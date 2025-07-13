Rounds of severe weather to rumble in the central US into midweek

Portions of the central United States will face more episodes of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail.

Severe weather brought a rare flash flood emergency and tornado warnings in parts of Iowa on July 11.

Clusters of thunderstorms will erupt and affect portions of the central United States into midweek, some of which can turn severe, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A pattern-changing cold front will collide with very warm and humid air to the south and east promoting daily severe weather risks across the region," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

On Monday, the severe weather zone will stretch from eastern Wyoming into Minnesota. A more concentrated zone of storms is anticipated across portions of North Dakota into far northern eastern Minnesota. Storms will be capable of bringing flash flooding, hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

"The severe risk comes just days after severe storms rattled portions of the northern Plains earlier in the week with numerous reports of damaging wind gusts and hail," adds Merrill.

By Tuesday, the risk for severe storms will shift a bit to the south and east stretching from Nebraska into Wisconsin. Hazards ranging from localized damaging winds and hail to flooding downpours can occur in any thunderstorm.

As thunderstorms cross highways, delays can occur for motorists. Similarly, as the storms approach airports in the region including the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, ground stops and flight delays may occur.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring two zones where severe storms could erupt.

The first zone stretches from far eastern Nebraska up into portions of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan including Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa and Marquette, Michigan. The primary hazard will be localized damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph.

A second zone of severe thunderstorms is expected from portions of eastern Colorado into southern Nebraska and northern Kansas Wednesday evening and night. Any thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts.

