Tropical system could ease bushfire danger in bone-dry Western Australia
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 3, 2021 12:35 PM EST
A homeowner in Gidgegannup, Australia, shared the terrifying moment the Wooroloo bushfire completely surrounded his home on the night of Feb. 1-2. He said he was able to defend his home.
Bushfires have forced some Australians to flee COVID-19 lockdowns in the Perth area in what's being called an "unprecedented situation." A tropical system off the coast could ease fire concerns but may trigger other problems.
A new fire, the Wooroloo Fire, started on Monday, Feb. 1, just 18.5 miles (30 km) east of the state's capital city, Perth.
As of midday on Wednesday, the fire had already destroyed at least 71 homes and injured six firefighters, according to CNN and the BBC. Almost 20,000 acres (more than 8,000 hectares) were scorched by Tuesday evening, with reports of more than 24,000 burned acres (more than 10,000 hectares) coming in on Wednesday.
In this photo provided by Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a firefighter attends to a fire near Wooroloo, northeast of Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. An out-of-control wildfire burning northeast of the Australian west coast city of Perth has destroyed dozens of homes and was threatening more. (Evan Collis/DFES via AP)
Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) urged thousands of residents in the Wooroloo and Gidgegannup areas to evacuate, as well as those in Shady Hills. Many of these neighboring towns to Perth underwent a COVID-19 lockdown earlier this week, which asked more than 2 million people to be on "full lockdown."
The DFES commissioner Darren Klemm said in a media briefing "that evacuation overrides any quarantining requirements people might have."
Western Australia's premier, Mark McGowan, called the collision of the pandemic and fires posed an "unprecedented situation." The lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on Friday evening.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to the dangerous blazes, a tropical low is churning off the coast. The low is expected to meander in the Coral Bay to Shark Bay areas of Western Australia through Friday but could approach Perth and the nearby suburbs for the weekend.
"The tropical low looks unlikely to strengthen through the weekend, as it moves into cooler waters. However, its southerly track could bring some much-needed rain to the Perth region," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nichols.
The city of Perth hasn't received any rain since Dec. 13 and has surpassed 100 F (38 C) a total of nine times since then, leaving the area full of dry tinder.
The rain could help to moisten the ground some, but any heavier downpours could also lead to flash flooding, especially in burn-scar areas of the half-dozen fires burning between Geraldton and Bunbury.
On Wednesday, erratic winds of about 45 mph (75 km/h) were giving firefighters trouble in the Wooroloo area. The incoming storm could put firefighters in a similar situation later on Saturday and into Sunday as winds pick up and change directions.
More tropical woes could be on the way for the country. While Cyclone Lucas continues to spin well east of Australia, another tropical low could soon form near its northeastern coast.
"It is possible another tropical low forms in the Gulf of Carpentaria as early Friday or this weekend," Nicholls warned.
Nicholls added that it will move southwesterly and make landfall rather quickly and may not have enough time to become a tropical cyclone. If a tropical low or tropical cyclone does develop, some areas along the coast could be faced with gusty winds.
Whether a defined tropical system forms or not, it is likely to deliver heavy rain to the Far North and North West areas of Queensland and northeastern portions of Northern Territory.
The 2019-2020 bushfire season in Australia was one of the worst the country as ever experienced. Dangerous blazes emerged from Western Australia to New South Wales and Victoria. As a result, at least 34 people lost their lives, about 1 billion animals were killed and more than 46 million acres (18.6 million hectacres) of land was burned.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Tropical system could ease bushfire danger in bone-dry Western Australia
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 3, 2021 12:35 PM EST
A homeowner in Gidgegannup, Australia, shared the terrifying moment the Wooroloo bushfire completely surrounded his home on the night of Feb. 1-2. He said he was able to defend his home.
Bushfires have forced some Australians to flee COVID-19 lockdowns in the Perth area in what's being called an "unprecedented situation." A tropical system off the coast could ease fire concerns but may trigger other problems.
A new fire, the Wooroloo Fire, started on Monday, Feb. 1, just 18.5 miles (30 km) east of the state's capital city, Perth.
As of midday on Wednesday, the fire had already destroyed at least 71 homes and injured six firefighters, according to CNN and the BBC. Almost 20,000 acres (more than 8,000 hectares) were scorched by Tuesday evening, with reports of more than 24,000 burned acres (more than 10,000 hectares) coming in on Wednesday.
In this photo provided by Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a firefighter attends to a fire near Wooroloo, northeast of Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. An out-of-control wildfire burning northeast of the Australian west coast city of Perth has destroyed dozens of homes and was threatening more. (Evan Collis/DFES via AP)
Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) urged thousands of residents in the Wooroloo and Gidgegannup areas to evacuate, as well as those in Shady Hills. Many of these neighboring towns to Perth underwent a COVID-19 lockdown earlier this week, which asked more than 2 million people to be on "full lockdown."
The DFES commissioner Darren Klemm said in a media briefing "that evacuation overrides any quarantining requirements people might have."
Western Australia's premier, Mark McGowan, called the collision of the pandemic and fires posed an "unprecedented situation." The lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on Friday evening.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to the dangerous blazes, a tropical low is churning off the coast. The low is expected to meander in the Coral Bay to Shark Bay areas of Western Australia through Friday but could approach Perth and the nearby suburbs for the weekend.
"The tropical low looks unlikely to strengthen through the weekend, as it moves into cooler waters. However, its southerly track could bring some much-needed rain to the Perth region," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nichols.
The city of Perth hasn't received any rain since Dec. 13 and has surpassed 100 F (38 C) a total of nine times since then, leaving the area full of dry tinder.
The rain could help to moisten the ground some, but any heavier downpours could also lead to flash flooding, especially in burn-scar areas of the half-dozen fires burning between Geraldton and Bunbury.
On Wednesday, erratic winds of about 45 mph (75 km/h) were giving firefighters trouble in the Wooroloo area. The incoming storm could put firefighters in a similar situation later on Saturday and into Sunday as winds pick up and change directions.
Related:
More tropical woes could be on the way for the country. While Cyclone Lucas continues to spin well east of Australia, another tropical low could soon form near its northeastern coast.
"It is possible another tropical low forms in the Gulf of Carpentaria as early Friday or this weekend," Nicholls warned.
Nicholls added that it will move southwesterly and make landfall rather quickly and may not have enough time to become a tropical cyclone. If a tropical low or tropical cyclone does develop, some areas along the coast could be faced with gusty winds.
Whether a defined tropical system forms or not, it is likely to deliver heavy rain to the Far North and North West areas of Queensland and northeastern portions of Northern Territory.
The 2019-2020 bushfire season in Australia was one of the worst the country as ever experienced. Dangerous blazes emerged from Western Australia to New South Wales and Victoria. As a result, at least 34 people lost their lives, about 1 billion animals were killed and more than 46 million acres (18.6 million hectacres) of land was burned.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo