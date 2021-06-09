19 motorists rescued from rapidly rising floodwaters across Richmond
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 9, 2021 10:33 PM EDT
After heavy bouts of rain fell over Richmond, Virginia, within a the span of only a few hours, the city's fire department responded to more than a dozen calls of vehicles in high water and rescued 19 people on Wednesday.
The Richmond Fire Department noted that most of the crews were dispatched between 4:27 and 5:22 p.m. EDT, and while 17 people were rescued around that timeframe, another two were rescued later that evening.
Video from the fire department shows a crew member helping a motorist from the roof of their car into an inflatable boat during one rescue. The floodwaters were nearly up to the hood of the car, completely submerging the front headlights.
"Richmond, Virginia, received a substantial amount of rain throughout the day Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Maxwell Gawryla said. "Interestingly, the rain was heavily localized with observations across the region ranging from around 1.3 inches to a whopping 3.34 inches at Richmond/Chesterfield County Airport."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
He added that this rainfall wasn't dispersed throughout the day but rather occurred over the course of four hours. More than half of the rainfall recorded at Chesterfield County Airport -- 2.87 inches -- fell between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., roughly aligning with the timeframe Richmond's fire department received their calls for rescue.
While the heaviest rain across Virginia had moved off the coast as of Wednesday evening, Gawryla said the situation will continue through the next few days.
"Deep moisture over the area through the rest of the week coupled with a few weak upper-level disturbances will allow for continued widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the state," Gawryla said. "This generally soggy pattern will start to change early next week when high pressure begins to build into the northeast and moisture is pushed out of the area."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
19 motorists rescued from rapidly rising floodwaters across Richmond
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 9, 2021 10:33 PM EDT
After heavy bouts of rain fell over Richmond, Virginia, within a the span of only a few hours, the city's fire department responded to more than a dozen calls of vehicles in high water and rescued 19 people on Wednesday.
The Richmond Fire Department noted that most of the crews were dispatched between 4:27 and 5:22 p.m. EDT, and while 17 people were rescued around that timeframe, another two were rescued later that evening.
Video from the fire department shows a crew member helping a motorist from the roof of their car into an inflatable boat during one rescue. The floodwaters were nearly up to the hood of the car, completely submerging the front headlights.
"Richmond, Virginia, received a substantial amount of rain throughout the day Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Maxwell Gawryla said. "Interestingly, the rain was heavily localized with observations across the region ranging from around 1.3 inches to a whopping 3.34 inches at Richmond/Chesterfield County Airport."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
He added that this rainfall wasn't dispersed throughout the day but rather occurred over the course of four hours. More than half of the rainfall recorded at Chesterfield County Airport -- 2.87 inches -- fell between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., roughly aligning with the timeframe Richmond's fire department received their calls for rescue.
While the heaviest rain across Virginia had moved off the coast as of Wednesday evening, Gawryla said the situation will continue through the next few days.
"Deep moisture over the area through the rest of the week coupled with a few weak upper-level disturbances will allow for continued widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the state," Gawryla said. "This generally soggy pattern will start to change early next week when high pressure begins to build into the northeast and moisture is pushed out of the area."
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo