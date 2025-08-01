Cool, dry air to replace flood-inducing storms in Northeast

Cooler and less humid weather is replacing sweltering conditions. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may feel 25–50 degrees Fahrenheit lower for millions.

In the wake of torrential downpours that triggered flash flooding and travel disruptions in the mid-Atlantic and New England Thursday night, Canadian air will sprawl over the region and should have staying power to last through the weekend.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be 25-50 degrees lower this weekend compared to earlier in the week when hot and steamy air sent values to the 100-degree mark.

Those who’ve been waiting for cooler, less humid weather—whether for outdoor projects, recreation, or just a taste of October in midsummer—will welcome the upcoming weekend weather pattern. Lake and ocean temperatures in the region will remain at levels from recent days, but some people may feel chilled when they step out.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s to mid-70s over much of the region Friday as the cool air is accompanied by a breeze and cloud cover at times. Humidity levels will drop substantially throughout the day and into the evening.

As the sky clears over the weekend, temperatures will dip substantially at night to some of their lowest levels since early June. Lows early Saturday morning will range from the 40s over the Appalachians to the 60s in most of the major cities along Interstate 95.

With the aid of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will recover a bit more than Friday in most cases, with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Lows will range from the mid-40s and low 50s in the mountains to the 60s along much of I-95. Some of the sandy soil locations (the beaches and a few dozen miles inland) can drop into the 50s at night.

A large bubble of high pressure will hover over the region into the start of next week. However, as next week progresses, humidity and temperatures will gradually tick up, but not to the extreme levels of the past few days.

The risk of shower and thunderstorm activity will increase in the second half of next week, ending the multiple-day stretch of dry weather for many locations.

In most years, a pattern such as that for the weekend would feature a deep blue sky to go along with the cool air and low humidity from central Canada. However, since the air will have passed over active wildfires in central and western Canada prior to reaching the Great Lakes and Northeast, the sky may appear hazy or smoky at times instead.

Most of the smoke will be at high levels of the atmosphere in the Northeast, but low-level smoke will lead to air quality concerns and health risks for some individuals around the Great Lakes.