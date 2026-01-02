Storm to quench southeast US drought, but can also bring damaging winds

A much-needed rainstorm will drift across the southeastern part of the United States this weekend. However, some thunderstorms embedded in the rain could turn severe.

A storm will spread rain and gusty thunderstorms across the Southeast before moving off the southern Atlantic coast Saturday night. On the northern edge of the rain, there may be some flurries and sleet mixed with the rain

Much of the southeastern United States has been experiencing abnormally dry to drought conditions in recent months. While rainfall is not as critical this time of the year due to low water demands compared to the summer months, stretches of dry weather, combined with dry brush, increase the risk of wildfires when it is windy or when the temperatures climb above the historical average.

Birmingham, Alabama, has received 18% of its December rainfall with 0.86 of an inch falling, compared to the historical December average of 4.87 inches.

The storm into Saturday night should help quench the dry conditions as many parts of the Southeast states are forecast to receive a general 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of rain and locally higher amounts. Some areas may also receive less.

Round of severe storms possible into Saturday night

On the storm's warmer side, some thunderstorms will become heavy, gusty and even locally severe into Saturday night. This includes portions of the Interstate 10 corridor, south of I-20 and east of I-65.

The greatest risk of localized severe weather will come from strong wind gusts of 50-60 mph. As is sometimes the case, a couple of the strongest storms could spark a brief tornado.

Storm will have a cold, wintry edge

On the northern edge of the storm, mostly over southern Virginia, the air will be just cold enough for a few flurries and sleet to be mixed in.

Fortunately, for those with weekend travel plans, even if any snow or sleet does occur, temperatures will be mostly above freezing, meaning no slippery roads or sidewalks are anticipated.

Warm weather to return

“A break from the cold is on the way for the eastern half of the country during the first full week of 2026," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Carl Erickson said. "The jet stream is expected to lift north into Canada, allowing warmer air from the Pacific to spread eastward.”

In the Southeast, temperatures will rebound to 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above average with widespread highs in the 70s, and may even challenge record highs on a couple of days, as some of the summerlike warmth building in Texas is drawn in.

