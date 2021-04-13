Mother Nature to unload a shot of mid-April snow across the Rockies
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Apr. 13, 2021 9:39 AM EDT
A storm dropped mid-April snow from Saskatchewan and Manitoba to North Dakota and Minnesota on April 12, especially affecting the Canadian Prairies.
A dramatic change in the weather pattern is erasing what's been a milder start to April across the Intermountain West, and AccuWeather meteorologists say a developing storm system will allow winter to make its presence felt in an even bigger way.
Temperatures across Colorado, Wyoming and Utah have averaged around 3-5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal so far in April. In fact, cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City were hovering around 80 degrees just over a week ago. Average temperatures typically range from near 30 F in Yellowstone National Park to nearly 60 F in Salt Lake City and Denver during the first half of April.
However, this seasonable trend will come to an end this week as the jet stream continues to plunge south across the western United States. Temperatures have already been trending lower to start the week.
The core of the cold air will cause temperatures across the northern and central Rocky Mountains to drop to 15-25 degrees below normal into the second half of the week.
This southerly push in the jet stream will also cause a storm system to swing from western Canada into the western U.S. throughout the day Tuesday.
Chilly air, which tends to be drier than warmer air, and expansive drought conditions over the West will force the storm to pull in moisture from other locations to fuel any precipitation.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the storm settles over the center of the region Tuesday it will be able to pull in moisture from a storm spinning over the Great Lakes region as well as the Gulf states, allowing areas of rain and snow to develop.
While areas of rain develop across Nevada and Utah Tuesday, snow will fall across Colorado and into northern Utah and southern Wyoming.
Snow will then begin to build north across Wyoming and into Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska through Wednesday and Thursday.
Snow levels are expected to drop to around 5,000-7,000 feet across much of this region. However, farther south and west in Colorado, snow levels can linger closer to 9,000 feet. This can still cause hazardous travel conditions on some mountain passes, including Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.
More widespread slippery travel conditions, closed roads and other travel disruptions are expected across the portions of the Rocky Mountains and High Plains where snow levels will be lower.
The heaviest snow will be largely confined to the highest elevations of Wyoming and Colorado, where up to a foot of snow can accumulate. This is also the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches to occur.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snowfall totals may fluctuate in some locations, especially in Denver and along the High Plains.
Factors such as the exact track of the storm, the amount of moisture it draws in and how far south the cold air digs could impact the snowfall in Denver, where precipitation is expected to be a mix of rain and snow for most of the storm.
Since 2000, Denver has averaged about 4.8 inches of snow for the month of April, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
"Denver is actually coming out of its second-snowiest and second-wettest March in the history of the city," Gilbert said. Last month, the city recorded a whopping 34 inches of snowfall, and was about an inch away from topping the record of 35.2 inches from March of 2003, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Twitter.
This storm may bring an area of heavy snowfall, and even blizzard conditions, to western Kansas and Oklahoma Friday as it begins to emerge from the Rocky Mountains.
By the weekend, this storm could add to the soggy pattern that is setting up across the Southeast.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Mother Nature to unload a shot of mid-April snow across the Rockies
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Apr. 13, 2021 9:39 AM EDT
A storm dropped mid-April snow from Saskatchewan and Manitoba to North Dakota and Minnesota on April 12, especially affecting the Canadian Prairies.
A dramatic change in the weather pattern is erasing what's been a milder start to April across the Intermountain West, and AccuWeather meteorologists say a developing storm system will allow winter to make its presence felt in an even bigger way.
Temperatures across Colorado, Wyoming and Utah have averaged around 3-5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal so far in April. In fact, cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City were hovering around 80 degrees just over a week ago. Average temperatures typically range from near 30 F in Yellowstone National Park to nearly 60 F in Salt Lake City and Denver during the first half of April.
However, this seasonable trend will come to an end this week as the jet stream continues to plunge south across the western United States. Temperatures have already been trending lower to start the week.
The core of the cold air will cause temperatures across the northern and central Rocky Mountains to drop to 15-25 degrees below normal into the second half of the week.
This southerly push in the jet stream will also cause a storm system to swing from western Canada into the western U.S. throughout the day Tuesday.
Chilly air, which tends to be drier than warmer air, and expansive drought conditions over the West will force the storm to pull in moisture from other locations to fuel any precipitation.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the storm settles over the center of the region Tuesday it will be able to pull in moisture from a storm spinning over the Great Lakes region as well as the Gulf states, allowing areas of rain and snow to develop.
While areas of rain develop across Nevada and Utah Tuesday, snow will fall across Colorado and into northern Utah and southern Wyoming.
Snow will then begin to build north across Wyoming and into Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska through Wednesday and Thursday.
Snow levels are expected to drop to around 5,000-7,000 feet across much of this region. However, farther south and west in Colorado, snow levels can linger closer to 9,000 feet. This can still cause hazardous travel conditions on some mountain passes, including Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.
More widespread slippery travel conditions, closed roads and other travel disruptions are expected across the portions of the Rocky Mountains and High Plains where snow levels will be lower.
The heaviest snow will be largely confined to the highest elevations of Wyoming and Colorado, where up to a foot of snow can accumulate. This is also the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches to occur.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snowfall totals may fluctuate in some locations, especially in Denver and along the High Plains.
Factors such as the exact track of the storm, the amount of moisture it draws in and how far south the cold air digs could impact the snowfall in Denver, where precipitation is expected to be a mix of rain and snow for most of the storm.
Since 2000, Denver has averaged about 4.8 inches of snow for the month of April, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
"Denver is actually coming out of its second-snowiest and second-wettest March in the history of the city," Gilbert said. Last month, the city recorded a whopping 34 inches of snowfall, and was about an inch away from topping the record of 35.2 inches from March of 2003, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Twitter.
Related:
This storm may bring an area of heavy snowfall, and even blizzard conditions, to western Kansas and Oklahoma Friday as it begins to emerge from the Rocky Mountains.
By the weekend, this storm could add to the soggy pattern that is setting up across the Southeast.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo