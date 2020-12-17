New York state and New York City have run out of vaccines and will not get another shipment until next week, ABC 7 reported. As a result of the shortage, 15 vaccination centers have closed and hospitals across the state are canceling their vaccination appointments. Many hospitals have no vaccination appointments scheduled through Monday. Some people have suggested using second doses, which are in storage in the state and city, as first doses to begin vaccinating more people, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that is not possible without approval from the federal government. "The reason why the federal government has to agree is because they have to agree that they're then going to send you enough second doses in the future. Otherwise, you want them giving people first dosages and then you don't have a second dosage for them," Cuomo said. He said the former administration is responsible for creating too many categories of people to be eligible in the first round of vaccination without providing enough doses for them all. "It should have been opened as you had allocation. Anyway, that is not what we did, it's not what they did. And now you have a period of confusion and anxiety because you're trying to hit seven million people at 250,000 a week," Cuomo said.