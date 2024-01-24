Texas alligator makes snout hole in frozen pond to survive winter

From Texas to North Carolina, alligators could be seen with their snouts stuck just above the water while frozen in place in a form of cold-weather hibernation.

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Texas wildlife rescue center shared video of an alligator poking its snout through the ice so it can survive in a frozen pond.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows a resident alligator at Gator Country in Beaumont with its body under the ice, but its snout sticking up through a small hole.

Gator Country owner Gary Saurage explains in the video that the gator's seemingly unusual position is normal winter weather behavior for the cold-blooded animals.

Alligators in freezing temperatures go into a state of brumation, a cold-blooded animal's version of hibernation.

"His heart is beating three beats per minute," Saurage says in the video. "Folks, that's amazing. That's how alligators survive in the ice."