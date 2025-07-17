Curious Colorado bear rescued from storm drain

The bear was first spotted peeking out from beneath a manhole cover like a very confused Ninja Turtle.

The bear was spotted in the storm drain in Colorado Springs on July 10. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region were assisted by the city’s Public Works department who brought a key to open the storm drain’s cover, allowing the bear to escape to the trees.

A black bear in Colorado Springs learned the hard way that not all shady spots are created equal.

Wildlife officials rescued the adult male bear on Thursday, July 10, after he became trapped in a storm drain in the city’s Ivywild neighborhood. The bear was first spotted peeking out from beneath a manhole cover like a very confused Ninja Turtle.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear likely wandered into the city’s storm pipe system looking for shade or a cool place to rest and got turned around underground.

“This storm drain is connected to a series of pipes that open into a drainage area,” officials said. “The bear likely accessed the pipe for shade, following it to the location we rescued it from.”

Colorado Springs Public Works crews brought the key to open the storm drain cover, while wildlife officers stood back at a safe distance and let the bear make the next move. A video shared by the agency shows the bear cautiously poking his head out of the hole, giving the world a quick look before climbing out and bolting for higher ground.

After emerging, the bear climbed a nearby tree, a safer and more familiar perch following his urban underground misadventure.

“Bears typically stay in trees until darkness when they feel safe to leave,” officials said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents to secure trash, avoid leaving food outside and call authorities if you spot a bear in a tight spot or unsafe location.

Bears are excellent climbers, swimmers and, as it turns out, explorers—but even they can get stuck.