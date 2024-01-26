Ice jam flooding causes evacuations in Wilmington, Illinois

Chunks of ice the size of small boulders piled up in Wilmington, Illinois, forcing evacuations as the ice from a clogged river spewed onto shore.

River ice and rain are causing flooding on the Kankakee River in Wilmington, Illinois, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago, according to ABC7 Chicago's Stephanie Wade.

Police told residents to be prepared to take action, including evacuation if necessary, after the river rose at least 3 feet overnight. More than a dozen people were evacuated Friday morning.

"The ice jam on the river has not fully broken, and there is the potential for flooding throughout the day as ice begins breaking apart at a rapid pace," Will County Emergency Management Agency said.

An ice jam has damaged a road in Wilmington, Illinois on the morning of Jan. 26, 2024. (Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers)

"It's just really a freak incident, a combination of the ice and water at the same time. Warm weather coming in at once. It's not usually 50 in January and February," said Marvin Mack, Papa's Pickins Antique Shop owner on North Water Street in Wilmington.

Videos showed downtown flooded, roads buckling with ice, the ice jam on the river, and cars and homes surrounded.

An ice jam has flooded homes in Wilmington, Illinois on the morning of Jan. 26, 2024. (Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers)

