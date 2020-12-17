Many coronavirus vaccines are being thrown away because state and hospital guidelines will not allow vaccination teams to give extra doses to non-hospital employees, according to NBC News. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told a story on a now-viral Twitter thread of something similar happening to a close colleague of his. A vaccination team arrived at their hospital to vaccinate any employees who have not been yet, but most either already had or refused a vaccination. The team has an abundance of leftover doses, that the colleague of Jha suggested could go to either patients or EMTs. Providing vaccines to non-hospital employees would have been a violation of the hospitals guidelines though.The colleague approached a higher up to get permission to use the rest of the vaccines, but by the time they received approval the vaccination team was done with their shift and the extra vaccines went to the trash. “This kind of thing is pretty rampant,” Jha said. “I have personally heard stories like this from dozens of physician friends in a variety of different states. Hundreds, if not thousands, of doses are getting tossed across the country every day. It’s unbelievable.”

Sue Joss, the CEO of the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center in Brockton, Massachusetts, said she has come up with a system to prevent letting vaccines go to waste after an employee scheduled to receive their dose on Christmas Eve did not show up and the dose had already been removed from cold storage. “We now have a waiting list of people who can come in on short notice to get a shot,” she said, which will prevent the situation of a dose going bad from a missed appointment from happening again. Sometimes that falls through too though, and they need to find someone in a rush. “One time last week, we went marching through the halls to find a patient willing to get a shot, so a dose wouldn’t go to waste,” she said.