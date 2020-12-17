Fans arrive to tailgate before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, file photo. Testing will replace tailgating in the Bills Stadium's expansive parking lot starting Wednesday when some 6,700 fans will be required to be tested for the coronavirus in order to be allowed to attend Buffalo's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the FDA, said Wednesday that just because Americans are being vaccinated against the coronavirus doesn’t mean life in America will necessarily return to the normal everyone remembers from pre-COVID time s. Speaking during an appearance on CNBC, Gottlieb said that life after the vaccine is “not going to be like it was in 2017 and 2018, when we didn’t worry at all about catching a respiratory pathogen. We’re going to worry about it, even if we’re vaccinated.” Gottlieb likened a post-COVID world to that of a post-911 world in terms of changes to American life that have occurred and will stick around once the pandemic wanes. “I think we’ll worry much less than we’re worrying right now, hopefully.” He predicted we may see people continuing to wear mask in public for quite some time. “I don’t think masks are going to be mandatory next fall and winter if we can get the vaccination rate up and if these new variants go away or don’t become prevalent,” Gottlieb said. “ But I do think a lot of people will want to wear masks, and that’s OK .” He added that if all goes well, the staggering death toll will eventually be reined in. “Next fall and winter -- if we do things right -- will look like a very bad flu season.” He also answered questions about what concerts in the future might look like and how traveling on airplanes will be once a critical mass of Americans have been vaccinated. Watch a portion of the interview below.