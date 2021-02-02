Punxsutawney Phil makes his prognostication
Published Feb. 2, 2021 7:47 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 2, 2021 8:12 AM EST
Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
It's Groundhog Day. Will there be an early spring? Or are we in for another six weeks of winter? Punxsutawney Phil, the "Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Prophet Extraordinary," has made his official forecast.
The iconic groundhog emerged from his burrow shortly before 7:30 a.m. eastern time Tuesday and saw his shadow, which means he believes there will be six more weeks of winter, unwelcome news for those hoping for an early spring.
It was a more subdued scene this year at Gobbler's Knob thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo/Lincoln Riddle)
Of course, AccuWeather gave a sneak peek at our upcoming annual spring forecast, so if you want to see how that compares to what Phil thinks, click here.
