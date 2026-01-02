Storm to quench southeast US drought, with a wintry twist for parts of Virginia

A much-needed rainstorm will drift across the southeastern part of the United States into this weekend. However, just enough cold air will be around on the northern edge for a bit of snow.

A quick-developing storm will spread rain over part of the lower Mississippi Valley and the central Gulf coast into Friday night before moving off the southern Atlantic coast on Saturday night. On the northern edge of the rain, there will be some snow or a mix of snow, sleet and rain.

Much of the southeastern United States has been experiencing abnormally dry to drought conditions in recent months. While rainfall is not as critical this time of the year due to low water demands compared to the summer months, stretches of dry weather, combined with dry brush, increase the risk of wildfires when it is windy or when the temperatures climb above the historical average.

Birmingham, Alabama, has received 18% of its December rainfall with 0.86 of an inch falling, compared to the historical December average of 4.87 inches.

The storm into Saturday should help quench the dry conditions in Birmingham and many other parts of the Southeast states with a general 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of rain and locally higher amounts. Some areas may also receive less.

First round of severe storms possible on Saturday

On the storm's warmer side, some thunderstorms will become heavy, gusty and locally severe on Saturday. This includes portions of the Interstate 10 corridor, south of I-20 and east of I-65.

The greatest risk of localized severe weather will come from strong wind gusts of 50-60 mph. As is sometimes the case, a couple of the strongest storms could spark a brief tornado.

Storm will have a cold, wintry edge

On the northern edge of the storm, mostly over southern Virginia, the air will be just cold enough for snow and sleet to be mixed in.

In a worst-case scenario, a couple of inches of snow could fall in a very narrow zone that includes Blacksburg, Roanoke, Danville and Richmond, Virginia, from Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening and perhaps as far to the northeast as Salisbury, Maryland, and Wallops Island, Virginia, during Saturday evening. Stretches of highways in that region, such as Interstates 77, 81, 85 and 95 could become slippery.

Warm weather to return

“A break from the cold is on the way for the eastern half of the country during the first full week of 2026," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Carl Erickson said. "The jet stream is expected to lift north into Canada, allowing warmer air from the Pacific to spread eastward.”

In the Southeast, temperatures will rebound to 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above average with widespread highs in the 70s, and may even challenge record highs on a couple of days, as some of the summerlike warmth building in Texas is drawn in.

