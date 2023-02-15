On the heels of a storm bringing severe weather to parts of the South and Midwest, a second storm will deliver snow from the Rocky Mountains into the Upper Midwest. Overall, heavy snow will fall along a 1,200-mile stretch from Colorado to Michigan, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Areas in the central Plains and Midwest could receive up to a foot of snow through Thursday as the storm moves eastward, impacting the cities of Salina, Kansas; Des Moines, Iowa; Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Traverse City, Michigan. The AccuWeather LocalStorm Max™ snowfall total for this area is predicted to be 18 inches.
A winter storm dumped snow across the Rockies on Tuesday, hampering travel and leaving many stranded on roadways. Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby captured video of several vehicles that were spun out or stuck on the snow-covered roads near Idaho Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday. In Arizona, a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 17 was closed from Lake Montezuma to Flagstaff due to weather conditions on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Just northeast of Flagstaff, in Doney Park, Arizona, 15.8 inches of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service. In downtown Flagstaff, 8.7 inches of snow was reported. About 60 miles north of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in Los Alamos, 15 inches of snow fell on Tuesday. In Colorado, snowfall totals ranged from 25 inches in Wolf Creek Pass, a high-elevation pass, to 3.5 inches in downtown Denver.
Road crews near Idaho Springs, Colorado, worked to keep up with the declining conditions due to another winter storm on Feb. 14.
A broad band of light to moderate snow could be seen falling from the central and southern Rockies into the High Plains on Wednesday morning. As the heavy snow continues to hamper travel, dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com.
The second snowstorm of the week for the central U.S. was ramping up on Wednesday. Ahead of the storm, winter storm warnings were issued for locations from eastern Arizona all the way to northwestern Illinois. Winter weather advisories were also in place for a large swath of the country. AccuWeather forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall across six different states.
Farther north, in the eastern parts of the Dakotas and western Minnesota, blizzard warnings were in effect due to a separate storm system. This blizzard warning covered cities such as Fargo, North Dakota. A video posted to Twitter by Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow showed vehicles stranded on Interstate 94 about 10 miles west of Moorhead, Minnesota, early Wednesday amid fierce winds that were blowing heavy snow.
All modes of severe weather will be possible on Wednesday as a potent storm tracks across the nation’s midsection. While the severe weather threat will stretch from eastern Texas to the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, the greatest area of concern is just east of Interstate 30 in Arkansas to western Tennessee. Wind gusts in the strongest storms will range between 60 and 70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph possible.
Torrential downpours can suddenly reduce visibility for motorists and lead to flash flooding of streams and urban areas. “There is a threat of a few tornadoes being on the ground after dark on Wednesday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. As Wednesday night progresses, severe thunderstorms will advance eastward across Arkansas and Louisiana before reaching northwestern Mississippi, western Tennessee and the western part of Kentucky.
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are “watching” for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat of tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are “warning” you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch. Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now and eating them is happening very soon.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicTips to cope with winter weather