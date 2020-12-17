For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe and the U.S. to send up to 5% of their coronavirus vaccine supplies to developing nations ahead of a G7 virtual summit of world leaders on Friday, BBC reported. “We’re not talking about billions of doses immediately, or billions and billions of euros,” Macron told the Financial Times “It’s about much more rapidly allocating 4-5% of the doses we have.” The vast majority of vaccinations have been administered by high-income countries to date, despite the United Nations’ call for lower income nations to not be left behind. “It won’t change our vaccination campaigns, but each country should set aside a small number of the doses it has to transfer tens of millions of them, but very fast, so that people on the ground see it happening,” Macron said. Both Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported a European vaccine-sharing initiative. The White House has said President Joe Biden will announce a pledge of $4 billion in funding for COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing effort led by the World Health Organization, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to dedicate surplus doses to COVAX.
March Madness to allow limited number of fans in attendance next month The NCAA has decided to allow a limited number of fans to attend March Madness next month in Indiana. According to The Associated Press, the NCAA will allow 25% capacity at the basketball tournament this year, including all participants, essential staff, family members of the teams and coaches. Those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and the venue will have emphasized cleaning efforts amid the pandemic. “The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said. The tournament will be played entirely in Indiana due to the pandemic.
The number of new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. continues to trend downward after peaking in early January. According to Axios, the new cases are down more than 10% than they were one week ago across 44 states. Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota are the only states where the number of cases is on the rise with North Dakota up 54.7% week-over-week. Hospitalizations nationwide were also down 25%, according to Axios.
While the number of overall cases is on the decline in the U.S., the CDC is monitoring the spread of three variants of COVID-19 that are more contagious than the novel coronavirus. “The B.1.1.7 variant (first identified in UK) is currently the most common, with 1,523 cases detected in 41 states and D.C.,” the CDC said on Friday. There have also been 21 cases of B.1.351, a variant that was initially detected in South Africa, and 5 cases of P.1, a variant that is believed to be originated from Brazil.
The two best teams in the NHL’s East Division will head out west for a highly-anticipated matchup at a rink just yards away from Lake Tahoe. However, the face-off between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins will be different than originally planned due to the coronavirus. In addition to no fans being in attendance, Philadelphia will be short-handed on Sunday with some of the team’s star players on the COVID-19 protocol list, NHL.com said. Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek and Travis Konecny are among the six players that have been on the list since Feb. 9 and will not travel to the game. “It's not easy to spend 14 days at home. It's a challenge,” Philadelphia head coach Alain Vigneault said. “Once they're cleared to come back hopefully it won't take them too long to get back in stride and in rhythm and they'll be able to help us." With some key players out for Philadelphia, it will be an added challenge for the team as they look to win their first game against Boston this season. Boston has won each of the four matchups so far with two of the games being decided in overtime.
Dry and sunny conditions are in the forecast for the game on Sunday afternoon with the puck drop set for a little after 11 a.m. PST. The temperature will be around 40 F at the start of the game with a light breeze from the east-northeast, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
An active storm track paired with brutally cold air left millions in the dark across Texas earlier this week, and now the weather has caused the shipment of millions of coronavirus vaccines to be delayed. On Friday, Andy Slavitt, the White House senior advisor for the COVID response, said that the wintry weather in Texas and across the Midwest has delayed the delivery of 6 million vaccines, CNBC reported. “As weather conditions improve, we are already looking to clear this backlog,” Slavitt added. “We expect we will be able to manage this backlog and the new production coming online next week.” Most of the U.S. will see a reprieve from the cold and wintry weather early next week as a new weather pattern unfolds over the country. This improvement in the weather will help companies resume the shipment of vaccines with minimal weather delays. “All the backlog doses will be delivered in the next week,” Slavitt said.
Earth was the quietest it has been in decades in 2020 as seismic noise generated by humans plummeted as the coronavirus spread around the world. Vehicles driving down the highway, trains humming along the tracks and construction work all create small vibrations on the surface of the Earth. These vibrations are significantly smaller than earthquakes but can be detected by seismographs. When countries went into lockdown early in the pandemic, seismographs all around the world detected a drop in this ‘noise.’ According to a team of scientists, urban ambient noise fell as much as 50% during lockdown as people remained at home, Reuters reported. “The weeks during lockdown were the quietest period we have on record,” said seismologist John Clinton. “With human noise always increasing, it is highly likely that it was the quietest period for a very long time.” This background seismic noise created by humans may slowly rise as vaccines increase and life slowly but steadily returns to normal.
A new analysis of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech shows that the first dose prevents 75% of infections up to 28 days after being administered, which is more effective than initially thought. In the initial clinical trials, the first dose alone was shown to have an efficacy of 52%. The data was published in The Lancet after an evaluation of around 9,000 people in Israel who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Axios reported. Many of the 9,000 participants still received the second dose of the vaccine around 21 days after the first shot as recommended, so scientists could not answer any questions about the efficacy of the vaccine if the second dose is delayed.
Additionally, the study also found that the vaccine does not need to be stored in ultra-low temperatures. According to the findings, the vaccine can be stored and transported in temperatures of -13 F to 5 F, temperatures commonly found in typical freezers. This is significantly higher than the temperatures found in ultra-cold freezers, which range from -112F to -76F. On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a request to the FDA to allow the vaccines to be stored at the higher temperatures following the findings. “We appreciate our ongoing collaboration with the FDA and CDC as we work to ensure our vaccine can be shipped and stored under increasingly flexible conditions,” said Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer. “If approved, this new storage option would offer pharmacies and vaccination centers greater flexibility in how they manage their vaccine supply.”
A medic with the Magen David Adom emergency service prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a one-day clinic at a school near the Al Aqsa Mosque compound to vaccinate worshippers following Friday prayers in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
An 84-year-old man recently went to great lengths to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to KOKH in Oklahoma City, Duane Renberger drove about 1,800 miles from Oklahoma City to his home state of Washington to get a vaccine shot in January. Renberger and his wife Etheleen reportedly spend their time in Oklahoma and Washington, but found themselves stuck in the Oklahoma City area when the pandemic struck, according to KOKH. Renberger said the decision to get vaccinated in Washington came down to how states were distributing the vaccine. "I realized early on that it would be inappropriate for me to try to get a vaccine here for me because it's allocated by the states,” said Renberger.
Amid such a long driver, winter weather inevitably played a role. Renberger said he got scared coming back to Oklahoma City while he encountered an icy roadway. He said the weather remains a concern as he and his weather were preparing their next trip back to Washington, which was reportedly set to begin today, Feb. 19, according to KOKH. "I'm willing to be late on my shot so I don't get killed on these snowy roads,” said Renberger. “And there's lots of big hills. So, I'll be flexible on when I leave, so she's okay and the roads are okay." Hear from Renberger and how he prepares for the long trip in the video below.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the daily lives of people all around the globe, but a return to normalcy could be achieved in the U.S. by the end of the year. In an interview with The Washington Post, White House COVID advisor Andy Slavitt said that President Joe Biden’s prediction of life returning to normal by Christmas of 2021 is a “reasonable” timeframe. “There’s a lot we don’t know about the future,” Slavitt said during the interview, according to CNBC. “We are trying not to give a false sense of security or a false sense of precision when none exists. And I know that makes people less comfortable, but I also know people want to be leveled with and they want to be told the truth.”
Slavitt did warn that factors such as new variants of the coronavirus could disrupt this timeline and that nothing is set in stone. On the other side of the scale, the number of inoculations continues to rise at a steady pace with more than 57.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine being administered across the U.S., according to the CDC. This includes 16.1 million Americans that have received both the first and second dose of a vaccine. Two doses are required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for maximum efficacy.
On Thursday, Brazil’s Health Ministry reported 51,879 new cases of COVID-19, sending the country’s cumulative confirmed cases past 10 million. This comes as a lack of vaccines slows the country’s inoculation efforts and as a variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, Reuters reported. Brazil is now the third country in the world to reach 10 million cases, following India with 10.9 million cases and the U.S. with 27.9 million cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.
Despite a dip in coronavirus cases, the number of Americans applying for unemployment rose again last week, depicting evidence of a workforce that is still facing many layoffs nearly one year into the pandemic. According to data from the Labor Department, unemployment applications from laid off workers rose by 13,000 from the previous week to over total applications 861,000 applications. Prior to last March, weekly unemployment benefits applications had never topped 700,000. At its peak at the end of March 2020, over 6.9 million unemployment applications were being filed in a single week.
According to The Associated Press, fraudulent claims for aid and a potential backlog of claims may be elevating those totals in some states. This week’s report also showed that 18.3 million people in the U.S. are receiving unemployment aid currently, down from 19.7 million the previous week. President Joe Biden recently proposed an extension to the two federal unemployment aid programs which would provide an additional $400 per week in jobless aid through August.
Tens of thousands of vaccination appoints may be canceled or rescheduled in Pennsylvania, officials say, after the first dose of the Modern vaccine was mixed up with the second dose at multiple providers in the state. "We discovered some providers inadvertently administered the Moderna vaccine shipped to them intended as second-doses as first doses," acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said, according to ABC Philadelphia. Up to 100,000 state residents could have to wait days or weeks for their new appointments, although experts are saying the delay shouldn't impact the effectiveness of th dosages. Beam said the department has a clear path forward that may include "adjusting the timing of second dose administration following CDC guidelines that set the minimum time between doses at 21 and 28 days and the maximum time at 42 days."
The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Thursday that the team will split home games this year between its spring training complex in Florida, its triple-A ballpark in Buffalo and its home stadium in Toronto. The first two home-stands of the season will be played in Dunedin, Florida, due to restrictions imposed by the Canadian government because of the coronavirus. When the heat and humidity in Florida increase around June, team president Mark Shapiro said a return to Buffalo is likely. Shapiro also said he hopes to return to Toronto at some point during the summer, according to The Associated Press. During the shortened 2020 season, the Blue Jays played their home games in Buffalo because the Canadian government didn't allow the team to play in Toronto due to the risk of spreading COVID-19. Shapiro did not ask for approval to start the season because he feels public health has not improved sufficiently.
Refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine could cost you your job if you work in Vatican City. According to a decree from Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, who serves as president of the city state, individuals who work in the world’s smallest state would be subject to “varying degrees of consequences that could lead to dismissal” should they refuse a vaccination, Reuters reported. The city state has several thousand employees in its 108 acres of land and is the home of Pope Francis, a big supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine who was among the first people to receive a shot last month under the new vaccination program.
The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations began in Zimbabwe on Thursday as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was the nation's first recipient. Zimbabwe received 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Monday in the form of a donation from China. Chiwenga said she got the vaccine to show the government's confidence in the safety of it. Zimbabwe joins Egypt and Equatorial Guineas as the first few African countries to get the vaccine, according to The Associated Press. Another 600,000 doses of the vaccine were purchased for Zimbabwe and are expected to arrive next month.
At the start of the pandemic, a Florida mask manufacturer pounced on the N95 shortage by mass producing N95 masks. Now, the company is dealing with a major surplus of more than 30 million units. The masks, manufactured by DemeTech, were approved by the U.S. government after nine months and tens of millions of dollars, according to AFP. Despite the approval, the company is struggling to find customers to buy the masks and blames the lower priced Chinese-made masks. Wholesale dealers attribute part of the problem with Americans being wary of new mask makers. Watch the video below for more:
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take the lives of thousands of Americans, funeral homes have become increasingly overwhelmed. One funeral home in Houston has been busier than it's ever been. “Most funeral home directors know that it’s a 24-hour, 365-day career, but you’re just not used to every single day working those hours," National Funeral Directors Association spokesperson Dutch Nie told Reuters. The funeral home handled more than double the deaths in 2020 than seen in a normal year. Last month, hospitalizations in Texas fell by 10% but the funeral home still saw heavy business. Embalmers remain scarce because of the risk of contagion between a body and a person. Caskets are also in short supply due to the pandemic. And the weather in Texas hasn't made things any easier lately.
With public gatherings restricted and indoor hockey rinks off-limits to many Canadians, residents in Quebec have resorted to a more classical venue: the backyard. Outdoor hockey rinks have doubled in popularity this winter in the province, according to AFP, allowing residents to enjoy the national pastime at over 1,550 family outdoor rinks throughout Quebec. “Obviously due to COVID, we don’t want to go to a place where it’s too crowded, as it sometimes can be at a frozen pond in the park or at a public ice rink,” Felix Rheaume told AFP through a translator. “Here, we are in our family bubble. We respect the rules and we’re having fun at the same time.”
As the coronavirus swept through the country, the life expectancy in the U.S. fell by a year in the first half of 2020. Health data published by the CDC on Thursday found the drop in life expectancy is the largest decline since World War II. Racial minorities saw the biggest impact on life expectancy from January through June 2020, with Black Americans dropping nearly three years and Hispanics nearly two years, according to NBC News. A country's life expectancy is how long a baby born today is expected to live if death rates remain the same. In 2019, expectancy was 78.8 years before dropping to 77.8 in 2020. Last year was the deadliest year in U.S. history, topping 3 million deaths for the first time mostly due to COVID-19.
A fence outside Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery is adorned with a surgical mask tribute Constantino Sosa, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. The memorial is part of the Naming the Lost project which attempts to humanize the victims who are often just listed as statistics. On Wednesday, the United States’ official reported coronavirus death toll reached one hundred thousand. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The United States has seen its daily case and fatality totals both decline in recent weeks, but a grim milestone reached on Thursday morning serves a reminder of how destructive COVID-19 has been in the country and a warning of what may lie ahead. On Thursday morning, the U.S. topped the 490,000 fatality mark, nearing the half million death toll before any other country has even reached 250,000 losses, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Through January, the country’s daily case and daily death marks have been fallen to the level of where they were in the mid-fall, with just over 70,000 new cases recorded on Wednesday and 2,459 new deaths to report.
Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc with vaccination efforts around the country, this time in the Northeast. New York City on Thursday closed down a vaccination site in two of its boroughs – one in Queens and another on Staten Island, WABC reported. The reason for the closures was twofold – due the bad weather and low supplies of vaccine dosages, shipments of which have been disrupted by the ongoing wintry blast impacting much of the country. As of Thursday morning, New York City has administered 3.3 million doses. In terms of snowfall this season, the city has accumulated 33.8 inches coming into Thursday – nearly double its usual amount for this time of year. And AccuWeather forecasters say another 6-10 inch snowfall is on the way Thursday into Friday
Dr. Anthony Fauci was awarded the Israeli-based Dan David Prize for "courageously defending science in face of uninformed opposition." Fauci was also recognized for his contribution to HIV research and for being the "architect" of the emergency plan for the U.S. President on AIDS relief. He was also credited with saving millions of lives in developing countries worldwide from his achievements. In addition, Fauci was applauded for his fight in the recognition of novel approaches such as mRNA vaccines. The Dan David Prize is awarded in the amount of $1 million. Watch the video below for more.
Californians are taking to rage rooms to help vent their frustrations caused by the pandemic. The rooms are equipped with old furniture, tech devices and other objects that people can destroy to let out their frustrations. "When people come in they are able to break plates, write out whatever is on their mind and let it go, being able to take out their frustration and their anger," Yashica Budde, owner and therapist of Smash RX rage room told Bloomberg. Visitors say they are thankful to be able to go to a place like Smash RX to release tension and anger.
Despite shipments of vaccines having been delayed due to the onslaught of winter weather and vaccination events having been canceled in some parts of the nation, the effort is continuing. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, more than 56 million Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. More than 40 million have received one or two doses, and 15.4 million have now had both shots, according to CDC data. And more than 72 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to health care facilities around the country.
Harsh winter conditions have caused multiple problems in Turkey as heavy snowfall and blizzards shut down many parts of the country. The Turkish State Metrological Service issued yellow and orange alerts in 69 cities, urging utmost caution in these areas. Heavy snowfall is just the latest roadblock causing the vaccine rollout to slow across Turkey. The rollout has health care workers literally climbing mountains to get the vaccine to rural parts of the country. Some villages have not suffered from the coronavirus which is causing members to be unwilling to get the vaccine despite the need for herd immunity. More than half a million people in Turkey have been vaccinated for the coronavirus so far.
Tech giant Apple has unveiled a change to its syringe emoji to remove the drop of blood and appear less graphic. The company revamped the syringe emoji in order to make it more appropriate to represent the COVID-19 vaccination, Chief emoji officer of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge, told CNN. The change comes as the largest vaccine rollout in US history takes place. Removing the blood is said to make the emoji more versatile and help remove misconceptions that the vaccination might involve blood. "Whether this directly impacts how the emoji is used or if it assists vaccination rates we don't yet know, but it shouldn't hurt," Burge told CNN Business.
Vice President Kamala Harris talked to NBC's Today show on Wednesday about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine around the country. Harris told NBC that while it is great we have a vaccine now, we still need to get it in the arms of Americans for it to be effective. "We expect that will be done, in terms of having the available supply, by the end of July," Harris said. The Vice President also said one million vaccines are being sent to pharmacies and vaccines are continuing to be sent to community health centers. Harris also urged people to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance to continue slowing the spread of the virus. Watch the full interview with Harris below.
Melbourne, Australia, relaxed its third lockdown on Wednesday, allowing spectators to attend the Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time this year. For the first five days of the event, spectators were banned from attending. Starting on Wednesday, Rod Laver Arena will allow 7,477 to attend, which is roughly 50% capacity. The lockdown was put in place across Victoria to prevent the coronavirus from surging further across the state. No new infections were reported in the most recent 24-hour period, resulting in most restrictions being lifted. Masks will still be required and homes are limited to five visitors until at least Feb. 26.
Widespread delays are expected for new COVID-19 vaccine shipments due to the winter storms across the country. A CDC spokesperson confirmed to Politico on Tuesday evening that at least two coronavirus vaccine shipment hubs have been affected by the storms and the delays may continue for several days. "The CDC and federal partners are working closely with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and help mitigate potential delivery delays and cancellation," the CDC spokesperson said. FedEx facilities in Memphis and Louisville are two of the known affected hubs. Numerous states are expecting delays, including Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and Texas. Vaccination sites in multiple states have been forced to close due to the winter storms.
On Tuesday, as much of the nation dealt with harsh winter weather, new cases of coronavirus and fatalities ticked up a bit after being on a recent downward trend. The U.S. recorded 62,398 new infections on Tuesday and 1,756 deaths, bringing the respective totals to more than 27 million cases nationwide and more than 488,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. New York and New Jersey were both among the states that counted the most new infections on Tuesday, and both are places that are set to absorb another round of winter weather. For more data on the spread of the virus in the U.S. and around the world, watch the video below.
Pope Francis led Catholics in Vatican City and around the world in an Ash Wednesday celebration, kicking off the 40-day period of fasting leading up to Easter. This year’s services at St. Peter’s Basilica were scaled back from what usually occurs, with only about 120 people in attendance for the mass. The Vatican had issued special guidelines for the ritual of placing ashes on Catholics' foreheads to account for some modicum of social distancing, Reuters reported. Priests were instructed to wear masks this year and to sprinkle dry ashes on people’s heads rather than rub moist ashes onto people’s foreheads. According to Reuters, Pope Francis took some liberties with the ashes, reportedly dumping generous amounts on the heads of some – and then patting them down. Below, watch the complete mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
Tel Aviv offered free pizza, hummus, pastry and a cup of coffee at two pop-up vaccination centers, hoping to persuade Israelis to get a coronavirus vaccination. Authorities have been concerned that younger people and others wary of the vaccine's side effects will not get the shot, Reuters reported. Dozens showed up for the free food that was provided in cooperation with local restaurants. “We came to get vaccinated, until now we were worried but because of the upcoming restrictions (against people who don’t vaccinate) there was not much choice, and it’s also very nice to get a pizza and a coffee,” said Lizi Kritzer, a 32-year-old municipality worker, Reuters reported. Watch the video below for more.
Companies in Germany that charter houseboats are anticipating another very busy summer season. The pandemic travel restrictions implemented across Europe last summer led to a rise in domestic tourism, Reuters reported, and that flurry of activity spilled over into the boating category. Many think 2021 will bring a repeat of that phenomenon. “I think that big trips abroad and flying will still not be the dominant type of vacation for people this summer,” Dagmar Kuhnle, spokeswoman at the Kuhnle Tour houseboat charter company in the northeastern Mecklenburg lake district, told Reuters. Kuhnle, a family-run outfit, lost two months of business due to lockdowns in April and May right after it increased the fleet to 160 boats from 120, Reuters reported. Once travel became possible again, nearly all of its boats were booked up, and bookings are looking good for the coming season as well, Kuhnle said.
People enjoy the snow at Filopapos Hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill, with the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple, in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Unusually heavy snowfall blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital's northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes. Coronavirus vaccinations were also temporarily called off. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A snowstorm hit Athens on Tuesday, causing disruptions throughout the Greek capital to the ongoing vaccination efforts, not to mention just about all other facets of life in the city. “Vaccinations have been postponed, but we have helped transport doctors and medical staff where they are needed, and we helped power technicians get to damaged electricity pylons in areas where access was difficult,” Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis, a spokesperson for Greece’s fire service said, according to The Associated Press. The blast of winter weather left a snowy scene throughout the capital, including at many of its famous antiquities – like the picturesque scene of the Parthenon captured by AP photographer Petros Giannakouris. Greece has tallied close to 174,000 coronavirus cases and more than 6,100 fatalities. By the weekend, the weather in Athens will be back to normal with temps in the mid-50s, according to the AccuWeather forecast.
South Korea's intelligence agency said North Korea attempted to hack into Pfizer Inc to steal coronavirus vaccine information and treatment. State-backed hacking groups have scrambled to secure recent research and information about the coronavirus outbreak, due to the surging amount of digital espionage targeting health bodies, vaccine scientists and drug makers, according to Reuters. "There were attempts to steal COVID vaccine and treatment technology during cyberattacks and Pfizer was hacked," an opposition member of the parliamentary intelligence panel, Ha Tae Keung, said. North Korean hackers attempted to hack into systems of at least nine healthcare firms last year. South Korea's National Intelligence Service has foiled attempts by North Korea to hack into South Korean firms. Officially, North Korea hasn't reported a single case of COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted last year, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that due to extreme winter weather in the area, all COVID-19 mass vaccination events have shut down until Feb. 19. The shutdown is to ensure the interest of safety due to winter weather, according to a press release. Vaccine shipments will also be delayed due to the conditions. “Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold," Parson said. Every effort is being made to reschedule the vaccine events and individuals who registered are encouraged to find other vaccinators in the region for the time being. AccuWeather has been following a severe winter storm that has impacted several states, including Missouri, this week.
Big trucks have been dumping hundreds of cubic meters of fake snow from snow cannons onto the hills outside of Norway's capital of Oslo. The parks have been transformed into a winter landscape for skiing enthusiasts to take a break from their at-home schedules. City councilor Omar Samy Gamal said that for the last three months the city has had to deal with very strict restrictions due to the coronavirus. "We haven't had a lot of snow this winter, we're doing what we can to bring it to the people," said Gamal. The hills outside Oslo are usually populated with urban explorers for long walks and skiing, according to AFP. But now, it is covered in artificial snow so locals can sled, ski and enjoy the sights they missed over the winter months due to coronavirus restrictions. Watch the video below for more.
As a large portion of the nation is dealing with what in some places has been a historic blast of winter weather, the daily national death toll continues its downward trend. On Monday, 989 fatalities were reported nationwide – the first time the U.S. has been below 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over a 24-hour period since Nov. 29, 2020, when 898 fatalities were recorded, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, more than 486,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. For a close look at how cases are spreading throughout the country and the world, watch the video below.
Guests began checking in on Monday at Britain’s new quarantine hotels. The new hotels aim to prevent new variations of the coronavirus from spreading through the country and impacting the nationwide vaccination program. Zari Tadayon traveled to London’s Heathrow Airport from Dubai and was among the travelers that were required to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel. She said she would have preferred to quarantine at her home in London, The Associated Press reported. “How I’m going to cope I don’t know. It’s going to be tough,” Tadayon said. Passengers that arrive at the airport are escorted to busses by security guards that then took them to the hotels. Some travelers tried to skirt around the mandatory quarantine period in the hotels by arriving before Monday but were unable to. Also on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation that a little more than two months since vaccinations began across the U.K., a pivotal milestone had been hit. For more, watch the video below.
California last week surpassed New York to become the U.S. state with the highest coronavirus death toll. And, on Sunday, California recorded another 408 deaths bringing the total to just shy of 47,000 since the crisis began. But, as The Associated Press reported, new cases in California are on the decline and health officials are cautiously optimistic that the numbers of hospitalizations, also down from their highs, are a sign of good things to come. In Los Angeles County, one of the worst-hit counties in the nation, the positivity rate has plummeted 42 percentage points over just the last two weeks, the AP reported, citing government statistics. And statewide, new cases are down about 80% since mid-December, when they were at their highest. Still, the vaccination effort is not meeting expectations throughout the Golden State. About 5.8 million in California have been vaccinated as of Monday, 1.2 million of whom have received both doses, according to CDC figures.
The winter storm has shuttered many COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, but at one university, students and staff are braving the conditions to get a suddenly-available vaccine. At Rice University, officials said 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were issued to the school but must be used by 5 p.m. local time. With distribution plans thwarted by the storm, the university has said any students or staff members can receive a dose on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the Laredo Morning Times. School officials have urged members of the community not to drive to campus for the vaccine, stressing the dangerous road conditions.
Elsewhere in the state, vaccination and testing sites in Houston were forced to close on Sunday and the Houston Health Department said sites will remain closed until at least Wednesday.
The original coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 may have been larger than experts previously believed, according to investigators from the World Health Organization. According to CNN, investigators from WHO are now trying to gain access to hundreds of thousands of blood samples from Wuhan that China has yet to allow them to examine. Lead investigator Peter Ben Embarek told CNN that they have now established there were already 13 strains of COVID-19 in Wuhan in December 2019. "The virus was circulating widely in Wuhan in December, which is a new finding,” Ben Embarek said.
The presence of 13 variants suggests that the virus may have been spreading before December. "These data fit with other analyses that the virus emerged in the human population earlier than December 2019 and that there was a period of cryptic transmission before it was first detected in the Huanan market,” Prof. Edward Holmes, a virologist at the University of Sydney, in Australia, said. Chinese scientists presented the investigators with 174 cases of the virus that were reported in and around Wuhan that month. Ben Embarek explained that those cases were likely severe, making them more easily able to be detected by doctors, but that the actual amount of cases in Wuhan in December 2019 was likely over 1,000. “We know ...in big ballpark figures... out of the infected population, about 15% end up severe cases, and the vast majority are mild cases,” he said.
A worker in protectively overalls and disinfecting equipment walks outside the Wuhan Central Hospital where Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor who sounded the alarm and was reprimanded by local police for it in the early days of Wuhan's pandemic, worked in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Dr. Li Wenliang died in the early hours of Feb. 7 from the virus first detected in this Chinese city. A small stream of people marked the anniversary at the hospital. The 34-year-old became a beloved figure and a potent symbol in China after it was revealed that he was one the whistleblowers who authorities had punished early for “spreading rumors” about a SARS-like virus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Whether or not to cancel the Tokyo Olympic Games has been a contentious topic throughout the pandemic, and a recent study now reveals that more than half of Japanese firms believe the Summer Games should either be canceled or postponed again, Reuters reported. The survey was conducted online from Feb. 1-8. The majority of respondents said the games should be canceled or postponed, making up 56% of firms that responded to the survey. Of the firms surveyed, 7.7% believe the Olympic Games should proceed as scheduled this year in full form. A previous survey showed 22.5% of firms believed the games should continue on as scheduled. The survey represented over 11,000 firms across the country. More than 70% said the games being postponed or canceled would have a minimal impact on their income. While 17% of firms said the games should proceed, just without spectators, almost 20% said the games should both proceed and hold a limited number of spectators.
A man from the U.K. pleaded guilty to violating coronavirus restrictions in Singapore on Monday after he left a two-week quarantine to see his fiancée. Nigel Skea, 52, snuck out of his hotel room during a mandatory quarantine period three times on Sept. 21, one of those times being to see his then-fiancée, who had been staying in a room in the same hotel, Reuters reported. The two were married in November. His fiancée, Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai from Singapore, was not under quarantine. The violation of coronavirus orders has left Skea to now face six months in prison. Eyamalai, 39, also pleaded guilty to abetting Skea, who also violated Singapore’s mask requirement. Sentencing is set to occur on Feb. 26. Violating quarantine regulations in the nation can result in a fine of up to $7,565, six months in jail or both. “This is a classic tale of two lovers wanting to be together and trying to be as close as possible to each other, but breaching the law,” the couple’s lawyer S.S. Dhillon said in court.
South Africa’s drug regulator SAHPRA approved an implementation study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to an announcement made on Monday. The country has not yet began its vaccination program, according to Reuters. South Africa ultimately decided on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine due to trials from earlier this month that suggested AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not as effective against the coronavirus variant first discovered in the nation that is now running rampant. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the delivery is expected to arrive this week and will contain 80,000 doses. The implementation study will involve administering the jab to 350,000 to 500,000 health care workers in the country, making it the first move the nation has made to inoculate it’s health care workers.
On Monday, 64,938 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S. from the day prior, bringing the overall total for the nation to 27.64 million cases, research from Johns Hopkins University reveals. There have also been 1,088 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the U.S. death toll to 485,336. Deaths, new cases and positivity ratio all declined in the U.S. on Monday from the day prior. While new cases have seen a steady decline in the last few days, the dip in fatalities was drastic from the day prior. The positivity ratio, which now sits at 5.58%, has also been on a consistent drop in the country. Despite an overall decline in new cases, they are continuing to rise in New York, California, Florida, Texas and South Carolina.
Lovebirds across El Salvador gathered in the nation’s capital on Sunday for a Valentine’s Day mass wedding. This year’s event in San Salvador looked a little different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic as all the brides and grooms were wearing masks in addition to gowns and tuxedos. But that didn’t stop the day from being “unforgettable” as one of the grooms put it to AFP. El Salvador has recorded more than 57,000 coronavirus cases during the pandemic and more than 1700 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. For more on the story, watch the video below.
Due to a “limited, inconsistent and unpredictable” supply, San Francisco’s public health department decided to shut down two of it’s high-volume coronavirus vaccination sites for the upcoming days. The vaccination site at The City College will close for the week with plans to reopen on Friday exclusively to administer second doses, Mercury News reported. The Moscone Center site will also close this week and will reopen when there are enough vaccines. “The vaccine supply coming to San Francisco’s healthcare providers and the Department of Public Health (DPH) is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine rollout difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention,” officials said on Sunday.
Pfizer could deliver 2 billion doses of its vaccine this year, Mike McDermott, the president of global supply at Pfizer, said. According to The Hill, McDermott said he and the rest of the company are “confident” in its ability to distribute 2 billion doses by the years end. “Right now, we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021,” McDermott said. “We are confident in this commitment, but of course are constantly looking for ways to make and distribute more doses faster.” The company is continuing to work toward improving vaccine development, he said.
Four people in Oregon who received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine tested positive for the virus. The cases come from Yamhill and Lane counties, with both counties reporting two cases, NBC News reported. The cases were referred to as “breakthrough cases” by the state’s health authority because they all occurred at least 14 days after receiving the last dose. All four cases were either mild or asymptomatic. ”We are working with our local and federal public health partners to investigate and determine case origin," Oregon’s Health Authority said. "Genome sequencing is underway, and we expect results next week.” The health authority explained that experts believe the coronavirus vaccine will prevent serious illness, even if a person does end up contracting it. Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated remains a critical objective to ending the pandemic,” it said.
Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand, is back under lockdown orders after a family of three tested positive for the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country will take a "precautionary approach that has served us so well as a country” regarding the positive test results, NPR reported. New Zealand has reported 2,330 confirmed cases and 25 deaths throughout the entire pandemic, making it one of the most successful nations at mitigating the spread. New cases in the country are typically detected once the travelers arrive, to which they are then placed under quarantine. No one in the family that tested positive had traveled though, making their positive test results the first locally transmitted cases in New Zealand in weeks. The family that tested positive is now in a quarantine facility. A fourth family member tested negative for the virus, despite experiencing some symptoms. "We have stamped out the virus before, and we will do it again," Ardern said. "We have a plan that works for our team of 5 million, and you have shown that time and time again."
Authorities in Nigeria's capital Abuja have established an outdoor mobile court to prosecute individuals and institutions violating government orders. Punishments for not obeying can include community service and even jail time. President Muhammadu Buhari signed a new law in January prescribing a six months jail sentence for those disobeying COVID-19 rules, according to the AFP. "I think today we had about 46 people, three were minors," Attah Ikharo, chairman of the task force said on Wednesday. "Those who pleaded guilty (for not properly wearing a mask) were fined 2,000 naira (about $5)," said defense lawyer Nnamdi John. The city's task force is hoping to establish two more mobile courts by the end of the week.
On Sunday, the Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said that she anticipates every American who wants a coronavirus vaccine will be able to get one by the end of summer, CNN reports. “We anticipate by the end of the summer, we will have enough vaccine in order to vaccinate the entire US population that is eligible,” Walensky told Fox News’ Chris Wallace, adding that her primary concern remains vaccine hesitancy. Once there are enough vaccines, Walensky said she wants to make sure, “that everybody rolls up their sleeves when it’s their turn when they’re eligible.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the majority of Americans who want the vaccine could be vaccinated by the middle or the end of the summer.
Police warned that Mardi Gras crowds won’t be allowed amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the final weekend of the 2021 season began Friday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson announced a bar closure order that took effect Friday would be enforced through Fat Tuesday, the end of the annual pre-Lenten festivities. All parades in the city have been canceled and the city said Bourbon Street would be closed to cars and pedestrians from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day, with access limited to residents, business employees, hotel guests and restaurant patrons, the Associated Press reported. Restaurant capacity will be limited plus bars, including those that have temporary food permits enabling them to operate as restaurants, will be forced to close throughout the city until Ash Wednesday.
Children as young as six-years-old are now involved in Oxford University’s vaccine study — the first study on children and young adults’ reactions to the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. According to ABC News, the study includes children aged six to 17 and will show how well children’s immune systems will react to the vaccine. The trial, which is a phase 2 trial, is funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and AstraZeneca. "While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination," Andrew Pollard, a professor of pediatric infection and Immunity, and the chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, said. "These new trials will extend our understanding of control of SARS-CoV2 to younger age groups."
Many Americans are still on the fence about the coronavirus vaccine, with 31% of U.S. adults saying they plan to “wait and see” the results of being vaccinated on other people before coming to a decision for themselves. Officials and health experts across the country have stated that most Americans need to be inoculated in order to put an end to the pandemic, according to CNN. About two-thirds of the group that say they are on the fence also say they could be convinced to get the vaccine if they were sure its ability to prevent illness would be highly effective. In addition, 37% of people on the fence say they would consider getting the vaccine if a person close to them such as a friend or family member received the vaccine, and 61% said they would get vaccinated if they were convinced it would be the quickest way for life to return to normalcy.
Federal officials said they have been considering a COVID-19 test requirement for domestic air travel, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not currently recommend that, a CDC official told CNN. “At this time, CDC is not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel,” according to a CDC statement sent to CNN Friday night. “As part of our close monitoring of the pandemic, in particular the continued spread of variants, we will continue to review public health options for containing and mitigating spread of COVID-19 in the travel space.” The CDC guidance comes after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that the Department of Transportation and the CDC were actively considering requiring a negative COVID-19 test for any passengers on domestic flights.
Scientists for the U.K. government are finding evidence that the coronavirus variant first discovered in the nation is deadlier than the original virus that swept across the globe. The scientists recently wrote that it is “likely” the variant, named B.1.1.7., is linked to increased risk of hospitalization and death, The New York Times reported. “Calculating when we can lift restrictions has to be influenced by this,” Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said. “It provides extra evidence that this variant is more lethal than the one we dealt with last time.” Studies from the U.K.’s government scientists predict the variant could be anywhere from 30% to 70% more deadly than the original strain. It is also believed to be 30% to 50% more transmittable. Since its discovery, B.1.1.7. had been reported in 82 countries, including the U.S. where scientists believe the presence of the variant is doubling every 10 days. By March, B.1.1.7. could be the dominant variant in the U.S.
Some Europeans are hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine, considering it second-best to Pfizer and Moderna, The Associated Press reported. Ewelina Jankowska, the director of a primary and high school in Warsaw’s southern Wilanow district in Poland, said employees in her school were not excited to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Despite signing up anyway, many teachers in the country believe the vaccine is not as effective as the ones created by other drugmakers. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which has regulators in over 50 countries, has drawn criticism with many people concerned about the lack of older people involved in the vaccine’s human trials. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot has assured that the vaccine is both safe and effective despite the concerns from the public. “Is it perfect? No, it’s not perfect, but it’s great,” Soriot said Thursday. “We’re going to save thousands of lives and that’s why we come to work every day.” The vaccine is not recommended for anyone over the age of 65 in several European countries, and other countries have lowered the recommended age by a decade, only recommending the vaccine for people age 55 or younger.
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Gov. Mike DeWine said officials have learned that a handful of schools have indicated they will break the commitment they signed to reopen schools full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1, in return for receiving vaccines for their personnel, Statehouse News Bureau reported. DeWine said the issue came up on Friday while health workers were vaccinating personnel at Cleveland Public Schools, but heard they were not going to return by March 1. DeWine warned that if schools do not intend to return by March 1, vaccines will need to be reallocated from their personnel and back to other eligible, vulnerable populations. “This is simply not acceptable. This is about the kids... We said to our school districts that we would take some of the precious vaccine allotted to Ohio and vaccinate teachers and other staff as long as they'd be back in school full-time or in a hybrid model no later than March 1,” DeWine said in a news conference. “I expressed to the CEO, I said look, we’ll just have to cut off the vaccinations, because that’s the deal,” DeWine said.
Researchers from the University of Oxford, which developed the vaccine, are set to start testing AstraZeneca’s new COVID-19 shot on children as young as six in Britain. The team said it will test the vaccine on children and teens aged 6-17. In the U.S., Pfizer/BioNTech’s and Moderna’s vaccines are being tested in children as young as 12. “This new trial, a single-blind, randomized Phase II trial, will enroll 300 volunteers, with up to 240 of these volunteers receiving the (AstraZeneca) vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine, which has been shown to be safe in children but is expected to produce similar reactions, such as a sore arm,” the Oxford team said in a statement. While children are much less likely than adults to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, children are as just as likely as adults to become infected. “These new trials will extend our understanding of control of SARS-CoV2 to younger age groups,” said Dr. Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial at Oxford.
Professor Sharon Peacock, the director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium, told the BBC that the coronavirus variant, which was first found in the county of Kent, located in southeastern England this past September, could become the world's dominant strain. She told the BBC's Newscast podcast that the variant has "swept the country:" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability."The variant has been detected in more than 50 countries, the BBC reported. Peacock went on to say that vaccines approved for use in the U.K. were working well against the existing variants of the virus.
Peacock added that her team will likely need to continue sequencing variants of the virus for at least 10 years. "Once we get on top of [the virus] or it mutates itself out of being virulent - causing disease - then we can stop worrying about it. But I think, looking in the future, we're going to be doing this for years. We're still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view."
Despite the lockdown in Lebanon, trap shooter Ray Bassil hasn’t let that stop her from continuing to train for the Tokyo Olympics and World Cup in Cairo.While the shooting ranges are closed, Bassil has found another place to train — in her underground parking garage. There are no flying clay plates to aim for, Bassil instead aiming at imaginary ones to keep in shape. “I’m training in the parking garage because unfortunately there is a lockdown. They closed all the shooting clubs and I have a lot lined up,” Bassil told AFP News Agency. “Now I have the World Cup in Cairo and I have to train and this is the only alternative, the only solution, for me to stay in shape and maintain a connection with my rifle. So the easiest thing to do was to train in the parking garage.”
The United Nations Development Programme and Japan have partnered to fund and deliver three anti-epidemic robots to the Kenyan government. The hope is that they will protect frontline healthcare workers by performing some of their daily tasks during the pandemic such as monitoring vitals, symptoms and taking temperatures of patients, Benjamin Karenzi, CEO of Zorabots Africa, told Bloomberg. They will also spray disinfectant in large areas like airports and broadcast messages and measures in real-time about COVID-19.
When symptoms of a common cold start to come on, some people reach for orange juice for a boost in Vitamin C or cough drops with Zinc in an attempt to stifle side-effects, but doing so after contracting COVID-19 may not have much of an effect. A clinical trial examined whether or not Zinc and Vitamin C can help those with symptoms from the coronavirus, and the results were published on Friday in JAMA Network, Fox News said. The trial involved over 200 participants that tested positive for COVID-19 and took Zinc and Vitamin C supplements over a 10-day period. The study found that even when given high doses of the two, Zinc and Vitamin C do not lessen the severity of symptoms associated with COVID-19.
The 214 patients involved in the study were placed in one of four groups: Those who received normal care, those who received Vitamin C supplements, those who received Zinc supplements and those who received both. “There was no significant difference in the primary outcome of days required to reach a 50% reduction in symptoms among the 4 study groups,” the authors of the study wrote.
Whenever the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, Spotify employees will have to option to work "anywhere" they want. The streaming music and podcast provider announced in a blog post Friday, that employees will be granted flexibility for their preferred work location starting this summer. Spotify said employees will be able to work from home, from the office or a combination of the two. It also said it will grant more flexibility "when it comes to what country and city each employee works from (with some limitations to address time zone difficulties, and regional entity laws in the initial rollout of this program)."
Spotify's decision is the latest in a series of announcements by some of the world's biggest companies about how work will be different beyond the pandemic. A number of companies, including Twitter and Square, will let employees work from home permanently, CNBC reported. Just this week, Salesforce essentially declared the 9-to-5 workday "dead" and said it would let employees choose whether they want to work in the office or not.
Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City has been serving customers since 1888, and on Friday, its 5th-generation owner, Jake Dell, told CNBC how the deli is staying afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. “This is our second pandemic, technically, for Katz’s. It’s my first,” Dell said on Squawk on the Street. The first pandemic it had survived was the 1918 flu pandemic. While Dell said he’s using a “make-it-up-as-you-go” approach, there are a few other tools in his kit that have helped his restaurant stay afloat.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for communities reopening schools, saying in-person schooling could safely resume with masks, social distancing and other strategies, but the vaccination of teachers, while important, was not a prerequisite for reopening. The CDC noted that the agency can’t force schools to reopen, nor was it mandating that all U.S. schools be reopened, The Associated Press highlighted. Among the recommendations was the call for a strict adherence to previous guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing and cleaning. The CDC also acknowledged that some variants of the coronavirus may require an update in mitigation strategy.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary School, participates in her virtual classes as her mother, Brittany Preston, background, assists at their residence in Chicago's South Side. Amid mounting tensions about reopening schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
The number of hospitalized patients in Arizona continues to decline, as the state health department reported 2,396 patients were in hospitals around the state on Thursday. That number is down from a pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, The Associated Press reported. Arizona's rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 6,184.3 on Jan. 28 to 2,758.6 on Thursday, the AP said. Over that same timeframe, the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 149.6 to 130. Arizona has reported more than 790,000 total cases and nearly 14,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 through the course of the pandemic.
India is falling behind on vaccinating its citizens while simultaneously receiving praise for selling and gifting vaccines to other nations across the world. India aims to inoculate one-fifth of its entire population by August, which would equate to 300 million people. Despite the nation’s goals, only 7.5 million frontline workers were vaccinated in the span of four weeks. At the current rate, Reuters reported it would take India years to reach its August goal. “Vaccination programs usually start off slow and then ramp up as logistic and operational issues are sorted out,” said Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at the Christian Medical College in Vellore. “In India, we are fortunate that supply of vaccines is not a rate-limiting step, but to meet the timelines set by the government, we will have to immunize somewhere between four and five times more people each day than we are doing today.”
Border restrictions have forced the Toronto Raptors to play the rest of their home games in Tampa, Florida, for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season. Weeks before the season started, the Raptors tried working with Toronto to find ways to play games at home, but had to relocate to the United States, according to ESPN. The Raptors said they hoped to play games in Toronto at some point this season, but have now said that won't be possible. In the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays also relocated to the United States last summer and played home games in Buffalo, New York, for the 2020 MLB Season. It is still not known if the Blue Jays will play in Buffalo or Toronto for the 2021 MLB season.
Europe's oldest citizen, French nun Sister Andre, celebrated her 117th birthday on Thursday fresh off overcoming a bout with COVID-19. Sister Andre, who went by Lucile Randon prior to joining a Catholic charitable order in 1944, tested positive for the virus on Jan. 16 in her retirement home in Toulon, located in southern France. According to Reuters, Sister Andre told France’s BFM television that she was not afraid of the illness. “No, I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die... I’m happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother,” she said. The oldest person in the world is Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who turned 118 on Jan. 2, Reuters reported. Watch the video below for more on Sister Andre and her recovery from the illness.
National drugstore chains such as CVS and Walgreens are now offering COVID-19 vaccines. According to CBS News, up to 20 retailers received supplies of the vaccines this week. The federal government is partnering with 21 national chains and independent networks to increase access to the vaccines across the country, CBS News reported. The pharmacies offering the vaccine do vary by state, but the CDC offers a complete accounting of which stores will have the vaccines available. Click here to see what stores have the vaccine in your state. On Friday, one of the first vaccinations to occur in a pharmacy took place at a Walgreens in Durham, North Carolina. Watch the video below for more.
More than 3,800 fatalities across the nation on Thursday were tallied by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, pushing the national death toll above the 475,000 mark. New cases ticked up slightly as well, with more than 105,000 new infections reported on Thursday, and Texas, which was dealt a heavy dose of winter weather on Thursday and is bracing for another shot of harsh conditions, remained the state where the most new cases are being detected. For more on how the coronavirus is spreading beyond the U.S., watch the video below.
A new COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne has prompted a "snap" five-day lockdown in the city and caused the Australian Open tennis tournament to bar fans from attendance. The tournament stopped several matches in progress and as fans were told to leave the arena by 11:30 p.m. Friday night, just 30 minutes before the lockdown was set to begin, Reuters said. Spectators had been told ahead of time that they would need to leave matches early. Fans who were attending Novak Djokovic's intense five-set match had to leave before it was completed. Several fans reportedly booed and shouted for refunds on their way out, Reuters said. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told reporters that players will need to enter a biosecure bubble Saturday morning and that fans would get refunded. The lockdown measures were announced by Victoria premier Daniel Andrews as the result of 13 new infections in Melbourne that are linked to the highly transmissible U.K. variant of the virus. Watch the video below for more.
Before the coronavirus erupted in the United States, weekly jobless claims had never topped 700,000 before. Last week, unemployment benefits fell slightly to 793,000 which continues to show evidence that job cuts remain high. Through the summer, the job market was showing signs of recovery but quickly stalled in the fall when coronavirus cases began to rise again. December and January saw employers cut 178,000 jobs, according to The Associated Press. In the week ending Jan. 23, about 20.4 million received unemployment benefits which is a sharp incline from the 17.8 million just one week prior. The jobless rate fell from 6.7% to 6.3% but while some are finding jobs, the rate also dropped due to people who stopped looking for jobs.
Gyms have been in and out of lockdown restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic, which has made a stable workout routine difficult for many people to accomplish. A new fitness mirror could be a game changer for working out from home, Bloomberg Quicktake reported. @mirror, a smart mirror built by Taiwanese company Johnson Health Tech, uses a 3D camera to provide customized feedback to the user. “The module detects joints on the human skeleton and when users make moves with their hands and feet or when they turn their body, the computing program determines whether the moves are poorly preformed,” Danny Chiang, the marketing director for Johnson Health Tech, said. The smart mirror can connect to the user's smartphone to stream workouts as well. “During the COVID-19, I think he most important is that you don’t want to touch other people and you don’t want to share a same space with other people,” CEO Jason Lo said. “So you can sue this Johnson @cycle, you can actually use it in your private home.”
The European Union and World Health Organization have committed to assisting poorer countries in the region in their mission to receive better access to coronavirus vaccines, Reuters reported. Over the next three years, the E.U. and WHO will collectively spend $48.48 million on bringing vaccines to poorer countries in the region. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine will benefit from the E.U. and WHO initiative. The initiative will focus on launching information campaigns, readiness, supplies and training for medical workers. “At this point, the overwhelming majority of European countries remain vulnerable,” WHO regional director Hans Kluge said. “Right now, its a thin line between the hope of a vaccine and a full sense of security.”
While defending the decision to extend Germany’s COVID-19 lockdown into March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the new strains of the coronavirus “may destroy any success” already achieved in keeping the pandemic in check, NPR reported.“We have to be extremely cautious that we don’t get into this exponential growth spiral again,” Merkel said, adding that the new variants of the virus could negate any success the nation has already had in fighting the pandemic. The new variants of the virus from Britain, South Africa and Brazil have already been detected in Germany. “I really support the fact that when it comes to further openings and reopening we’ve decided on the basis of these new mutations, not to give dates, but to give infection rates,” Merkel said.
The United States has purchased enough vaccine doses to vaccinate every American, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday. The announcement was made after the U.S. purchased 200 million more doses of the vaccine, 100 million of the Moderna vaccine and 100 million of the Pfizer vaccine, NBC News reported. Both companies are now contractually obligated to expedite 100 million doses by the end of May. ”We're now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July,” Biden said.
Los Angeles is temporarily closing five vaccination sites in the city due to a shortage of doses. Among the sites that are closing temporarily is the one at Dodger Stadium, which is one of the biggest vaccination sites in the country, The New York Times reported. According to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the city is on track to run out of Moderna vaccines for first doses by Thursday. The sites across the city will be closed on Friday and Saturday, and plans are in the works to reopen by Tuesday or Wednesday. “We’re vaccinating people faster than new vials are arriving here in Los Angeles,” Garcetti said. “I’m concerned as your mayor that our vaccine supply is uneven, it’s unpredictable and too often inequitable.” According to the latest CDC data, more than 46 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide with 5.1 million of those doses administered in California.
A joint statement from UNICEF and The World Health Organization is calling on world leaders to begin looking into vaccine strategies that would benefit people beyond the borders of their own nations. According to the statement, more than three quarters of all 128 vaccine doses that have been administered globally so far have been administered within just 10 countries that make up 60% of the global GBD. Nearly 130 countries across the globe that have a combined population of 2.5 billion people have yet to see one dose of the vaccine administered. Countries participating in COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) are preparing to begin receiving vaccines and healthcare workers in the countries have been trained for the vaccine. Despite their preparation, there is a shortage in vaccinations they are able to receive. WHO and UNICEF are asking countries that have already vaccinated their high-risk citizens and healthcare workers to being to share some vaccines through the COVAX program. They are also asking vaccine makers distribute the doses in an equitable way. “We need global leadership to scale up vaccine production and achieve vaccine equity,” the statement read. “COVID-19 has shown that our fates are inextricably linked. Whether we win or lose, we will do so together.”
Australian authorities are increasing contact tracing in the city of Melbourne as the number of coronavirus infections in a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel rose to 11, Reuters reports. Over a course of 24 hours, more than 22,500 tests were completed in the city as authorities worked to contain a possible outbreak of a coronavirus variant from workers at a Holiday Inn. Three new cases were reported Thursday, and all 11 cases were confirmed to be the variant of the virus that emerged in Britain. “Clearly, it is a very lively outbreak,” Victoria state’s COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said during a televised news conference. “We are at this stage reassured by the fact that all of these positives are emerging within the primary close contact field. We have a lot more work to do today, tonight and over the coming days.”
A routine court hearing over Zoom on Tuesday went viral and gave the internet a much-needed laugh. Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton joined a video conference of a civil forfeiture court hearing while using a cat filter. The filter made Ponton appear as a white fluffy kitten, "I'm here live. I'm not a cat," an exasperated Ponton said. The video was shared online by Judge Roy Ferguson and has now gained over 7.6 million views. Ponton has fielded calls from all over the world and has booked appearances for national television, according to The Associated Press.
“These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!” Ferguson said in a Twitter post linking the video. He also reminded people to turn filters off on Zoom, especially if a child used the computer before you log on for a meeting. Watch the video of the hilarious moment below.
A counterfeit N95 mask operation is being investigated by federal authorities, The Associated Press reported. Investigators are looking into fake 3M masks that were sold to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. The counterfeits were made by foreign manufacturers and are becoming increasingly difficult to discern from the authentic masks. Assistant director for global trade investigation, Steve Francis, says the masks are giving first responders a false sense of security. Lots of fraud and other activity has been spotted in regards to counterfeit masks. Scammers continue attempts to exploit hospitals and desperate people to make a profit from the pandemic. An increase in fake websites claiming to sell vaccines has caused worry to federal investigators. Investigators encourage medical facilities and workers to look at 3M's website for tips on how to spot fake masks.
Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, recently opened as a vaccination site to New Yorkers for the first time. Many residents waited anxiously to try and get a COVID vaccine appointment outside the stadium. Only 800 doses were available over a four day period despite the stadium being called a mega vaccination site, according to AFP. The city, which is running the center, has access to less vaccines than state-run locations which is causing the shortage. Marcos Franco was one of many who waited outside in the freezing cold. Franco got in line at 5 a.m. and it wasn't until five hours later he was told there are no vaccines left.
In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Dr. John Corman, the chief clinical officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, holds a sign that reads "Need Vaccine" to signal workers to bring him more doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 as he works at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Dr. Anthony Fauci believes April will be "open season" in the United States for vaccinations. Fauci was speaking on NBC's Today show and said the rate of vaccinations will accelerate in the coming months as supplies are boosted throughout the country. He said April will be open season because "namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.” He also said that herd immunity could be achieved by late summer as it will take "several more months" to inoculate adult Americans. Hear more from Fauci in the video below.
Last February, millions of people from around the country gathered for Mardi Gras in New Orleans during the start of the pandemic. A new study has revealed the celebration likely turned into a huge super spreader event, which led to 50,000 cases of COVID-19. Researchers from several colleges, including LSU Health Shreveport and Tulane University, said evidence showed Mardi Gras was likely a super spreader event, according to FOX. Over 30,000 pieces of each virus were studied, finding one successful introduction of the virus that led to nearly all of the early transmission in Louisiana. Its believed the virus was introduced into the state from domestic travel with the initial case probably coming from a person traveling from Texas, the study says. Domestic travel was largely unrestricted in February 2020, leading to the large volume of people.
Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey is embarking on his second quarantine of the last six months after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Wednesday. According to a statement from a spokesperson for Murphy, “Out of an abundance of caution, the governor will be canceling in-person events and voluntarily quarantining before resuming any in-person engagements.” The spokesperson said Murphy doesn’t actually meet the definition of “an exposed close contact,” but that his office is taking the measures simply out of caution. Murphy undergoes routine testing for COVID-19, and his latest test returned a negative result, the spokesperson said. This is the second time since October that Murphy has had to quarantine after someone close to him has tested positive for COVID-19, The Hill reported.
Several vaccination sites in Portland, Oregon, have been closed ahead of the city's biggest winter storm of the season so far. According to The Associated Press, Oregon Health & Science University said Wednesday it is closing its vaccine clinics due to the upcoming snow and frigid conditions. The university said it is rescheduling appointments including for “a large contingent of patients 80 and older,” the AP said. AccuWeather meteorologists say Portland could receive 6-12 inches of snow as the result of back-to-back storms that will slam the Pacific Northwest through Sunday.
Just north of 94,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the nation on Wednesday, continuing the recent downward trend. Total cases in the U.S. eclipsed the 27 million mark. Meanwhile, fatalities still remain high with more than 3,300 reported throughout the country over the previous 24-hour period, sending the overall death toll above 471,000. Texas, much of which is set for a helping of winter weather in the coming days, saw the biggest daily increase of new cases on Wednesday. For more data on how the virus is spreading, watch the video from Johns Hopkins University researchers below.
Coca-Cola saw recovery slow in the fourth quarter of 2020 caused by a new wave of coronavirus cases that impacted the United States. The resurgence caused a slump for the company that has continued into 2021. Coca-Cola released its financial guidance for the first time since the pandemic began, showing confidence that earnings this year are still expected to match or exceed 2019. Various companies have restrained from releasing any projections due to the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. Coca-Cola plans to roll out new products in the near future to improve sales, including an updated version of Coke Zero Sugar and a Hard Seltzer. The company remains optimistic that improvement will continue as vaccines roll out around the world.
People who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine can skip quarantine if they are exposed to someone infected with the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. “Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19,” the CDC said in updates to its webpage, CNN reports. “Vaccinated persons with an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they meet all of the following criteria,” the CDC added. Some reports say it's important to keep in mind that vaccinated people could still carry and spread the virus. People who have been vaccinated should still watch for symptoms for 14 days after they have been exposed to someone who is infected, the CDC said.
A poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 15% of Americans will certainly not and 17% will probably not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say the poll is discouraging as the U.S. tries to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus. Substantial skepticism still exists more than a month after the vaccination drive began, according to The Associated Press. Leading infectious disease scientist, Anthony Fauci, estimates 70% to 85% of the U.S. population must get the vaccine to stop the virus. The recent findings of new contagious variants of the virus makes getting vaccinated much more important. Studies have shown that any harmful side effects from a vaccine almost always materialize within 45 days. Clinical trials involving thousands of people were monitored for 60 days after the last dose.
The Biden administration announced plans to boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to states by 5% over the next week. Since President Joe Biden took office, the U.S. has seen increased vaccine distributions by 28%, or 11 million more doses per week, according to NBC News. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients applauded the work of the vaccine manufacturers for producing the high number of doses and added that the president has plans to use the Defense Production Act to get additional manufacturing equipment to Pfizer in order to further increase production.
Dr. Peter Ben Embarek from the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the coronavirus was extremely unlikely to have leaked from a lab in Wuhan. Embarek said the virus likely jumped from animals to people. "The introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research,” Embarek said in a press conference. The theory of the virus originating from a lab will not warrant future study due to the extreme unlikelihood, according to NBC News. Wuhan was the original site of the coronavirus when it first started spreading in 2019. China has continued to face heavy criticism due to allegedly downplaying the severity of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday that two masks are better at slowing the coronavirus spread than just one, but health officials haven't recommended it to everyone yet. A lab experiment was conducted by spacing two artificial heads 6 feet apart and checked how many covid-sized particles were transferred between them. Wearing a surgical or cloth mask blocked around 40% of the particles while wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask blocked 80%, according to The Associated Press. When both were wearing two masks, 95% of particles were blocked. One limitation of the study was researchers only used one brand of surgical masks and one kind of cloth mask, so further research has to be done to see if the findings work with other products. The CDC has said wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask can tighten the gaps around the edge of a mask that can let virus particles in.
Salesforce and other tech companies in Silicon Valley are changing the way they allow employees to work. According to a blog post forum the cloud computing company, the business said they will allow employees to choose one of three categories that dictate how often they want to return to the physical office to work in person, once it’s safe to do so. The three categories are flex, fully remote or office-based. The company said it expects most employees to choose the flex option, meaning they would come into the office one to three days per week, according to The Verge.
Other companies such as Facebook and Microsoft have announced permanent work-from-home policies with the exception for rare situations or work events. Salesforce chief people officer Brent Hyder wrote in the blog post that the company must adapt its culture to the employee experience, saying that “it no longer makes sense to expect employees to work an eight-hour shift and do their jobs successfully.”
Just like seasonal flu shots, people may receive a new COVID-19 vaccine each year, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said on Tuesday. Speaking to CNBC, Gorsky highlighted the virus mutations for that potential need, saying that each time the virus mutates, “it’s almost like another click of the dial… another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend off antibodies…”
Multiple other health and infectious disease experts have also said that the coronavirus has a high likelihood of becoming an endemic disease, one that remains present in communities at all times despite lower levels.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 10% of Americans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 9.8 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Vaccine shipment is expected to ramp up in the coming months to help bring the vaccine to more Americans after supply challenges have slowed vaccinations across the country. Some states have halted phase progression of the COVID-19 vaccine until March due to the severe shortage, according to CNN. Weekly vaccine supply is expected to get a boost weekly, the Biden administration said Tuesday.
For the third straight day, the United States saw fewer than 100,000 new coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This marks the first streak of at least three such days since late October for the nation. Infection rates are also on the steady decline in India, Russia and the United Kingdom, other countries ranked in the top five for most total cases.
From the start of spring training, Major League Baseball players, as well as other on-field staff, will be required to wear electronic tracing wristbands or face discipline for violations. “Every covered Individual must wear a Kinexon contact tracing device at all times while in club facilities and during club directed travel and while engaged in team activities, including group workouts and practices,” a 108-page operations manual manual says, according to The Associated Press. “Repeated failure to wear the devices or repeated failure to return the devices to the Kinexon device docking station may be a basis for discipline,” the manual reportedly says. The manual states violations of the MLB or club codes of conduct or of spring training home quarantine “are subject to potential discipline, including but not limited to suspension or forfeiture of salary for days spent away from the club while in mandatory self-isolation or quarantine resulting from the violation.”
San Francisco and other U.S. cities and counties are trying to ensure they target certain ZIP codes to vaccinate people in largely Black, Latino and working-class communities that have taken a big hit from COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Across the nation, states are struggling to distribute vaccines equitably as officials try to define what equity means, the Associated Press reported. Officials are debating what factors get someone to the head of the line: those in poverty, communities of color, their job or if they have a disability. In California, which has prioritized seniors and health care workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced a federal partnership for mass vaccination sites in Oakland and east Los Angeles, saying the locations were chosen to target working-class “communities that are often left behind.”
Natchez, Mississipi, is offering remote workers $6,000 to move to the area, buy a home and stay for at least a year, UPI reports. The city’s Shift South program is offering remote workers a one-time payment of $2,500 followed by a $300 monthly stipend for a year if they move to the city and buy a house worth at least $150,000, according to Mayor Dan Gibson. The workers will also be required to establish primary residency in Natchez. Currently, 30 slots are available for applicants who are employed as remote workers in the United States. Natchez is located on the Mississippi River, around 90 miles southwest of the state’s capital, Jackson, with a population of around 15,000.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York's entertainment venues may possibly be allowed to start reopening with the use of extensive COVID-19 testing. Coronavirus restrictions that have forced closures since March have devastated the live theater industry, including Broadway. The government would likely impose a cap on audience sizes, require every person to provide a negative COVID-19 test before entering and require proper air ventilation systems in theaters, CNBC reported. “Would I go see a play and sit in a playhouse with 150 people? If the 150 people were tested, and they were all negative, yes, I would do that,” Cuomo said during a press briefing. “I think reopening with testing is going to be the key.”
