agency found the risk for hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths was lowest among individuals with BMIs under 25. According to the CDC’s data, more than 42% of the U.S. population was considered obese in 2018.
Many Americans, and particularly wealthy ones, have increased their savings during the pandemic. According to AFP, Americans who have maintained their jobs throughout the crisis have bolstered savings thanks to a lack of travel and entertainment options, in addition to multiple rounds of government stimulus money. Barclays and Oxford Economics reportedly found that Americans have accumulated $1.8 trillion in excess savings in the past 11 months, AFP said. "And, we estimate that this number could rise to $2.5 trillion by this summer," said Gregory Daco, the chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. Following a $2.2 trillion COVID relief package passed by Congress last spring, the savings rate of Americans soared to 33 percent in April. By December the number had dipped to 13.7 percent before rising back to 20.5 percent in January 2021, AFP reported.
Maneuvering over the fate of the already-postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo took another turn Tuesday, according to a report by Japan’s Kyodo news agency. Officials in Japan have reportedly all but ruled out allowing spectators from foreign countries to attend the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to open on July 23 and run through Aug. 8, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. According to Reuters, which cited the Kyodo report, the restrictions would also mean the opening ceremonies, often an extravagant event, would be held without spectators in attendance. “The organizing committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic,” an anonymous source quoted by Kyodo said, according to Reuters. The primary reason behind the committees urging to ban foreign spectators centered on concerns over the mutated strains of the virus that have emerged in other countries and which are proving to be more contagious than the initial strains that caused the pandemic to erupt. A final decision is expected by the end of March, but the plan to prohibit foreign spectators from attending the games is in line with public opinion in Japan. According to Reuters, a recent poll showed 77% of those asked were against allowing visitors from overseas to attend the Summer Games.
Brazil has confirmed more than 11 million cases of COVID-19, the third-highest total of any country in the world after India and the U.S., and now the country is seeking out more vaccines. On Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke with Pfizer to purchase millions of shots and has scheduled a meeting to talk with with Janssen to try and secure some of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Reuters said. This would be in addition to the 200 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines that the country has already ordered. “Mass vaccination is the government’s number one priority,” Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said. “We are going to vaccinate and keep the economy moving.”So far, less than 4% of the country’s population has received a jab amid a long-duration second wave of the virus.
