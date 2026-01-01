More wintry trouble ahead for Upper Midwest, interior Northeast through first weekend of 2026

As cold keeps its grip in the northeastern part of the United States, rounds of snow will continue to cause travel problems in portions of a dozen states into early next week.

In today’s Forecast Feed, Geoffery Cornish breaks down the weather ahead in the Northeast and the rain and snow threat in California.

The parade of clipper storms and frigid air from Canada will continue to cause wintry woes for travelers from the Great Lakes region to parts of the Northeast through this weekend and for the first day back to work and school for millions on Monday.

The persistent cold through the weekend and rounds of snow will put a smile in skier's faces. Many areas from the Upper Midwest to the interior Northeast will receive a new round of snow every 24 hours or less. Highway departments and private contractors will be busy keeping up with the frequent snow episodes.

Here are the snow and ice events in chronological order.

In the wake of the clipper storm and Arctic front that spread snow from northern Minnesota on Wednesday to the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts to New Year's morning, another clipper began to produce some snow in the Upper Midwest on New Year's Day.

That storm's steady snow will tend to dwindle as it rolls across the Northeast into Friday morning, but there will be enough to bring a fresh coating on some roads from southern Michigan and Ohio to West Virginia, western Maryland, western and central Pennsylvania, upstate New York and interior New England.

As has been the case with many of the clipper storms so far, the Great Lakes will enhance the snow a bit, and the lake effect will be energized in the wake of the clipper storm.

Following the clipper that exits the Northeast on Friday, yet another clipper storm will be hot on its heels. That quick-moving storm with its mainly light snow will extend from northern and central Michigan on Saturday to upstate New York, northern Pennsylvania and much of New England during Saturday night.

Most of the snow in this zone will range from a coating to an inch with up to 2 inches in a few locations. However, once again moisture from the Great Lakes can bring several inches near the shores from Lake Superior to Lakes Erie and Ontario.

Bands of lake-effect snow will kick up from later Saturday to early Sunday, mainly over the northern and eastern lakes.

In what should be the last clipper storm in the series before a pattern change takes place next week, a somewhat larger storm and precipitation shield will unfold from Sunday afternoon to early Monday around the Upper Midwest and then the Northeast from Monday to Monday night.

This particular storm and its snow and ice will ride ahead of a push of warmer air over the Plains and less-cold air in the Northeast.

Enough snow will fall from northern Minnesota to Michigan and on to upstate New York, northern Pennsylvania and New England to make for a new round of slippery roads.

In the zone from northern Minnesota to southern Wisconsin and possibly northeastern Illinois, a brief period of freezing rain may glaze some surfaces on Sunday afternoon and night. It is possible some locations in eastern Ohio, Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey receive the same on Monday. Conditions may be slippery enough to prompt school delays and cancellations in some cases.

Beyond early next week, the dip in the jet stream in the Northeast, which has been responsible for the waves of Arctic air, will retreat into Canada.

As this happens, air from the Pacific will move in with temperatures near to above the historical average.

Despite the less-cold conditions for much of next week, areas with snow cover that become wet from melting during the day may freeze at night, posing hazards for pedestrians and motorists, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

Daily treatment of sidewalks, parking lots and roads may be necessary.

