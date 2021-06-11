Topsy-turvy weather forecast for Northeast
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 11, 2021 9:33 AM EDT
Streets flooded as thunderstorms brought heavy rain to parts of New York on June 8.
With the first heat wave of the season now in the rearview mirror, a slight change in the weather pattern is underway in the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists say a cooldown will make it feel like April rather than mid-June at times during the next several days.
The pattern into early next week will not bring the miserable and even cold conditions that ruined the Memorial Day weekend, but residents should be prepared for a number of ups and downs when it comes to changes in temperature.
After cooler air began to flow back into the Northeast on Thursday, Friday is likely to be the coolest day of June so far.
"Some coastal communities will fail to get out of the 60s on Friday, and most of the big cities along the I-95 corridor will only reach the low to mid-70s," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
Adding to the chill will be a good deal of clouds. Parts of upstate New York and northern New England will also have showers. Near the edge of the cool air will also be an area of showers and even some thunderstorms.
To begin to weekend, highs will be several degrees higher than they will be to end the week as the wind direction shifts.
"Most highs on Saturday will be in the mid- or upper 70s, which can be largely attributed to a shift in the wind away from the Atlantic Ocean," explained Babinski.
Most ocean temperatures off the coast of New England and the mid-Atlantic are only in the 50s and 60s during the early to middle part of June, and similar temperatures get brought over land when the wind blows off the ocean. The air is able to warm up a bit more farther inland, given increased distance away from the ocean.
Although Saturday will be warmer, it will not be a completely dry day.
"Cloud cover will be a limiting factor on how warm it can get on Saturday," said Babinski.
Sunday will feature similar temperatures. The conclusion to the weekend may feature a bit more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day and at night.
On Monday, the roller coaster will begin to go downhill as temperatures fall once again. This will be due to the jet stream diving southward. Meanwhile, the jet stream is expected to turn northward in the West which will allow temperatures to reach 115 in places like Phoenix.
The lower temperatures will first be experienced in northern New England, with widespread 60s in Maine. Much of the rest of New England will still be in the 70s, with 80-degree readings farther south.
By Tuesday, any 80s will largely be confined to locations such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Inland, 70s and some upper 60s are expected.
Much of the Northeast is likely to be in the 70s on Wednesday, with the highest elevations and northernmost locations only in the 60s. From Washington, D.C., southward, temperatures may still get into the lower 80s.
This will be a change from the heat that has been experienced so far this month and will put most places a bit below normal as summer approaches. The summer season officially begins at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
