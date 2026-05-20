Two hot car deaths reported in US within 48 hours

There have now been four hot car deaths in 2026 across the country as summer heat spreads across the U.S.

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A single, fleeting mistake can lead to life-changing tragedy when it comes to children in hot cars. When cars can turn deadly in minutes, here’s what you need to know.

Two hot car deaths were reported two days in a row across the United States this week as summer heat settles across most of the country.

On Tuesday, a 4-year-old girl died in Los Angeles after she was found in a vehicle in a driveway, according to local police. The next day, a 1-year-old was found dead inside a vehicle in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.

Safety group Kids and Car Safety said there have now been four hot car deaths in 2026. On average, around 40 children die in hot cars nationwide each year. In 2025, 37 children perished in vehicles.



Temperatures outside do not have to be summerlike for the temperatures inside a vehicle to quickly rise to life-threatening levels for a child or pet. At 80 degrees, the internal temperature of a car could hit 114 degrees within 30 minutes, according to NoHeatstroke.org.

The temperature was around 70 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles, while in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon, the temperature topped out around 90 degrees.



Automakers are still waiting on the final regulation to implement occupant detection technology into all new vehicles, after a 2021 provision was passed as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

