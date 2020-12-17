When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, they'll do so in front of a sizable, but smaller-than-normal crowd. The NFL said that 25,000 fans will be in the stands at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, along with 30,000 cardboard cutouts. Last year's Super Bowl in Miami had more than 62,000 fans in attendance. The NFL said that 7,500 of those fans will be vaccinated health care workers. The decision to hold fans "was in accordance with public health officials, including the CDC, the Florida Department of Health, and area hospitals and health care systems," NFL.com reported.

The weather for Sunday in Tampa is shaping up to be unsettled. Some wet weather is forecast for earlier in the day, and AccuWeather meteorologists say rain could hang around into the evening hours. The weather will also turn cooler with temperatures starting the day in the 70s and decreasing into the 60s as the evening progresses.