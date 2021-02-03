What plays will Mother Nature call for Super Bowl 55 in Tampa?
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 3, 2021 7:08 AM EST
It’s Groundhog Day once again, and Punxsutawney Phil had a lot to say. Our own Lincoln Riddle has the story.
For anyone heading to Tampa, Florida a few days early in advance of this Sunday's Super Bowl, their wardrobe may need to include clothing that is not typically necessary in the Sunshine State.
After a stormy start to February, Tuesday featured a good deal of sunshine. However, a brisk northwesterly wind made temperatures in the middle 50s feel quite a bit lower.
Lighter winds and temperatures around 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday will still be chilly by central Florida standards, so a sweater or light jacket may still be warranted.
As high pressure moves offshore on Thursday, the wind will change to a southerly direction. A forecast high of 65 will still be several degrees below normal, but plenty of sunshine and light winds will allow most visitors to shed any extra layers during the afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a few degrees above normal.
Unfortunately, for Super Bowl Sunday itself at Raymond James Stadium, the day is likely to begin with rain and a thunderstorm. While pre-game activities will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any outdoor festivities that are still scheduled to take place may be moved or canceled due to the wet weather.
"Outdoor activities scheduled during the morning and afternoon hours will be at risk to be dampened by rain and there is also the potential for thunderstorms to be in the area during that time,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
There is some question as to how long rain may last on Sunday.
“In lieu of a storm forming on an advancing cold front, dry air would likely sweep in during the afternoon hours in Tampa on Sunday. However, there is likely to be a storm that forms along the front, which will not only slow its forward progress, but could keep rain in the Tampa area well into the evening hours," Sosnowski noted.
"There is still a chance that even with a storm along the front, that storm moves along fast enough to allow the weather to clear in the Tampa area in time for the game Sunday evening," Sosnowski continued.
Regardless of exactly when the rain ends, the wet weather from earlier in the day could make the field a bit slick.
Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
In addition to the possibility of any rain coming to an end before the game, the air mass will have a different feel from the beginning of the day compared to later in the day and into the evening.
“While the first part of the day may be mild to borderline humid, cooler air is forecast to move into the region later in the day and during the evening. Temperatures are likely to be within a few degrees of 70 F in the morning and midday, but fall through the 60s and 50s beginning in the afternoon or possibly holding off until the evening," Sosnowski stated.
“We will be watching the progress of development of that storm along the front as it may have consequences for wintry weather and travel disruptions in the Northeast from Sunday to Monday.”
Originally, the Super Bowl was scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. However, construction of the stadium was delayed due to heavy rain. Since a stadium must have at least two years of operation to hold a Super Bowl, the game was moved. SoFi Stadium has not yet been open for two years because of the construction delays.
In addition, cases of COVID-19 have surged in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks.
"If the Super Bowl would have been played in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, without the pandemic, the weather would have been dry with gathering low clouds, light winds and temperatures falling slowly through the 60s," Sosnowski said.
"Those weather conditions are fairly typical for the Los Angeles basin during February," Sosnowski noted.
The cold front may still be in the vicinity on Monday, so those who fly out of Tampa the day after the game may face some airport delays. Anyone driving in the area could be dealing with wet roadways.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
