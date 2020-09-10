Weather News
News / AccuWeather Ready
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Week 13
By Kristina Pydynowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 10, 2020 5:36 PM
📝 August 31 - True or False: Only head to your basement if there is a tornado warning
False! You may know to head to a basement or the lowest level of a home if a tornado warning is issued for your community, but what about a severe thunderstorm with really strong winds? You should also run downstairs like Ciao the cat does in the video below!
While straight-line winds will never produce the wind gusts that strong tornadoes will, powerful winds in severe thunderstorms can still do a lot of damage and harm people and animals. Think about semi-trucks that pass you on the highway. Straight-line winds are strong enough to overturn those big trucks – that shows how powerful winds are!
🛎 August 31 - Morning Bell: Best part of basements to keep you safe during tornadoes
A tornado warning has just been issued for your community – you rush to the basement or the lowest level of your home. That’s great!
However, where on that floor is the best place to go and stay safe? Let’s find out from AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Geoff Cornish:
One thing to definitely remember is that mobile homes are not a safe place to be during a tornado. In addition, have you seen videos of people pulling over on highways and riding out a tornado under an overpass? That’s actually one of the many tornado myths that we need to debunk – seeking shelter under an overpass is not safe!
(AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
Additional experiments and reporting by Jason Nicholls.
