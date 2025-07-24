Tropical downpours from Gulf storm to reach Texas

Downpours capable of triggering localized flash flooding will spread into parts of Louisiana and Texas to end the week. A budding tropical rainstorm may cause winds and fire risk to increase in Hawaii.

The Gulf Coast region of the U.S. can expect showers and thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf of America heading into this weekend, which can produce localized flash flooding and travel delays.

A swirl of clouds, downpours and gusty thunderstorms will continue to migrate westward across the northern Gulf into the end of the week and will spread some locally heavy rain from southern Louisiana to parts of Texas into this weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there could be flash flooding in some areas and the tropical Central Pacific may even spring to life.

"Time is running out for the loose mass of moisture that has been pushing westward over the Gulf much of this week to develop into a tropical depression," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "We continue to monitor this storm's progress and are continuing with a low risk of tropical development for now."

This satellite image was captured on Thursday morning, July 24, 2025. A loose swirl of clouds, showers and thunderstorms (bright colors) can be seen in the north-central Gulf and adjacent land areas in the United States. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Some of the biggest rainfall totals so far from the mass of downpours and thunderstorms have been in northern Florida. Tallies include 3.58 inches from Gainesville, Florida, spanning Monday to Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tallahassee, Florida, picked up 1.10 inches on Wednesday evening alone, with close to an inch falling on Biloxi, Mississippi.

Into Friday, the bulk of the downpours will occur near and south of Interstate 10 from the Florida Panhandle to northeastern Texas. Rainfall in this zone can reach 1-3 inches per couple of hours, which is enough to overwhelm storm drains and allow water to quickly collect in low-lying areas.

New Orleans, as well as Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the Houston, Beaumont and Corpus Christi, Texas, metro areas may experience a couple of bouts of torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms that can cause travel problems.

More of the storm's moisture is likely to turn northward over Louisiana and northeastern Texas, rather than push hundreds of miles to the west through central Texas. Dallas may experience a drenching downpour or thunderstorm on Saturday. Multiple drenching thunderstorms are possible in Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana, over the weekend.

"Some downpours are forecast to reach as far west as Austin and the Hill Country west of San Antonio, Texas, this weekend," DaSilva said. "While highly localized flash flooding may occur, the magnitude of the flooding disaster along the Guadelupe River should not be repeated in this particular episode."

Some quick but minor rises along small streams and normally dry streambeds may occur, so people traveling through or living along those locations should remain vigilant.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic

Vast areas of disruptive breezes (wind shear) and dry air are present over the prime development zones of the Atlantic and are likely to persist over the next one to two weeks.

Tropical waves moving westward from Africa are showing a bit more vigor and moisture than at any other point so far this season, and there is typically a big uptick in activity in tropical Atlantic during August.

One tropical wave brought showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Leeward and Windward islands around midweek. Another tropical wave farther to the west has a low chance of development in the coming days.

Meanwhile in the central Pacific

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the goings-on in the Pacific basin.

One area well southeast of Hawaii has a medium chance of evolving into a tropical depression or storm from July 26 to 28. The first name on the list for tropical storms that form in the Central Pacific in 2025 is Iona.

"This doesn't look like the same pattern that led to the Maui wildfires," DaSilva explained. "The low pressure area to the south and high pressure to the north will not be even close to the strength of the Hurricane Dora setup from 2023 that triggered the devastating and deadly Maui fires."

"While there can be some slight trade wind increases, a significant wind event is very unlikely," DaSilva added. "Much of Hawaii is still in a drought, however, so any increase in winds can still be dangerous if a fire does start."

Another zone being watched for tropical development in the Pacific is many hundreds of miles farther to the east yet well enough off Central America and Mexico to be of concern only for shipping and perhaps some enhanced wave action along the coast.

Another zone being watched for tropical development in the Pacific is many hundreds of miles farther to the east yet well enough off Central America and Mexico to be of concern only for shipping and perhaps some enhanced wave action along the coast.