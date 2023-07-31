Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket

The mysterious object that washed up on a beach in Australia has been identified, confirming the suspicions of many scientists.

Copied

July 31 (UPI) -- The Australian Space Agency said a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach earlier this month has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket.

The agency said on social media that the object found earlier in July on a beach in Green Head, Western Australia, is "most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle" launched by the Indian Space Research Organization.

We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).



The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by @isro.



[More in comments] pic.twitter.com/ivF9Je1Qqy — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 31, 2023

"The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, who will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties," the agency tweeted.

A U.N. agreement from 1968 requires recovered space debris to be returned to its country of origin.