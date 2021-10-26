30 million at risk for multi-day severe weather outbreak
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Oct. 26, 2021 1:58 PM EDT
Millions of people will be at risk from severe storms throughout the southern and northern Plains, featuring damaging winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes.
A record-setting bomb cyclone that wreaked havoc across the Western states over the weekend is far from finished unleashing hazards while moving across the United States. As the storm shifts eastward across the central and southern U.S., severe weather could erupt across a dozen states over a three-day period, putting approximately 30 million people at risk.
The new round of severe weather follows more than a dozen tornadoes reported across three Central states on Sunday night. One of the hardest-hit areas was situated more than 80 miles south of St. Louis, where an EF3 tornado touched down near Fredericktown, Missouri.
AccuWeather forecasters say that with the severe storms already triggered this month and the volatile pattern developing, the October record for number of tornadoes in the U.S. will be in contention.
After weakening a bit while navigating the Rocky Mountains on Monday night, the storm system is expected to strengthen into midweek, setting the stage for potentially damaging thunderstorms.
Moisture was gathering over the central and southern Plains on Tuesday, and clouds from the former Pacific bomb cyclone were pushing across the Rockies. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The threat of severe weather will include the potential for tornadoes, some of which can occur well after dark and can heighten the danger factor. However, even if only a handful of tornadoes strike, powerful wind gusts ranging from 40-60 mph may be fairly common with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph anticipated through Thursday evening. Winds of that magnitude will be capable of causing damage.
"The first storms are forecast to erupt over the central and southern Plains, along the leading edge of dry air from the deserts during Tuesday evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said. "As the storms reach high into the atmosphere, where the air is cold and strong winds are present, large hail and high winds can occur from central Nebraska to west-central Texas."
The setup in the atmosphere will also be conducive for tornadoes to develop during Tuesday from around dusk into the first part of the night. Tornadoes will be a risk in the Oklahoma City metro area, as well as the cities of Grand Island, Nebraska, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Garden City and Hutchinson, Kansas.
Later Tuesday night, as the storms move eastward and organize into a solid line from central and eastern Nebraska to central Texas, the main threats from the storms will be strong wind gusts, heavy rain and flash flooding, according to Bauer. Cities that can be hit hard by late-night storms include Topeka and Wichita, Kansas.
The line of storms with heavy rain and locally strong winds will continue to press southward around daybreak Wednesday morning, moving through the eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas. The storms can be quite disruptive to morning commutes in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, College Station, Tyler and Austin, Texas, for part of the morning commute.
Severe weather risks will persist and continue to shift eastward across part of South Central states and along the Gulf Coast during the day Wednesday. And an added ingredient will join the factors helping to trigger severe weather, according to Bauer. Energy from former Hurricane Rick, which hit Mexico as a Category 2 storm early this week, will also come into play.
The risk of storms capable of unloading torrential rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes will extend from southern Arkansas, southward to part of the Texas coast and eastward across Louisiana on Wednesday.
Cities at risk for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding on Wednesday include Houston and Port Arthur in Texas and New Orleans, Lake Charles and Monroe in Louisiana.
During Wednesday night, the threat of severe weather is likely to move eastward along the central Gulf Coast and across the Florida Panhandle.
One last gasp of severe weather is possible on Thursday in the southeastern corner of the U.S. Storms on Thursday will carry the risk of high winds, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes and waterspouts from eastern North Carolina to central and northeastern Florida.
Severe weather is not highly unusual for the southern U.S. during the autumn, since there is still plenty of warm and humid air available from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, a strengthening jet stream across the northern tier can dip southward periodically as chilly air from Canada pushes into the country. The clashing air masses create a battleground for severe thunderstorms to ignite.
"From the last week of October into early November, there is a higher probability of severe weather in the eastern Red River Valley into the lower Mississippi Valley, which is almost exactly where damaging and dangerous storms are likely to occur into Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.
The number of tornadoes thus far this month is on a record pace, and severe thunderstorms that fire this week may put October 2021 in the top spot for twisters, AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
Six more tornadoes would have to touch down in order for the record to be broken, and given the pattern into Thursday, this is well within reach. As of Tuesday morning, 118 preliminary tornado reports have been tallied by the Storm Prediction Center this month. The standing October record of 123 tornadoes was set just a few years ago in 2018.
Should a single tornado strike a populated area or cross a highway, there is the potential for significant loss of life and devastation. AccuWeather forecasters urge people in the path of severe weather to have a way to receive weather bulletins before going to sleep at night or when on the road.
In the wake of severe weather, high winds with a StormMax™ of 70 mph are expected to howl across the eastern slope of the Rockies to the central and southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.