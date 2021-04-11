Spring erased; Winterlike conditions set to spill into the central states
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 11, 2021 1:02 PM EDT
A few possible waterspouts were reported near Panama City Beach, Florida, on April 10, after tornado warnings were issued in the area.
A surge of Arctic air that smashed record low temperatures in Alaska late this past week is diving southward into the Lower 48, and will bring a return of winterlike conditions across the center of the country in the coming days.
Temperatures have soared to late-spring levels in recent days across the Plains, which will make the upcoming surge of chilly weather that much more dramatic. Temperatures that rose into the 70s and 80s F in places like Denver; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Amarillo, Texas; will fall 20 to 30 degrees short of what was observed in early April.
Along with the surge of cold air, snowflakes will make a return into the forecast early this week across the northern Plains. By Sunday night, A cold rain is expected to transition into wet snowflakes in places like Grand Forks, North Dakota.
A blustery north-to-northwest wind will also go hand-in-hand with the surge of colder air across the Plains early this week, making the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures® feel even colder than what the thermometer will register.
The gusty winds may result in difficult travel conditions along Interstate 90 in South Dakota on Monday, especially for high-profile and lightweight vehicles. Because of the ongoing drought conditions, areas of blowing dust and even an elevated brush fire risk are also expected.
The windy conditions will begin to ease up across the Plains by midweek, however, the chilly air will continue to remain in place and expand across the center of the country.
The early week round of snow across the northern Plains will not be the only round of snow across the center of the nation to speak of this week. A storm system that will dive into the Northwest by midweek is expected to spread a cold rain and even some accumulating snow across portions of the Rockies, Front Range and High Plains.
While most of the accumulating snow will be limited to mountainous areas through the day on Wednesday, the storm is expected to drag cold enough air along the Front Range by Wednesday night, possibly leading to a few travel issues along Interstate 25 in Colorado and Wyoming before the Thursday morning commute.
Snow may continue to expand eastward into the Plains during the day on Thursday. The Black Hills of South Dakota and western Nebraska may also be included in this late-season round of snowfall. While major snowfall totals aren't expected from this storm, it will prove to be a nuisance for any residents itching to get their gardens or farm work started for the season.
The back-to-back storm systems through midweek across the Rockies and Plains will act to keep below-average temperatures in place through much of the upcoming week. Looking even further out into the upcoming weekend and early next week, the cooler-than-average conditions may try to remain in place. It may take until mid- to late week next week for temperatures to finally rebound and climb to above-average levels.
Although many residents across the Plains may be becoming tired of the cold weather, the chilly conditions will keep the threat of severe weather out of the picture this week. In what can typically be a very active time period for severe weather across the Plains, this will come as good news to residents knowing that severe thunderstorms will remain at bay over the coming days.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Spring erased; Winterlike conditions set to spill into the central states
By Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 11, 2021 1:02 PM EDT
A few possible waterspouts were reported near Panama City Beach, Florida, on April 10, after tornado warnings were issued in the area.
A surge of Arctic air that smashed record low temperatures in Alaska late this past week is diving southward into the Lower 48, and will bring a return of winterlike conditions across the center of the country in the coming days.
Temperatures have soared to late-spring levels in recent days across the Plains, which will make the upcoming surge of chilly weather that much more dramatic. Temperatures that rose into the 70s and 80s F in places like Denver; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Amarillo, Texas; will fall 20 to 30 degrees short of what was observed in early April.
Along with the surge of cold air, snowflakes will make a return into the forecast early this week across the northern Plains. By Sunday night, A cold rain is expected to transition into wet snowflakes in places like Grand Forks, North Dakota.
A blustery north-to-northwest wind will also go hand-in-hand with the surge of colder air across the Plains early this week, making the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures® feel even colder than what the thermometer will register.
The gusty winds may result in difficult travel conditions along Interstate 90 in South Dakota on Monday, especially for high-profile and lightweight vehicles. Because of the ongoing drought conditions, areas of blowing dust and even an elevated brush fire risk are also expected.
The windy conditions will begin to ease up across the Plains by midweek, however, the chilly air will continue to remain in place and expand across the center of the country.
The early week round of snow across the northern Plains will not be the only round of snow across the center of the nation to speak of this week. A storm system that will dive into the Northwest by midweek is expected to spread a cold rain and even some accumulating snow across portions of the Rockies, Front Range and High Plains.
While most of the accumulating snow will be limited to mountainous areas through the day on Wednesday, the storm is expected to drag cold enough air along the Front Range by Wednesday night, possibly leading to a few travel issues along Interstate 25 in Colorado and Wyoming before the Thursday morning commute.
Snow may continue to expand eastward into the Plains during the day on Thursday. The Black Hills of South Dakota and western Nebraska may also be included in this late-season round of snowfall. While major snowfall totals aren't expected from this storm, it will prove to be a nuisance for any residents itching to get their gardens or farm work started for the season.
The back-to-back storm systems through midweek across the Rockies and Plains will act to keep below-average temperatures in place through much of the upcoming week. Looking even further out into the upcoming weekend and early next week, the cooler-than-average conditions may try to remain in place. It may take until mid- to late week next week for temperatures to finally rebound and climb to above-average levels.
Although many residents across the Plains may be becoming tired of the cold weather, the chilly conditions will keep the threat of severe weather out of the picture this week. In what can typically be a very active time period for severe weather across the Plains, this will come as good news to residents knowing that severe thunderstorms will remain at bay over the coming days.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo