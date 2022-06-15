Pick your summer: Meteorological vs. astronomical vs. solar summer explained
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Jun. 15, 2022 10:15 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 15, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
Astronomical and meteorological summers start on different days. We explain what the difference is between the two different types of seasonal changes.
The holiday season in December is often labeled as "the most wonderful time of the year," but for outdoor enthusiasts and folks who love to soak in the sun, that title belongs to the summer months.
Memorial Day weekend is touted as the unofficial start of summer across the United States, but the official start of the season varies depending on whom you ask.
Typically, the June solstice is considered to be the official start to summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the season lasting until the autumnal equinox in September.
The sun rises as thousands of revelers gathered at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge, near Salisbury, England, to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, Saturday, June 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
The exact dates and times of the solstice and equinox vary year to year due to the Earth's imperfect orbit around the sun, but the solstice usually falls on June 20 or June 21 followed by the equinox on Sept. 22 or Sept. 23.
In 2022, the solstice occurs Tuesday, June 21, at 5:13 a.m. EDT, marking the start of astronomical summer. The season ends 93 days later on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT.
However, not everyone follows the same seasonal guidelines.
Weather forecasters view the seasons a little differently, consulting the calendar to determine the start of a new season rather than looking to Earth's orbit around the sun.
"Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar," NOAA explained.
Meteorological summer is exactly three months long, and starts on June 1 and lasts through Aug. 31 every single year.
"The length of the meteorological seasons is also more consistent," according to NOAA. "It becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes."
Solar summer is one of the lesser-known definitions of the season and is centered around the three-month period when the most amount of sunlight reaches the Northern Hemisphere. This takes place from May through July with the solstice occurring at the midpoint of the season.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
There is one more way to define summer, and it is not based on our sun or the calendar but rather on a star that is nearly 6 trillion miles away from Earth.
Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky and has the nickname of the dog star.
Between July 3 and Aug. 11, Sirius is in the same part of the sky as the sun, a time of the year that is known as the "dog days of summer."
It was once believed that the added starlight from Sirius in tandem with the light from our sun resulted in this six-week period being the hottest stretch of the entire summer.
While this is not the case and the light from Sirius does not impact the temperature on Earth, the nickname has stuck around and is still used by meteorologists as well as the general public today.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Astronomy
Pick your summer: Meteorological vs. astronomical vs. solar summer explained
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Jun. 15, 2022 10:15 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 15, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
Astronomical and meteorological summers start on different days. We explain what the difference is between the two different types of seasonal changes.
The holiday season in December is often labeled as "the most wonderful time of the year," but for outdoor enthusiasts and folks who love to soak in the sun, that title belongs to the summer months.
Memorial Day weekend is touted as the unofficial start of summer across the United States, but the official start of the season varies depending on whom you ask.
Typically, the June solstice is considered to be the official start to summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the season lasting until the autumnal equinox in September.
The sun rises as thousands of revelers gathered at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge, near Salisbury, England, to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, Saturday, June 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
The exact dates and times of the solstice and equinox vary year to year due to the Earth's imperfect orbit around the sun, but the solstice usually falls on June 20 or June 21 followed by the equinox on Sept. 22 or Sept. 23.
In 2022, the solstice occurs Tuesday, June 21, at 5:13 a.m. EDT, marking the start of astronomical summer. The season ends 93 days later on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT.
However, not everyone follows the same seasonal guidelines.
Weather forecasters view the seasons a little differently, consulting the calendar to determine the start of a new season rather than looking to Earth's orbit around the sun.
Image not to scale.
"Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar," NOAA explained.
Meteorological summer is exactly three months long, and starts on June 1 and lasts through Aug. 31 every single year.
"The length of the meteorological seasons is also more consistent," according to NOAA. "It becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes."
Solar summer is one of the lesser-known definitions of the season and is centered around the three-month period when the most amount of sunlight reaches the Northern Hemisphere. This takes place from May through July with the solstice occurring at the midpoint of the season.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
There is one more way to define summer, and it is not based on our sun or the calendar but rather on a star that is nearly 6 trillion miles away from Earth.
Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky and has the nickname of the dog star.
Between July 3 and Aug. 11, Sirius is in the same part of the sky as the sun, a time of the year that is known as the "dog days of summer."
It was once believed that the added starlight from Sirius in tandem with the light from our sun resulted in this six-week period being the hottest stretch of the entire summer.
While this is not the case and the light from Sirius does not impact the temperature on Earth, the nickname has stuck around and is still used by meteorologists as well as the general public today.
Continue reading:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo