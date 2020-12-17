For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic click here.
The emergence of new variants in Britain, South Africa and Brazil has sparked some concern that mutations in the virus may make vaccines less effective, however, Moderna is optimistic in its product. On Monday Moderna said it believes its coronavirus vaccine also protects against new variants found in Britain and South Africa, although the company is set to test a new booster shot aimed at the South Africa variant. The company said that it found no reduction in the antibody response against the variant found in Britain, however, they found a reduced response in the South Africa variant. “It is a little worrisome that you see a lesser neutralizing antibody response, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you are unprotected,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel. “The goal of this vaccine is to keep you out of the hospital and to keep you out of the morgue. If you get a symptomatic infection or mildly symptomatic infection that is not a burden to the healthcare system,” Offit said.
A more contagious variant of the coronavirus that was initially discovered in Brazil has been identified in Minnesota. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that a person in the Twin Cities metro area who recently traveled to Brazil has tested positive for the variant, CNBC reported. “We know that even as we work hard to defeat COVID-19, the virus continues to evolve as all viruses do,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “We’re thankful that our testing program helped us find this case, and we thank all Minnesotans who seek out testing when they feel sick or otherwise have reason to get a test,” Malcolm added. News of this comes just hours after President Joe Biden extended the travel restrictions for Brazil, as well as Europe and the U.K.
Tom Brady’s parents both, 76 years old, contracted coronavirus last year, which according to ESPN "stressed out" the quarterback as he started his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an interview with ESPN, Tom Brady Sr. said at one point last year he was hospitalized for three weeks and the couple did not watch the Bucs' first two games this season because of his hospitalization, which was the first time in their son's football career that they missed any games. "We've never missed a game at Michigan or New England or wherever," he told ESPN. "For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn't even care if they were playing -- much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital. That's serious stuff." Tom Sr. said his wife Galynn did not require hospitalization because of the virus. While in the hospital, Tom Sr. said his son would "FaceTime me every day on his way to and from practice" and was "stressed out" worrying about them. "Tommy fought through it, and so now it's in the rearview mirror," he said. "We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good."
Rather than advertise its Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch is donating the money it would have used on the advertisement to coronavirus vaccination awareness. This Super Bowl will be the first since 1983 that the beer brand will not be advertised during the iconic sporting event, The Associated Press reported. In 1983, Anheuser-Busch used all its advertising time on Bud Lite, which was new at the time. The company will still advertise some of its other brands during the game and has four minutes of air time to advertise Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. “We have a pandemic that is casting a pall over just about everything,” Paul Argenti, Dartmouth College professor of corporate communication, said. “It’s hard to feel the exuberance and excitement people normally would.” PepsiCo. also announced that it will opt out of advertising Pepsi, its most popular brand but will still advertise its Frito-Lay and Mountain Dew products. Coke, Audi and Avocados from Mexico have completely opted out of advertisements during the game. “I think the advertisers are correctly picking up on this being a riskier year for the Super Bowl,” Charles Taylor, marketing professor at Villanova University, said. “With COVID and economic uncertainty, people aren’t necessarily in the best mood to begin with. There’s a risk associated with messages that are potentially too light. ... At the same time, there’s risk associated with doing anything too somber.”
Two masks may be better than one in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not released a statement on the effectiveness of double masks, but people began to create a stir around the issue after many people were spotted at President Joe Biden’s inauguration wearing more than one mask. Some researchers say wearing a surgical mask along with a cloth mask will create maximum protection, CNBC reported. “So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said. “That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”
A European Union official said AstraZeneca is not doing enough to resolve an issue regarding insufficient vaccine deliveries. E.U. health commissioner Stella Kyriakides suggested a policy that would require the drugmakers that create vaccines to register their vaccine exports in advance so the E.U. can monitor them. On Friday, AstraZeneca told the E.U. that it would not be able to supply the full amount of vaccines to the bloc that was initially promised, which E.U. officials say will result in 31 million less doses. “The answers of the company have not been satisfactory so far,” Kyriakides said.
An 85-year-old woman in Spain who reportedly had passed away due to effects from COVID-19 more than 10 days ago shocked friends and family when she showed up at her nursing home, Reuters reported. The baffling situation was the result of an identification mix-up Reuters said, citing the La Voz de Galicia newspaper. The family of Rogelia Blanco was notified that Blanco had passed away on Jan.13 and was to be buried on the following day. The family was unable to attend the funeral due to coronavirus restrictions. The identification error reportedly occurred when Blanca and other residents who tested positive for the virus had been transferred to another care facility on Dec. 29 for special treatment. Needless to say, Blanco's husband, was stunned when he saw his wife arrive in good health at the care home he was staying at in the northern town of Xove. “I could not believe it. I was crying, after the death of my wife,” according to Reuters via La Voz de Galicia. The husband noted it was the woman who shared a room with Blanco who had succumbed to the illness.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the state's regional stay-at-home orders on Monday, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Once the order is lifted, counties will go back into a reopening framework that is based on colored tiers, the Chronicle reported. The reopening strategy was initially tied to how many beds would be available locally in intensive care units. The governor's decision to lift the order comes six weeks after he issued the stay-at-home declaration. It also comes as ICU beds in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Southern California are becoming more available, following an intense surge of post-holiday cases, according to the Chronicle. California has reported more than 3.1 million total cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.
UPDATE: Newsom has officially lifted the regional stay-at-home order, according to Los Angeles Times reporter John Myers.
Licensed vocational nurse Joselito Florendo, right, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Michael Chesler at a mass vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The coronavirus pandemic's impacts on the global economy have been well documented since much of the world was forced into lockdown early last spring. However, a new study published by the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) revealed an astonishing figure when it comes to the number of jobs lost worldwide due to the virus. The ILO study found that 8.8 percent of global working hours were lost in 2020, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. which is the equivalent of 255 million full-time jobs. "This is approximately four times greater than the number lost during the 2009 global financial crisis," ILO officials said in a news release. The study found that women have been more affected than men by the disruptions to the global job market. Employment losses for women are at about 5 percent worldwide, compared to 3.9 percent for men, the ILO said. The disruptions from the pandemic have also hit younger workers particularly hard. Job losses amount those aged 15-24 stands at 8.7 compared to 3.7 percent for adults. This “highlights the all too real risk of a lost generation,” the ILO said.
Add Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the list of world leaders who have contracted COVID-19. López Obrador made the announcement over the weekend in a post on Twitter. “I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” he said. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward.” The president, 67, added that he is “isolating at home” though he has been opposed to enacting strict lockdown orders and reportedly has eschewed mask-wearing. For more on the story, watch the video below.
The National Park Service announced Saturday that the Washington Monument will close until further notice in an effort to protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the closure of the monument, all additional indoor attractions along the National Mall will be closed for a time as well, the park service said. A reopening date for the monument and other facilities has not been revealed. "The National Park Service will monitor public health conditions in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as the opening status of other nearby visitor attractions, and reopen the Washington Monument and other indoor park facilities as soon as it deems it is safe to do so," officials said in a statement. The monument had closed last March during the initial wave of the coronavirus in the U.S. before it reopened in October, CNN reported.
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers globally, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 99,135,720
-
Fatalities: 2,127,964
-
Recoveries: 54,693,089
New York state and New York City have run out of vaccines and will not get another shipment until next week, ABC 7 reported. As a result of the shortage, 15 vaccination centers have closed and hospitals across the state are canceling their vaccination appointments. Many hospitals have no vaccination appointments scheduled through Monday. Some people have suggested using second doses, which are in storage in the state and city, as first doses to begin vaccinating more people, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that is not possible without approval from the federal government. "The reason why the federal government has to agree is because they have to agree that they're then going to send you enough second doses in the future. Otherwise, you want them giving people first dosages and then you don't have a second dosage for them," Cuomo said. He said the former administration is responsible for creating too many categories of people to be eligible in the first round of vaccination without providing enough doses for them all. "It should have been opened as you had allocation. Anyway, that is not what we did, it's not what they did. And now you have a period of confusion and anxiety because you're trying to hit seven million people at 250,000 a week," Cuomo said.
New data suggests that the coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K. could be deadlier than previously thought. “We need to assume now what has been circulating in the UK does have an increase in virulence, meaning the power of the virus to cause more damage, including death,” Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said. According to The New York Post, officials in the U.K. originally dismissed concerns that the variant was deadlier than the first coronavirus strain. New research, however, has led officials to believe the variant could be 30% deadlier in older adults. Prior to the arrival of the new variant, the death toll in the U.K. around 60-year-olds who were infected with the virus was 10 in 10,000. The new variant has caused that death rate to go up to 13 or 14 within the same number of people infected. “We want to look at the data ourselves, but we have every reason to believe them. They’re a very competent group,” Fauci said.
New Zealand reported its first suspected community spread case of the coronavirus since November on Sunday. According to NPR, the case may be one of the variants of the virus further complicating things as some are suspected to be more infectious than the original strain. The case was reported in a 56-year-old woman that traveled to Spain and the Netherlands at the end of last year. The country’s Ministry of Health announced that more testing is needed to ensure that this is a new case. Regardless, the ministry announced that tests are hinting "that it is new and we are treating it as such.” The patient tested positive on Jan. 15, after results came back saying she was negative on both Jan. 2 and Jan. 10. ”We are working under the assumptions that this is a positive case and that it is a more transmissible variant, either the one identified first in South Africa or the U.K., or potentially Brazil — or another transmissible variant," Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand's director-general of health, said.
Joe Biden has repeatedly warned that the pandemic is likely to worsen before it improves. Biden warned that it will take months to turn around the trajectory and that fatalities are expected to dramatically rise over the next few weeks, CNBC reported. “A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We’re 400,000 dead expected to reach well over 600,000,” Biden warned. Biden said as the outbreak continues, “there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”
President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
There have been at least 25,003,695 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 417,538 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States. As of Sunday morning, at least 41,411,550 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 20,537,990 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.
England's deputy chief medical officer has warned that people who have received a coronavirus vaccine could still pass the virus on to others. Jonathan Van-Tam, a specialist in influenza, including its epidemiology, transmission, vaccinology, antiviral drugs and pandemic preparedness, stressed that scientists "do not yet know the impact of the vaccine on transmission". According to BBC News, Prof. Van-Tam said "no vaccine has ever been" 100% effective, so there is no guaranteed protection. It is also possible to contract the virus in the two- to three-week period after receiving a shot. "Even after you have had both doses of the vaccine you may still give Covid-19 to someone else and the chains of transmission will then continue," Prof Van-Tam said.
The health minister Yuli Edelstein of Israel, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world against coronavirus, said some people "still get sick" with coronavirus after getting the first dose of the vaccine, but said there were "some encouraging signs of less severe diseases, less people hospitalized after the first dose".
COVID-19 antibodies have been discovered by UMass researchers in early breast milk, sparking further research on whether these antibodies can protect babies from the virus. The researchers found that out of 15 participants in the study, all of whom had COVID-19 at some point before giving birth, 14 had antibodies in their early breast milk. Participants had tested positive for COVID-19 as early as more than four months before delivery, and as late as at delivery, according to a study, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported. “Potentially, they’re giving protection to their baby … so these could be protective antibodies,” said Kathleen Arcaro, professor of environmental toxicology in the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. More research is needed, but now that the team knows that antibodies are there, they can take the next step to study their effects.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Pfizer said that pharmacists can in some circumstances extract an extra dose from each vial of the coronavirus vaccine. According to CNN, each vial is meant to contain five doses, but some pharmacists began to report that depending on the syringe used an extra dose can be extracted. In response to the claims from pharmacists, the FDA approved a new label for the vial that said "low dead-volume syringes and/or needles can be used to extract six doses from a single vial. If standard syringes and needles are used, there may not be sufficient volume to extract a sixth dose from a single vial." McKesson, a medical supplies company, also announced that it is working on kits with syringes that can extract the extra dose.
The artist for the popular 1980’s comic "Legion of Super-Heroes” has died from COVID-19 complications. Steve Lightle, the artist behind the comics, went into cardiac arrest in a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 8. Lightle, who was 61, died just three days after developing what he thought was a head cold. A few hours after he was rushed to the hospital he died. “COVID stole my husband's life and our future together," Marianne Lightle, his wife of 38 years who now also has COVID-19, said, according to NBC News. "We wore masks, social distanced, washed our hands. ... It appeared as a cold and became death… I will never forget the helpless feeling of not being able to save him.”
Fenway Park is set to join Gillette Stadium as a mass vaccination site, making it Massachusetts' second mass vaccination site when it opens Feb. 1, Gov. Charlie Baker's office announced Tuesday. The administration said to start approximately 500 people will be vaccinated per day at Fenway Park, increasing as the rollout continues. Fenway is expected to offer vaccinations through the start of the baseball season this spring, NBC Boston reported. The Baker administration also announced a new partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies that will begin to vaccinate qualified residents. Also announced was the "Hospital Depot Initiative," to get vaccines to doctors with independent practices.
Increased vaccinations efforts are needed to keep new variants of the coronavirus at bay, Business Insider reported. While vaccines appear to be effective against the variant first discovered in the U.K., vaccines may not be as effective against the variant first discovered in South Africa, according to some preliminary research. In addition, Michael Worobey, a viral evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, said it is possible a deadlier variant of the virus could appear before the majority of people are vaccinated, which could result in a need for routine vaccines to be administered in the future in the same way polio and measles vaccines are administered. “It is all the more reason why we should be vaccinating as many people as you possibly can," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday. "Viruses don't mutate unless they replicate, and if you can suppress that by a very good vaccine campaign, then you could actually avoid this deleterious effect that you might get from the mutations.”
The coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K., known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in 20 U.S. states with at least 144 cases, according to data posted Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data indicates there are at least 46 cases in Florida, 40 in California, 17 in New York, six in Colorado, five in Georgia, five in Minnesota, four in Indiana, three in Maryland, three in Texas, two each in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Pennsylvania, and one case each in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, CNN reports. The CDC explained the data only represents those that have been found by analyzing positive samples, not the total number of cases circulating in the U.S.
About two weeks before his death, baseball legend Hank Aaron was among a group of civil rights icons who received the coronavirus vaccine in Atlanta. Aaron received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 5 during a widely publicized event. He wanted to spread the word to the Black community that the vaccines were safe in the midst of a pandemic. “I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this,” Aaron said. “It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.” Now, health officials and some of the African American leaders who were with Aaron that day worry that the event that drew so much publicity could inadvertently serve to undermine confidence in the vaccine. Joe Beasley, one of the activists who received the Moderna vaccine shot alongside Aaron, hopes that this loss doesn't deter people from getting vaccinated. “I hope this won’t have a chilling effect on our people,” said Beasley. “We can’t afford it because too many people are dying (from COVID-19).” A cause of death has not been announced, but the Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep, Reuters reported.
Cable TV’s talk-show host, Larry King, died Saturday morning at 87- years-old after a recent battle with coronavirus three weeks ago. King passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Ora Media. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the company said. He vowed never to retire and to keep interviewing until he died. King's coronavirus diagnosis was only one of many health ailments. Aside from surviving a heart attack in 1987 and undergoing quintuple bypass surgery, a 2017 checkup also revealed a cancerous lung tumor that was removed with surgery. King also suffered a near-fatal stroke in March 2019. He was in a coma for a couple of weeks after undergoing a heart procedure to insert stents. Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, “who ask for their privacy at this time,” according to the tweet from Ora Media.
Aside from dry hands and eye-watering smells from hand sanitizer, an increasing number of children are showing up to hospitals with hand sanitizer in their eyes, in some cases risking blindness, Live Science reports. Researchers working with data from the French Poison Control Center (PCC) found a large increase in reports of kids getting hand sanitizer in their eyes, a paper published Thursday (Jan. 21) in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology said. In 2019, hand sanitizer accounted for just 1.3% of all chemical eye exposure incidents in the pediatric database. By the end of 2020, that number was up to 9.9%. Just one toddler in France required hospitalization for sanitizer in his eyes in 2019, however, in 2020, 16 children were hospitalized for such chemical exposure. The researchers said sanitizer is harmful to the eyes because it typically contains high concentrations of alcohol, which can kill certain cells in the cornea. Small children seem especially vulnerable because they stand at the height of public hand sanitizer dispensers which can accidentally spray alcohol directly into their eyes. Some may also unwittingly rub the sanitizer into their eyes after applying it to their hands. "With the current widespread use of hand sanitizer in public places, it is not unexpected that young children would be drawn to these dispensers, many of which appear to be inadvertently designed to facilitate contact between the hand sanitizer and young eyes," New York University ophthalmologist Kathryn Colby said.
Nathan Aragaw, 4, receives some hand sanitizer, Monday, March 16, 2020, from his mother after playing soccer at a public park in northwest Washington. Aragaw's extended family are taking turns watching each other's children so the others can work while schools are closed due to coronavirus precautions. His mother, who was able to get hand sanitizer due to her job as a home health aide, says she may stop taking the children to parks outside due to coronavirus fears. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Washington Capitals have been fined $100,000 by the National Hockey League for player violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols which involved "social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings." This marks the first major penalty handed out to a team this season for violating the league's health and safety protocols, ESPN reports. Teams were warned before the season that failure to adhere to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols would result in penalties. "Established violations of, and/or lack of compliance with, the COVID-19 protocol will result in significant club and individual sanctions, including potential forfeiture of games, fines and reimbursements of expenses, loss of draft choices, and/or ineligibility for participation in training activities," the league said in its official COVID-19 protocols handbook.
At least five people were killed in a fire that broke out on Thursday at the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, ABC News reported. The fire was contained to a facility that had been under construction, and Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune city in southern Maharashtra state where the facility is located, said that the victims were probably construction workers. He added that the cause of the fire has not been determined and the extent of the damage was not immediately clear. The company said that the fire would not affect the production of the COVID-19 vaccines since it has other available facilities.
The winter coronavirus surge in the U.S. has caused a longer response time for ambulances and emergency room wait times for all patients, regardless if they have COVID-19 or not. Shawn Baird, president of the American Ambulance Association, said some parts of the country are experiencing delays up to two or three minutes above target. “As resources get stretched thin, it just takes longer to respond," Baird said, according to CNN. "When you're responding to a time-sensitive emergency, like cardiac arrest or stroke or severe shortness of breath, diabetic emergencies -- a whole host of things that are not COVID-related, but you need someone timely -- a few minutes can make a real difference in the outcome.” He said if the surge in cases continues at its current state, delays across hospitals could get even longer and become “significant.” Dr. Ryan Stanton, a board member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said many Americans do not fully understand that they could potentially not have access to emergency care at this point in the pandemic. "As Americans, we assume we always have access to care. We assume that the challenges of COVID are going to hit other people -- not us," Stanton said. "We're now at that precipice that we warned about, that if we lose enough access, it's going to be access for everybody. And we could lose lives. We could have permanent damage."
The Pennsylvania Department of Health moved “persons ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions” to phase a1 in vaccine rollout, which includes people who smoke. Included in phase a1, which is the first round of vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania, are health care workers, long-term care facility residents and people age 65-years-old or older, The Hill reported. “Pennsylvania has chosen to follow the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations and include smoking among the list of medical conditions putting individuals at greater risk,” a spokesperson for the state’s department of health said. Pennsylvania residents who are unsure if they are able to receive the vaccine can check their eligibility here.
The U.S. “can and should” vaccinate 70-85% of adults by the end of this summer and return to some normalcy by the fall, according to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci. With two-dose vaccines, CNN reports that it would take until the end of this year to vaccinate 75% of adults in the U.S. if 1 million are vaccinated every day — the pace President Joe Biden has set as his goal. The approval of a one-dose vaccine, however, would shorten that timeline. Johnson & Johnson has produced a one-dose vaccine candidate and the company is expected to report Phase 3 trials by the end of January. Fauci told CNN that he believes the U.S. can vaccinate the population faster than Biden’s goal of one million doses per day. "I'd like it to be a lot more," Fauci said. "The goal was set, but you don't want to get fixated on, 'Was that an undershoot or an overshoot?’ If we can do better than that, which I personally think we likely will, then great."
A ‘liberated’ Dr. Anthony Fauci said a lack of candor the previous administration under former President Donald Trump “very likely” led to more COVID-19 fatalities in the United States. Fauci was responding to a question during an interview with CNN and added that Trump’s lack of scientific back made things more difficult for doctors and scientists working with the administration. “When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically, that clearly is not helpful,” Fauci said, according to The Associated Press. “There was clear political influence on the message of the pandemic. It became political to say that the pandemic was devastating our community because it was interpreted as a judgment on Trump,” Dr. Nahid Bhadelia of the Boston University School of Medicine said, The AP reported. “It actively created enemies of the public health folks in a segment of the population.”
A married couple from Ohio that enjoyed 70 years of marriage, shared five children, 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren passed away in each other’s arms on Jan. 16, both succumbing to COVID-19 just three days before they were scheduled to receive the vaccine. Wife Shirley, 87, and husband Dick, 90, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 22. "They were holding hands and Mom's head was on Dad's shoulder," said Debbie Meek Howell, their daughter. "My parents got the blessing of walking together through the gates of heaven into eternity without never having to face 'until death do us part.' How many people can say that?”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday extended the state’s mask mandate until March 5 – a six-week extension. The state is coming off its deadliest week of the pandemic as more than 300 fatalities were blamed on COVID-19 for the week ending Jan. 21, according to The COVID Tracking Project. And cases there remain high, ABC News reports. In addition, ABC News pointed out, citing John Hopkins University data, ICUs in Alabama are nearly overwhelmed. In an announcement posted on Twitter, Ivey acknowledged that new cases weren’t declining as rapidly as she and others had hoped they would by this point. “The mask mandate remains the one step we can all take in order to keep some balance in our daily lives while maintaining health and safety,” she said. All told, Alabama has recorded more than 436,000 cases and 6,486 deaths due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Being in the right place at the right time has gotten a small group lucky individuals a COVID vaccine shot. As clinics around the country have scrambled to use up their perishable doses at the end of each day, some people have suddenly found themselves receiving a shot, The Associated Press reported. From the supermarket to a sandwich shop, some are approached out of the blue by pharmacy employees while others are picked randomly from long waiting lists. Jesse Robinson, a 22-year-old from Tennessee, told the AP that one of the nurses jokingly said they should go buy a lottery ticket after Robinson’s name was picked from a list of 15,000 names. In Washington, David MacMillan was at a Giant grocery store with plans to make a coconut chickpea dish when a woman in a lab coat approached him and his friend, offering them both dosages. “I got two doses of the Moderna vaccine. The pharmacy is closing in 10 minutes. Do you want them?” MacMillan said the woman told him. “I thought, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
Others, like Texas resident Mike Schotte, started showing up at nearby pharmacies in hopes of striking gold with a leftover shot at the end of the day. According to The AP, Schotte and his 72-year-old mother put their names on a waiting list and eventually got a call that they could receive doses within the following half hour. “We didn’t have to speed, but it was pretty close,” Schotte said. “I’m excited that I got it.”
Residents in England may be receiving £500 for testing positive for COVID-19. In a proposed change from England’s Department of Health and Social Care, infected individuals, regardless of age, employment status or ability to work from home are eligible for the payout, known as the test-and-trace support payment (TTSP). “This would be straightforward for local authorities to administer, though it would lead to significantly greater volumes of applications than under the current scheme,” the proposal report reads.
The present situation offers the £500 payment only to those with low income and those who cannot work from home, excluding small business owners, sole traders, self-employed workers and parents whose children have been told to self-isolate, according to The Guardian.
Conflicting reports about the status of the Tokyo Olympics have prompted organizers to reaffirm their intentions to host the Games this summer, despite public pushback. A statement released by the local organizing committee in Japan said its full focus remains on hosting the Games this summer and had the support of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to The Associated Press. A report published late Thursday night by The Times of London cited multiple anonymous, high-ranking Olympic sources claiming that the Games will be too difficult to pull off amid the pandemic. However, government officials in Japan have vehemently denied the report.
“We have at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told the Japanese news agency Kyodo, before adding that they have “no Plan B.” Some reports have indicated that the Games could be played without spectators in attendance -- or that if spectators are allowed, they will be barred from cheering and talking loudly.
A year after the booming metropolis of Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic, was completely locked down, the nightlife scene is now back in full force. According to AFP, nightclubs are packed with clubgoers, some of whom had developed serious cabin fever. There are some differences, AFP noted, from the pre-pandemic days of clubbing. Nowadays, instead of being on a list, people need to be wearing a mask and pass a temperature check to gain admittance to some clubs. "I was stuck inside for two or three months,” one clubgoer in his 30s told AFP, adding, “the country fought the virus very well, and now I can go out in complete tranquility." But other clubs, as video shot inside them shows, appear as though a pandemic never even happened, with people dancing amid artificial smoke and not wearing masks. Watch below.
Southwest Airlines announced plans to have its entire workforce vaccinated for free as the COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available. The company said in a statement that any costs associated with administering the vaccine would be covered under the company’s health plan. “We have teams working to identify third parties who can provide vaccines to our employees as soon as they are able to do so -- likely during later phases in the vaccine roll-out plan,” the company said in a statement, according to Reuters. Southwest said it was strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated. Other U.S. companies like Dollar General and Trader Joe’s have announced plans to pay employees to take the vaccine shots.
The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled due to the coronavirus, a senior member fo the ruling coalition told The Times. The goal will now focus on securing the Games for the city in the next available year, 2032, the unnamed source added. “No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” the source disclosed to The Times. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.” About 80% of people in Japan don’t want the Games to be held this summer, a recent opinion poll has shown, according to Reuters.However, the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told Kyodo News on Thursday that there was “no reason whatsoever to believe” that the Games would not open this summer.
Dallas officials on Wednesday reversed a plan that would have prioritized vaccinating people living in the county’s most vulnerable ZIP codes, primarily in communities of color, The Texas Tribune reported.The Dallas County Commissioners Court had originally voted Tuesday to prioritize vaccines at its Fair Park distribution center for individuals in mostly Black and Latino neighborhoods who met the state’s criteria for the vaccine, according to the Dallas Morning News.Communities of color across the nation, including in Dallas County, have been hardest hit by the coronavirus, but early data has shown that Dallas had distributed most of its shots to residents of whiter, wealthier neighborhoods, The Texas Tribune reported. In addition, Dallas distribution sites are more commonly located in white neighborhoods.
The reversal of the proposal comes after the Department of State Health Services pushed back on the proposal, finding issue with the designated hub provider “solely vaccinating people who live in those areas.” “If Dallas County is unable to meet these expectations, we will be forced to reduce the weekly vaccine allocation to Dallas County Health and Human Services and no longer consider it a hub provider,” Imelda Garcia, an associate commissioner with DSHS, wrote to the Dallas health officials in a letter obtained by The Texas Tribune. The county government is responsible for only 10% of the vaccines distributed across Dallas County, with most of the others having been distributed by hospitals and other institutions. The commissioners agreed to revisit how they would prioritize people for vaccines at the Fair Park site by the end of the week.
A second coronavirus shot “knocked out” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the president. “I was hoping that I wouldn’t get too knocked out. I did for about 24 hours. Now I’m fine,” Fauci told Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs on Thursday. He received the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. After receiving the dose, he told Jacobs he felt “fatigued. A little achy. You know. Chilly. Not sick.” According to The Hill, Fauci’s symptoms can sometimes happen for those receiving the second dose of the vaccine, and some people also get a fever. Over 17.5 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated so far.
The border between the U.S. and Canada was closed about 10 months ago, allowing essential travel only until the coronavirus pandemic eases up. Because of that and the oddities of its location, the northernmost point of the contiguous U.S. has been cut off from the rest of the country. The Northwest Angle is a portion of Minnesota that is connected by land to Canada and separated from the rest of Minnesota by the Lake of the Woods. The border restrictions have cut off the Angle due to its only roads routing through Canada and leading to the lower 48. The Angle is home to only 110 residents and they rely heavily on outside business from tourists. Business owners came up with a temporary and unique solution to allow those from the rest of the U.S. to have access to the Angle.AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle and Lauren Fox have all the details in this story.
A hospital northwest of London has been hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases harder than ever before, with younger patients filling wards faster than the first wave. Another concern is fewer sick people are responding to treatments used by the hospital. The amount of exhaustion and loss is grappling doctors and nurses. Doctors and nurses are helping support patients not only medically but also emotionally to try and keep spirits high despite the grim surroundings, according to Reuters. Patients as young as 28 are being put on ventilation at the Milton Keynes University Hospital. The U.K. has reported over 93,000 deaths from the coronavirus which is the highest in Europe. Currently, more than 39,000 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country. “Our mortality probably in the first wave for patients coming onto intensive care was around 40%. This time around we find that the mortality is about 80%," Wassim Shamsuddin, clinical director for anesthesia and intensive care told Reuters.
Vaccines, tests and research analyses are being brought to diverse neighborhoods in places such as New York City simply by way of a van parked on a busy street. Black leaders and health care workers such Dr. Wayne Frederick, president of Howard University, have encouraged African Americans to receive vaccinations by posting videos of themselves receiving the doses. However, efforts to encourage vaccination also require a focus on access, and that’s where the vans parked on busy streets come in. According to The Associated Press, mobile clinics have used vans and other techniques to reach at-risk communities in the past, such as during the fight against HIV, an illness that has also disproportionately struck people of color.
“I don’t think we can sit in the ivory towers and hope that people come to us,” Frederick said as he encouraged the moves to go to the people directly. “I think that would be a mistake.”
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday to mandate mask-wearing in airports and on many planes, trains and intercity buses, according to Reuters. The president said the country is amid its toughest and deadliest period of dealing with the coronavirus and “must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation.” On Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order to protect the federal workforce by mandating mask-wearing in federal buildings and on federal lands.
"Put simply, masks and other public health measures reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when communities make widespread use of such measures, and thus save lives,” Biden said in a White House statement.
Worthy Farm events announced on Thursday that the annual Glastonbury Festival will be canceled for another year due to continued coronavirus concerns. "In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen," the statement said. Anyone with a ticket to the festival will be offered an opportunity to roll their deposit to 2022 which is when the festival hopes to resume, according to the BBC. Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, Julian Knight MP, said they repeatedly called for ministers to act to protect the future of festivals, but said their please "fell on deaf ears." The 2020 festival was canceled during the initial lockdowns in March 2020 and was supposed to feature Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar.
Almost a year after the coronavirus relocated millions of public school students from classrooms to virtual learning, teachers around the country are still waiting in the long vaccination line despite the growing pressure to return to in-person classroom learning. The struggle has stemmed from a lack of a nationwide vaccination plan, leaving the rollout procedures to individual states to determine who gets the shots. In New Jersey, educators from one district staged a walkout this week on the first day of in-person instruction, holding signs that said “First vaccine then return,” according to Reuters. “We cannot help but feel that we are entering into a situation of very real danger, to ourselves and colleagues, and to our students and their families,” Rocio Lopez, the president of the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association, said in a statement.
In New York City, Major Bill de Blasio has said he is eager to get more students back in the classroom, as some New York City public schools have resumed in-person education. However, teachers such as Shari Rosenberg, who is scheduled to receive her vaccine, still fear that classrooms will be be a dangerous place as teenage students will not be eligible for the vaccine and could take sicknesses back to their families or communities.
The U.K. on Wednesday reported 1,820 fatalities, a record daily death toll for a 24-hour period and a grim turn in the pandemic that Prime Minister Boris Johnson lamented as “appalling,” according to Reuters. On Thursday, Johnson told reporters that it’s unclear whether the lockdown is having a positive impact on slowing the spread of the virus. He also urged people to stay weather aware as stormy conditions have brought flooding to parts of England – a trend that AccuWeather forecasters warn is not about to let up just yet.
Following the inauguration of new President Joe Biden, the U.S. is once again supporting the World Health Organization. Biden, who was sworn in on Thursday, made rejoining the organization one of his top commitments on his first day of presidency and the excitement of the move was shared by Dr. Anthony Fauci at a virtual WHO meeting, who said the new administration will resume “regular engagement,” with the WHO, according to The Associated Press. “This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “The role of the United States, its role, global role is very, very crucial.”
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a nursing home resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine by a CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
The first official case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was discovered one year ago today, on Jan. 21, 2020, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Since that discovery, more than 24 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus and 406,162 Americans have died from the disease, as of Thursday morning. And a year into the pandemic, the crisis is not abating. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded another 4,375 fatalities – the second-deadliest day of the pandemic, per the stats kept by Johns Hopkins. Here’s a look at how the coronavirus is spreading throughout the nation and around the world.
Israel and Pfizer have made a deal in which Pfizer will provide Israel vaccines in exchange for medical research data provided by the nation. According to The Associated Press, the deal could lead Israel to become the first country to vaccinate the majority of its population while also helping the rest of the world by providing research to Pfizer that could prove to be valuable on a global scale. “Israel will be a global model state,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Israel will share with Pfizer and with the entire world the statistical data that will help develop strategies for defeating the coronavirus.” Some critics of the deal say the ethics surrounding it is questionable, and could potentially deepen a divide between wealthy countries and developing countries in terms of vaccination access. Prior to the announcement of the deal, Israel already received millions of doses. “This is a shady, under-the-table deal that preferences certain countries over others without any transparency,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University in Washington. “In the end, it’s going to be low- and middle-income countries that are going to be left behind.”
Action movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger posted video on Twitter Wednesday showing himself receiving the coronavirus vaccine in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium. In the video, Schwarzenegger, wearing a black face mask can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV. A medical worker approaches, administers the shot in his right shoulder and then walks away. Schwarzenegger then looks at the camera and says, "I would recommend it to anyone and everyone.” It wasn’t clear whether the shot was the first dose or the second dose for the ‘Governator,’ but if it was the first dose, it’s safe to say he’ll be back for another. Watch the moment below.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City had to cancel tens of thousands of scheduled appointments this week for lack of supply. With less than 90,000 first doses left which will hit zero by Friday, De Blasio said 23,000 appointments for this week have had to be rescheduled. Waitlists for appointments are now into mid-April, at least, across the state, NBC New York reported. With 7 million New Yorkers now eligible for vaccination, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it'll take half a year to dose just those currently eligible. Cuomo has asked Pfizer for the opportunity to purchase more doses directly.
For the first time since World War II, the Dutch government on Tuesday proposed a nationwide curfew as well as a ban on flights from South Africa and Britain. Reuters called the move the toughest yet in the nation’s attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The curfew still must be approved by parliament, which will meet Thursday to debate measures against the virus. The flight ban, which Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte noted would also apply to all South American countries, will begin on Saturday. If approved, the curfew is expected to take effect this weekend. “This is a very tough measure, but we’re at a crossroads,” Rutte said in a televised news conference. “The British variant doesn’t leave us with an alternative.”
Discount supermarket chain Lidl will provide $200 to all of its U.S. employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine. The German company announced the incentive on Wednesday and joins other companies such as Aldi and Dollar General who offer extra cash to employees who vaccinate, according to Reuters. The $200 is the largest sum offered to U.S. workers thus far. Lidl said its employees were eager for the vaccine, citing eight out of 10 workers plan to get the vaccine once available to them.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that efficient vaccine rollouts could return America back to ‘some form of normalcy’ by the late summer or fall, Axios reported.. At a Harvard Business Review virtual event, Fauci said effective vaccination rollouts in the months through August will be made easier by increased dosage deliveries from Moderna and Pfizer in February, March and April, along with hope he has for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials.
"If we do it right, by the time you get to summer, you could have people in the stands at baseball games. Maybe not sitting right next to each other, but some degree of fan participation in an outdoor sport like baseball by the time we get to summer,” he said.
With almost exactly six months to go until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, one official who helped manage the 2012 London Summer Olympics is pessimistic that the Games will take place at all. Keith Mills, the deputy chairman of the of the London 2012 Organizing Committee said that Tokyo officials should be preparing to cancel the Games."Personally, sitting here, looking at the pandemic around the world, in South America, North America, Africa and Europe, it looks unlikely," Mills told the BBC. "If I were sitting in the shoes of the organizers, I would be making plans for a cancellation and I'm sure they do, but I think they will leave it until absolutely the last minute in case the situation improves dramatically," Mills said. "But it is a tough call."
International Olympic Committee members and the Tokyo Organizing Committee remain resolute that the Olympics can happen this summer. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told AFP that organizers are "unwavering" on holding the global competition, but they have not ruled out staging it without fans. "We are not discussing cancellation," Muto said on Tuesday. "Holding the Games is our unwavering policy, and at this point in time we're not discussing anything other than that." Muto insisted that the Olympics would be possible, even if athletes and spectators would not be required to be vaccinated, AFP reported.
As of Jan. 19, California has confirmed nearly 3 million cases of COVID-19 and may eclipse that number by the end of the day Wednesday.The state’s data listed 2,996,968 confirmed cases on Wednesday morning, which amounts to not only more confirmed cases than any other U.S. state, but also surpasses the confirmed cases of a majority of other nations according to data from Johns Hopkins University. If California were its own country, it would rank as the nation with the sixth highest number of confirmed cases in the world. Only the United Kingdom, Russia, Brazil, India and the U.S. have a higher number of confirmed cases than the state.
Germany's resurgence of cases led to its deadliest day of the pandemic to date, recording 1,734 fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The country has now seen over 49,000 deaths from its 2,077,388 total coronavirus cases, the fifth-most of any European nation.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest global coronavirus numbers from Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 96,275,383
-
Fatalities: 2,059,921
-
Recoveries: 53,172,886
The longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge, experts tell The Associated Press. Health officials have cited the high rate of new cases as the main reason the coronavirus is becoming more genetically diverse. “We need to do everything we can now … to get transmission as low as we possibly can,” Harvard University’s Dr. Michael Mina told the AP. “The best way to prevent mutant strains from emerging is to slow transmission.” While vaccines appear to remain effective against current mutations, Dr. Pardis Sabeti, an evolutionary biologist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, told the AP that “We’re in a race against time” as the virus “may stumble upon a mutation that makes it more dangerous.
Despite millions of vaccines being administered around the globe, coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise at an alarming pace. Mike Ryan, an emergency expert at the World Health Organization, said on Monday that based on current trends, the world may soon see 100,000 deaths per week. Last week, the global death toll was around 93,000, according to Reuters. “Currently our epidemiological situation is dynamic and uneven, it’s further complicated by variants,” Ryan said. The United States has reported nearly 400,000 fatalities since the pandemic began, almost twice as many as Brazil, which has reported the second-highest death toll globally with 210,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City will exhaust its supply of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday. The lack of vaccines will mean canceled appointments throughout the city starting Friday, de Blasio added. “At the rate we are going we will begin to run out on Thursday,” de Blasio said. “We will have literally nothing left to give as of Friday.” The city received 53,000 doses from the state’s supply on Tuesday, bringing its total remaining doses to 116,000, Spectrum News reported. As of now, the city is not expected to receive a resupply of the vaccine until next Tuesday, meaning that vaccinations will likely be paused until next Wednesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has cast doubt on the efficiency of city vaccine providers in distributing the vaccine. In a press conference, he said that the state would give fewer doses to immunization sites that have a poor distribution record, and more to sites that are distributing all or nearly all of the vaccines they receive. A graphic Cuomo shared during the press conference showed that 10 New York City vaccination sites have distributed less than 80% of the vaccines they have received, while four other sites have distributed more than 80% of the vaccines they received.
As scientists and doctors search for answers as to why some patients have lasting effects of COVID-19 for weeks or months after the infection has subsided, clinics across the U.S. have cropped up in an attempt to offer relief. Current indications suggest that up to 30% of patients continue to have significant problems that intrude on daily life two to three weeks after testing positive, Dr. Wesley Self, a Vanderbilt University emergency physician told The Associated Press. As many as 10% were still afflicted three to six months later.
“I felt myself in kind of a hole, and I couldn’t look on the bright side,” Catherine Busa, a 54-year-old New York City school secretary, told the AP. She had caught the coronavirus back in March and has been facing lingering symptoms since recovering, including fatigue; pain, especially in her hands and wrists; an altered sense of taste and smell; and depression. After eight months, she sought help at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she said they’re helping her push through what COVID-19 left behind. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Busa said, “and there are people and doctors out there who can relate to you.”
Experts commissioned by the World Health Organization to review the response to the coronavirus have criticized China and other countries for not working to contain the initial outbreak sooner.The panel of experts also questioned if the U.N. health agency should have called the coronavirus a pandemic earlier, according to The Associated Press. Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who led the panel, said there were missed opportunities for basic health measures being instituted as early as possible.
"Public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January," The Panel said. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying refuted the claim and said all countries including the U.S., U.K., and Japan should try to do better. Evidence of cases being reported in other countries in late January led to panelists saying public health measures should have been put in place immediately instead of later on. Experts also wondered why WHO hesitated to declare the global public health emergency and if doing so would have helped.
The U.S. surpassed 400,000 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, Dec. 19, a little over a month after reaching 300,000 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University.The global death toll sits around more than 2 million lives, the U.S. accounting for nearly 19.5%, nearly a fifth, of the world’s COVID-19 related deaths. The U.S. makes up just over 4% of the global population, ABC News points out. To further put the number of American lives lost to the virus into perspective, 400,000 lives lost is more deaths than the number of U.S. soldiers who died in battle during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined, according to an analysis of data compiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.”That the U.S. reached the grotesque milestone of 400,000 [COVID-19] deaths should stop us in our tracks. We should demand from our leaders an explanation of why they’ve allowed, in the last month alone, 100,000 Americans to die without taking action to stop this horrific loss of life,” Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health researcher at John Hopkins, told ABC News.
Japan, home to the world's third-largest economy and an unemployment rate below 3%, appears in a good position to withstand the economic carnage the coronavirus pandemic wrought around the world, according to AFP. However, there are still plenty of issues to overcome, especially with the number of citizens who are struggling to stay out of poverty as they rely on underpaying jobs or temporary employment. "The pandemic, rising joblessness and falling wages have directly hit the working poor, people who were barely getting by before," said Ren Ohnishi, who heads an anti-poverty group called the Moyai Support Centre for Independent Living told AFP. Recently charity groups have taken to the streets of Tokyo to help distribute food to those in need. Watch the video below for more.
The College Board will no longer offer the optional essay-writing section of the SAT and the supplementary exams known as SAT subject tests. The announcement by the College Board cited the coronavirus pandemic for accelerating the process which was "already underway." The pandemic has caused some schools to pause SAT and ACT requirements for entrance. A revision to the main SAT will also be launched to try and make the test more flexible and streamlined to students who take the exam digitally, according to The Washington Post. Other changes to the main SAT have not been announced yet, but more information is expected in April.
Ahead of next month's Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, players from around the world have begun arriving in the country to begin a mandatory quarantine process. According to The Associated Press, two players on a charter flight to Melbourne were some of the recent positive cases reported in the Australian state of Victoria. Neither player is said to be contagious, according to the AP. More than 1,200 people are flying into Melbourne and surrounding regions for the competition, which begins Feb. 8. Among the group are media members, coaches, officials and other staff members. Some players already in Australia have grumbled about the strict quarantine regulations in place. “These are high performing athletes and it is hard to keep a high performing athlete in a room,” Tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to the AP. “This is the contribution that they have to make in order to get the privilege of when they do come out to compete for $80 million ($62 million) in prize money.” Watch the video below for more.
Tackling the coronavirus pandemic and repairing the economy are two of the top priorities for Americans as presidential administrations change, according to new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. “I just want to be through it,” Kennard Taylor, a 20-year-old Detroit college student, told the AP, citing the pandemic. “There are other things, but I’d say right now this is the priority for me.” The poll interviewed 1,117 adults from Dec. 3-7, 2020. In the study, participants were able to list five top priorities they would they would like the government too tackle going into 2021. Here are some of the results:
-
74% of participants mentioned health care//issues as a top priority, with COVID-19 falling into this category
-
53% specifically listed COVID-19 as a top priority
-
68% of participant listed the economy in some way as a top priority
-
77% list some form of domestic issue as a top priority, including racial inequality, climate change and education
A view down Pennsylvania Avenue shows the security around the Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Between the still-raging pandemic and suddenly very real threat of violence from supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, Jan. 20 promises to be one of the most unusual presidential inaugurations in American history. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office outside the Capitol. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Brazilian city of Manaus has residents washing streets to try and help stop the spread of the coronavirus as hospitals near a breaking point. Coronavirus cases across the state of Amazonas have continued to surge which has put a strain on hospitals around the Brazilian state, according to AFP. Local resident Maria Cristina said, "Although people have to stay home they also need to go out...to the supermarket. So I think it is very important to wash the street." Hospital beds and life-saving oxygen are running out quickly in Manaus, making the need for action higher than ever.
For over 60 years, a research team has spent most of the winter observing the interplay between wolves and moose at Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior, but now the coronavirus pandemic may interfere with the study this year. The experts involved had planned to assess how an effort to rebuild the wolf population is effecting the ecosystem, but Superintendent Denice Swanke scrapped this year’s mission citing the pandemic and the health of the scientists, The Associated Press reported.Factors playing into the decision include the remote park being closed from Nov. 1 to April 15, winter. In addition, researchers also typically share a single cabin, which wouldn't allow for social distancing. The border closure between the U.S. and Canada and a shortage of flight resources to bring supplies also played into the decision. “There will just be a hole in the data that nothing can be done about,” John Vucetich of Michigan Technological University, one of the biologists involved in the study, told the AP.
With his inauguration just one day away, President-elect Joe Biden is planning to quickly reverse President Donald Trump's recent decision to lift travel restrictions for visitors from Europe and Brazil. According to Reuters, Trump signed an order Monday that would lift the restrictions on the travel bans he put in place earlier this year due to the pandemic. That decision was reportedly met with approval from members of the White House coronavirus task force and public health officials. However, incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Twitter that that ban would not be lifted.
"With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," Pskai wrote. "On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19." Watch the video below for more.
The COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland was closed Tuesday amid high winds and an elevated fire danger, limiting the distribution of vaccines in the area. The National Weather service announced a red flag warning in Anaheim late Monday that will last at least into Tuesday night, and a high wind warning early Tuesday morning set to last into Wednesday night. The Orange County Health Care Agency announced the closure late Monday, and people who had appointments to receive vaccinations at the site on Tuesday will be notified of rescheduled times, NBC Los Angeles reported. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are expected across portions of California through Wednesday, with AccuWeather forecasters warning that in some extreme circumstances, winds across throughout the Sierra Nevada and the Traverse Ranges of Southern California could reach up to 120 mph — the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.
The United States continues to pace the rest of the world in both total confirmed cases and fatalities. On Tuesday, the nation will likely reach another grim threshold as it tops the 400,000 death mark. The U.S. has broken its daily record for reported deaths due to COVID-19 multiple times in 2021. Only one other country in the world, Brazil, has seen even half the country's death toll.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest global coronavirus numbers from Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 95,668,817
-
Fatalities: 2,043,713
-
Recoveries: 52,774,818
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus began this week’s executive board meeting with lamentations regarding the slowness of vaccine rollouts and deliveries to poor countries. “Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest income country -- not 25 million, not 25,000 -- just 25. I need to be blunt: The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure,” he said, according to The Associated Press. Later, a WHO spokeswoman identified the country as Guinea.
“It’s right that all governments want to prioritize vaccinating their own health workers and older people first,” Tedros continued. “But it’s not right that younger, healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries. There will be enough vaccine for everyone.”
Thousands of people around Blackburn, U.K., are gathering at Blackburn Cathedral, but no to attend a religious service. The place of worship has been turned into a vaccination center, one of 10 hubs across the U.K. to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, the BBC reported. Around 8,000 people are expected to be inoculated within the week, the first one being John Mason, an 82-year-old from Bolton, U.K. Mason described the whole process as "easy-peasy. Nothing to worry about,” according to the BBC. The cathedral will be open for vaccine distribution 12 hours a day, seven days a week for the foreseeable future to protect local communities from COVID-19.
The coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, which was initially found in the U.K. in late 2020, has been detected in Massachusetts, the fourteenth state in the U.S. to report the variant, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Sunday. So far, just one case of B.1.1.7 has been identified in Massachusetts, an individual described as a female in her 20’s. “She had traveled to the United Kingdom and became ill the day after she returned,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a press release. “She had tested negative prior to leaving the U.K. The individual was interviewed by contact tracers at the time the initial positive result was received, and close contacts were identified.” This variant is believed to be more contagious than other strains, but initial indications suggest that it does not lead to more serious illness.
Four nurses in Coffee County, Kansas, have opted out of giving the injections because they have doubts about the safety of the Moderna vaccine. The county of roughly 8,500 residents is offering the Moderna vaccine. Department chief Lindsay Payer told WIBW that her employees made up their own minds and “not without considerable thought.” The county will hire at least one outside nurse, who will be paid with COVID-19 funds, The New York Post reported. “I will tell you we will have to contract staff…because my staff is not comfortable with that. It’s a new technology. We’ve never seen it before. It was only studied in 45 people before it was approved…,” Payer said.
Moderna enrolled more than 30,000 volunteers in a three-phase trial of its vaccine, according to an efficacy and safety report in The New England Journal of Medicine. In the extensive trials, the vaccine was proven to be 94.1% effective in guarding against COVID-19 infections.
Editor's note: This briefing post was updated to reflect the rigorous testing of the Moderna vaccine prior to its approval in the U.S.
For the sixth straight day, China reported over 100 new cases on Sunday, giving further concern of another wave of COVID-19 cases in the country. Of the 109 new infections, reported by the country’s National Health Commission, 93 were transmitted locally, 54 of which were in the area of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing, according to Reuters. Officials are worried about cases potentially spiking during Lunar New Year, held on Feb. 12, when hundreds of millions of people in the country may be traveling. Hebei authorities have already vowed to punish offenders who go against the region’s lockdown procedures, including disciplines for people holding weddings or funerals.
Los Angeles County became the first county in the United States to surpass the 1 million case mark when it reached the threshold on Saturday. On top of that, the area has seen 13,848 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to stats from Johns Hopkins University. Public health officials has said in recent days that those numbers could be much higher in reality, NBC News reported. The death rate for the region has been twice what it previously was before the pandemic, according to ABC 7, leading to an emergency order to lift the limit of the number of cremations that can be performed. Due to the cremation backlog, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a 10-day limit exemption at the request of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner and the county Department of Public Health.
The United States recorded 177,918 new positive cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, marking the first time the country has seen a day with fewer than 200,000 cases since Jan. 4. Less than 2,000 fatalities were also recorded on Sunday, the fewest since Jan. 3. The country will likely surpass the 24 million case mark on Monday and has seen over 397,000 total fatalities as of Monday's reporting.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest global coronavirus numbers from Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 95,132,795
-
Fatalities: 2,032,636
-
Recoveries: 52,423,040
The northern Chinese city of Shenyang has developed a robotic arm to help collect coronavirus samples efficiently. The arm also helps lower the risk of cross-infection between people. It is controlled by a worker from a safe distance to ensure possible infection spread is kept to a minimum, according to AFP. Local outbreaks have started to impact China in recent weeks, prompting additional resources to be used in the country's fight against COVID-19. Watch the video below for more.
Three House Democrats have tested positive for the coronavirus within 24 hours of each other, raising concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol had also turned into a super-spreader event, according to The Associated Press. Reps. Brad Schneider of Illinois, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey made their respective announcements at the beginning of the week that they had tested positive for COVID-19. While the AP noted that it’s not certain where or when the lawmakers caught the illness, the three lawmakers have directed their anger toward some House Republicans who declined to wear a mask in the safe room, even when offered one as video shows. On Tuesday, Reps. Debbie Dingell of Michigan and Anthony Brown of Maryland introduced legislation that would impose a $1,000 fine on any member of Congress refusing to wear a mask on Capitol grounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portugal’s President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is seeking a second term in an election on Jan. 24, has tested positive for coronavirus, his office reported on Monday. So far the president has not shown any symptoms, U.S. News reports. “Having the President of the Republic tested negative yesterday, and despite today's antigen test being negative, it is now known, at 9:40 pm, that the PCR test was positive,” the statement said. The president of the Assembly of the Republic, the prime minister and the health minister have all been informed of Rebelo de Sousa’s health condition and any upcoming appointments have been canceled, according to the statement.
Texas trauma surgeon Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall told CBS News that of the thousands of COVID patients she has treated since March, those that have been symptomatic showed a severe chest x-ray every time. Those who were asymptomatic showed a severe chest x-ray 70 to 80% of the time. “But I will tell you that there are still people who say 'But I’m fine. I don’t have any issues,' And then you pull up their chest x-ray, and they absolutely have a bad chest x-ray,” Bankhead-Kendall told CBS reporter Nicole Nielsen.
Dr. Shane Wilson, right, touches the back of COVID-19 patient Glen Cowell while listening to Cowell's lungs through a stethoscope at Scotland County Hospital Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. Cowell didn't think much about the coronavirus until it knocked him to his knees a few weeks ago, eventually landing him in the only hospital for miles around in the remote northeastern part of Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
In a side-by-side of x-rays of a pair of healthy lungs, a pair of smoker’s lungs and a COVID-19 patient’s lungs, the latter showed more scarring than both of the other pairs throughout the entirety of the lungs. “Everyone’s just so worried about the mortality thing, and that’s terrible, and it’s awful, but, man, all the survivors and the people who have tested positive, this is, it’s going to be a problem,” Bankhead-Kendall said.
Watch the interview here:
As the seasons turned and colder weather started to settle across North America, businesses that relied on outdoor areas during the warmer months were faced with the inevitable decision of what to do during the winter to stay afloat. Now, some communities have stepped up to promote “winter placemaking” to lure people out into the cold to support local businesses, Axios reported. In addition to creating outdoor areas for businesses to operate, these areas have features for people to enjoy while enduring the chilly conditions, such as light shows or fire pits. The concept of winter placemaking is spreading across the continent as groups like Patronicity release blueprints for cities to follow to open up their own outdoor areas for businesses. One tactic in Edmonton, Alberta, even included the help from meteorologists. "They encouraged their local weather people to talk more positively about winter,” said Jonathan Berk, a member of the Patronicity consulting team. "Since Thanksgiving, we've been sort of going 100 miles an hour, helping communities plan, purchase products, and then implement different winter placemaking ideas," Berk told Axios.
Brazil has been one of the hardest-hit countries amid the pandemic, with more than 8.2 million total cases reported. Only the United States, more than 23 million, and India, more than 10.5 million, have reported more cases during the pandemic. Yet despite the worsening impacts of the virus, and reports of new strains in the country, beaches were jam-packed for some fun in the sun. One video showed crowds at Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema Beach, a popular tourist spot, flocking to the water to get a break from the summer heat while the shores remained packed with sunbathers. Watch the video below for more.
Tennessee started offering shots to people 75 and older on Jan. 1, however, officials aren’t making people show their I.D. As the state starts to widen the eligibility for who can get a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials are often taking people's word that they qualify, NPR reports. "We are doing everything possible to vaccinate only those 'in phase,' but we won't turn away someone who has scheduled their vaccine appointment and tells us that they are in phase if they do not have proof or ID," says Bill Christian, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Health.
In the Netherlands, lockdown measures including the closure of shops and schools will be extended by at least three weeks until Feb. 9, the government announced Tuesday. During a live press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that social curbs must remain in place, according to Reuters. All schools and many stores across the country were shut in mid-December, which followed the closure of all bars and restaurants two months earlier.
