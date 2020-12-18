Driver walked away from snowy crash with no injuries
By
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Dec. 18, 2020 1:34 PM EST
Justin Majewski says he's lucky to be alive after he was involved in a 66-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania on Dec. 17, amid a major winter storm.
Justin Majewski's typical commute quickly turned deadly as a powerful nor'easter made its way through central Pennsylvania this week.
On Wednesday, a major snowstorm was impacting the Northeast during Majewski's drive home from work on Interstate 80, dumping copious amounts of snow across the Keystone State. Suddenly, he said in an interview a day later, traffic came to a complete halt.
With just 10 minutes left in his commute, the weather quickly deteriorated and whiteout conditions impaired the ability of many of the motorists also driving on the interstate to see the stopped traffic, Majewski recalled.
"The trucks ... couldn't see the stop in time, and they were unable to stop. Hitting the back of my car and pushing me probably about 50 to 100 yards into the back of the truck that was in front of me that was stopped," Majewski said.
An overhead image of the 66-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. The crash involved 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles and killed at least 1. (Twitter/@PSPTroopFPIO/Pennsylvania State Police)
A domino effect quickly unfolded as cars and trucks started colliding behind each other, resulting in what the Pennsylvania State Police described as a 66-car pileup.
"I could still feel the cars behind, impacting, and could feel the vibrations going through the pile," Majewski said of the harrowing experience.
Majewski's car was completely destroyed in the chain-reaction accident, but he was able to walk away from the wreckage and able to keep warm in the immediate aftermath of the crash thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
Justin Majewski's vehicle was turned into a twisted hunk of metal after it was involved in a fatal 66-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in Pa. during a heavy snowstorm. Miraculously, he was able to walk away from the wreck with no injuries. (ABC Newsone)
"The truck that I actually got pushed into, the driver of that vehicle actually let me sit in his cab to stay warm," Majewski said, adding that he was stunned he was able to climb out of the wreckage of his vehicle considering the condition it was in.
After nearly five hours at the scene, Majewski was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He said he's still very sore from the wreck, but feels lucky.
"Just happy I'm alive, lucky to be alive," said Majewski.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Driver walked away from snowy crash with no injuries
By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Dec. 18, 2020 1:34 PM EST
Justin Majewski says he's lucky to be alive after he was involved in a 66-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania on Dec. 17, amid a major winter storm.
Justin Majewski's typical commute quickly turned deadly as a powerful nor'easter made its way through central Pennsylvania this week.
On Wednesday, a major snowstorm was impacting the Northeast during Majewski's drive home from work on Interstate 80, dumping copious amounts of snow across the Keystone State. Suddenly, he said in an interview a day later, traffic came to a complete halt.
With just 10 minutes left in his commute, the weather quickly deteriorated and whiteout conditions impaired the ability of many of the motorists also driving on the interstate to see the stopped traffic, Majewski recalled.
"The trucks ... couldn't see the stop in time, and they were unable to stop. Hitting the back of my car and pushing me probably about 50 to 100 yards into the back of the truck that was in front of me that was stopped," Majewski said.
An overhead image of the 66-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. The crash involved 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles and killed at least 1. (Twitter/@PSPTroopFPIO/Pennsylvania State Police)
A domino effect quickly unfolded as cars and trucks started colliding behind each other, resulting in what the Pennsylvania State Police described as a 66-car pileup.
"I could still feel the cars behind, impacting, and could feel the vibrations going through the pile," Majewski said of the harrowing experience.
Majewski's car was completely destroyed in the chain-reaction accident, but he was able to walk away from the wreckage and able to keep warm in the immediate aftermath of the crash thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
Justin Majewski's vehicle was turned into a twisted hunk of metal after it was involved in a fatal 66-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in Pa. during a heavy snowstorm. Miraculously, he was able to walk away from the wreck with no injuries. (ABC Newsone)
"The truck that I actually got pushed into, the driver of that vehicle actually let me sit in his cab to stay warm," Majewski said, adding that he was stunned he was able to climb out of the wreckage of his vehicle considering the condition it was in.
After nearly five hours at the scene, Majewski was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He said he's still very sore from the wreck, but feels lucky.
"Just happy I'm alive, lucky to be alive," said Majewski.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo