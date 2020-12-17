Here are the latest updates, listed in eastern time, and the most important things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally set to be held in southern California in April, local health officials made the call to cancel 2021's event due to the ongoing pandemic.
On Friday the mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium will open, offering 15,000 appointments available during the first week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. “Our efforts to target vaccinations by locations with higher positivity rates have been working to not only keep the infection rate down, but to help ensure equity in our vaccine distribution process, and opening a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium — the Bronx’s most iconic landmark — is the perfect solution to helping this borough get vaccinated and defeat COVID once and for all.” According to the New York Post, the city is targeting 33 neighborhoods to boost vaccination rates.
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided a COVID catastrophe from the hands and clippers of an infected barber this week. Twenty players on the team, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were in line for a haircut from the barber that tested positive. When the positive test was discovered, the Chiefs immediately pulled the barber from the room, according to ESPN. Backup center Daniel Kilgore was in the middle of a cut when the results came in and was eventually placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, for being close contacts with the barber, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Both players could return in time to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl if they test negative for five consecutive days.
Registered Nurse Rita Alba taps the air out of a syringe before vaccinating a patient at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
On Wednesday, the CDC announced that more than 27 million Americans have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine developed by either Pfizer and Moderna. This includes nearly 6.5 million people who have also received the second dose, a follow-up shot for the vaccine to achieve maximum efficacy. The number of vaccines distributed since December has now exceeded the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S., which stands at 26.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The gap between inoculations and infections will continue to grow as more than 1 million people are receiving a vaccine every day, while daily infections have averaged a little over 100,000 over the past week.
The United States hit another fatality threshold late Wednesday, topping the 450,000 death mark from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Behind the U.S., Brazil has seen the second-most deaths with 227,563 and Mexico ranks third with 161,240. Despite daily infection totals in the U.S. steadily falling from its peak in later December, high fatality totals have continued, with over 3,900 new coronavirus deaths recorded in the U.S. on Wednesday.
A tragic car accident in March 2020 left 19-year-old Joseph Flavill in a coma for nearly a year in a U.K. hospital. After 10 months, Flavill finally awoke from his coma with no knowledge of COVID-19, the BBC reported. “If we go back a year, gosh, you know we’d only just heard of COVID at that time,” Flavill’s aunt Sally Smith told the BBC in an interview. “Joseph wouldn’t have any understanding of what’s happened to the world over the past year.” His family has been slowly explaining to him what has happened around the world in recent months, but they cannot visit him due to coronavirus-related restrictions at the hospital and is only allowed to hold a video chat with him one time per day. Although he has only recently learned about the virus, Flavill has already been infected twice. Even after a dramatic accident and two infections, Flavill is slowly improving. “It’s what we’ve been hoping for every day during lockdown,” his aunt said.
Early last March, the 2019-2020 ski season unexpectedly came to a halt in Italy, when the country became the first in the Western world to be impacted by the coronavirus. Since then, the ski resorts have yet to reopen, despite a record amount of snow that has fallen in some places. Some neighboring countries have started to allow skiing again, such as Switzerland who allowed lifts to be open with restrictions, according to The Associated Press. The ski industry pulls in about 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) each year and employs about 15,000. The early ending to last year's season caused a 20% revenue loss. Cortina d'Ampezzo, a northern Italian town, has had record amounts of snow this season, but they remain closed.
A new coronavirus law was passed in Japan this week, strengthening the amount of enforcement on restriction violations around the country. People testing positive for the coronavirus and refusing hospitalization will be fined up to 500,000 yen ($4,800), according to AFP. The country remains under strict lockdowns with just six months to go until the Summer Olympics are expected to begin. Despite the heavy lockdowns in Japan, no enforcement has been made until the new laws were passed this week. Bars and restaurants in areas under a state of emergency will be fined 300,000 yen if they don't close by 8 p.m. for the day.
Starting on Friday, restaurants and gyms across New Jersey will be able to expand indoor capacity limits to 35%, which is 10% more than what was previously allowed. Gov. Phil Murphy said in a news conference Wednesday that the 10 p.m. indoor service limit will also be lifted. Indoor bars will remain prohibited as it creates a danger to spreading the virus due to the close proximity of people and bartenders, according to WPVI in Philadelphia. The capacity limit increase also impacts indoor entertainment and recreation. Hospitalizations are down across the state, falling about 20% in the last three weeks.
Schools across the country have gone virtual this academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it may be safe for some to reopen even before vaccinations are widely available. “There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, according to CNBC. “Vaccinations of teachers is not a prerequisite for safely reopening schools.” However, schools that do reconvene for in-person instruction must still follow guidelines to prevent outbreaks, including proper social distancing and for everyone in the building to wear a mask. The latest COVID rescue plan released by the Biden administration includes $170 billion for schools and universities so that they can reopen safely and be able to follow the proper guidelines, according to CNBC.
With Super Bowl 55 kicking off this weekend, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says people should "just lay low and cool it," when it comes to parties for the big game. During a TV interview on Wednesday, Fauci warned that now isn't the time for people to come over and watch the game with others. The possibility for a super spreader event increases with the more parties that occur, according to The Associated Press. Big events have been a cause of concern due to how fast the virus could spread at watch parties. “You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” Fauci told NBC's Today show. Only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the big game on Sunday. Watch the video below for more.
The Denmark government will be working with businesses to develop a passport that will show if people have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or not. The passport will allow citizens to travel and serve as another way to help ease restrictions. Finance Minister Morten Boedskov said the digital passport will be ready in three or four months, according to The Associated Press. "It is absolutely crucial for us to be able to restart Danish society so that companies can get back on track," Boedskov said in a news conference. Danish citizens will be able to see an official confirmation on if they have been vaccinated or not through the health website by the end of February. Similar digital passports are being planned and developed around Europe, including one called CommonPass which would help passengers travel safely to other countries.
A frontline nurse receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Cotahuma Municipal Hospital in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and reportedly 100% effective against severe and moderate disease, according to CNN. The findings were based on an interim analysis of the vaccine's Phase 3 trial results and were published on Tuesday in the medical journal The Lancet. The data was based on more than 19,800 trial participants. Of those, nearly 15,000 received two doses while around 4,900 were given a placebo, according to CNN. Watch the video below for more.
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, they'll do so in front of a sizable, but smaller-than-normal crowd. The NFL said that 25,000 fans will be in the stands at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, along with 30,000 cardboard cutouts. Last year's Super Bowl in Miami had more than 62,000 fans in attendance. The NFL said that 7,500 of those fans will be vaccinated health care workers. The decision to hold fans "was in accordance with public health officials, including the CDC, the Florida Department of Health, and area hospitals and health care systems," NFL.com reported.
The weather for Sunday in Tampa is shaping up to be unsettled. Some wet weather is forecast for earlier in the day, and AccuWeather meteorologists say rain could hang around into the evening hours. The weather will also turn cooler with temperatures starting the day in the 70s and decreasing into the 60s as the evening progresses.
The current AccuWeather forecast for Sunday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (AccuWeather)
With more than 3,500 fatalities recorded across the U.S. on Tuesday, the nationwide death toll continued its climb toward 450,000. There is a glimmer of hope, though, as the daily number of new cases continued a downward trend. More than 114,000 new cases were reported across the country on Tuesday. Texas, California and Florida continued to be the states where the highest numbers of new infections were reported. For a closer look at the data surrounding the spread of the coronavirus nationwide and globally, watch the video below.
Retail pharmacies will begin getting direct shipments of coronavirus vaccines next week, expanding points of access for Americans to receive shots, CNN reported. The program is set to begin on Feb. 11 at approximately 6,500 stores that will receive a total of 1 million doses before eventually expanding, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a briefing. "Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots, and much more. And pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities, with most Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy," Zients said. The administration also announced it is increasing the weekly allocation of vaccines going to states, tribes and territories by an additional 5%, bringing the weekly total of vaccines purchased per week a minimum of 10.5 million. The White House listed 21 national pharmacy chains including Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the federal supply to New York will increase to 20% for the next three weeks. Given the overall increase to the state's supply, localities will now have the flexibility to add restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and developmentally disabled facilities to the 1B vaccine prioritization group. "We're in a footrace to vaccinate the entire eligible population while continuing to keep the infection rate low," Cuomo said. "We have much more distribution in place than we have supply, and as soon as we have more doses from the federal government we can get those shots in the arms of New Yorkers as quickly and fairly, while continuing to make sure the communities hardest hit have access to and trust in the vaccine.”
Nearly 1 in 5 residents in the Navajo Nation have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, NPR reported. The Navajo Nation was hit especially hard by the virus, NPR reports, having the highest per capita infection rate in the U.S. during March. Now, the nation is lifting a strict weekend curfew in an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts. As of Jan. 29, the Diné, the people who make up the Navajo Nation, received a combined total of 64,713 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the Navajo Area IHS, via the Office of the President and Vice President. About 47,455 of those doses have been administered, including some for second doses. However, Navajo Nation President Jonathan New told NPR’s All Things Considered that mud and snow is starting to hinder travel in some areas, adding a new challenge in getting people to return for their second dose.
NYC mayoral candidate and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Late Tuesday morning, Yang announced over Twitter that even after testing negative as recently as over the weekend, a COVID rapid test delivered a positive result. While he’s experiencing mild symptoms, he added that he otherwise felt well and in good spirits as he quarantines until he can get back out onto the campaign trail. Multiple polls have shown Yang to be leading in the late-June Democratic Party, with a narrow lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, NBC New York reports.
Sales of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine could reach up to $15 billion in 2021, possibly more if Pfizer signs additional supply contracts, the company said Tuesday. According to AFP, Pfizer projected full-year 2021 sales of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion — meaning a fourth of the pharmaceutical giant's total sales would come from the vaccine. Pfizer stated that the forecast reflects “a continued recovery in macroeconomic and healthcare activity throughout 2021 as more of the population becomes vaccinated against COVID-19.”
A propose to delay the start of the Major League Baseball season was rejected by the MLB players association, meaning the league will start spring training and the regular season as scheduled. Spring training is scheduled to start Feb. 17 and Opening Day is slated for April 1. The league originally proposed a 154-game schedule that would start camp on March 22 and Opening Day in late-April. The deal would also expand the playoffs from 10 to 14 teams and adding the designated hitter to the National League, according to ESPN. The proposal was turned down because players thought the proposal would give commissioner Rob Manfred too much expansive power to cancel games. Discussions between the league and players association have been ongoing for months.
Captain Sir Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who had raised almost 39 million pounds (about $53 million) for National Health Service (NHS) charities earlier during the coronavirus pandemic by walking 100 laps around his garden for his 100th birthday, has died after testing positive for coronavirus. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore. We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Bennie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime,” Moore’s daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said in a statement, The Guardian reported. Moor was admitted to Bedford hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and having recently been treated for pneumonia. Statements from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Queen of England, the NHS and others have expressed their condolences to the family as well as thanks to the veteran.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been canceled for the second time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. On Jan. 29, California’s Riverside County released a public health order canceling the festival along with the Stagecoach Festival, both of which had originally been scheduled for April. This marks the second time that Coachella has been canceled due to the virus. In 2020, Coachella had originally postponed the event from March to April to October before canceling it entirely come June. “If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk,” the order states.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore for Kansas City have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after both came in close contact with someone with the coronavirus, according to ESPN. The move marks the first coronavirus-related issue ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl. Since the two have been only listed as having been in close contact, they could still play in the game if they test negative for the virus for five consecutive days. “The problem is you’re fighting the invisible man,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid told ESPN. “It gets you when least expected, and we’re seeing that in everything. It’s an unfortunate thing.”
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines on how to enjoy the Super Bowl while preventing the spread of the coronavirus.The guidelines include recommending that people gather virtually or with the people solely in your household to watch the game is the safest way to celebrate this year. For people who risk a small gathering of people outside of their household, the CDC states that viewing parties outdoors will be safer than indoors — though residents in the Northeast may need to monitor the weather as another snowstorm may be on the horizon this coming weekend.
The CDC’s recommendations for virtually celebrating the Super Bowl include:
-
Wearing clothing or decorating your home with your team’s logo or colors
-
Making appetizers or snacks at home and sharing the recipe with your friends and family outside the household
-
Start a group text with other fans to talk about the game while watching
Britain has started a door-to-door COVID-19 testing program for 80,000 people on Tuesday in an effort to slow the spread of the new, highly infectious strains of the virus. While Britain has found a variant originating from within the nation, dubbed the U.K. variant, the one Reuters highlights as the concern is the so-called South African variant. Public Health England said it identified a total of 105 cases of the South African variant since Dec. 22, according to Reuters, and in an effort to contain new outbreaks, residents in eight areas of the country will now be tested for coronavirus symptoms. Overall, the targeted area covers about 80,000 people. “It’s concerning — it’s deeply concerning,” junior education minister Michelle Donelan told Sky News, Reuters reported. “It’s still a very perilous stage of the virus and we’ve got these new variants spreading.”
Without a large crowd on hand this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow shortly before 7:30 a.m. eastern time and made his official prediction. Phil saw his shadow, which means there will be six more weeks of winter. It was a quiet Groundhog Day in the western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney this year thanks in part to the pandemic. The event, like so many others this past year, was held in a virtual format. Even if large crowds were allowed, many would have likely encountered travel trouble due to the nor'easter. Surrounding areas of western Pennsylvania saw varying snowfall totals from the storm. Davis, Pennsylvania, located southwest of Punxatawney had 14.3 inches. In Timblin, located west of Punxsutawney, about 5 inches of snow fell.
The scene at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., on the morning of Feb. 2, 2021. (AccuWeather / Trish Gates)
The NHL announced on Monday that New Jersey Devils games through the end of the week have been postponed after four players on the team tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the “team’s training facilities have been closed to all players on the club’s active roster, effective immediately, and will remain so until further notice” as the franchise deals with the outbreak, the league said. The NHL is in the process of adjusting the team’s schedule in light of the postponements. The Devils’ next game was scheduled to be played Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. The Devils already had several players on the league’s COVID protocol list, and, according to WPIX, the players on the list now include Mackenzie Blackwood, Travis Zajac, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, and Pavel Zacha.
The Colosseum in Italy was able to reopen on Monday after the nation relaxed coronavirus regulations that restricted bars, restaurants and museums. Despite the World Health Organization discouraging the relaxing of restrictions for Italy by saying it would be premature, the nation’s government made the decision to announce the easing of restrictions on Friday. Rome, where the Colosseum is located along with many other hotspots for tourism, is in “yellow,” meaning museums can remain open only during weekdays. The Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel also reopened after an-88 day closure — the longest one since World War II.
