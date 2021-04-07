Colorado cultural site named latest Dark Sky Park
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Apr. 8, 2021 11:56 AM EDT
International Dark Sky Week takes place from April 5 to April 12, an annual movement promoting the conservation of the dark sky and raising awareness of light pollution.
A star-studded canvas painted by the universe sounds like the description of a piece of art, but this is exactly what can be seen from a handful of locations spread around the globe on a nightly basis.
It was a breathtaking sight like this that inspired the creation of International Dark Sky Week in 2003, an annual event with the goal to preserve the night sky. This year, the event is being held from April 5 through April 11.
“An American high school student, Jennifer Barlow, launched the first dark sky week so that anyone could see the night sky in all its glory, free of light pollution, just as our ancestors saw a little over 150 years ago,” Ruskin Hartley told AccuWeather.
Harley is the executive director of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), a group that works to preserve the pure darkness of the night sky for future generations.
Light pollution from cities, towns and highways is the biggest threat to the night sky and can influence the sky conditions 100 miles away, making it harder to see dim stars and the Milky Way itself.
“Today, 83% of people on the planet live under a light-polluted sky,” Hartley said. “It may seem harmless, but light pollution has far-reaching consequences for all living things.”
This long exposure photo shows vehicles driving through Zion National Park at night underneath a stary sky. (Photo/Bettymaya Foott)
Birds are one of many types of animals that can be harmed by light pollution, especially around bigger and brighter cities.
This year, the Philadelphia skyline went dark to help birds migrating through the area after nightfall on April 1. Not only did this help the birds find their way naturally, but it likely saved the lives of thousands of birds. On Oct. 2, 2020, more than 1,000 migrating birds flew into lit buildings in Philadelphia.
With so many people living under a light-polluted sky, the IDA has worked with countries around the world to establish areas that are protected from the far-reaching city lights known as Dark Sky Parks. There are more than 100 International Dark Sky Parks worldwide, Hartley told AccuWeather.
“Little did we know on the occasion of the first International Dark Sky Park designation in 2007 that in less than 15 years we would designate 100 such sites around the world,” Hartley said.
These incredibly dark locations may be far away from major cities, but they are not necessarily hard to access with the list including some popular national parks across North America such as the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Death Valley in California.
In these certified parks, onlookers can easily see the Milky Way glow in a sea of a billion stars, a spectacular sight that many people have never witnessed due to light pollution.
The Milky Way and the moon glowing over a vast canyon with wildfire smoke on the horizon. (Photo/ Bettymaya Foott)
At the start of 2021’s rendition of International Dark Sky Week, Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado became the 100th dark sky park established, followed by several more as the week continued. This is less than 100 miles away from Natural Bridges National Monument, the first Dark Sky Park that was ever established.
“This recognition is the result of great work accomplished by employees of Mesa Verde National Park and the Mesa Verde Museum Association," said Park Superintendent Cliff Spencer. “National parks are some of the best places in America to see a breathtaking array of stars, planets, and neighboring galaxies.”
The National Park Service has adopted the phrase “half the park is after dark” with dark sites like Mesa Verde in mind.
Travelers that visit the park in southwestern Colorado can explore the ancient architecture and cultural significance of the region by day, including the cliff dwelling created by the Ancestral Pueblo people hundreds of years ago. Visitors can then experience all that the heavens have to offer after nightfall.
The reflection of the night sky can be seen in a lake near the base of a mountain. (Photo/ Bettymaya Foott)
On Wednesday, April 7, the IDA announced that Natural Bridge State Park and Sky Meadows State Park, both located in Virginia, were awarded the International Dark Sky Park designation. Virginia now is home to five Dark Sky Parks, more than any other state across the eastern U.S.
Skywatchers that travel to a certified Dark Sky Park do not need any fancy equipment like a telescope to enjoy the night sky, although a warm coat and a cup of coffee may help.
Harley recommends that first-time visitors to a dark sky park should find a place to spend a few hours at the end of the day. They should arrive in time to watch the sun set and over the course of time watch the stars and planets slowly appear as the sky turns dark.
“Many parks offer regular star parties where in about an hour you will get a tour of the cosmos,” Hartley added.
Even without the help of a guided tour of the night sky from an astronomer, simply heading to a light-free area of the park and looking up can offer a glimpse into the universe and, for some, the first opportunity to see the Milky Way.
