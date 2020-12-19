Brief end to persistent storminess in sight for Pacific Northwest
Updated Dec. 19, 2020 6:54 AM EST
Watch as this car quickly disappears under deep snow in Binghamton, New York, as captured in this time-lapse video. The National Weather Service reported the city received 42 inches of snow.
Periods of rain and snow have provided drought relief to portions of the Pacific Northwest for the better part of the past two weeks. Although it has been an active period, precipitation amounts have actually been slightly below normal as none of the systems have been particularly strong. By the middle of next week, the rain and snow is expected to temporarily cease altogether.
As one storm departed the Pacific Northwest on Friday night, another was on its heels. This system will be stronger than most that have dampened the region so far this month. Heavy rain is likely to soak the coasts of Washington and Oregon on Saturday night. In fact, the rain will be heavy enough to present the risk of flooding in locations such as Vancouver, Washington and Portland and Salem, Oregon. Flood watches currently stretch along much of the coast of Washington and northern and central Oregon.
"This weekend, flooding is possible in western Washington as rain totals add up from the widespread rainfall," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Another aspect of the system will be temperatures well above normal. This will cause rain to fall in many of the mountains, instead of the snow that is typical in December. Heavy rain falling on top of snow will also lead to a risk for flooding.
Rain will taper off by Sunday morning in Washington, but continue in Oregon. Even in Oregon, however, the intensity of the rainfall will decrease throughout the day.
The difference in pressure, known as the pressure gradient, between low pressure associated with these systems and high pressure farther east will create strong winds over the Rockies through the weekend.
Sunday night and Monday will feature another drenching in some of the same areas. Snow levels will initially start very high again before falling behind a cold front. A few inches of snow accumulation will be possible in the mountains.
Snow will push into the northern Rockies on Tuesday. In its wake, high pressure will build into the West. This will promote an end to the storm train for a few days, giving the Northwest a chance to dry out. Unfortunately, this will also mean no precipitation in other areas in the West still mired in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
The dry weather is expected to last through Christmas Eve, meaning that many places in the West will have three consecutive dry days for the first time since the beginning of December. However, indications are that the next disturbance will come ashore just in time for Christmas Day. Precipitation with that system will make it as far south as Northern California, and possibly central California.
