An 84-year-old man recently went to great lengths to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to KOKH in Oklahoma City, Duane Renberger drove about 1,800 miles from Oklahoma City to his home state of Washington to get a vaccine shot in January. Renberger and his wife Etheleen reportedly spend their time in Oklahoma and Washington, but found themselves stuck in the Oklahoma City area when the pandemic struck, according to KOKH. Renberger said the decision to get vaccinated in Washington came down to how states were distributing the vaccine. "I realized early on that it would be inappropriate for me to try to get a vaccine here for me because it's allocated by the states,” said Renberger.

Amid such a long driver, winter weather inevitably played a role. Renberger said he got scared coming back to Oklahoma City while he encountered an icy roadway. He said the weather remains a concern as he and his weather were preparing their next trip back to Washington, which was reportedly set to begin today, Feb. 19, according to KOKH. "I'm willing to be late on my shot so I don't get killed on these snowy roads,” said Renberger. “And there's lots of big hills. So, I'll be flexible on when I leave, so she's okay and the roads are okay." Hear from Renberger and how he prepares for the long trip in the video below.