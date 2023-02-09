Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera perched atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii, captured a rare sighting of red sprites hovering above a distant thunderstorm on Feb. 5.

Hawaii offers incredible night sky views, making it an ideal location for telescopes to observe the night sky. On Feb. 5, 2023, a camera focused on the night sky over the Asahi-Shimbun and Subaru Telescope on the Big Island of Hawaii captured images of a rare weather phenomenon. A thunderstorm was rumbling in the distance behind the telescopes when multiple jellyfish-shaped lightning bolts called sprites appeared high in the sky.

Lightning sprites are much larger and more elusive than typical lightning during a thunderstorm. Unlike standard lightning flashes that are white and can strike the ground, sprites appear red or pink and extend upward over powerful thunderstorms, frequently reaching 30 to 56 miles (50-90 km) above the surface of the Earth. The Kármán line, which many scientists consider to be the edge of space, is 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth’s surface. Spites only last for a fraction of a second, making them incredibly challenging to witness.

Reports of sprite sightings date back hundreds of years but were not captured on camera until 1989. “Researchers from the University of Minnesota were testing a low-light TV camera for an upcoming rocket flight mission,” NASA explained. “By sheer accident, their camera captured the very first credible evidence for what we now call sprites.” Meteorologists have many unanswered questions about the formation of sprites since they are extremely difficult to observe and document. NASA has asked citizen scientists to file reports to help scientists study the electrifying phenomenon.