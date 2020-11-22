⛹️♂️ Oct. 2 - Gym class: What can ice skaters tell us about hurricanes?
The strongest winds on Earth are typically found in tornadoes, hurricanes or even at the top of high mountains. Can you imagine wind speeds of 215 mph? That’s how fast the winds were in extremely powerful Hurricane Patricia in 2015 – the highest in any hurricane in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific oceans! Don’t forget the speed limit on most highways is either 65 or 70 mph.
Sept. 10 is the peak of hurricane season, but the most intense hurricane ever in the Atlantic happened in October – Hurricane Wilma. Have you heard of stories of Superstorm Sandy? That monster storm that even let some kids build snowmen spun up in late October.
If you live along the coast where hurricanes pose a danger in the summer, don’t let your guard down just because the calendar has switched to October!
🍳 Sept. 29 - Cooking class: Can you melt butter in a car, even though it’s fall?
It took a little longer than when we did this experiment in June, but the point is the same: Never underestimate the power of the sun. Even in the fall on comfortably warm days, cars can become dangerously hot when the windows are up.
Frost is not frozen dew, just like snow is not frozen rain (and freezing rain is real and can make your driveway and sidewalks very slippery!).
If there is something similar to freezing dew, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said that it would be rime ice.
Thumbnail image provided by AccuWeather Meteorologist Danielle Knittle.
🌎 Sept. 25 - History Class: Why do hurricanes never seem to threaten California?
There are beaches along the West Coast of the United States, but why do you never see hurricanes hit California as they do Florida, North Carolina or any states along the Gulf of Mexico or East Coast? The answer lies in the ocean.
This image, captured on Wednesday, Aug.19, 2020, shows Genevieve spinning just south of the southern tip of Baja California Sur, Mexico. (NOAA/GOES-West). Hurricanes frequently threaten Mexico, but dramatically weaken over the cooler water near California if they track northward.
It’s not just cool water that is the kryptonite for hurricanes, but also strong winds high above our heads. This weather phenomenon is called wind shear, and something as simple as birthday candles can help us understand why wind shear can put the brakes on a hurricane from forming and becoming a monster storm.
⛅️ Sept. 25 - Cloud scavenger hunt: Funnel cloud imposters in the sky!
The next time you see sunrise or sunset, pay close attention to where the sun is on the horizon – you will notice that it changes throughout the year. Also, grab your compass. It may surprise you that the sun doesn’t rise directly to the east and set directly to the west unless it’s the equinox (which Sept. 22 is). Let’s find out more:
📓 Sept. 22 - Homework: Try balancing an egg on its end
It’s officially fall in the Northern Hemisphere (and spring in the Southern Hemisphere) as the equinox occurred on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. What’s the equinox? That’s when the sun’s rays are aimed directly at the equator.
Around the equinox, which also happens around March 20-22 when spring starts in the Northern Hemisphere, the hours of daylight and darkness are about the same. Also, the sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west.
OK, back to your homework, why are we asking you to try and balance an egg on its end? Some people believe that the gravitational pull placed on the eggon the equinox allows it to remain upright throughout the day.
To complete your homework whether it’s the first day of fall or a month from now, you just need a lot of patience, concentration and a really solid surface (and permission from your parents in case you make a mess!).
It may be fall in the Northern Hemisphere, but don’t let your guard down for lightning – back on Sept. 19, 1992, a football player in Maryland was struck by lightning! Listen to the AccuWeather This Date in Weather History podcast to hear how the bolt of lightning smashed his helmet, but he wasn’t seriously hurt – talk about good luck!
Math class time – that leaves nearly 30 percent for the rest of the year. Thunderstorms rumble and scare us the most during the summer, but always run indoors as soon as you hear thunder anytime of the year!
Additional experiments and reporting by Jason Nicholls.
AccuWeather School Fall Semester: Weeks 4-5
By Kristina Pydynowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 22, 2020
So, what can ice skaters tell us about hurricanes? Think about the times when you’ve seen ice skaters twirl really fast – that’s a clue to how hurricanes can spin up really strong winds. Let’s find out more:
Additional experiments and reporting by Jason Nicholls.
