Salesforce and other tech companies in Silicon Valley are changing the way they allow employees to work. According to a blog post forum the cloud computing company, the business said they will allow employees to choose one of three categories that dictate how often they want to return to the physical office to work in person, once it’s safe to do so. The three categories are flex, fully remote or office-based. The company said it expects most employees to choose the flex option, meaning they would come into the office one to three days per week, according to The Verge.

Other companies such as Facebook and Microsoft have announced permanent work-from-home policies with the exception for rare situations or work events. Salesforce chief people officer Brent Hyder wrote in the blog post that the company must adapt its culture to the employee experience, saying that “it no longer makes sense to expect employees to work an eight-hour shift and do their jobs successfully.”