One year after it was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is set to tip-off later this week at a variety of sites in Indiana. But even with the brackets set, the coronavirus still looms large over the tournament.The Virginia Cavaliers, technically the defending champions since there was no winner in 2020, still have a number of team members in quarantine, ESPN reported. That means the team is not expected to arrive in Indianapolis until Friday. The team withdrew from the ACC tournament on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"We're going to keep testing daily. Our medical people, who are outstanding, are working with the NCAA to follow every protocol, and that's why our name was called," head coach Tony Bennett said, according to ESPN. "The timing is never a good time to have it, and this is not ideal, but if you're going to have it, we took it to about the last day you could have a positive case." Virginia, a 4-seed, is scheduled to play 13-seed Ohio University on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Kansas Jayhawks are dealing with similar issues. The team had to withdraw from the Big 12 tournament on Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test result. At least three players will not travel with the team to Indianapolis, ESPN reported. The 3-seed Jayhawks are scheduled to play to play 14-seed Eastern Washington on Friday. "We think we're, knock on wood, in as good of shape as we can be in. We had a situation the day following our Oklahoma game, but everybody else has tested negative daily and sometimes even more than once a day," head coach Bill Self said on Sunday, ESPN reported. "So, we're going to Indy tomorrow with a healthy group, it's just a smaller group."