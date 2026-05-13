Pregnant hiker, dogs suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Florida trail, deputies say

The couple told dispatchers they had underestimated the heat and were running low on water with more than an hour left in their hike.

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A pregnant hiker, her husband and their three dogs were rescued on May 8, from the Juniper Prairie Wilderness in Florida, after experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion as well as low water supply.

A couple, including a pregnant woman, and their dogs were rescued from a Florida wilderness preserve after a hike on a hot day turned dangerous when they ran low on water, officials said.

Marion County Fire Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service responded May 8 to the Juniper Prairie Wilderness in the Ocala National Forest after receiving a call about a couple showing signs of heat exhaustion on the Florida National Scenic Trail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple told 911 dispatchers they had underestimated the heat and were running low on water with more than an hour left in their hike.

A woman suffering from heat illness is rescued from Ocala National Forest in Florida, on May 8, 2026 by Marion County deputies and fire rescue. (Image: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

High temperatures in Marion County ranged from 86 to 90 degrees on the day of the rescue. Humidity and sunshine could have contributed to even higher AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures.

“As temperatures and medical concerns escalated, Air-1 responded to help guide rescuers through the remote terrain and quickly located the group,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman, who was about 25 weeks pregnant, was showing obvious signs of heat exhaustion, deputies said.

After receiving IV fluids for dehydration, the couple and their dogs were safely evacuated from the wilderness area.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, a rapid pulse, dizziness, fatigue, cool, moist skin with goose bumps in the heat, muscle cramps, nausea and headache, according to the Mayo Clinic. If not treated quickly, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke, the most severe heat-related illness.

During heatstroke, the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles can be damaged, which can lead to serious complications or death.