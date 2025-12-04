Pacific Northwest bracing for flooding rain, feet of snow as December storms line up

An increasingly stormy Pacific pattern is expected to deliver many inches of rain and feet of mountain snow across the Northwest, raising the potential for flooding, mudslides and avalanche dangers.

Copied

Video from Aiea, Hawaii, shows gusty winds lifting tents into the air during a swap meet at Aloha Stadium on Nov. 30. One person at the event was seriously injured after being struck in the head by a tent.

A wintry pattern is expected to intensify across the northwestern United States and southern British Columbia as a series of storms lines up. A storm closing out this week will offer only a small indication of what the setup may deliver through much of December, including an elevated risk of flooding, mudslides and avalanches, AccuWeather meteorologists said.

"A weak atmospheric river is expected to accompany the storm from Thursday night to Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

"Snow levels are expected to vary but will generally remain above the major passes in the Cascades through the first part of next week," Anderson said.

With the storm into Friday, snow levels will rise in the Cascades. Farther inland and at higher elevations, where it is colder, pockets of snow and ice are expected.

Rainfall along the coasts of British Columbia, Washington and northern and central Oregon through Friday will raise the risk of localized urban flooding, ponding on highways and rapid rises on smaller streams.

This storm is forecast to push inland and produce significant snowfall from Montana to the northern and central parts of the Plains during the weekend. Snow is expected to fall over many of the same areas that received substantial snowfall late last week.

As the weekend arrives, so too will another storm, delivering another round of rain to the lower elevations and a mix of wintry precipitation across the Washington Cascades.

Brace for high-impact Pacific storms starting next week

The stormy pattern will be far from over beyond this weekend in the Northwest. A storm will roll ashore every one to two days next week, disrupting travel and daily routines for people across the region.

A storm from Monday to Tuesday may be associated with a strong atmospheric river. "That storm could produce heavy rain and a heightened risk of flooding across western Washington and Oregon," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Kyle Lavery said.

"A storm later next week has the potential to signal a broader pattern change," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

That storm late next week is forecast to dip southward from the Gulf of Alaska to along the coasts of British Columbia, Washington and Oregon. The setup will allow lower snow levels in the Cascades and could easily bring some accumulating snow to the intermediate elevations and hills in the region.

"A series of systems during Dec. 12-16 may be especially potent along the Northwest coast and could extend southward to Northern California," AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. "Along with varying snow levels, a couple of the storms could bring snow down close to sea level."

Copious amounts of moisture will be thrown at the Pacific Northwest over the next couple of weeks. The historical average monthly rainfall at lower elevations may be far exceeded. Seattle typically receives 5.72 inches of rain during the month of December. There is the potential for twice that amount to fall along portions of the Interstate 5 corridor. Some of the west-facing lower slopes of the Olympics, Coast Ranges and low elevations of the Cascades may pick up 1-2 feet of rain in the weather conditions through the third week of December.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

This rainfall will significantly increase the risk of flash flooding and mudslides across the region.

In the mountains, several feet of snow will fall over the high country over the next couple of weeks. As the snow piles up on the steep slopes and temperatures fluctuate, the risk of avalanches increases, along with the likelihood of flooding and mudslides down below.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.