Water is very important to weather. Water evaporates from puddles, lakes and oceans. As that water vapor rises up in the air, it cools and condenses and forms clouds. Rain, snow and thunderstorms will follow if there’s enough moisture. What we just described is the water cycle!
⭐️ April 2 - Gold Star: AccuWeather School’s hurricane name list
Your homework last week was to come up with a new list of hurricane names – here are the top names that we received:
Everyone who sent in suggestions gets a gold star, and this list should make Steve below happy. That’s also the reason Kristina is on the list for this AccuWeather School Teacher!
I hope for for at least once on my lifetime there will be STEVE on the hurricane name list. Keep in mind I hope we never get to letter S that hurricane season. Still waiting on the invite. 🤣🌀 #AccuWeatherSchool
Adult supervision is definitely required, and you should do this experiment with a fire extinguisher handy and away from flammable or loose items (such as cloth window curtains).
It’s bad enough when a massive wildfire is burning, but it gets even worse when the fire begins making its own weather. Firenadoes, fire storm clouds and gusty winds all can be created when the very hot air within a wildfire quickly rises up from the ground.
Air doesn’t just rise and leave a blank space – more air comes in to fill that gap. The faster the air rises (and it rises really fast in a wildfire), the windier it gets as the air following behind has to speed up.
Worse than that, the air isn’t sweeping in from one direction. It comes from all sides of the fire. All that twisting and spinning the air does causes a firenado to form. You guessed it, that’s a tornado made out of fire – talk about a scary sight!
📚 March 30 - Study Hall: December snow pile is finally gone!
Did you know that 3,160 tons of water flows over Niagara Falls every second? That’s 75,750 gallons of water per second over the American and Bridal Veil Falls, and 681,750 gallons per second over the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, according to our friends at the Niagara Falls State Park.
Think about that – look at the gallon of milk in your refrigerator, imagine 681,750 of those filled with water going over the Horseshoe Falls every second. That’s a lot of water!
Image by LuisValiente/Pixabay
Now picture this – since this is history class and not math class – imagine the mighty falls being reduced to a trickle of water. That actually happened in late March way back in 1848. Big chunks of ice from Lake Erie created a temporary dam, blocking water from reaching the falls.
If you’ve been to Niagara Falls, you have heard the thunderous roar as the water rushes over the falls. Think of how eerily quiet it would have become with the ice jam in place and the falls halted.
It also turned into a treasure hunt for people since they were able to get to the bottom of the river and retrieve items that had been lost!
The ice jam broke free nearly 40 hours later – returning Niagara Falls to its mighty self again.
📓 March 23 - Homework: Create a new hurricane list of names
It’s time to put on your thinking caps – we have to come up with a new list of hurricane names to use!
Out of the nearly 50 different names we received, Dominic amassed the most votes. Damien, Donald and Dexter were other popular names – and guess what, the name Dexter was chosen to replace Dorian starting in 2025.
📓 March 19 - Homework: Balance an egg on its end any day of the year!
Do you think that we are giving you this homework because it’s around the equinox? One common piece of folklore you hear is that it can only be done on the equinox, which is the first day of spring or fall. However, you can get an egg to stand on its end any day of the year!
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski was able to stand an egg on its end on April 24, 2020, way after the vernal equinox.
To complete your homework, you just need a lot of patience, concentration and a really solid surface (and permission from your parents in case you make a mess!).
One thing that is balanced on the equinox: the amount of daylight and darkness. These are the only two days of the year where day and night are about equal as the sun’s rays are directed at the equator.
🌎 March 19 - History Class: Why is the Earth tilted on its axis?
You may know that we have seasons because Earth is tilted on its axis – but, how’d Earth get that tilt in the first place? Let’s find out below:
If it wasn’t for Theia slamming into Earth and knocking it off balance, you would experience the same type of weather year-round. The direct rays of the sun would be aimed at the equator and never shift to allow the areas that get snow in the winter to wear flip-flops and shorts in the summer.
Because Earth is tilted at 23.5 degrees, the direct rays of the sun shift through the year as Earth revolves around the sun.
During the solstice in June, the sun’s most direct rays are aimed at the Tropic of Cancer – leading to summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.
It’s winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere when the sun’s direct rays are aimed at the Tropic of Capricorn on the solstice in December.
There are two times during the year when the sun’s rays are aimed at the equator – that is happening right now with the vernal equinox (first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere) and will again on the autumn equinox!
📝 March 16 - Pop quiz! What planet is the hottest in our solar system?
Did you guess Mercury since it’s the closest planet to the sun? Temperatures can soar to 800 F during the day on Mercury, but Venus is even hotter – and is the correct answer!
“Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system due to an extreme greenhouse effect (its atmosphere is mostly all carbon dioxide),” AccuWeather Digital Journalist and Meteorologist Brian Lada said. “Temperatures can rise above 850 F!”
What planet gets the prize for being the coldest? Brian said that’s Uranus. Temperatures in this atmosphere of this blue planet can plummet under minus 370 F.
➗ March 16 - Math class: You would still be a baby on other planets
AccuWeather School is taking a field trip to our solar system to learn which planets are the worst for birthday parties.
If you are 12 years old with a birthday in mid-March, this is how old you would be on the other planets:
Mercury - 50 years old
Venus - 19.5 years old
Mars - 6 years old
Jupiter - 1 year old
Saturn - You wouldn’t turn 1 until Aug. 30, 2038
Uranus - You wouldn’t turn 1 until March 20, 2093
Neptune - You wouldn’t turn 1 until Dec. 30, 2173
You get a year older for every trip around the sun you take with Earth. Since Earth is roughly 93 millions away from the sun, it takes Earth just over 365 days to make that trip.
Mercury is closest to the sun at a distance of 35 million miles, so you would celebrate a birthday every 88 days! Neptune is 2.8 billion miles away – the planet that’s farthest from the sun in our solar system. It takes 60,190 Earth days for Neptune to make one trip around the sun – not good news if you like eating birthday cake!
Special thanks to AccuWeather’s Erik Austin and the Exploratorium Museum for helping to calculate your new ages!
📝 March 12 - Pop quiz! Can ocean water freeze?
For most, when standing along the ocean with snow covering the sand, they will see that the waves will keep crashing onto the beach. You may think that the air is cold enough for the ocean to freeze, but why doesn’t it? One of the main reasons is why you don’t drink seawater – it’s very salty!
At what temperature does water freeze? If you said, "32 degrees Fahrenheit or 0 degrees Celsius," you get a gold star! In the ocean, there is enough salt to drop the temperature at which the ocean will freeze down to 28.4 F, or 2 below zero C. At the beaches most of us visit, the air doesn’t get that cold long enough for the ocean to freeze – and the never-ending waves also keep the ocean from freezing as fast as lakes and ponds near your home.
📓 March 12 - Homework: Police need your help! Solve the snowy footprint case
The police have a case that they need a forensic meteorologist to help with – one that involves a snowy footprint. Let’s get the details from AccuWeather’s Senior Forensic Meteorologist Steve Wistar:
So what do you think – did the police have the right shooter? Or what do you think happened to the snowy footprint as the air got warmer? Here’s Steve with the answer:
⭐️ Gold Star Time: Everyone gets a gold star for their hard work solving the case from Steve. Being a weather detective isn’t easy. It takes a lot of time to look at all of the information, but forensic meteorologists can provide that last piece of the puzzle to put a bad person in jail or settle arguments.
Forensic meteorologists dive into past weather information and go to court to give their expert opinions. That means sitting in the witness stand and being ready to answer hard questions from lawyers.
How about this scary sight – floating piles of fire ants that appear during and after floods? The fire ants ride out floods on their own rafts. They may be tiny ants, but they can cause painful bites to you if you run into them – ouch!
A large fire ant raft. (Flickr Photo/Maggie)
🔬 March 9 - Weather Lab: Fleas in the snow??
Look at this photo below – if you walk past a snow pile looking like this, what would you think? That it was cinders or dirt that turned the snow black, and snow that we definitely don’t want to eat!
Photo provided by Tim Gale
Let’s zoom in on that snow pile – check out what those black spots really are:
Photo provided by Tim Gale
Woah – those black spots have legs and antennas. What you are looking at are snow fleas!
They have six legs like insects, but they don’t have wings and have a spring-like belly. That allows them to bounce up quickly into the air, much like a flea would jump.
What also makes snow fleas unique is that they are out and about in the winter. Most insects and bugs escape to warmer weather or burrow into the ground or trees and hibernate. Snow fleas create their own antifreeze, allowing them to run around in the snow! Do you think that snow fleas have snowball fights?
One last thing about snow fleas – they are out in the spring, summer and fall. They are just harder to spot!
Additional experiments and reporting by Jason Nicholls.
AccuWeather School Spring Semester: Weeks 8-11
By Kristina Pydynowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 2, 2021 9:46 AM EDT
