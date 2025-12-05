Polar vortex shift poised to unleash more bitter cold across the US through mid-December

More Arctic air is building over northern Canada and will be directed into the United States, courtesy of the polar vortex. How long will the cold waves last? Will it stay cold through Christmas?

Copied

Frigid air delivered by a polar vortex caused Lake Michigan’s spray to freeze into dramatic icicles on the St. Joseph North Pier in Michigan on Dec. 4, as temperatures plunged toward near-record lows overnight.

As one blast of Arctic air pushes out to sea, already a new surge of cold air, driven by a breakdown of the polar vortex, is likely to expand from central Canada and through the midwestern and eastern United States by early next week. The Arctic blasts won't stop there as more cold waves could follow before the cold waves diminish past the middle of the month, AccuWeather long-range meteorologists say.

The polar vortex is a large upper-level low-pressure area or circulation that typically resides above the Arctic Circle. When this storm is strong, it tends to keep the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere locked up over the pole.

However, when it weakens or stretches, frigid air can move southward.

"The polar vortex has been in a weakened and stretched state since late November," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "We are seeing the result as Arctic air pushes southward across the central and eastern U.S. in recent days and may continue to do so for the next couple of weeks or so in waves."

When does the next round of Arctic air arrive?

The next surge of Arctic air is expected to advance from the northern Plains on Saturday to the Midwest on Sunday and then to the East on Monday.

Temperatures across many areas of the Midwest could drop below zero Fahrenheit on Monday morning, roughly 15 to 25 degrees below the historical average.

"We believe that two to three more rounds of intense cold are possible from the Midwest to much of the East, spanning Dec. 10 to 19," Pastelok said. "There is a chance for a frost or freeze late next week as far south as central Florida."

With long nights and only weak sunshine this time of year, temperatures can tumble quickly and remain low for an extended stretch. Each wave of cold air has the potential to be colder than the previous one in many areas of the Midwest and Northeast, especially where fresh snow is on the ground. Even the Southeast may experience episodes of cold air.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

For example, just Thursday morning, New York City set its season low mark of 24 degrees in Central Park. Temperatures are projected to dip into the teens next week. When and where the wind is blowing, along with other factors, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature can be 10 to 20 degrees lower than the actual temperature.

Snow, wintry mix forecast for millions

Accompanying many of the waves of Arctic air is likely to be patches of steady snow and episodes of flurries, snow showers and heavier snow squalls--all of which can make for slippery roads and lead to travel disruptions. As the temperature drops behind each snow event, especially later in the day and at night, untreated wet areas can freeze into a thin sheet of ice.

"The fast movement of the waves of cold air will generally prevent giant snowstorms from developing," Pastelok said. "However, the best chance for a rapidly intensifying storm on the East Coast would be around Dec. 12 or so, as an Alberta clipper storm may slow down just enough as it reaches the Atlantic to grab extra moisture." Such a storm could bring enough snow to require shoveling and plowing to heavily populated cities in the mid-Atlantic or New England.

AccuWeather's long-range team is also concerned about a potential ice or wintry mix event from the Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley and parts of the Appalachians around Dec. 13 to 14.

Less cold possible for some during 4th week of month

Pastelok added that the cold may ease up by the week of Christmas.

"That will depend on the next weakening of the polar vortex around Dec. 14. La Niña conditions for the last 10 days of the month are anticipated with more wet and snowy weather for the Rockies and Northwest, perhaps even a couple of storms reaching Southern California," Pastelok added.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.