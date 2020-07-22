Gonzalo became the earliest ever “G” named storm in the basin on Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of storms to beat out the historic 2005 hurricane season.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Trump warns crisis will 'get worse before it gets better'

The president gave his first press briefing on the pandemic in months and made a sobering admission. Plus, the CDC changed the amount of time it recommends COVID-19 patients should isolate for.