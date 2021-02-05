2-phase storm to dump snow across major European cities
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 5, 2021 1:24 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 5, 2021 1:53 PM EST
Floodwaters caused the Garonne River to overflow, spilling into nearby homes including the interior of this house in Monheurt, France, on Feb. 4.
A long-duration storm system is forecast to spread heavy snow from the United Kingdom to the Netherlands and Ukraine, and it could produce some of the largest snowfall accumulations yet this winter for some areas.
"The wintry weather through early next week will be the product of a two-part storm. The storm will first trek from southern France into Germany through Sunday then redevelop in Italy on Sunday and go into eastern Europe through at least Tuesday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Periods of snow will first begin in parts of Scotland and England during the day on Saturday before spreading through Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and across the Alps by early Sunday.
Snow will persist in many of these areas on Sunday before it begins to wind down on Monday.
This includes London, which is forecast to pick up as much as 1-3 inches (3-8 cm) of snow. Should snow accumulate in London this weekend, it would be the second snowfall in two weeks for the U.K. capital. This storm could also produce the city's biggest snowfall so far this winter.
A swath of heavier snow is likely from the Netherlands, across north-central Germany and into southern Poland and northwestern Ukraine, where as much as 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow is possible by Tuesday night. This includes some major cities, such as Amsterdam, Krakow and Cologne and the southern Berlin suburbs of Germany.
Other cities such as Kyiv, Warsaw and Prague are forecast to get around 4-8 inches (10-20 cm) of snow through Tuesday night.
Another area of heavy snow is likely in northern Italy and the Austrian Alps.
The heaviest accumulating snow could result in an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (60 cm).
In addition to the heavy snow, gusty winds are likely to pick up throughout the weekend, particularly across northern Germany into eastern England starting later Saturday. This wind will continue to fuel sea-effect snow in the eastern United Kingdom and could also cause blizzard conditions.
"Wind gusts of 35-50 mph (55-80 km/h) will be possible into Sunday night, increasing the chances for whiteout conditions and blowing and drifting snow, which can be quite dangerous," Roys said.
Many areas are likely to get snow for at least 36 hours, which at times could come down hard enough that transportation crews may have difficulty keeping up with the snow accumulating on the roads. When combined with any whiteout conditions, this will increase the risk of difficult travel across the region.
Overall, snow will end from west to east across the continent late Monday through Wednesday. However, some sea-effect snow is forecast to persist in portions of the eastern United Kingdom into the middle of the week, including cities such as Leeds, Sheffield and Cambridge.
Behind this major storm, even more wintry weather is likely for Europe with several storms possible through Valentine's Day weekend.
